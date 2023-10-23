General Support in MLNX_OFED

Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS-Kernel ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.

BCLinux 7.4

BCLinux 7.5

BCLinux 7.6

RHEL/CentOS 7.4

RHEL/CentOS 7.5

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

RHEL/CentOS 7.8

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

Fedora 31

OL 7.4

OL 7.6

OL 7.7

OL 7.8

OL 8.1

OL 8.2

SLES12 SP4

SLES12 SP5

SLES15 SP1

SLES15 SP2

Ubuntu 16.04

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 19.04

Ubuntu 20.04

Kernel 5.7

OVS-DPDK SR-IOV Based Supported OSs

Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.

Adapter Card Type Supported OSs ConnectX RHEL/CentOS 7.4

RHEL/CentOS 7.5

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 20.04 BlueField RHEL/CentOS 7.4

RHEL/CentOS 7.5

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

Ubuntu 18.04

Ubuntu 20.04

iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)

Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 Mellanox openvswitch