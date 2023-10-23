Bug Fixes
This table lists the bugs fixed in this release.
For the list of old bug fixes, please refer to MLNX_OFED Archived Bug Fixes file at:
http://www.mellanox.com/pdf/prod_software/MLNX_OFED_Archived_Bug_Fixes.pdf
Internal Reference Number
Description
2020260
Description: Fixed the issue of when changing the Trust mode to DSCP, there was an interval between the change taking effect in the hardware and updating the inline mode of the SQ in the driver. If any traffic was transmitted during this interval, the driver would not inline enough headers, resulting in a CQE error in the NIC.
Keywords: DSCP, inline, SQ, CQE
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2105631
Description: Removed IBV_FLOW_ATTR_FLAGS_ALLOW_LOOP_BACK flag as it is not used by the kernel.
Keywords: IBV_FLOW_ATTR_FLAGS_ALLOW_LOOP_BACK
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2099043
Description: Added QP isolation to improve SW steering performance under high packet load. This will allow SW steering RC QP to be executed on a separate scheduling queue without competing over hardware resources.
Keywords: Software steering, ASAP, connection tracking, CT
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2097045
Description: Userspace Software Steering using mlx5dv_dr API support on ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards is now at GA level.
Keywords: Software Steering, SW, mlx5dv_dr, ConnectX-6 Dx
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2132332
Description: Fixed a sporadic reporting bandwidth issue in case of running with --run_infinitely flag.
Keywords: perftest, bandwidth
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2151658
Description: Optimized XRC target lookup by modifying the locking scheme to enable multiple readers and changing the linked list that holds the QPs to xarray.
Keywords: XRC, QP, xarray
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2196118
Description: Fixed a driver issue that led to panic after DPDK application crashes.
Keywords: DPDK, panic
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2245228
Description: Fixed an issue of a crash when attempting to access roce_enable sysfs in unprobed VFs.
Keywords: roce_enable, unprobed VFs
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2061294
Description: Fixed a race of commands executed by command interface in parallel to AER recovery causing the kernel to crash.
Keywords: mlx5e, AER
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2131951
Description: Fixed an issue in MLNX_OFED build system that broke RPM sign process for random packages; all RPMs are now signed properly.
Keywords: RPM, sign
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2143067
Description: If Openibd was configured to enable the SRP daemon, it now also enables srp_daemon from rdma-core.
Keywords: Openibd, SRP daemon, srp_daemon, rdma-core
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2143094
Description: Regenerated package repository in the correct location after rebuilding the kernel using add-kernel-support. This allows for installing the newly generated packages with a package manager.
Keywords: add-kernel-support, RPM, deb
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2172130
Description: Fixed an issue with metadata packages generation in the eth-only directory. This allows using the directory as a repository for package managers.
Keywords: Metadata packages
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2214543
Description: Moved ibdev2netdev script from /usr/bin to /usr/sbin in the RPM package to avoid package conflict with RHEL 8 and consequent MLNX_OFED installation failure on some systems.
Keywords: ibdev2netdev, RPM, RHEL, RedHat
Discovered in Release:
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2211311
Description: Fixed an issue where Rx port buffers cell size was wrong, leading to wrong buffers size reported by mlnx_qos/netdev qos/buffer_size sysfs.
Keywords: mlx5e, RX buffers, mlnx_qos
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2111349
Description: Fixed the issue where ethtool --show-fec/--get-fec were not supported over ConnectX-6 and ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.
Keywords: Ethtool, ConnectX-6 Dx
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2165668
Description: Fixed an issue related to mlx5 command interface that in some scenarios caused the driver to hang.
Keywords: ConnectX-5, mlx5, panic
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2119984
Description: Fixed the issue where IPsec crypto offloads did not work when ESN was enabled.
Keywords: IPsec, ESN
Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
1630228
Description: Fixed the issue where tunnel stateless offloads were wrongly forbidden for E-Switch manager function.
Keywords: Stateless offloads cap
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2089996
Description: Fixed the issue where dump flows were not supported and may have been corrupted when using tc tool with connection tracking rules.
