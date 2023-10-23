Release Notes Change Log History

5.0-2.1.8.0

Adapters: ConnectX-5 and above

Kernel Software Managed Flow Steering (SMFS) Performance Improved the performance of Kernel software steering by reducing its memory consumption.

Adapters: All

NEO-Host SDK Added support for NEO-Host SDK installation on MLNX_OFED.

5.0-1.0.0.0

Adapters: ConnectX-6 Dx

Adapters Added support for ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards.

Userspace Software Steering ConnectX-6 Dx Support [Beta] Added support for software steering on ConnectX-6 Dx adapter cards in the user-space RDMA-Core library through the mlx5dv_dr API.

Adapters: ConnectX-6 Dx and above

Virtual Output Queuing (VoQ) Counters Exposed rx_prio[p]_buf_discard, rx_prio[p]_wred_discard and rx_prio[p]_marked firmware counters that count the number of packets that were dropped due to insufficient resources.

IPsec Crypto Offloads [Beta] IPsec crypto offloads are now supported on ConnectX-6 Dx devices and up. The offload functions use the existing ip xfrm tool to activate offloads on the device. It supports transport/tunnel mode with AES-GCM IPsec scheme.

TLS TX Hardware Offload [Alpha] Added support for hardware offload encryption of TLS traffic.

VirtIO Acceleration through Datapath I/O Processor (vDPA) Added support to enable mapping the VirtIO access region (VAR) to be used for doorbells by vDPA applications. Specifically, the following DV APIs were introduced (see man page for more details): mlx5dv_alloc_var()

mlx5dv_free_var()

Adapters: ConnectX-5 and above

Resource Allocation on External Memory Added support to enable overriding mlx5 internal allocations in order to let applications allocate some resources on external memory, such as that of the GPU. The above is achieved by extending the parent domain object with custom allocation callbacks. Currently supported verbs objects are: QP, DBR, RWQ, SRQ.

Hardware Clock Exposure Added support for querying the adapter clock via mlx5dv_query_device.

ODP Diagnostic Counters Added ODP diagnostics counters for the following items per MR (memory region) within IB/mlx5 driver: Page faults: Total number of faulted pages. Page invalidations: Total number of pages invalidated by the OS during all invalidation events. The translations can no longer be valid due to either non-present pages or mapping changes. Prefetched pages: When prefetching a page, a page fault is generated in order to bring the page to the main memory.

Devlink Health CR-Space Dump Added the option to dump configuration space via the devlink tool in order to improve debug capabilities.

Multi-packet TX WQE Support for XDP Transmit Flows The conventional TX descriptor (WQE or Work Queue Element) describes a single packet for transmission. Added driver support for the HW feature of multi-packet TX WQEs in XDP transmit flows. With this, the HW becomes capable of working with a new and improved WQE layout that describes several packets. In effect, this feature saves PCI bandwidth and transactions, and improves transmit packet rate.

OVS-Kernel ToS Rewrite Added support for Type of Service (ToS) rewrite in the OVS-Kernel.

OVS-Kernel Mirroring Added support for mirroring output in SwitchDev mode in the OVS-Kernel. The mirroring port may either be a local or a remote VF, using VxLAN or GRE encapsulations.

GENEVE Encap/Decap Rules Offload Added support for GENEVE encapsulation/decapsulation rules offload.

GPRS Tunneling Protocol (GTP) Header [Beta] Added support for matching (filtering) GTP header-based packets using mlx5dv_dr API over user-space RDMA-Core library.

Multi Packet Tx WQE Support for XDP Transmit Flows Added driver support for the hardware feature of multi-packet Tx to work with a new and improved WQE layout that describes several packets instead of a single packet for XDP transmission flows. This saves PCI bandwidth and transactions, and improves transmit packet rate.

Userspace Software Steering Debugging API [Beta] Added support for software steering to dump flows for debugging purposes in the user-space RDMA-Core library through the mlx5dv_dr API.

Kernel Software Steering for Connection Tracking (CT) [Beta] Added support for updating CT rules using the software steering mechanism.

Kernel Software Steering Remote Mirroring [Beta] Added support for updating remote mirroring rules using the software steering mechanism.

Adapters: ConnectX-5 and BlueField

OVS-DPDK Support Added OVS-DPDK component as part of the MLNX_OFED package with hardware offload capabilities.

OVS-DPDK Connection Tracking [Beta] Added support for OvS-DPDK Connection Tracking hardware offload.

OVS-DPDK VirtIO Acceleration through VF Relay Added support for OVS-DPDK VirtIO Acceleration through VF Relay (also known as Software vDPA) forwarding of traffic from VF to Virtio VM and vice-versa.

OVS-DPDK VXLAN Encap/Decap Added support for OVS-DPDK VXLAN encapsulation and decapsulation hardware offload.

Adapters: ConnectX-4 and above

Discard Counters Exposed rx_prio[p]_discards discard counters per priority that count the number of received packets dropped due to lack of buffers on the physical port.

MPLS Traffic Added support for reporting TSO and CSUM offload capabilities for MPLS tagged traffic and, allowed the kernel stack to use these offloads.

mlx5e Max Combined Channels Increased the driver’s maximal combined channels value from 64 to 128 (however, note that OOB value will not cross 64). 128 is the upper bound. Lower maximal value can be seen on the host, depending on the number of cores and MSIX's configured by the firmware.

