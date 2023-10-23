IPsec crypto offload feature, also known as IPsec inline offload or IPsec aware offload feature enables the user to offload IPsec crypto encryption and decryption operations to the hardware.

Note that the hardware implementation only supports AES-GCM encryption scheme.

To enable the feature, support in both kernel and adapter firmware is required.

For support in the kernel, make sure the following flags are set as follows. Copy Copied! CONFIG_XFRM_OFFLOAD=y CONFIG_INET_ESP_OFFLOAD=m CONFIG_INET6_ESP_OFFLOAD=m Note: These flags are enabled by default in RedHat 8 and Ubuntu 18.04.