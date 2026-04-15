Changes and New Features
|Category
|Description
|Rev 26.1.50000 (DRV 26.1.27016)
|NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC Support
|WinOF-2 v26.1.5000 introduces support for the NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, making it the first GA WinOF-2 release to enable ConnectX-9.
|Link Speed Detection and Report
|Added support to detect and report 1600G link speed when using ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, ensuring link-speed negotiation and status reporting correctly reflect 1.6T-capable connections in tools and telemetry.
|Windows INF Service Registry Key Modernization
For Windows Server and Client version 10.0.26020.0 and newer, the INF files were updated to use the latest service registry key directives:
DeviceCharacteristics
is now under
These changes are transparent to users and do not affect the user experience.
|Counters
Some Mellanox WinOF-2 diagnostic counter sets are now deprecated on ConnectX-7 and newer adapters and BlueField-3 and newer BlueField devices.
For the complete list, refer to Deprecated Device Diagnostic Counters section in the User Manual.
|Bug Fixes
|See Bug Fixes in This Version.