RoCE Accelerator Counters Added the following RoCE accelerator counters: roce_adp_retrans - counts the number of adaptive retransmissions for RoCE traffic

roce_adp_retrans_to - counts the number of times RoCE traffic reached timeout due to adaptive retransmission

roce_slow_restart - counts the number of times RoCE slow restart was used

roce_slow_restart_cnps - counts the number of times RoCE slow restart generated CNP packets

roce_slow_restart_trans - counts the number of times RoCE slow restart changed state to slow restart

All Adapters

Migration to RDMA-Core The default installation of the userspace is now the RDMA-Core library instead of the legacy verbs. This achieves most of the legacy experimental verbs’ functionalities, and more. For Mellanox VMA or Mellanox RiverMax, use experimental verbs (prefix “ibv_exp”). For further information on the migration to RDMA-Core and the list of new APIs used for various MLNX_OFED features, please refer to the Migration to RDMA-Core document.

ibdev2netdev Tool Output ibdev2netdev tool output was changed such that the bonding device now points at the bond instead of the slave interface.

Memory Region Added support for the user to register memory regions with a relaxed ordering access flag. This can enhance performance, depending on architecture and scenario.

Devlink Health Reporters Added support for monitoring and recovering from errors that occur on the RX queue, such as cookie errors and timeout.

GSO Optimization Improved GSO (Generic Segmentation Offload) workload performance by decreasing doorbells usage to the minimum required.

TX CQE Compression Added support for TX CQE (Completion Queue Element) compression. Saves on outgoing PCIe bandwidth by compressing CQEs together. Disabled by default. Configurable via private flags of ethtool.

Firmware Versions Query via Devlink Added the option to query for running and stored firmware versions using the devlink tool.

Firmware Flash Update via Devlink Added the option to update the firmware image in the flash using the devlink tool. Usage: devlink dev flash <dev> file <file_name>.mfa2 For further information on how to perform this update, see "Updating Firmware Using ethtool/devlink and .mfa2 File" section in MFT User Manual.

Devlink Health WQE Dump Added support for WQE (Work Queue Element) dump, triggered by an error on Rx/Tx reporters. In addition, some dumps (not triggered by an error) can be retrieved by the user via devlink health reporters.

GENEVE Tunnel Stateless Offload Added support for GENEVE tunneled hardware offloads of TSO, CSUM and RSS.

TCP Segmentation and Checksum Offload Added TCP segmentation and checksum offload support for MPLS-tagged traffic.

4.7-3.2.9.0

HCAs: ConnectX-5 and above

Uplink Representor Modes Added support for new_netdev and nic_netdev uplink representor modes. For further information on how to configure these modes, please refer to Configuring Uplink Representor Mode.

mlx5_core Added new mlx5_core module parameter "num_of_groups", which controls the number of large groups in the FDB flow table. Note: The default value of num_of_groups may change per MLNX_OFED driver version. The following table lists the values that must be set when upgrading the MLNX_OFED version prior to driver load, in order to achieve the same OOB experience. MLNX_OFED Version num_of_groups Default Value v4.7-3.2.9.0 4 v4.6-3.1.9.0.14 15 v4.6-3.1.9.0.15 15 v4.5-1.0.1.0.19 63 For further information, please refer to Performance Tuning Based on Traffic Patterns section in MLNX_OFED User Manual.

ConnectX-5

VFs Groups Minimum Bandwidth Rate Added support for setting a minimum bandwidth rate on a group of VFs (BW guarantee) to ensure this group is able to transmit at least the amount of bandwidth specified on the wire.

Direct Verbs Support for Batch Counters on Root Table Added support for mlx5dv_dr API to set batch counters for root tables.

ConnectX-5 & BlueField

Modify Header Added support for mlx5dv_dr_actions to support up to 32 modify actions.

mlx5dv_dr Memory Consumption Reduced the mlx5dv_dr API memory consumption by improving the memory allocator.

mlx5dv_dr Memory Allocation Reduced memory allocation time when using the mlx5dv_dr API. This is particularly significant for the first inserted rules on which memory is allocated.

BlueField

Mediated Devices Added support for mediated devices that allows the creation of accelerated devices without SR-IOV on the Bluefield® system. For further information on mediated devices and how to configure them, please refer to Mediated Devices section in MLNX_OFED User Manual.

4.7-1.0.0.1

HCAs: ConnectX-4 and above

Counters Monitoring Added support for monitoring selected counters and generating a notification event (Monitor_Counter_Change event) upon changes made to these counters. The counters to be monitored are selected using the SET_MONITOR_COUNTER command.

Signature Offload Kernel Verbs Enhancements Added a new API which enables posting a single WR that completes the Protection Information (PI) operation internally. This reduces CPU utilization for posting and processing multiple WRs and improves performance by choosing the optimal mkey for the hardware according to the buffer memory layout.

EEPROM Device Thresholds via Ethtool Added support to read additional EEPROM information from high pages of modules such as SFF-8436 and SFF-8636. Such information can be: 1. Application Select table 2. User writable EEPROM 3. Thresholds and alarms - Ethtool dump works on active cables only (e.g. optic), but thresholds and alarms can be read with “offset” and “length” parameters in any cable by running: ethtool -m <DEVNAME> offset X length Y

Performance Improvements Updated Blueflame capability reporting to prevent redundant use of Blueflame when Write-combining is not supported.

Added Blueflame capabilities over VFs.

RDMA_RX RoCE Steering Support Added the ability to create rules to steer RDMA traffic, with two destinations supported: DevX object and QP. Multiple priorities are also supported.

