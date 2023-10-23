Changes and New Features
The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Packet Pacing Support for Hairpin Queues
|
Added support for the user to set a packet pacing rate on the special queues that forward traffic from one physical port to the other.
|
Network Interface Connection Tracking Offload
|
Added support for Connection Tracking (TC) offload on network interfaces that are in NIC mode, as opposed to SwitchDev mode.
Note: This support is currently available for interfaces with physical functions only.
|
SMP MADs Limitation
|
Added support for limiting SMP MADs on the wire using a Send window mechanism. This allows the user to keep track of the outstanding number of SMP MADs per-port, and allows for limiting this number to shape traffic when the pace of SMP MADs requires control.
|
Sampling Action Direct Rule API Support
|
Added Direct Rule (DR) API support for sampling action to allow duplication and sampling of some ratio of the traffic. The API also allows to perform a set of different DR actions on the sampled traffic.
|
SA MAD Congestion Control
|
SA MAD Congestion Control feature is restored in MLNX_OFED v5.1-2.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See “Bug Fixes" section.
For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.
MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.
For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.