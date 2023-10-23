NVIDIA® MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.2-2.2.0.0
General Support in MLNX_OFED

MLNX_OFED Supported Operating Systems

Operating System

Platform

Default Kernel Version

BCLinux 7.5

x86_64

3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64

BCLinux 7.6

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

BCLinux 8.1

x86_64

4.19.0-193.1.3.el8.bclinux.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS 7.2

x86_64

3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS 7.3

x86_64

3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS 7.4

x86_64

3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64le

RHEL 7.4 ALT

Aarch64

4.11.0-44.el7a.aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 7.5

x86_64

3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64le

RHEL 7.5 ALT

Aarch64

4.14.0-49.el7a.aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64le

RHEL 7.6 ALT

Aarch64

4.14.0-115.el7a.0.1.aarch64

PPC64LE

4.14.0-115.el7a.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

x86_64

3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 7.8

x86_64

3.10.0-1127.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-1127.el7.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 7.9

x86_64

3.10.0-1160.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-1160.el7.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

x86_64

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

Aarch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

PPC64LE

4.18.0-80.el8.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

Aarch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

PPC64LE

4.18.0-147.el8.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

x86_64

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

Aarch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

PPC64LE

4.18.0-193.el8.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 8.3

x86_64

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

Aarch64

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

PPC64LE

4.18.0-240.el8.ppc64le

Debian 9.9

x86_64

4.9.0-9-amd64

Aarch64

4.9.0-9-arm64

Debian 9.11

x86_64

4.9.0-11-amd64

Aarch64

4.9.0-11-arm64

Debian 10.0

x86_64

4.19.0-5-amd64

Aarch64

4.19.0-5-arm64

Debian 10.3

x86_64

4.19.0-8-amd64

Aarch64

4.19.0-8-arm64

Debian 10.5

x86_64

4.19.0-10-amd64

Fedora 32

x86_64

5.6.6-300.fc32.x86_64

OL 7.8

x86_64

4.14.35-1902.300.11.el7uek.x86_64

OL 7.9

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

OL 8.2

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.1.2.el8uek.x86_64

OL 8.3

x86_64

5.4.17-2011.7.4.el8uek.x86_64

SLES12 SP2

x86_64

4.4.21-69-default

SLES12 SP3

x86_64

4.4.73-5-default

PPC64LE

4.4.73-5-default

SLES12 SP4

x86_64

4.12.14-94.41-default

Aarch64

4.12.14-94.41-default

PPC64LE

4.12.14-94.41-default

SLES12 SP5

x86_64

4.12.14-120-default

Aarch64

4.12.14-120-default

PPC64LE

4.12.14-120-default

SLES15 SP1

x86_64

4.12.14-195-default

Aarch64

4.12.14-195-default

PPC64LE

4.12.14-195-default

SLES15 SP2

x86_64

5.3.18-22-default

Aarch64

5.3.18-22-default

PPC64LE

5.3.18-22-default

Ubuntu 14.04

x86_64

3.13.0-27-generic

Ubuntu 16.04

x86_64

4.4.0-22-generic

PPC64LE

4.4.0-21-generic

Ubuntu 18.04

x86_64

4.15.0-20-generic

Aarch64

4.15.0-20-generic

PPC64LE

4.15.0-20-generic

Ubuntu 20.04

x86_64

5.4.0-26-generic

Aarch64

5.4.0-26-generic

PPC64LE

5.4.0-26-generic

Ubuntu 20.10

x86_64

5.8.0-26-generic

Euler 2.0 SP5

x86_64

3.10.0-862.14.0.1.h43.eulerosv2r7.x86_64

Euler 2.0 SP8

Aarch64

4.19.36-vhulk1907.1.0.h748.eulerosv2r8.aarch64

Euler 2.0 SP9

x86_64

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

Aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

OpenEuler 20.03

x86_64

4.19.90-2003.4.0.0036.oe1.x86_64

Aarch64

4.19.90-2003.4.0.0036.oe1.aarch64

AliOS 7.2

Aarch64

4.19.48-006.ali4000.alios7.aarch64

Kernel 5.10

x86_64

5.10

Notes:

  • 32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED.

  • For RPM based distributions, if you wish to install OFED on a different kernel, you need to create a new ISO image, using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script. See the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions.

  • Upgrading MLNX_OFED on your cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well.

  • All OSs listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV Environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor.

Supported Non-Linux Virtual Machines

The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current MLNX_OFED version:

NIC

Windows Virtual Machine Type

WinOF version

Protocol

ConnectX-4

Windows 2012 R2 DC

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IB, IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-4 Lx

Windows 2016 DC

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IB, IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-5 family

All Windows server editions

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-6 family

MLNX_WinOF2 2.50

IPoIB, ETH

Support in ASAP2™

ASAP2 Supported Operating Systems

OVS-Kernel SR-IOV Based Supported OSs

Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS-Kernel ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.

  • BCLinux 7.4

  • BCLinux 7.5

  • BCLinux 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.7

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.8

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.0

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.1

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.2

  • Fedora 31

  • OL 7.4

  • OL 7.6

  • OL 7.7

  • OL 7.8

  • OL 8.1

  • OL 8.2

  • SLES12 SP4

  • SLES12 SP5

  • SLES15 SP1

  • SLES15 SP2

  • Ubuntu 16.04

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 19.04

  • Ubuntu 20.04

  • Kernel 5.7

OVS-DPDK SR-IOV Based Supported OSs

Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.

