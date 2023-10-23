Installing Mellanox OFED

Warning

If you regenerate kernel modules for a custom kernel (using --add-kernel-support ), the packages installation will not involve automatic regeneration of the initramfs. In some cases, such as a system with a root filesystem mounted over a ConnectX card, not regenerating the initramfs may even cause the system to fail to reboot.

In such cases, the installer will recommend running the following command to update the initramfs:

Copy Copied! dracut -f

On some OSs, dracut -f might result in the following error message which can be safely ignore.