SRQ and XRC Support on On Demand Paging (ODP) Memory Region (MR) Added support for using ODP MR with SRQ WQEs and XRC transport.

Indirect Mkey ODP Added the ability to create indirect Mkeys with ODP support over DevX interface.

DevX Asynchronous Query Commands Added support for running QUERY commands over the DevX interface in an asynchronous mode. This enables applications to issue many commands in parallel while firmware processes the commands.

Implicit ODP Added support for reporting implicit ODP support to user applications in order to allow better granularity over ODP creation.

Devlink Health Utility Added support for real-time alerting of functionality issues that may be found in a system component (reporter). This utility helps detect and recover from a problem with a PCI device. It provides a centralize status of drivers' health activities in the generic Devlink instance and inter alia, supports the following: Storing real-time error dumps

Performing automatic (configurable) real-time reporter recovery

Performing real-time reporter diagnosis

Indicating real-time reporter's health status

Providing admins with the ability to dump, diagnose and recover a reporter

Providing admins with the ability to configure a reporter

User-Mode Memory Registration (UMR) Enabled registration of memory patterns that can be used for future RDMA operations.

GENEVE Tunnel Stateless Offload Added support for Generic Network Virtualization Encapsulation (GENEVE) tunneled hardware offload of TSO, CSUM and RSS.

ODP Pre-fetch Added support for pre-fetching a range of an on-demand paging (ODP) memory region (MR), this way reducing latency by making pages present with RO/RW permissions before the actual IO is conducted.

Fragmented QPs Buffer Added the ability to allocate a fragmented buffer to in-kernel QP creation requests, in cases of large QP size requests that used to fail due to low memory resources on the host.

Flow Counters Batch Query Allowed flow counters created with the DevX interface to be attached to flows created with the raw flow creation API.

DevX Privilege Enforcement Enforced DevX privilege by firmware. This enables future device functionality without the need to make driver changes unless a new privilege type is introduced.

DevX Interoperability APIs Added support for modifying and/or querying for a verb object (including CQ, QP, SRQ, WQ, and IND_TBL APIs) via the DevX interface. This enables interoperability between verbs and DevX.

Counters Monitoring Added support for monitoring selected counters and generating a notification event (Monitor_Counter_Change event) upon changes made to these counters. The counters to be monitored are selected using the SET_MONITOR_COUNTER command.

Rx Hash Fields Configuration Added the ability to configure Rx hash fields used for traffic spreading into Rx queues using ETHTOOL_SRXFH and ETHTOOL_GRXFH ethtool commands. Built-in Receive Side Scaling (RSS) profiles can now be changed on the following traffic types: UDP4, UDP6, TCP4 and TCP6. This configuration affects both outer and inner headers.

HCAs: ConnectX-4 Lx and above

Equal Cost Multi-Path (ECMP) Added support for offloading ECMP rules by tracking software multipath route and related next-hops, and reflecting this as port affinity to the hardware.

VF LAG Added support for High Availability and load balancing for Virtual Functions of different physical ports in SwitchDev SR-IOV mode.

Uplink Representors Exposed PF (uplink) representors in SwitchDev mode, similarly to VF representors, as an infrastructure improvement for SmartNICs.

HCAs: ConnectX-5

Userspace Software Steering for eSwitch Added software steering capabilities to the SR-IOV eSwitch. Software steering enables better rules insertion rate compared to the current firmware-based solution. This is achieved by performing calculations on the main CPU which allows for higher insertion rates.

Userspace Software Steering for NICs Added software steering capabilities to NIC Rx/Tx. Software steering enables better rules insertion rate compared to the current firmware-based solution. This is achieved by performing calculations on the main CPU which allows for higher insertion rates. This solution was designed to work with Virtio DPDK. Note: Support will be enabled by default once the support for GID change is added.

HCAs: ConnectX-5 and above

ASAP2 Incorporated the documentation of Accelerated Switching And Packet Processing (ASAP2): Hardware Offloading for vSwitches into MLNX_OFED Release Notes and User Manual.

QP Counters and Firmware Errors per PID QP counters and flow counters are now set per Process ID (PID) to allow better visibility of RDMA error states. Users will be able to manually tune the Q counter to monitor specific QPs, or automatically monitor QPs according to predefined criteria, such as the QP type.

ODP over DC Added support for On-Demand Paging (ODP) over DC transport.

Address Translation Services Added support for Address Translation Services (ATS) feature, which improves performance for virtualized PeerDirect applications by caching PA-> MA translations and preventing PCI transactions from going to the root complex.

XDP Inline Transmission of Small Packets Added support for when forwarding packets with XDP, a packet smaller than 256 bytes would be sent inline within its WQE Tx descriptor for better performance. The number of packets that are transmitted inline depends on CPUs load, where lower load leads to a higher number of inline transmission.

VLAN Rewrite Added support for offloading VLAN ID modify operation, allowing the user to replace the VLAN tag of the incoming frame with a user-specified VLAN tag value.

CQE Padding Added support for padding 64B CQEs to 128B cache lines to improve performance on 128B cache line systems, such as PPC.

XDP Multi-Packet Tx Work Queue Element (WQE) Added support for Multi-Packet Tx WQEs in XDP transmit flows to work with a new and improved WQE layout that describes several packets.This saves PCI bandwidth and transactions, and improves transmit packet rate.

HCAs: ConnectX-6

ConnectX Device IDs Added support for the following new device IDs: ConnectX-6 Dx (PF)

ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function (VF) Note that every new device (adapter) VF will be identified with this device ID. Different VF models will be distinguished by their revision ID.