Adapter Card Type

Supported OSs

ConnectX

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.7

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 20.04

BlueField

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.7

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 20.04

ASAP2 Requirements

  • iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)

  • Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 Mellanox openvswitch

ASAP2 Supported Adapter Cards

  • ConnectX-5

  • ConnectX-6 Dx

NFS over RDMA (NFSoRDMA) Supported Operating Systems

NFSoRDMA Supported Operating Systems on Client and Target Sides

  • SLES 12 SP4

  • SLES 12 SP5

  • SLES 15 SP1

  • SLES 15 SP2

  • Ubuntu 18.04.3

  • Ubuntu 18.04.4

  • Ubuntu 20.04

  • Ubuntu 20.10

  • RHEL 7.5

  • RHEL 7.6

  • RHEL 7.7

  • RHEL 7.8

  • RHEL 7.9

  • RHEL 8.0

  • RHEL 8.1

  • RHEL 8.2

  • RHEL 8.3

NVMEoF Supported Operating Systems

  • SLES 12 SP3 and above

  • RHEL 7.2 and above (Host side only)

  • RHEL 7.4 and above (Host and Target sides)

  • OS with distribution/custom kernel 4.8.x and above

Lustre Versions Compatible with MLNX_OFED

  • Lustre 2.12.6

  • Lustre 2.13.0

Warning

Requires Upstream Lustre support for Kernel 5.8.

NEO-Host Supported Operating Systems

  • RHEL 7.x

  • OL 7.x

  • SLES 12 SP3

  • SLES 12 SP4

  • SLES 12 SP5

  • SLES 15 SP0

  • SLES 15 SP1

  • Ubuntu 16.04

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Ubuntu 19.04

  • Debian 9.x

  • Debian 10.x

GPUDirect Storage (GDS) Supported Operating Systems

  • Ubuntu 18.04

Hardware and Software Requirements

The following are the hardware and software requirements of the current MLNX_OFED version.

  • Linux operating system

  • Administrator privileges on your machine(s)

  • Disk Space: 1GB

For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating
system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:

Operating System

Required Packages Installation Command

RHEL/OL/Fedora

yum install perl pciutils python gcc-gfortran libxml2-python tcsh libnl.i686 libnl expat glib2 tcl libstdc++ bc tk gtk2 atk cairo numactl pkgconfig ethtool lsof

XenServer

yum install perl pciutils python libxml2-python libnl expat glib2 tcl bc libstdc++ tk pkgconfig ethtool

SLES 12

zypper install pkg-config expat libstdc++6 libglib-2_0-0 lib- gtk-2_0-0 tcl libcairo2 tcsh python bc pciutils libatk-1_0-0 tk python-libxml2 lsof libnl3-200 ethtool lsof

SLES 15

python ethtool libatk-1_0-0 python2-libxml2-python tcsh lib- stdc++6-devel-gcc7 libgtk-2_0-0 tcl libopenssl1_1 libnl3-200 make libcairo2 expat libmnl0 insserv-compat pciutils lsof lib- glib-2_0-0 pkg-config tk

Ubuntu/Debian

apt-get install perl dpkg autotools-dev autoconf libtool auto- make1.10 automake m4 dkms debhelper tcl tcl8.4 chrpath swig graphviz tcl-dev tcl8.4-dev tk-dev tk8.4-dev bison flex dpatch zlib1g-dev curl libcurl4-gnutls-dev python-libxml2 libvirt-bin libvirt0 libnl-dev libglib2.0-dev libgfortran3 automake m4

pkg-config libnuma logrotate ethtool lsof

Supported NICs Firmware Versions

Warning

As of MLNX_OFED v5.1, ConnectX-3, ConnectX-3 Pro or Connect-IB NICs are no longer supported. To work with a MLNX_OFED version that supports these adapter cards, please refer to MLNX_OFED 4.9 long-term support (LTS) version.

This current MLNX_OFED version supports the following Mellanox network adapter cards firmware versions:

NIC

Recommended Firmware Rev.

Additional Firmware Rev. Supported

ConnectX®-4

12.28.2006

12.28.1002

ConnectX®-4 Lx

14.29.2002

14.29.1016

ConnectX®-5/ConnectX®-5 Ex

16.29.2002

16.29.1016

ConnectX®-6

20.29.2002

20.29.1016

ConnectX®-6 Dx

22.29.2002

22.29.1016

ConnectX®-6 Lx

26.29.2002

26.29.1016

BlueField™

18.29.2002

18.29.1016

BlueField™-2

24.29.2002

24.29.1016

For the official firmware versions, please see:

https://www.mellanox.com/support/firmware/firmware-downloads

MLNX_OFED Unsupported Functionalities/Features/NICs

The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/NICs in MLNX_OFED current version:

  • Innova IPsec EN

  • ConnectX®-2 Adapter Card

  • ConnectX®-3 Adapter Card

  • ConnectX®-3 Pro Adapter Card

  • Connect-IB® Adapter Card

  • Relational Database Service (RDS)

  • mthca InfiniBand driver

  • Ethernet IPoIB (eIPoIB)

  • Soft-RoCE

  • RDMA experimental verbs library (mlnx_lib)
