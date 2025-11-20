WinOF-2 Package Contents

The WinOF-2 package contains the following components:

Diagnostic Tools

Documentation

Management Tools

Performance Tools

Drivers Drivers Version Mlx5 Driver Package - Mlx5.sys - Mlx5.inf- Mlx5.cat- Mlx5ui.dll 25.10.26947 mlx5 DevX Package - mlx5devx.dll MUX Driver Package Note: Windows Server 2016 onwards (IPoIB) and Windows Client only. - Mlx5mux.sys - Mlx5mux.dll- Mlx5mux.inf- Mlx5mux.cat- Mlx5muxp.inf- Mlx5muxp.cat Bluefield Management Drivers Note: Windows Server 2016 onwards and Windows Client only. - Mlxrshimbus.sys - Mlxrshimbus.inf- Mlxrshimbus.cat- Mlxrshimeth.sys- Mlxrshimeth.inf- Mlxrshimcom.cat- Mlxrshimcom.sys- Mlxrshimcom.inf- Mlxrshimcom.cat