HCAs: ConnectX-6 and above

Ethtool 200Gbps ConnectX-6 hardware introduces support for 200Gbps and 50Gbps-per-lane link mode. The driver supports full backward compatibility with previous configurations. Note that in order to advertise newly added link-modes, the full bitmap related to the link modes must be advertised from ethtool man page. NOTE: This feature is firmware-dependent. Currently, ConnectX-6 Ethernet firmware supports up to 100Gbps only. Thus, this capability may not function properly using the current driver and firmware versions.

HDR Link Speed Exposure Added support for HDR link speed in CapabilityMask2 field in port attributes.

QP Packet Based Credit Mode Added support for an alternative end-to-end credit mode for QP creation. Credits transported from the responder to the requester are now issued per packet. This is particularly useful for sending large RDMA messages from HCA to switches that are short in memory.

HCAs: BlueField

Device Emulation Infrastructure Added support for Device Emulation in BlueField. This mechanism allows function-A to perform operations on behalf of function-B. The emulation manager creates a channel (named VHCA_TUNNEL general object) that acts as the direct command interface between the emulated function host and the HCA hardware. The emulation software creates this tunnel for every managed function and issues commands via the DevX general command interface.

HCAs: All

Verbs Migration to RDMA-Core Legacy verbs remain the default userspace installation option in the MLNX_OFED. However, as of MLNX_OFED v4.7, you can opt to install full RDMA-Core based userspace by adding the --upstream-libs flag to the mlnxofedinstall script.

MLNX_OFED Installation via Repository The repository providing legacy verbs has been moved from RPMS or DEBS folders to RPMS/MLNX_LIBS and DEBS/MLNX_LIBS. In addition, a new repository providing RDMA-Core based userspace has been added to RPMS/UPSTREAM_LIBS and DEBS/UPSTREAM_LIBS.

NFSoRDMA Added support for NFS over RDMA (NFSoRDMA) module over the OSs listed in NFSoRDMA Supported OSs section.

As of MLNX_OFED v4.7, NFSoRDMA driver is no longer installed by default. In order to install it over a supported kernel, add the “ --with-nfsrdma ” installation option to the “mlnxofedinstall” script.

RDMA-CM QP Timeout Control Added a new option to rdma_set_option that allows applications to override the RDMA-CM's QP ACK timeout value.

Object IDs Exportation Added a unique ID for each verbs object to allow direct query over rdma-tool and rdma-netlink for enhanced debuggability.

RDMA-CM Application Managed QP Added support for the RDMA application to manage its own QPs and use RDMA-CM only for exchanging Address information.

4.6-1.0.1.0

HCAs: ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

Devlink Configuration Parameters Tool Added support for a set of configuration parameters that can be changed by the user through the Devlink user interface.

HCAs: ConnectX-4 and above

ODP Pre-fetch Added support for pre-fetching a range of an on-demand paging (ODP) memory region (MR), this way reducing latency by making pages present with RO/RW permissions before the actual IO is conducted.

DevX Privilege Enforcement Enforced DevX privilege by firmware. This enables future device functionality without the need to make driver changes unless a new privilege type is introduced.

DevX Interoperability APIs Added support for modifying and/or querying for a verb object (including CQ, QP, SRQ, WQ, and IND_TBL APIs) via the DevX interface. This enables interoperability between verbs and DevX.

DevX Asynchronous Query Commands Added support for running QUERY commands over the DevX interface in an asynchronous mode. This enables applications to issue many commands in parallel while firmware processes the commands.

DevX User-space PRM Handles Exposure Exposed all PRM handles to user-space so DevX user application can mix verbs objects with DevX objects. For example: Take the cqn from the created ibv_cq and use it on a devx)create(QP).

Indirect Mkey ODP Added the ability to create indirect Mkeys with ODP support over DevX interface.

XDP Redirect Added support for XDP_REDIRECT feature for both ingress and egress sides. Using this feature, incoming packets on one interface can be redirected very quickly into the transmission queue of another capable interface. Typically used for load balancing.

RoCE Disablement Added the option to disable RoCE traffic handling. This enables forwarding of traffic over UDP port 4791 that is handled as RoCE traffic when RoCE is enabled. When RoCE is disabled, there is no GID table, only Raw Ethernet QP type is supported and RoCE traffic is handled as regular Ethernet traffic.

Forward Error Correction (FEC) Encoding Added the ability to query and modify Forward Error Correction (FEC) encoding, as well as disabling it via Ethtool.

RAW Per-Lane Counters Exposure Exposed RAW error counters per cable-module lane via ethtool stats. The counters show the number of errors before FEC correction (if enabled). For further information, please see phy_raw_errors_lane[i] under Physical Port Counters section in Understanding mlx5 ethtool Counters Community post.

HCAs: ConnectX-4 Lx and above

VF LAG Added support for High Availability and load balancing for Virtual Functions of different physical ports in SwitchDev SR-IOV mode.

HCAs: ConnectX-5 and above

ASAP2 Offloading VXLAN Decapsulation with HW LRO Added support for performing hardware Large Receive Offload (HW LRO) on VFs with HW-decapsulated VXLAN. For further information on the VXLAN decapsulation feature, please refer to ASAP2 User Manual under www.mellanox.com -> Products -> Software -> ASAP2.

PCI Atomic Operations Added the ability to run atomic operations on local memory without involving verbs API or compromising the operation's atomicity.

