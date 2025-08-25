Extracting Files Without Running Installation

To extract the files without running installation, perform the following steps:

Open a CMD console-> Click Start-> Task Manager-> File-> Run new task-> and enter CMD.

Extract the driver and the tools: Copy Copied! MLNX_WinOF2-<revision_version>_All_x64.exe /a To extract only the driver file Copy Copied! MLNX_WinOF2-<revision_version>_All_x64.exe /a /vMT_DRIVERS_ONLY= 1

Click Next to create a server image.

Click Change and specify the location in which the files are extracted to.

Click Install to extract this folder, or click Change to install to a different folder.