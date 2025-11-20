User Manual
This User Manual describes installation, configuration and operation of NVIDIA® WinOF-2 driver. features, performance, diagnostic tools, content and configuration. Additionally, this document provides information on various performance tools supplied with this version.
NVIDIA® WinOF-2 is composed of several software modules that contain InfiniBand and Ethernet drivers. It supports 10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200Gb/s Ethernet, and DDR, FDR, EDR, HDR, or NDR InfiniBand network ports. The port type and speed are determined upon boot based on card capabilities and user settings.
The NVIDIA® WinOF-2 driver release introduces the following capabilities:
General capabilities:
Support for Single and multiple ports Adapters
Receive Side Scaling (RSS)
Hardware Tx/Rx checksum offload
Large Send Offload (LSO)
UDP Segmentation Offload (USO)
Dynamic Interrupt Moderation
Support for MSI-X interrupts
Network Direct Kernel (NDK) with support for SMBDirect
Virtual Machine Queue (VMQ) for Hyper-V
Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV)
Receive Side Scaling
Checksum Offloads
Quality of Service (QoS)
Support for global flow control and Priority Flow Control (PFC)
Enhanced Transmission Selection (ETS)
Ethernet capabilities:
Receive Side Coalescing (RSC)
Hardware VLAN filtering
RDMA over Converged Ethernet
RoCE MAC Based (v1)
RoCE over UDP (v2)
VXLAN
NDKPI v2.0, v3.0
VMMQ
PacketDirect Provider Interface (PDPI)
NVGRE hardware encapsulation task offload
For the complete list of Ethernet and InfiniBand Known Issues and Limitations, refer to the latest Release Notes.
This manual is intended for system administrators responsible for the installation, configuration, management and maintenance of the software and hardware of Ethernet and InfiniBand adapter cards. It is also intended for application developers.