Equal-Cost Multi-Path (ECMP) Routing Offloading Enabled Equal-Cost Multi-Path (ECMP) Routing offloading. Equal-Cost Multi-Path (ECMP) is a forwarding mechanism for routing packets along multiple paths of equal cost with the goal to achieve almost equally distributed link load sharing.

VXLAN over VLAN VXLAN over VLAN enables the user to use VXLAN offloads' benefit to offload VLAN tagged tunnels thus boost system's performance.

VLAN Rewrite Rewriting VLAN tags allows the user to replace the VLAN tag of the incoming frame with a user-specified VLAN tag value.

HCAs: ConnectX-5

Virtual Ethernet Port Aggregator (VEPA) Added support for activating/deactivating Virtual Ethernet Port Aggregator (VEPA) mode on a single virtual function (VF). To turn on VEPA on the second VF, run: echo ON > /sys/class/net/enp59s0/device/sriov/1/vepa

VFs Rate Limit Added support for setting a rate limit on groups of Virtual Functions rather on an individual Virtual Function.

HCAs: ConnectX-6

ConnectX-6 Support [Beta] Added support for ConnectX-6 (VPI only) adapter cards. NOTE: In HDR installations that are built with remotely managed Quantum-based switches, the switch’s firmware must be upgraded to version 27.2000.1142 prior to upgrading the HCA’s (ConnectX-6) firmware to version 20.25.1500. When using ConnectX-6 HCAs with firmware v20.25.1500 and connecting them to Quantum-based switches, make sure the Quantum firmware version is 27.2000.1142 in order to avoid any critical link issues.

Ethtool 200Gbps ConnectX-6 hardware introduces support for 200Gbps and 50Gbps-per-lane link mode. MLNX_OFED supports full backward compatibility with previous configurations. Note that in order to advertise newly added link-modes, the full bitmap related to the link modes must be advertised from ethtool man page. For the full bitmap list per link mode, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual. NOTE: This feature is firmware-dependent. Currently, ConnectX-6 Ethernet firmware supports up to 100Gbps only. Thus, this capability may not function properly using the current driver and firmware versions.

PCIe Power State Added support for the following PCIe power state indications to be printed to dmesg: Info message #1: PCIe slot power capability was not advertised. Warning message: Detected insufficient power on the PCIe slot (xxxW). Info message #2: PCIe slot advertised sufficient power (xxxW). When indication #1 or #2 appear in dmesg, user should make sure to use a PCIe slot that is capable of supplying the required power.

HCAs: mlx5

Message Signaled Interrupts-X (MSI-X) Vectors Added support for using a single MSI-X vector for all control event queues instead of one MSI-X vector per queue in a virtual function driver. This frees extra MSI-X vectors to be used for completion event queue, allowing for additional traffic channels in the network device.

Send APIs Introduced a new set of QP Send operations (APIs) which allows extensibility for new Send opcodes.

DC Data-path Added DC QP data-path support using new Send APIs introduced in Direct Verbs (DV).

HCAs: BlueField

BlueField Support BlueField is now fully supported as part of the Mellanox OFED mainstream version sharing the same code baseline with all the adapters product line.

Representor Name Change In SwitchDev mode: Uplink representors are now called p0/p1

Host PF representors are now called pf0hpf/pf1hpf

VF representors are now called pf0vfN/pf1vfN

ECPF Net Devices In SwitchDev mode, net devices enp3s0f0 and enp3s0f1 are no longer created.

Setting Host MAC and Tx Rate Limit from ECPF Expanded to support VFs as well as the host PFs.

HCAs: All

RDMA-CM Application Managed QP Added support for the RDMA application to manage its own QPs and use RDMA-CM only for exchanging Address information.

RDMA-CM QP Timeout Control Added a new option to rdma_set_option that allows applications to override the RDMA-CM's QP ACK timeout value.

MLNX_OFED Verbs API As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 2020) onwards, MLNX_OFED Verbs API will be migrated from the legacy version of the user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5 ..) to the upstream version rdma-core. More details are available in MLNX_OFED user manual under Installing Upstream rdma-core Libraries.

4.5-1.0.1.0

HCAs: ConnectX-5

VFs per PF Increased the amount of maximum virtual functions (VF) that can be allocated to a physical function (PF) to 127 VF.

HCAs: ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5

SW-Defined UDP Source Port for RoCE v2 UDP source port for RoCE v2 packets is now calculated by the driver rather than the firmware, achieving better distribution and less congestion. This mechanism works for RDMA- CM QPs only, and ensures that RDMA connection messages and data messages have the same UDP source port value.

HCAs: mlx5 Driver

Local Loopback Disable Added the ability to manually disable Local Loopback regardless of the number of open user-space transport domains.

HCAs: ConnectX-6

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-6 Ready. For further information, please contact Mellanox Support.

HCAs: All

NEO-Host Integrated NEO-Host for orchestration and management of host networking into MLNX_OFED package.

4.4-2.0.7.0

HCAs: All

4.4-1.0.0.0

HCAs: ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5

Adaptive Interrupt Moderation Added support for adaptive Tx, which optimizes the moderation values of the Tx CQs on runtime for maximum throughput with minimum CPU overhead. This mode is enabled by default.

Updated Adaptive Rx to ignore ACK packets so that queues that only handle ACK packets remain with the default moderation.

Docker Containers [Beta] Added support for Docker containers to run over Virtual RoCE and InfiniBand devices using SR-IOV mode.

