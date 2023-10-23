Introduction

The figure below shows a diagram of the Mellanox OFED stack, and how upper layer protocols (ULPs) interface with the hardware and with the kernel and userspace. The application level also shows the versatility of markets that Mellanox OFED applies to.

The following subsections briefly describe the various components of the Mellanox OFED stack.

mlx4 VPI Driver

Warning This driver is no longer supported in MLNX_OFED. To work with ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro NICs, please refer to MLNX_OFED LTS version available on the web.

mlx5 Driver

mlx5 is the low-level driver implementation for the Connect-IB® and ConnectX®-4 and above adapters designed by Mellanox Technologies. ConnectX®-4 and above adapter cards operate as a VPI adapter (Infiniband and Ethernet). The mlx5 driver is comprised of the following kernel modules:

Warning Please note that Connect-IB card is no longer supported in MLNX_OFED. To work with this card, please refer to MLNX_OFED LTS version available on the web.

mlx5_core

Acts as a library of common functions (e.g. initializing the device after reset) required by ConnectX®-4 and above adapter cards. mlx5_core driver also implements the Ethernet interfaces for ConnectX®-4 and above. mlx5 drivers do not require the mlx5_en module as the Ethernet functionalities are built-in in the mlx5_core module.

mlx5_ib

Handles InfiniBand-specific functions and plugs into the InfiniBand mid layer.

libmlx5

libmlx5 is the provider library that implements hardware specific user-space functionality. If there is no compatibility between the firmware and the driver, the driver will not load and a message will be printed in the dmesg.

The following are the libmlx5 Legacy and RDMA-Core environment variables:

MLX5_FREEZE_ON_ERROR_CQE Causes the process to hang in a loop of completion with error, which is not flushed with error or retry exceeded occurs/ Otherwise disabled

MLX5_POST_SEND_PREFER_BF Configures every work request that can use blue flame will use blue flame

Otherwise - blue flame depends on the size of the message and inline indication in the packet

MLX5_SHUT_UP_BF Disables blue flame feature Otherwise - do not disable

MLX5_SINGLE_THREADED All spinlocks are disabled Otherwise - spinlocks enabled Used by applications that are single threaded and would like to save the overhead of taking spinlocks.

MLX5_CQE_SIZE 64 - completion queue entry size is 64 bytes (default) 128 - completion queue entry size is 128 bytes

MLX5_SCATTER_TO_CQE Small buffers are scattered to the completion queue entry and manipulated by the driver. Valid for RC transport. Default is 1, otherwise disabled



The following are libmlx5 Legacy only environment variables:

MLX5_ENABLE_CQE_COMPRESSION Saves PCIe bandwidth by compressing a few CQEs into a smaller amount of bytes on PCIe. Setting this variable enables CQE compression. Default value 0 (disabled)

MLX5_RELAXED_PACKET_ORDERING_ON

See “Out-of-Order (OOO) Data Placement” section.

Mid-layer Core

Core services include management interface (MAD), connection manager (CM) interface, and Subnet Administrator (SA) interface. The stack includes components for both user-mode and kernel applications. The core services run in the kernel and expose an interface to user-mode for verbs, CM and management.

Upper Layer Protocols (ULPs)

IP over IB (IPoIB)

The IP over IB (IPoIB) driver is a network interface implementation over InfiniBand. IPoIB encapsulates IP datagrams over an InfiniBand connected or datagram transport service. IPoIB pre-appends the IP datagrams with an encapsulation header and sends the outcome over the InfiniBand transport service. The transport service is Unreliable Datagram (UD) by default, but it may also be configured to be Reliable Connected (RC), in case RC is supported. The interface supports unicast, multicast and broadcast. For details, see “IP over InfiniBand (IPoIB)” section.

iSCSI Extensions for RDMA (iSER)

iSCSI Extensions for RDMA (iSER) extends the iSCSI protocol to RDMA. It permits data to be transferred directly into and out of SCSI buffers without intermediate data copies. For further information, please refer to “iSCSI Extensions for RDMA (iSER)” section.

SCSI RDMA Protocol (SRP)

SCSI RDMA Protocol (SRP) is designed to take full advantage of the protocol offload and RDMA features provided by the InfiniBand architecture. SRP allows a large body of SCSI software to be readily used on InfiniBand architecture. The SRP driver—known as the SRP Initiator—differs from traditional low-level SCSI drivers in Linux. The SRP Initiator does not control a local HBA; instead, it controls a connection to an I/O controller—known as the SRP Target—to provide access to remote storage devices across an InfiniBand fabric. The SRP Target resides in an I/O unit and provides storage services. See “SRP - SCSI RDMA Protocol” section.

User Direct Access Programming Library (uDAPL)

User Direct Access Programming Library (uDAPL) is a standard API that promotes data center application data messaging performance, scalability, and reliability over RDMA interconnects InfiniBand and RoCE. The uDAPL interface is defined by the DAT collaborative. This release of the uDAPL reference implementation package for both DAT 1.2 and 2.0 specification is timed to coincide with OFED release of the Open Fabrics (www.openfabrics.org) software stack.

MPI

Message Passing Interface (MPI) is a library specification that enables the development of parallel software libraries to utilize parallel computers, clusters, and heterogeneous networks. Mellanox OFED includes the following MPI implementation over InfiniBand:

Open MPI – an open source MPI-2 implementation by the Open MPI Project

Mellanox OFED also includes MPI benchmark tests such as OSU BW/LAT, Intel MPI BeBenchmarkand Presta.

InfiniBand Subnet Manager

All InfiniBand-compliant ULPs require a proper operation of a Subnet Manager (SM) running on the InfiniBand fabric, at all times. An SM can run on any node or on an IB switch. OpenSM is an InfiniBand-compliant Subnet Manager, and it is installed as part of Mellanox OFED1.

1. OpenSM is disabled by default. See “OpenSM” section for details on enabling it.

Diagnostic Utilities

Mellanox OFED includes the following two diagnostic packages for use by network and data center managers:

ibutils – Mellanox Technologies diagnostic utilities

infiniband-diags – OpenFabrics Alliance InfiniBand diagnostic tools

Mellanox Firmware Tools

The Mellanox Firmware Tools (MFT) package is a set of firmware management tools for a single InfiniBand node. MFT can be used for:

Generating a standard or customized Mellanox firmware image

Burning a firmware image to a single InfiniBand node

MFT includes a set of tools used for performing firmware update and configuration, as well as debug and diagnostics, and provides MST service. For the full list of available tools within MFT, please refer to MFT documentation (https://docs.mellanox.com/category/mft).