Keywords: ASAP, iproute2, tc, connection tracking
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2094216
Description: Fixed the issue of when one of the LAG slaves went down, LAG deactivation failed, ultimately causing bandwidth degradation.
Keywords: RoCE LAG
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2133778
Description: The mlx5 driver maintains a subdirectory for every open eth port in /sys/kernel/debug/. For the default network namespace, the sub-directory name is the name of the interface, like "eth8". The new convention for the network interfaces moved to the non-default network namespaces is the interfaces name followed by "@" and the port's PCI ID. For example: "eth8@0000:af:00.3".
Keywords: Namespace
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2076546
Description: Fixed the issue where in RPM-based OSs with non-default kernels, using repositories after re-creating the installer (using --add-kernel-support) would result in improper installation of the drivers.
Keywords: Installation, OS
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2114957
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED installation may have depended on python2 package even when attempting to install it on OSs whose default package is python3.
Keywords: Installation, python
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2122684
Description: Fixed the issue where OFED uninstallation resulted in the removal of dependency packages, such as qemu-system-* (qemu-system-x86).
Keywords: Uninstallation, dependency, qemu-system-x86
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2135476
Description: Added KMP ability to install MLNX_OFED Kernel modules on SLES12 SP5 and SLES15 kernel maintenance updates.
Keywords: KMP, SLES, kernel
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2143258
Description: Fixed a typo in perftest package where help messages wrongly displayed the conversion result between Gb/s and MB/s (20^2 instead of 2^20).
Keywords: perftest
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2149577
Description: Fixed the issue where openibd script load used to fail when esp6_offload module did not load successfully.
Keywords: openibd, esp6_offload
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2163879
Description: Added dependency of package mpi-selectors on perl-Getopt-Long system package. On minimal installs of RPM-based OSs, installing mpi-selectors will also install the required system package perl-Getopt-Long.
Keywords: Dependency, perl-Getopt-Long
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2119017
Description: Fixed the issue where injecting EEH may cause extra Kernel prints, such as: “EEH: Might be infinite loop in mlx5_core driver”.
Keywords: EEH, kernel
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2107532
Description: Fixed the issue where in certain rare scenarios, due to Rx page not being replenished, the same page fragment mistakenly became assigned to two different Rx descriptors.
Keywords: Memory corruption, Rx page recycle
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2116234
Description: Fixed the issue where ibsim was missing after OFED installation.
Keywords: ibsim, installation
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2116233
Description: Fixed an issue where ucx-kmem was missing after OFED installation.
Keywords: ucx-kmem, installation
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2109716
Description: Fixed a dependency issue between systemd and RDMA-Core.
Keywords: Dependency, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2107776
Description: Fixed a driver load issue with Errata-kernel on SLES15 SP1.
Keywords: Load, SLES, Errata
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2105536
Description: Fixed an issue in the Hairpin feature which prevented adding hairpin flows using TC tool.
Keywords: Hairpin, TC
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2090321
Description: Fixed the issue where WQ queue flushing was not handled properly in the event of EEH.
Keywords: WQ, EEH
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2076311
Description: Fixed a rare kernel crash scenario when exiting an application that uses RMPP mads intensively.
Keywords: MAD RMPP
Discovered in Release: 4.0-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2094545
Description: Fixed the issue where perftest applications (ib_read_*, ib_write_* and others) supplied with MLNX_OFED v5.0 and above did not work correctly if corresponding applications on another side of client-server communication were supplied with previous versions of MLNX_OFED due to an interoperability issue.
Keywords: perftest, interoperability
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2096998
Description: Fixed the issue where NEO-Host could not be installed from the MLNX_OFED package when working on Ubuntu and Debian OSs.
Keywords: NEO-Host, Ubuntu, Debian
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2094012
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED installation failed to upgrade firmware version on ConnectX-6 Dx NICs with secure-fw.
Keywords: ConnectX-6 Dx, installation, firmware, NIC
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2057076
Description: Added support for installing MLNX_OFED using --add-kernel-support option over RHEL 8 OSs.
