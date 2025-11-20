WinOF-2 Package Contents
The WinOF-2 package contains the following components:
Diagnostic Tools
Documentation
Management Tools
Performance Tools
Drivers
Drivers
Version
Mlx5 Driver Package
- Mlx5.sys
- Mlx5.inf- Mlx5.cat- Mlx5ui.dll
25.10.26947
mlx5 DevX Package
- mlx5devx.dll
MUX Driver Package
Note: Windows Server 2016 onwards (IPoIB) and Windows Client only.
- Mlx5mux.sys
- Mlx5mux.dll- Mlx5mux.inf- Mlx5mux.cat- Mlx5muxp.inf- Mlx5muxp.cat
Bluefield Management Drivers
Note: Windows Server 2016 onwards and Windows Client only.
- Mlxrshimbus.sys
- Mlxrshimbus.inf- Mlxrshimbus.cat- Mlxrshimeth.sys- Mlxrshimeth.inf- Mlxrshimcom.cat- Mlxrshimcom.sys- Mlxrshimcom.inf- Mlxrshimcom.cat