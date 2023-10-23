Advanced Transport

To enable atomic operation with this endianness contradiction, use the ibv_create_qp to create the QP and set the IBV_QP_CREATE_ATOMIC_BE_REPLY flag on create_flags .

ConnectX® implements a set of Extended Atomic Operations beyond those defined by the IB spec. Atomicity guarantees, Atomic Ack generation, ordering rules and error behavior for this set of extended Atomic operations is the same as that for IB standard Atomic operations (as defined in section 9.4.5 of the IB spec).

The MskCmpSwap atomic operation is an extension to the CmpSwap operation defined in the IB spec. MskCmpSwap allows the user to select a portion of the 64 bit target data for the "compare" check, as well as to restrict the swap to a (possibly different) portion. The pseudo-code below describes the operation:

The MFetchAdd Atomic operation extends the functionality of the standard IB FetchAdd by allowing the user to split the target into multiple fields of selectable length. The atomic add is done independently on each one of this fields. A bit set in the field_boundary parameter specifies the field boundaries. The pseudo-code below describes the operation:

The additional operands are carried in the Extended Transport Header. Atomic response generation and packet format for MskCmpSwap is as for standard IB Atomic operations.

Copy Copied! | atomic_response = *va | if (!((compare_add ^ *va) & compare_add_mask)) then | *va = (*va & ~(swap_mask)) | (swap & swap_mask) | | return atomic_response





