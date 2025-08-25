Tested Operating System

The following describes the tested operating systems and their roles in a virtualization environment.
Virtualization Mode
Supported Host OS
Supported Guest OS
None
Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025
Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2
Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 / 23H2 /
24H2
N/A
VMQ
Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025
Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2
Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 /
23H2 / 24H2
SR-IOV (Ethernet)
Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025
Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2
Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 /
23H2 / 24H2
Ubuntu 20.04 / 22.04
SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default
RHEL8.4 upstream / 8.7 / 9.1
FreeBSD 13.2-RELEASE-p2/14.0-ALPHA2
SR-IOV (InfiniBand)
Windows Server 2016 / 2019 / 2022 / 2025
Windows 10 Client 1809 / 21H2 / 22H2
Windows 11 Client 21H2 / 22H2 /
23H2 / 24H2
Ubuntu 20.04 5.13.0-1017-azure + DOCA-Host 3.1.0
Ubuntu 22.04 + DOCA-Host 3.1.0
SLES15.3 SP3 5.3.18-57-default + DOCA-Host 3.1.0
CentOS/RHEL 8.7 + DOCA-Host 3.1.0
Centos/RHEL 9.1 + DOCA-Host 3.1.0