NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.50020 (October 2025 GA Release)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Software  NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.50020 (October 2025 GA Release)  Supported Network Adapter Cards and MFT Tools

On This Page

Supported Network Adapter Cards and MFT Tools

Supported Network Adapter Cards

NVIDIA® WinOF-2 supports the following NVIDIA® network adapter cards:

NICs

Supported Protocol

Supported Link Speed

ConnectX-8

InfiniBand

HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR, XDR

Ethernet

25GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE, 800GbE

ConnectX-7

InfiniBand

HDR, NDR200, NDR

Ethernet

1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE

BlueField-3 SmartNIC

InfiniBand

EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR, NDR200

Ethernet

25, 40, 50, 100, 200 and 400GbE

BlueField-2 SmartNIC

InfiniBand

QDR, FDR, EDR, HDR100, HDR

Ethernet

1, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

Ethernet

10, 25, and 50GbE

ConnectX-6 Dx

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

ConnectX-6

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200GbE

InfiniBand

SDR, FDR, EDR and HDR

ConnectX-5/Ex

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, 50 and 100GbE

InfiniBand

QDR, FDR and EDR

ConnectX-4 Lx

Ethernet

10, 25, 40, and 50GbE

Firmware Versions

WinOF-2 is tested with the following firmware for NVIDIA® NICs:

Note

Firmware versions listed are the minimum supported versions.

NICs

Recommended Firmware Rev.

Additional Firmware Rev. Supported

ConnectX-8

40.47.1026

40.46.1006

ConnectX-7

28.47.1026

28.46.1006

BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 Adapter

32.47.1026

32.46.1006

BlueField-2 integrated ConnectX-6 Dx Adapter

24.47.1026

24.46.1006

BlueField integrated ConnectX-5 Adapter

18.33.1048

18.33.1048

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx

26.47.1026

26.46.1006

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx

22.47.1026

22.46.1006

NVIDIA ConnectX-6

20.43.8002

20.43.3608

NVIDIA ConnectX-5 / ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.8002

16.35.4554

NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1908

14.32.1900

NVIDIA MFT - Firmware Versions

WinOF-2 is compatible with the following MFT versions:

Product

Recommended Rev.

Additional Rev. Supported

MFT

4.34.0-145

4.33.0-169
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 20, 2025
content here