VF Statistics Performed the following virtual function statistics changes: Added tx_broadcast and tx_multicast counters

Included RDMA statistics for existing counters

Force TTL Added support for setting a global TTL value for all RC QPs and rdma-cm QPs.

Firmware Tracer Added a new mechanism for the device’s FW/HW to log important events into the event tracing system (/sys/kernel/debug/tracing) without requiring any Mellanox-specific tool. Note: This feature is enabled by default.

CR-Dump Accelerated the original cr-dump by optimizing the reading process of the device’s CR-Space snapshot.

RoCE ICRC Error Counter Added support for a new counter that exposes the amount of corrupted RoCE packets that arrive with bad Invariant Cyclic Redundancy Code (ICRC).

HCAs: ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx

VST Q-in-Q Added support for C-tag (0x8100) VLAN insertion to tagged packets in VST mode.

HCAs: ConnectX-4

Ethernet Tunneling Over IPoIB Driver (eIPoIB) Re-added support for eth_ipoib driver, which provides a standard Ethernet interface to be used as a Physical Interface (PIF) into the Hypervisor virtual network, and serves one or more Virtual Interfaces (VIF).

HCAs: ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5

OVS Offload using ASAP2 Added support for Mellanox Accelerated Switching And Packet Processing (ASAP2) technology, which allows OVS offloading by handling OVS data-plane, while maintaining OVS control-plane unmodified. OVS Offload using ASAP2 technology provides significantly higher OVS performance without the associated CPU load. For further information, refer to ASAP2 Release Notes under www.mellanox.com -> Products -> Software -> ASAP2

HCAs: All

Upstream Libraries Added a repository repodata to support installing upstream libraries (based on upstream rdma-core), using he Operating System's standard package manager (yum, apt-get, etc.). For further information, please refer to “Installing Upstream rdma-core Libraries” section in MLNX_OFED User Manual Note: This is intended only for DPDK users.

Installation Added support for new metadata packages that only install userspace packages at a time (without any kernel packages), using the Operating System's standard package manager (yum, apt-get, etc.). These metadata packages will have the suffix “-user-only”. For example: “mlnx-ofed-all-user-only”.

4.3-1.0.1.0

HCAs: ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5

Adaptive Interrupt Moderation Added support for adaptive Tx, which optimizes the moderation values of the Tx CQs on runtime for maximum throughput with minimum CPU overhead. This mode is enabled by default.

Updated Adaptive Rx to ignore ACK packets so that queues that only handle ACK packets remain with the default moderation.

Docker Containers [Beta] Added support for Docker containers to run over Virtual RoCE and InfiniBand devices using SR-IOV mode.

VF Statistics Performed the following virtual function statistics changes: Added tx_broadcast and tx_multicast counters

Included RDMA statistics for existing counters

Force TTL Added support for setting a global TTL value for all RC QPs and rdma-cm QPs.

Firmware Tracer Added a new mechanism for the device’s FW/HW to log important events into the event tracing system (/sys/kernel/debug/tracing) without requiring any Mellanox-specific tool. Note: This feature is enabled by default.

CR-Dump Accelerated the original cr-dump by optimizing the reading process of the device’s CR-Space snapshot.

RoCE ICRC Error Counter Added support for a new counter that exposes the amount of corrupted RoCE packets that arrive with bad Invariant Cyclic Redundancy Code (ICRC).

HCAs: ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx

VST Q-in-Q Added support for C-tag (0x8100) VLAN insertion to tagged packets in VST mode.

HCAs: ConnectX-4

Ethernet Tunneling Over IPoIB Driver (eIPoIB) Re-added support for eth_ipoib driver, which provides a standard Ethernet interface to be used as a Physical Interface (PIF) into the Hypervisor virtual network, and serves one or more Virtual Interfaces (VIF).

HCAs: ConnectX-5/ConnectX-4 Lx

OVS Offload using ASAP2 Added support for Mellanox Accelerated Switching And Packet Processing (ASAP2) technology, which allows OVS offloading by handling OVS data-plane, while maintaining OVS control-plane unmodified. OVS Offload using ASAP2 technology provides significantly higher OVS performance without the associated CPU load. For further information, refer to ASAP2 Release Notes under www.mellanox.com -> Products -> Software -> ASAP2

HCAs: All

Upstream Libraries Added a repository repodata to support installing upstream libraries (based on upstream rdma-core), using the Operating System's standard package manager (yum, apt-get, etc.). For further information, please refer to “Installing Upstream rdma-core Libraries” section in MLNX_OFED User Manual Note: This is intended only for DPDK users.

Installation Added support for new metadata packages that only install userspace packages at a time (without any kernel packages), using the Operating System's standard package manager (yum, apt-get, etc.). These metadata packages will have the suffix “-user-only”. For example: “mlnx-ofed-all-user-only”.

4.3-1.0.1.0

HCAs: ConnectX-5

Multi-Packet Work Request (WR) Added support for the following multi-packet WR related verbs for control path: ibv_exp_query_device

ibv_exp_create_srq For further information on the use of these verbs, please refer to the Verbs man page.

Coherent Accelerator Processor Interface (CAPI) [beta] Added support for CAPI, an interface that enables ConnectX-5 adapter cards to provide the best performance for Power and OpenPower based platforms.

Tunneled Atomic Added support for RDMA atomic commands offload so that when an RDMA Write operation is issued, the payload indicates which atomic operation to perform, instead of being written to the Memory Region (MR).