Keywords: --add-kernel-support, installation, RHEL
Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2090186
Description: Fixed a possible kernel crash scenario when AER/slot reset in done in parallel to user space commands execution.
Keywords: mlx5_core, AER, slot reset
Discovered in Release: 4.3-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
2093410
Description: Added missing ECN configuration under sysfs for PFs in SwitchDev mode.
Keywords: sysfs, ASAP, SwitchDev, ECN
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0
1731005
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED v4.6 YUM and Zypper installations failed on RHEL8.0, SLES15.0 and PPCLE OSs.
Keywords: YUM, Zypper, installation, RHEL, RedHat, SLES, PPCLE
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1779150
Description: Fixed the issue of when upgrading the MLNX_OFED version over SLES 15 SP0 and SP1 OSs on PPCLE platforms, it might have failed due to an isert-kmp-default issue.
Keywords: Installation, SLES, PPCLE
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1897199
Description: Fixed the issue of when using the RDMA statistics feature and attempting to unbind a QP from a counter, not including the counter-id as an argument in the CLI would have resulted in a segmentation fault.
Keywords: RDMA, QP, segfault, unbinding
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1916029
Description: Fixed the issue of when firmware response time to commands became very long, some commands failed upon timeout. The driver may have then triggered a timeout completion on the wrong entry, leading to a NULL pointer call trace.
Keywords: Firmware, timeout, NULL
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2036394
Description: Added driver support for kernels with the old XDP_REDIRECT infrastructure that uses the following NetDev operations: .ndo_xdp_flush and .ndo_xdp_xmit.
Keywords: XDP_REDIRECT, Soft lockup
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1973238
Description: Fixed the issue where ib_core unload may fail on Ubuntu 18.04.2 OS with the following error message:
"Module ib_core is in use"
Keywords: ib_core, Ubuntu, ibacm
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0
2072871
Description: Fixed an issue where the usage of --excludedocs Open MPI RPM option resulted in the removal of non-documentation related files.
Keywords: --excludedocs, Open MPI, RPM
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2060216
Description: Legacy mlnx-libs are now installed by default on SLES11 SP3 OS, as building MLNX_OFED on RDMA-Core based packages with this OS is not supported.
Keywords: mlnx-libs, SLES, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2072884
Description: Removed all cases of automated loading of MLNX_OFED kernel modules outside of openibd to preserve the startup process of previous MLNX_OFED versions. These loads conflict with openibd, which has its own logic to overcome issues. Such issues can be inbox driver load instead of MLNX_OFED, or module load with wrong parameter value. They might also load modules while openibd is trying to unload the driver stack.
Keywords: Installation, openibd, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2052037
Description: Disabled automated loading of some modules through udev triggers to preserve the startup process of previous MLNX_OFED versions.
Keywords: Installation, udev, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2022634
Description: Fixed a typo in the packages build command line which could cause the installation of MLNX_OFED on SLES OSs to fail when using the option --without-depcheck.
Keywords: Installation, SLES
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2022619
Description: Fixed the issue where uninstallation of MLNX_OFED would hang due to a bug in the package dependency check.
Keywords: Uninstallation, dependency
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1995843
Description: ibdump is now provided with the default rdma-core-based build.
Keywords: ibdump, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1995631
Description: Proper package dependencies are now set on Debian and Ubuntu libibverbs-dev package that is generated from RDMA-Core.
Keywords: Dependency, libibverbs, RDMA-Core
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2047221
Description: Reference count (refcount) for RDMA connection ID (cm_id) was not incremented in rdma_resolve_addr() function, resulting in a cm_id use-after-free access.
A fix was applied to increment the cm_id refcount.
Keywords: rdma_resolve_addr(), cm_id
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2045181
Description: Fixed a race condition which caused kernel panic when moving two ports to SwitchDev mode at the same time.
Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, race
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2004488
Description: Allowed accessing sysfs hardware counters in SwitchDev mode.
Keywords: ASAP, hardware counters, sysfs, SwitchDev
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2030943
Description: Function smp_processor_id() is called in the RX page recycle flow to determine the core to run on. This is intended to run in NAPI context. However, due to a bug in backporting, the RX page recycle was mistakenly called also in the RQ close flow when not needed.
