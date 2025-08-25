Bug Fixes in This Version
Internal Ref.
Issue
4501578
Description: Fixed an issue where the Relaxed Ordering feature was incorrectly disabled when using firmware versions newer than XX.36.2024.
Keywords: Relaxed ordering read, PCIe, VM
Detected in version: 25.4.50020
Fixed in version: 25.7.50000
4525708
Description: Fixed an issue where the Mlnx5Cmd -Features output incorrectly showed the BugCheck Packet feature as disabled without providing a reason.
Keywords: BugCheck Packet
Detected in version: 25.4.50020
Fixed in version: 25.7.50000
4188755
Description: A limitation in multi-QP functions causes the CM DisconnectReply to be sent with an incorrect priority or DSCP value.
Keywords: mlxndperf, QoS
Detected in version: 25.4.50020
Fixed in version: 25.7.50000