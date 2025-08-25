NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.7.50000
Changes and New Features

Category

Description

Rev 25.7.50000 (DRV 25.7.26882 )

GPU Direct Memory

[Alpha Level] Added support for GPU Direct Memory in the Mlxndperf tool. This enables users to run tests using GPU memory instead of host memory. Requires CUDA version 12.8 or higher.

For further information, see GPUDirect.

KDNET 2PF kernel Debug

Added support for official NDIS KDNET OIDs, allowing configuration of 2PF kernel-mode debugging using the kdnet.exe tool.

For instructions on downloading kdnet.exe and setting up 2PF kernel-mode debugging, see the WinOF-2 User Manual (Setting 2PF kernel-mode Debugging using kdnet) and the official Microsoft documentation on MSDN.

Interleaved FEC modes

Added support for interleaved FEC modes is ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8. They can be viewed using the mlx5cmd -dbg -LinkFec command via ethtool.

The newly supported FEC types include:

  • ELL Interleaved – Interleaved_Ethernet_Consortium_LL_50G_RS_FEC (272,257+1)

  • RS FEC Interleaved – Interleaved_Standard_RS-FEC (544,514)

Bug Fixes

See Bug Fixes in This Version.
