Lustre is an open-source, parallel distributed file system, generally used for large-scale cluster computing that supports many requirements of leadership class HPC simulation environments.

Lustre Compilation for MLNX_OFED:

This procedure applies to RHEL/SLES OSs supported by Lustre. For further information, please refer to Lustre Release Notes.

To compile Lustre version 2.4.0 and higher:

$ ./configure --with-o2ib=/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/
$ make rpms

$ EXTRA_LNET_INCLUDE="-I/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/ -include /usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/linux/compat-2.6.h" ./configure --with-o2ib=/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/
$ EXTRA_LNET_INCLUDE="-I/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/ -include /usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/linux/compat-2.6.h" make rpms

For full installation example, refer to “HowTo Install Mellanox OFED driver for Lustre” Community post.
