Configuring the Driver Registry Keys

TxIntModerationProfile 1 Enables the assignment of different interrupt moderation profiles for send completions. Interrupt moderation can have great effect on optimizing network throughput and CPU utilization. The valid values are: 0: Low Latency Implies higher rate of interrupts to achieve better latency, or to handle scenarios where only a small number of streams are used. 1: Moderate Interrupt moderation is set to midrange defaults to allow maximum throughput at minimum CPU utilization for common scenarios. 2: Aggressive Interrupt moderation is set to maximal values to allow maximum throughput at minimum CPU utilization for more intensive, multi-stream scenarios. 3: Dynamic Improve existing system performance by changing interrupt moderation dynamically while also decreasing latency and CPU usage Note: As of WinOF-2 v2.10, this key can be changed dynamically. In any case of an illegal input, the value will fall back to the default value and not to the last value used.

RxIntModerationProfile 1 Enables the assignment of different interrupt moderation profiles for receive completions. Interrupt moderation can have a great effect on optimizing network throughput and CPU utilization. The valid values are: 0: Low Latency Implies higher rate of interrupts to achieve better latency, or to handle scenarios where only a small number of streams are used. 1: Moderate Interrupt moderation is set to midrange defaults to allow maximum throughput at minimum CPU utilization for common scenarios. 2: Aggressive Interrupt moderation is set to maximal values to allow maximum throughput at minimum CPU utilization, for more intensive, multi-stream scenarios. 3: Dynamic Improve existing system performance by changing interrupt moderation dynamically while also decreasing latency and CPU usage Note: As of WinOF-2 v2.10, this key can be changed dynamically. In any case of an illegal input, the value will fall back to the default value and not to the last value used.

RecvCompletionMethod 1 Sets the completion methods of the receive packets, and it affects network throughput and CPU utilization. The supported methods are: Polling - increases the CPU utilization, because the system polls the received rings for incoming packets; however, it may increase the network bandwidth since the incoming packet is handled faster.

Adaptive - combines the interrupt and polling methods dynamically, depending on traffic type and network usage. The valid values are: 0: polling

1: adaptive Note The *NdisPoll registry key overrides this registry key if it is set to 1 (enabled). If *NdisPoll is set to 0, the driver will use the value RecvCompletionMethod was configured to.

*InterruptModeration 1 Sets the rate at which the controller moderates or delays the generation of interrupts, making it possible to optimize network throughput and CPU utilization. When disabled, the interrupt moderation of the system generates an interrupt when the packet is received. In this mode, the CPU utilization is increased at higher data rates, because the system must handle a larger number of interrupts. However, the latency is decreased, since that packet is processed more quickly. When interrupt moderation is enabled, the system accumulates interrupts and sends a single interrupt rather than a series of interrupts. The valid values are: 0: disable

1: enable Note: As of WinOF-2 v2.10, this key can be changed dynamically. In any case of an illegal input, the value will fall back to the default value and not to the last value used.

RxIntModeration 2 Sets the rate at which the controller moderates or delays the generation of interrupts, making it possible to optimize network throughput and CPU utilization. The default setting (Adaptive) adjusts the interrupt rates dynamically, depending on traffic type and network usage. Choosing a different setting may improve network and system performance in certain configurations. The valid values are: 0: off

1: static

2: adaptive

3: dynamic The interrupt moderation count and time are configured dynamically, based on traffic types and rate.

TxIntModeration 4 - Default Sets the rate at which the controller moderates or delays the generation of interrupts, making it possible to optimize network throughput and CPU utilization. The default setting (Adaptive) adjusts the interrupt rates dynamically, depending on traffic type and network usage. Choosing a different setting may improve network and system performance in certain configurations. The valid values are: 0: off

1: static

2: adaptive

3: dynamic

4: default The interrupt moderation count and time are configured dynamically, based on traffic types and rate. Default mode (4) will set Adaptive (2) for RSS mode setup configuration, and OFF (0) in all other cases.

