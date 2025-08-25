Performance Related Troubleshooting

Run "start /b /affinity 0x1 nd_send_bw -S <IP_host>" where <IP_host> is the local IP.

Repeat for port 2 with the appropriate IP.

On PCI Gen3 the expected result is around 5700MB/s

On PCI Gen2 the expected result is around 3300MB/s

Any number lower than that points to bad configuration or installation on the wrong PCI slot. Malfunctioning QoS settings and Flow Control can be the cause as well.