Keywords: Rx page recycle, smp_processor_id
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2074487
Description: Fixed an issue where port link state was automatically changed (without admin state involvement) to "UP" after reboot.
Keywords: Link state, UP
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2064711
Description: Fixed an issue where RDMA CM connection failed when port space was small.
Keywords: RDMA CM
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2076424
Description: Traffic mirroring with OVS offload and non-offload over VxLAN interface is now supported.
Note: For kernel 4.9, make sure to use a dedicated OVS version.
Keywords: VxLAN, OVS
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1828321
Description: Fixed the issue of when working with VF LAG while the bond device is in active-active mode, running fwreset would result in unequal traffic on both PFs, and PFs would not reach line rate.
Keywords: VF LAG, bonding, PF
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1975293
Description: Installing OFED with --with-openvswitch flag no longer requires manual removal of the existing Open vSwitch.
Keywords: OVS, Open vSwitch, openvswitch
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1939719
Description: Fixed an issue of when running openibd restart after the installation of MLNX_OFED on SLES12 SP5 and SLES15 SP1 OSs with the latest Kernel (v4.12.14) resulted in an error that the modules did not belong to that Kernel. This was due to the fact that the module installed by MLNX_OFED was incompatible with new Kernel's module.
Keywords: SLES, operating system, OS, installation, Kernel, module
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
2001966
Description: Fixed an issue of when bond was created over VF netdevices in SwitchDev mode, the VF netdevice would be treated as representor netdevice. This caused the mlx5_core driver to crash in case it received netdevice events related to bond device.
Keywords: PF, VF, SwitchDev, netdevice, bonding
Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1816629
Description: Fixed an issue where following a bad affinity occurrence in VF LAG mode, traffic was sent after the port went up/down in the switch.
Keywords: Traffic, VF LAG
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1718531
Description: Added support for VLAN header rewrite on CentOS 7.2 OS.
Keywords: VLAN, ASAP, switchdev, CentOS 7.2
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1556337
Description: Fixed the issue where adding VxLAN decapsulation rule with enc_tos and enc_ttl failed.
Keywords: VxLAN, decapsulation
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0
1921799
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED installation over SLES15 SP1 ARM OSs failed unless --add-kernel-support flag was added to the installation command.
Keywords: SLES, installation
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1949260
Description: Fixed a race condition that resulted in kernel panic when running IPoIB traffic in Connected mode.
Keywords: IPoIB
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1973828
Description: Fixed wrong EEPROM length for small form factor (SFF) 8472 from 256 to 512 bytes.
Keywords: EEPROM, SFF
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1915553
Description: Fixed the issue where errno field was not sent in all error flows of ibv_reg_mr API.
Keywords: ibv_reg_mr
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1970901
Description: Fixed the issue where mlx5 IRQ name did not change to express the state of the interface.
Keywords: Ethernet, PCIe, IRQ
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1915587
Description: Udaddy application is now functional in Legacy mode.
Keywords: Udaddy, MLNX_OFED legacy, RDMA-CM
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1931421
Description: Added support for E-Switch (SR-IOV Legacy) mode in RHEL 7.7 OSs.
Keywords: E-Switch, SR-IOV, RHEL, RedHat
Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1945411/1839353
Description: Fixed the issue of when XDP_REDIRECT fails, pages got double-freed due to a bug in the refcnt_bias feature.
Keywords: XDP, XDP_REDIRECT, refcnt_bias
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0
1715789
Description: Fixed the issue where Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package was missing from Ubuntu v18.04.2 OS.
Keywords: MFT, Ubuntu, operating system
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1547200
Description: Fixed an issue where IPoIB Tx queue may get stuck, leading to timeout warnings in dmesg.
Keywords: IPoIB
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1817636
Description: Fixed the issue of when disabling one port on the Server side, VF-LAG Tx Affinity would not work on the Client side.
Keywords: VF-LAG, Tx Affinity
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1800525
Description: When configuring the Time-stamping feature, CQE compression will be disabled. This fix entails the removal of a warning message that appeared upon attempting to disable CQE compression when it has already been disabled.
