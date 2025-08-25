Bug Fixes in This Version

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.7.50000
For a list of old fixes, please see Bug Fixes History.

4501578

Description: Fixed an issue where the Relaxed Ordering feature was incorrectly disabled when using firmware versions newer than XX.36.2024.

Keywords: Relaxed ordering read, PCIe, VM

Detected in version: 25.4.50020

Fixed in version: 25.7.50000

4525708

Description: Fixed an issue where the Mlnx5Cmd -Features output incorrectly showed the BugCheck Packet feature as disabled without providing a reason.

Keywords: BugCheck Packet

Detected in version: 25.4.50020

Fixed in version: 25.7.50000

4188755

Description: A limitation in multi-QP functions causes the CM DisconnectReply to be sent with an incorrect priority or DSCP value.

Keywords: mlxndperf, QoS

Detected in version: 25.4.50020

Fixed in version: 25.7.50000
