NVME-oF - NVM Express over Fabrics

Warning This feature is only supported for ConnectX-5 adapter cards family and above.

NVME-oF Target Offload is an implementation of the new NVME-oF standard Target (server) side in hardware. Starting from ConnectX-5 family cards, all regular IO requests can be processed by the HCA, with the HCA sending IO requests directly to a real NVMe PCI device, using peer-to-peer PCI communications. This means that excluding connection management and error flows, no CPU utilization will be observed during NVME-oF traffic.