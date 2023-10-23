NVIDIA® MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.1-2.3.7.1
Changes and New Features

MLNX_OFED New Features

The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.

Feature/Change

Description

Packet Pacing Support for Hairpin Queues

Added support for the user to set a packet pacing rate on the special queues that forward traffic from one physical port to the other.

Network Interface Connection Tracking Offload

Added support for Connection Tracking (TC) offload on network interfaces that are in NIC mode, as opposed to SwitchDev mode.

Note: This support is currently available for interfaces with physical functions only.

SMP MADs Limitation

Added support for limiting SMP MADs on the wire using a Send window mechanism. This allows the user to keep track of the outstanding number of SMP MADs per-port, and allows for limiting this number to shape traffic when the pace of SMP MADs requires control.

Sampling Action Direct Rule API Support

Added Direct Rule (DR) API support for sampling action to allow duplication and sampling of some ratio of the traffic. The API also allows to perform a set of different DR actions on the sampled traffic.

SA MAD Congestion Control

SA MAD Congestion Control feature is restored in MLNX_OFED v5.1-2.

Bug Fixes

See “Bug Fixes" section.

For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.

API Changes in MLNX_OFED

MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration

As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.

For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.
