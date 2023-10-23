SCSI RDMA Protocol (SRP) is designed to take full advantage of the protocol off-load and RDMA features provided by the InfiniBand architecture.

iSCSI Extensions for RDMA (iSER) is an extension of the data transfer model of iSCSI, a storage networking standard for TCP/IP. It uses the iSCSI components while taking the advantage of the RDMA protocol suite. ISER is implemented on various stor- age targets such as TGT, LIO, SCST and out of scope of this manual.

For various ISER targets configuration steps, troubleshooting and debugging, as well as other implementation of storage protocols over RDMA (such as Ceph over RDMA, nbdX and more) refer to Storage Solutions on Mellanox Community.