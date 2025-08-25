User Manual Revision History

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.7.50000
Date

Revision

Section

Description

July 2025

25.7.50000

Setting 2PF kernel-mode Debugging using kdnet

New section

GPUDirect

New section

May 2025

25.4.50000

Ngauge Over Trusted VF

New section

VFTrustCaps

New parameter

DiagTelemetryMode

New parameter

January 2025

25.1.50000

All

No changes to the User Manual

November 07, 2024

24.10

DevX Registry Keys

Added the following registry keys:

  • DevxDynFsEnabled

  • DevxDynFsMaxPatterns

  • DevxDynFsMaxPatternRules

General Registry Keys

Added "AppShieldRegions" registry key

RDMA Multi-QP Operations

New section

Number of QPs

New section

Report of Intermediate Results

New section

Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1

Added the "Allocated Memory Pages" counter

Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics

Added the "Allocated Memory Pages" counter

August 14, 2024

24.7

RShim Ownership

New section

RShimCmd Tool

Added "-RequestOwnership" command

May 06, 2024

24.4

NDIS Poll Mode

New section

Snapshot Utility

Removed section as the utility is no longer supported.

February 08, 2024

24.1

RCM RTT Response DSCP

New section

RoCE CC RTT Response DSCP

New section

RDMA Registry Keys

Added the "RdmaRelaxedOrderingWrite" key

SR-IOV Options

Added the " EnableFwVfPageLimit" key

Reported Driver Events

Added the following Event ID:

0x01AC; 0x01AE; 0x01AD

Added "Reported Driver Event Severity: Informational" section

Ethernet Registry Keys

Added the *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize registry key instead of the "RoceFrameSize" registry key which is obsolete now.

November 05, 2023

23.10

NicHealthMonitor Utility

New section

RoCE Restrict Configuration Utility

New section

Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostic

Added new RDMA VF diagnostic counters

Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic

Added the following counters:

  • RoCE Restrict Packets Discarded

  • RoCE Restrict Bytes Discarded

July 31, 2023

23.7

AutoLogger

New section

NIC Health Monitor

New section

Adapter Cards Counters

Updated the "Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath Counters" table.

April 30, 2023

23.4

Multi Prio Send Queue

New section

Adapter Cards Counters

Added the following new error counters:

  • Generated Packets dropped due to steering failure

  • Handled Packets dropped due to steering failure

to "Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1“ and "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics“ counter sets.

RShim Drivers and Usage

Updated "RShimCmd Tool", added:

  • Boot Mode

  • Timeout

and updated: Print of the Driver's and DPU's Variables

Fabric Performance Utilities

Added "Latency" capability

September 30, 2022

3.1

VF Monitoring

New section

VF Monitoring Registry Keys

New section

Mellanox WinOF-2 ICMC Diag Counters Ext1

New section

Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1

Added the "CM DREQ" counter.

August 02, 2022

3.0

Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics

Added the following counters:

  • Packets Received WQE too small

  • CQ Overrun

  • Packets Received dropped due to lack of receive WQEs

Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic

Updated the "RDMA Bytes/Packets IN/RDMA Bytes/Packets OUT" content.

DOCA

Removed the section.

April 30, 2022

2.90

Enhanced Connection Establishment

New section

DOCA Socket Relay

New section

Offload Capabilities for Windows DPDK

New section

Installing WinOF-2 Driver

Updated the Custom Setup screenshot to include the new DOCA Tools

November 30, 2021

2.80

Hardware QoS Offload

New section

DevX Utility

New section

DOCA Communication Channel API

New section

GPUDirect

Added feature limitation.

Configuring the Driver Registry Keys

Added registry key "NdkFmrDedicatedQp" to the RDMA Registry Keys section.

October 28, 2021

2.70.53000

All

No changes to the User Manual

July 13, 2021

2.70.51000

All

No changes to the User Manual

June 30, 2021

2.70

MlxNdPerf Utility

New section

VXLAN Offloading Configuration Utility

New section

GPUDirect

New section

DevX Registry Keys

Updated the DevxFsRules registry key's values.

Mellanox WinOF-2 Port QoS

Updated the description of the following counters:

  • Sent Pause Frames

  • Sent Pause Duration

  • Received Pause Frames

  • Received Pause Duration

January 04, 2021

2.60

Accessing DPU From Host

New section

Configuration Validator

New section

Link FEC Configuration Utility

New section

Packet Pacing Capabilities

New section

DevX Registry Keys

New section

NDIS Poll Mode

New section

smpquery Utility

New section

Command Line Based Teaming Configuration

Updated section

Ethernet Registry Keys

Added DisableLocalLoopbackFlags key

Mellanox WinOF-2 Receive Datapath & Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath / Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic & Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Extension 1

Added the following new counters:

  • Packets processed in NDIS poll mode

  • CQ Overrun

Reported Driver Events

Changed the events below severity status from Error to Warnings:

  • MLX_EVENT_LOG_IPOIB_ILLEGAL_Q_KEY (0x000A)

  • MLX_EVENT_LOG_ILLEGAL_MAC_ADDRESS (0x0027)

  • MLX_EVENT_LOG_SM_MTU_MISMATCH (0x0035)

  • MLX_EVENT_ERROR_RESILIENCY_INIT_FAIL (0x0097)

  • MLX_EVENT_ERROR_DUMP_ME_NOW (0x0169)

  • EVENT_NDK_FAILED_TO_BE_ENABLED (0x016f)

  • EVENT_NDK_FAILED_TO_BE_DISABLED (0x0170)
