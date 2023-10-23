Release Notes
Release Notes Update History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
5.1-2.5.8.0
|
November 10, 2020
|
Initial release of this document version.
As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.
ConnectX-3
ConnectX-3 Pro
Connect-IB
RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)
Users who wish to utilize the above devices/libraries are advised to refer to MLNX_OFED 4.9 long-term support (LTS) version.
These are the release notes of MLNX_OFED for Linux Driver, which operates across all Mellanox network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:
|
Uplink/NICs
|
Driver Name
|
Uplink Speed
|
ConnectX®-4
|
mlx5
|
|
ConnectX-4 Lx
|
|
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
|
|
ConnectX-6
|
|
ConnectX-6 Dx
|
|
ConnectX-6 Lx
|
|
Innova™ IPsec EN
|
|
BlueField®
|
|
BlueField®-2 (beta)
|
56GbE is a Mellanox propriety link speed can be achieved while connecting a Mellanox adapter card to
Mellanox SX10XX switch series, or connecting a Mellanox adapter card to another Mellanox adapter card.
Supports both NRZ PAM4 modes.
Package Contents
|
Package
|
Revision
|
Licenses
|
ar_mgr
|
1.0-0.3.MLNX20200824.g8577618.51258
|
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
|
dapl
|
2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.51258
|
Dual GPL/BSD/CPL
|
dpcp
|
1.1.0-1.51258
|
Proprietary
|
dump_pr
|
1.0-0.3.MLNX20200824.g8577618.51258
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
fabric-collector
|
1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.51258
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
hcoll
|
4.6.3125-1.51258
|
Proprietary
|
ibdump
|
6.0.0-1.51258
|
BSD2+GPL2
|
ibsim
|
0.9-1.51258
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
ibutils2
|
2.1.1-0.126.MLNX20200721.gf95236b.51258
|
Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary
|
iser
|
5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.3.1
|
GPLv2
|
isert
|
5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.3.1
|
GPLv2
|
kernel-mft
|
4.15.1-100
|
Dual BSD/GPL
|
knem
|
1.1.4.90mlnx1-OFED.5.1.2.5.0.1
|
BSD and GPLv2
|
libpka
|
1.0-1.gcc98895.51258
|
BSD
|
libvma
|
9.1.2-1
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
mlnx-dpdk
|
19.11.0-1.51258
|
BSD and LGPLv2 and GPLv2
|
mlnx-en
|
5.1-2.5.8.0.g6e51c68
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-ethtool
|
5.4-1.51258
|
GPL
|
mlnx-iproute2
|
5.6.0-1.51258
|
GPL
|
mlnx-nfsrdma
|
5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.3.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-nvme
|
5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.3.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlnx-ofa_kernel
|
5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.8.1
|
GPLv2
|
mlxbf-bootctl
|
2.1-1.51258
|
BSD
|
mpi-selector
|
1.0.3-1.51258
|
BSD
|
mpitests
|
3.2.20-5d20b49.51258
|
BSD
|
mstflint
|
4.14.0-3.51258
|
GPL/BSD
|
multiperf
|
3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.51258
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
mxm
|
3.7.3112-1.51258
|
Proprietary
|
ofed-docs
|
5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.8
|
GPL/BSD
|
ofed-scripts
|
5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.8
|
GPL/BSD
|
openmpi
|
4.0.4rc3-1.51258
|
BSD
|
opensm
|
5.7.3.MLNX20201102.e56fd90-0.1.51258
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
openvswitch
|
2.13.1-1.51258
|
ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL
|
perftest
|
4.4-0.30.g9c50960.51258
|
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
|
rdma-core
|
51mlnx1-1.51258
|
GPLv2 or BSD
|
rshim
|
2.0.5-OFED.5.1.0.6.6
|
GPLv2
|
sharp
|
2.2.2.MLNX20201102.b26a0fd-1.51258
|
Proprietary
|
sockperf
|
3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.51258
|
BSD
|
srp
|
5.1-OFED.5.1.2.5.3.1
|
GPLv2
|
ucx
|
1.9.0-1.51258
|
BSD