Packet Pacing Added support for the following advanced burst control parameters: max_burst_sz - for indicating the maximal burst size of packets

typical_pkt_sz - for improving the accuracy of the rate limiter

Erasure Coding Offload verbs Added support for erasure coding offload software verbs (encode/decode/update API) supporting a number of redundancy blocks (m) greater than 4.

HCAs: ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5

Virtual MAC Removed support for Virtual MAC feature.

RoCE LAG Added out of box RoCE LAG support for RHEL 7.2 and RHEL 6.9.

Dropped Counters Added a new counter rx_steer_missed_packets which provides the number of packets that were received by the NIC, yet were discarded/dropped since they did not match any flow in the NIC steering flow table.

Added the ability for SR-IOV counter rx_dropped to count the number of packets that were dropped while vport was down.

Relaxed Ordering (RSYNC) Added support for RSYNC feature to ensure correct ordering of memory operations between the GPU and HCA.

HCAs: mlx5 Driver

Reset Flow Added support for triggering software reset for firmware/driver recovery. When fatal errors occur, firmware can be reset and driver reloaded.

HCAs: ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5

Striding RQ with HW Time-Stamping Added the option to retrieve the HW timestamp when polling for completions from a completion queue that is attached to a multi-packet RQ (Striding RQ).

HCAs: ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5

4.2-1.2.0.0

DSCP Trust Mode Added support for automatically setting the number of TC to 8 when the Trust state is changed to DSCP.

Receive Buffer Added xon and xoff columns to the Receive Buffer configuration display.

4.2-1.0.0.0

HCAs: mlx5 Driver

Physical Address Memory Allocation Added support to register a specific physical address range.

HCAs: Innova IPsec EN

Innova IPsec Adapter Cards Added support for Mellanox Innova IPsec EN adapter card, that provides security acceleration for IPsec-enabled networks.

HCAs: ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/ConnectX-5

Precision Time Protocol (PTP) Added support for PTP feature over PKEY interfaces. This feature allows for accurate synchronization between the distributed entities over the network. The synchronization is based on symmetric Round Trip Time (RTT) between the master and slave devices, and is enabled by default.

1PPS Time Synchronization Added support for One Pulse Per Second (1PPS) over IPoIB interfaces.

Virtual MAC Added support for Virtual MAC feature, which allows users to add up to 4 virtual MACs (VMACs) per VF. All traffic that is destined to the VMAC will be forwarded to the relevant VF instead of PF. All traffic going out from the VF with source MAC equal to VMAC will go to the wire also when Spoof Check is enabled. For further information, please refer to “Virtual MAC” section in MLNX_OFED User Manual.

Receive Buffer Added the option to change receive buffer size and cable length. Changing cable length will adjust the receive buffer's xon and xoff thresholds. For further information, please refer to “Receive Buffer” section in MLNX_OFED User Manual.

GRE Tunnel Offloads Added support for the following GRE tunnel offloads: TSO over GRE tunnels

Checksum offloads over GRE tunnels

RSS spread for GRE packets

NVMEoF Added support for the host side (RDMA initiator) in RedHat 7.2 and above.

Dropless Receive Queue (RQ) Added support for the driver to notify the FW when SW receive queues are overloaded.

PFC Storm Prevention Added support for configuring PFC stall prevention in cases where the device unexpectedly becomes unresponsive for a long period of time. PFC stall prevention disables flow control mechanisms when the device is stalled for a period longer than the default pre-configured timeout. Users now have the ability to change the default timeout by moving to auto mode. For further information, please refer to “PFC Stall Prevention” section in MLNX_OFEDUser Manual.

Force DSCP Added support for this feature that enables setting a global traffic_class value for all RC QPs.

HCAs: ConnectX-5

Q-in-Q Added support for Q-in-Q VST feature in ConnectX-5 adapter cards family.

Device Memory Programming [beta] Added support for on-chip memory allocation and usage in send/receive and RDMA operations at beta level.

Virtual Guest Tagging (VGT+) Added support for VGT+ in ConnectX-4/ConnectX-5 HCAs. This feature is s an advanced mode of Virtual Guest Tagging (VGT), in which a VF is allowed to tag its own packets as in VGT, but is still subject to an administrative VLAN trunk policy. The policy determines which VLAN IDs are allowed to be transmitted or received. The policy does not determine the user priority, which is left unchanged. For further information, please refer to “Virtual Guest Tagging (VGT+)” section in MLNX_OFED User Manual.

Tag Matching Offload Added support for hardware Tag Matching offload with Dynamically Connected Transport (DCT).

HCAs: ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro

Shared Memory Region (MR) Removed support for Shared MR feature on ConnectX-3/ConnectX-3 Pro adapter cards. As a result of this change, the following API/flags should not be used: ibv_exp_reg_shared_mr

access shared flags for ibv_exp_reg_mr (IBV_EXP_ACCESS_SHARED_MR_XXX)

HCAs: All

CR-DUMP Added support for the driver to take an automatic snapshot of the device’s CR-Space in cases of critical failures. For further information, please refer to “CRDUMP” section in MLNX_OFED User Manual.

Upstream Libraries Added the option to install upstream libraries (based on upstream rdma-core) for DPDK users only. For further information, please refer to “Installing Upstream rdma-core Libraries” section in MLNX_OFED User Manual.

DiSNI Added the option to install libdisni package as part of MLNX_OFED. For further information, please refer to section “Installing libdisni Package” in MLNX_OFED User Manual.

