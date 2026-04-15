NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v26.1.50000 (February 2026 GA Release)
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Changes and New Features

CategoryDescription
Rev 26.1.50000 (DRV 26.1.27016)
NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC Support WinOF-2 v26.1.5000 introduces support for the NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, making it the first GA WinOF-2 release to enable ConnectX-9.
Link Speed Detection and Report Added support to detect and report 1600G link speed when using ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, ensuring link-speed negotiation and status reporting correctly reflect 1.6T-capable connections in tools and telemetry.
Windows INF Service Registry Key Modernization

For Windows Server and Client version 10.0.26020.0 and newer, the INF files were updated to use the latest service registry key directives:

DeviceCharacteristics is now under HKR\Parameters , and BootFlags and Security now use directives instead of AddReg .

These changes are transparent to users and do not affect the user experience.

Counters

Some Mellanox WinOF-2 diagnostic counter sets are now deprecated on ConnectX-7 and newer adapters and BlueField-3 and newer BlueField devices.

For the complete list, refer to Deprecated Device Diagnostic Counters section in the User Manual.

Bug FixesSee Bug Fixes in This Version.
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