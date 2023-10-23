Changes and New Features

The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.

Feature/Change Description DCT Support for Connection Establishment with RDMA_CM [Alpha level] [ConnectX-5 and above] Added support for the dv APIs to allocate/deallocate a unique QP number that can be used as DC QPN in RDMA_CM connection establishment. MXM The MXM package is deprecated and removed from MLNX_OFED. Devlink Firmware Reset In MLNX_OFED v5.2-1.0.4.0, it was noted that MLNX_OFED did not include the latest iproute2 that provided support for this feature, and that the latest iproute2 must be installed from Github (see Release Notes Change Log History section). This note is no longer relevant. Bug Fixes See Bug Fixes section.

For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.