Extracting WPP Traces

WinOF-2 driver automatically dumps trace messages that can be used by the driver developers for debugging issues that have recently occurred on the machine.

The default location for the trace file is:

Copy Copied! %SystemRoot%\system32\LogFiles\Mlnx\Mellanox-WinOF2-System.etl

The automatic trace session is called Mellanox-WinOF2-Kernel.

To view the session: Copy Copied! logman query Melloanox-WinOF2-Kernel -ets

To stop the session: Copy Copied! logman stop Mellanox-WinOF2-Kernel -ets