Service Scripts Added the ability to disable the ‘ stop ’ option in the openibd service script, by setting ALLOW_STOP=no in /etc/infiniband/openib.conf. Starting from the next release, ‘ stop ’ option will be disabled by default, and in order to enable it, ALLOW_STOP should be set to ‘yes’ in the conf file, or force-stop should be run.

4.1-1.0.2.0

HCAs: mlx5 Driver

RoCE Diagnostics and ECN Counters Added support for additional RoCE diagnostics and ECN congestion counters under /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/ports/1/hw_counters/ directory. For further information, refer to the Understanding mlx5 Linux Counters and Status Parameters Community post.

rx-fcs Offload (ethtool) Added support for rx-fcs ethtool offload configuration. Normally, the FCS of the packet will be truncated by the ASIC hardware before sending it to the application socket buffer (skb). Ethtool allows to set the rx-fcs not to be truncated, but to pass it to the application for analysis. For more information and usage, refer to Understanding ethtool rx-fcs for mlx5 Drivers Community post.

DSCP Trust Mode Added the option to enable PFC based on the DSCP value. Using this solution, VLAN headers will no longer be mandatory for use. For further information, refer to the HowTo Configure Trust Mode on Mellanox Adapters Community post.

RoCE ECN Parameters ECN parameters have been moved to the following directory: /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/<PCI BUS>/cc_params/ For more information, refer to the HowTo Configure DCQCN (RoCE CC) for ConnectX-4 (Linux) Community post.

Flow Steering Dump Tool Added support for mlx_fs_dump, which is a python tool that prints the steering rules in a readable manner.

Secure Firmware Updates Firmware binaries embedded in MLNX_OFED package now support Secure Firmware Updates. This feature provides devices with the ability to verify digital signatures of new firmware binaries, in order to ensure that only officially approved versions are installed on the devices. For further information on this feature, refer to Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) User Manual.

Enhanced IPoIB Added support for Enhanced IPoIB feature, which enables better utilization of features supported in ConnectX-4 adapter cards, by optimizing IPoIB data path and thus, reaching peak performance in both bandwidth and latency. Enhanced IPoIB is enabled by default.

PeerDirect Added the ability to open a device and create a context while giving PCI peer attributes such as name and ID. For further details, refer to the PeerDirect Programming Community post.

Probed VFs Added the ability to disable probed VFs on the hypervisor. For further information, see HowTo Configure and Probe VFs on mlx5 Drivers Community post.

Local Loopback Improved performance by rendering Local loopback (unicast and multicast) disabled by mlx5 driver by default while local loopback is not in use. The mlx5 driver keeps track of the number of transport domains that are opened by user-space applications. If there is more than one user-space transport domain open, local loopback will automatically be enabled.

1PPS Time Synchronization (at alpha level) Added support for One Pulse Per Second (1PPS), which is a time synchronization feature that allows the adapter to send or receive 1 pulse per second on a dedicated pin on the adapter card. For further information on this feature, refer to the HowTo Test 1PPS on Mellanox Adapters Community post.

Precision Time Protocol (PTP) Added support for PTP feature in IPoIB offloaded devices. This feature allows for accurate synchronization between the distributed entities over the network. The synchronization is based on symmetric Round Trip Time (RTT) between the master and slave devices. The feature is enabled by default. For further information, refer to Running Linux PTP with ConnectX-4 Community post.

Fast Driver Unload Added support for fast driver teardown in shutdown and kexec flows.

HCAs: ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

NVMEoF Target Offload Added support for NVMe over fabrics (NVMEoF) offload, an implementation of the new NVMEoF standard target (server) side in hardware. For further information on NVMEoF Target Offload, refer to HowTo Configure NVMEoF Target Offload .

MPI Tag Matching Added support for offloading MPI tag matching to HCA.

HCAs: All

RDMA CM Changed the default RoCE mode on which RDMA CM runs to RoCEv2 instead of RoCEv1. RDMA_CM session requires both the client and server sides to support the same RoCE mode. Otherwise, the client will fail to connect to the server. For further information, refer to RDMA CM and RoCE Version Defaults Community post.

Lustre Added support for Lustre file system open-source project.

4.0-2.0.2.0

Operating Systems Added support for Ubuntu v17.04.

4.0-2.0.0.1

PCIe Error Counting [ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx] Added the ability to expose physical layer statistical counters to ethtool.

Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Tagged Packets Classification [ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx] Enabled packet flow steering rules with IPv4/IPv6 classification (for raw packet QP (DPDK) only) to work on IPv4/IPv6 over MPLS (Ethertype 0x8847 and 0x8848) encapsulated packets.

RoCE VFs [ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx] Added the ability to enable/disable RoCE on VFs.

RoCE LAG [ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx] Added support for RoCE over LAG interface.

Standard ethtool [ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx] Added support for flow steering and rx-all mode.

SR-IOV Bandwidth Share for Ethernet/RoCE (beta) [ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx] Added the ability to guarantee the minimum rate of a certain VF in SR-IOV mode.

Adapter Cards Added support for ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-5 Ex HCAs.

DSCP ConfigFS Control for RDMA-CM QPs Added the ability to configure ToS/DSCP for RDMA-CM QPs only.

Soft RoCE (beta) Add software implementation of RoCE that allows RoCE to run on any Ethernet network adapter whether it offers hardware acceleration or not.

NVMe over Fabrics (NVMEoF) NVMEoF related module installation has been disabled by default. In order to enable it, add the “ --with-nvmf ” installation option to the “mlnxofedinstall” script.