*RSS 1 Sets the driver to use Receive Side Scaling (RSS) mode to improve the performance of handling incoming packets. This mode allows the adapter port to utilize the multiple CPUs in a multi-core system for receiving incoming packets and steering them to their destination. RSS can significantly improve the number of transactions per second, the number of connections per second, and the network throughput. This parameter can be set to one of two values: 1: enable (default) Sets RSS Mode. 0: disable The hardware is configured once to use the Toeplitz hash function and the indirection table is never changed.

ThreadPoll 3000 The number of cycles that should be passed without receiving any packet before the polling mechanism stops when using polling completion method for receiving. Afterwards, receiving new packets will generate an interrupt that reschedules the polling mechanism. The valid values are 0 up to 200000. Note: This registry value is not exposed via the UI. Note: As of WinOF-2 v2.10, this key can be changed dynamically. In any case of an illegal input, the value will fall back to the default value and not to the last value used.

VlanId ETH: 0 Enables packets with VlanId. It is used when no team intermediate driver is used. The valid values are: 0: disable No VLAN Id is passed.

1-4095 Valid VLAN ID that will be passed. Note: This registry value is only valid for Ethernet.

*NumRSSQueues 8 The maximum number of the RSS queues that the device should use. Note: This registry key is only in Windows Server 2012 and above.

BlueFlame 1 The latency-critical Send WQEs to the device. When a BlueFlame is used, the WQEs are written directly to the PCI BAR of the device (in addition to memory), so that the device may handle them without having to access memory, thus shortening the execution latency. For best performance, it is recommended to use the BlueFlame when the HCA is lightly loaded. For high- bandwidth scenarios, it is recommended to use regular posting (without BlueFlame). The valid values are: 0: disable

1: enable Note: This registry value is not exposed via the UI.

*MaxRSSProcessors 8 The maximum number of RSS processors. Note: This registry key is only in Windows Server 2012 and above.

AsyncReceiveIndicate 0 Disabled default

1 Enables packet burst buffering using threaded DPC

2 Enables packet burst buffering using polling

RfdReservationFactor 150 Controls the number of reserved receive packets,

*RscIPv4 1 Enable or disable support for RSC for the IPv4 datagram version.

*RscIPv6 1 Enable or disable support for RSC for the IPv6 datagram version.

MaxCallsToNdisIndicate 5 Maximum number of times chained packets can be indicated before packets processing is stop processing is stopped.

RssV2 0 Enables the RSS v2 feature which improves the Receive Side Scaling by offering dynamic, per-VPort spreading of queues. It reduces the time to update the indirection table. Note: RSSv2 is only supported by NDIS 6.80 and later versions.

ValidateRssV2 0 Enables strict argument validation for upper layer testing. Set along with the RssV2 key to enable the RSSv2 feature.

StridingRqEnabled 0 When set, enables the Striding RQ feature. The receive buffers are segmented into fixed size strides and each incoming packet (or an LRO aggregate) consumes a buffer of its size.

NumberOfStrides 16 Relevant when Striding RQ feature is enabled. The value can be power of two in the range 8-256,. This value will determine the number of segments of receive buffer. In General, Receive buffer size is determined by the maximum between RscMaxPacketSize and *JumboPacket. (for this value we might add headers or additional alignments required by HW). The buffer size is divided into NumberOfStrides segments. Each segment size can be of range 64-8192. In case of inconsistency with those values, the following Event log message will be displayed: MLX_EVENT_LOG_ILLEGAL_STRIDE_RQ_PARAM will appear and Receive buffers will not be segmented. All values can be seen via tool using command: mlx5Cmd -Stat -Verbose

*RscIPv4 unset When set to ‘1’ LRO is enabled.

*RscIPv6 unset When set to ‘1’ LRO is enabled.

RscMaxPacketSize unset In this configuration, this value should be from 16KB up to 64KB (64*1024).

EnableZtt 0x0 (Disable) ZTT register enables users to configure the device zero touch tuning algorithm. 0x0: Disable (Default) 0x1: Enable