Keywords: Time-stamping, CQE compression
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1431282
Description: Fixed the issue where software reset may have resulted in an order inversion of interface names.
Keywords: Software reset
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1843020
Description: Server reboot may result in a system crash.
Keywords: reboot, crash
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1734102
Description: Fixed the issue where Ubuntu v16.04.05 and v16.04.05 OSs could not be used with their native kernels.
Keywords: Ubuntu, Kernel, OS
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1811973
Description: VF mirroring offload is now supported.
Keywords: ASAP2, VF mirroring
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1841634
Description: The number of guaranteed counters per VF is now calculated based on the number of ports mapped to that VF. This allows more VFs to have counters allocated.
Keywords: Counters, VF
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1758983
Description: Installing MLNX_OFED on RHEL 7.6 OSs platform x86_64 and RHEL 7.6 ALT OSs platform PPCLE using YUM is now supported.
Keywords: RHEL, RedHat, YUM, OS, operating system
Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
Fixed in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1
1523548
Description: Fixed the issue where RDMA connection persisted even after dropping the network interface.
Keywords: Network interface, RDMA
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1712870
Description: Fixed the issue where small packets with non-zero padding were wrongly reported as "checksum complete" even though the padding was not covered by the csum calculation. These packets now report "checksum unnecessary".
In addition, an ethtool private flag has been introduced to control the "checksum complete" feature: ethtool --set-priv-flags eth1 rx_no_csum_complete on/off
Keywords: csum error, checksum, mlx5_core
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1648597
Description: Fixed the wrong wording in the FW tracer ownership startup message (from "FW Tracer Owner" to "FWTracer: Ownership granted and active").
Keywords: FW Tracer
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1581631
Description: Fixed the issue where GID entries referenced to by a certain user application could not be deleted while that user application was running.
Keywords: RoCE, GID
Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1368390
Description: Fixed the issue where MLNX_OFED could not be installed on RHEL 7.x Alt OSs using YUM repository.
Keywords: Installation, YUM, RHEL
Discovered in Release: 4.3-3.0.2.1
Fixed in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1
1531817
Description: Fixed an issue of when the number of channels configured was less than the number of CPUs available, part of the CPUs would not be used by Tx queues.
Keywords: Performance, Tx, CPU
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1571977
Description: Fixed an issue of when the same CQ is connected to some QPs with SRQ and some without, wrong wr_id might be reported by ibv_poll_cq .
Keywords: libmlx5, wr_id
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1380135
Description: Fixed the issue where IB port link used to flap due to MAD heartbeat response delay when using new CQ API.
Keywords: IB port link, CQ API, MAD heartbeat
Discovered in Release: 4.2-1.2.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1498931
Description: Fixed the issue where establishing TCP connection took too long due to failure of SA PathRecord query callback handler.
Keywords: TCP, SA PathRecord
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1514096
Description: Fixed the issue where lack of high order allocations caused driver load failure. All high order allocations are now changed to order-0 allocations.
Keywords: mlx5, high order allocation
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1524932
Description: Fixed a backport issue on some OSs, such as RHEL v7.x, where mlx5 driver would support ip link set DEVICE vf NUM rate TXRATE old command, instead of ip link set DEVICE vf NUM max_tx_rate TXRATE min_tx_rate TXRATE new command.
Keywords: mlx5 driver
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1498585
Description: Fixed the issue of when performing configuration changes, mlx5e counters values were reset.
Keywords: Ethernet counters
Discovered in Release: 4.0-2.0.2.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0
1425027
Description: Fixed the issue where attempting to establish a RoCE connection on the default GID or on IPv6 link-local address might have failed when two or more netdevices that belong to HCA ports were slaves under a bonding master.
This might also have resulted in the following error message in the kernel log: “ __ib_cache_gid_add: unable to add gid fe80:0000:0000:0000:f652:14ff:fe46:7391 error=-28 ”.
Keywords: RoCE, bonding
Discovered in Release: 4.4-1.0.0.0
Fixed in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0