Known Issues

2454952 Description: MLNX_OFED cannot be built on top of Kernel 5.4.87.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: OS; operating system; kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2430071 Description: After reloading devlink in IPoIB setup, the IB link may stay in initialization state and require to run OpenSM to get the IB link to active state.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IPoIB devlink reload

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2433351 Description: Creating 127 ports on each VF may fail as the current kernel does not support an InfiniBand device with more than 255 ports.

Workaround: Convert all InfiniBand kernels to use u32 for the port number instead of u8.

Keywords: VF; InfiniBand; virtualization

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2445058 Description: ib_uverbs module parameter disable_raw_qp_enforcement is deprecated and should no longer be used.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: disable_raw_qp_enforcement; ib_uverbs

Discovered in Release: 5.2-2.2.0.0

2302786 Description: On EulerOS 2.0 SP9 systems, the kernel ABI (kABI) between the base vhulk2006 kernel and the errata vhulk2008 kernel has been changed. It is now not possible to install MLNX_OFED compiled with KMP on vhulk2006 kernel on a vhulk2008 system.

Workaround: Install MLNX_OFED with --add-kernel-support .

Keywords: EulerOS; kABI; installation; --add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2398281 Description: A crash in the TLS Rx socket cleanup flow may occur due to a kernel issue where a wrong extra call to tls_dev_del is made.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: TLS RX device offload

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2407076 Description: On EulerOS 2.0 SP9 Aarch64 with errata kernel kernel-4.19.90-vhulk2009.2.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.aarch64, MLNX_OFED installs correctly, but driver restart fails.

Workaround: Install MLNX_OFED with --add-kernel-support .

Keywords: OpenEuler; Aarch64; installation; --add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2407415 Description: OpenEuler 20.03 Aarch64 with errata kernels 4.19.90-2011.6.0.0049.oe1.aarch64 and 4.19.90-2012.5.0.0054.oe1.aarch64 are incompatible with MLNX_OFED kmod-mlnx-ofa_kernel.

Workaround: Install MLNX_OFED with --add-kernel-support .

Keywords: OpenEuler; Aarch64; installation; --add-kernel-support

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2348077 Description: RDMA device name for VFs may change after resetting all VFs at once.

Workaround: Either reset interfaces one by one with a delay in between, or use a network interface naming scheme with predictable interface names, such as NAME_PCI or NAME_GUID. Copy /lib/udev/rules.d/60-rdma-persistent-naming.rules to /etc/udev/rules.d/ and edit the last line accordingly. Note that this will change interface names.

Keywords: RDMA; VF

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2381713 Description: esp4_offload and esp6_offload modules are expected to be loaded according to the list determined by the default kernel. However, these modules cannot be loaded when working over Debian 10 with non-default custom kernel as they are not included in it.

Workaround: Either install MLNX_OFED using --add-kernel-support , or rebuild the non-default custom kernel to include these modules.

Keywords: esp4_offload; esp6_offload; kernel, Debian

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2382898 Description: On kernel 4.14, there is no traffic for UDP or TCP with payload size larger than 1398 on GENEVE IPv6 over VLAN tag interface.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GENEVE; stag; VLAN; UDP

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2333971 Description: Changing the "other" channels count by "ethtool -L other " command on Kernel 5.10 may cause a kernel panic.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Kernel 5.10, kernel panic; ethtool; "other" channels

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2359599 Description: When an error occurs during adding a new flow rule (e.g. FW command failure in DMFS; unsupported sequence in SMFS; etc.), the driver might fail to release some resources.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering; SMFS; DMFS

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2326155 Description: When toggling the link state while running RoCE traffic, the below warning may appear in the dmesg: __ib_cache_gid_add: unable to add gid <gid> error=-28

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE; __ib_cache_gid_add

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2329654 Description: Running XDP over an IP tunnel may fail when working with kernels as old as version 4.14.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: XDP, Kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2249156 Description: MLNX_OFED installation will remove qperf package in case it was done after qperf installation.

Workaround: Make sure to install qperf package after installing MLNX_OFED, or re-install qperf after installing MLNX_OFED.

Keywords: Installation; qperf

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2355956 Description: OFED installation requires kernel config CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO to be set.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Installation; CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2362781 Description: Openibd may fail to unload the Inbox driver mlx5_ib on Ubuntu 18.04 PPC Boston server due to a bug in the Inbox drivers.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Openibd; Inbox; Ubuntu; mlx5_ib

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2367659 Description: Upgrading the MLNX_OFED version that is configured as a YUM repository may yield warning messages from depmod about unknown symbols, such as: depmod: WARNING: /lib/modules/4.18.0-240.el8.×8664/extra/iser/ib_iser.ko needs unknown symbol ib_fmr_pool_unmap depmod: WARNING: /lib/modules/4.18.0-240.el8.×8664/extra/srp/ib_srp.ko needs unknown symbol ib_create_qp_user These warnings appear since the RPM packages upgrade occurs sequentially, and there is an upgrade dependency between some of the modules, which would create a state of upgrade inconsistency. These warnings are temporary and can be ignored as eventually all modules will be upgraded, and the warnings will no longer appear.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: YUM; RPM; symbol; depmod; ISER; SRP

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2393352 Description: Using "--with-openvswitch" flag during MLNX_OFED installation may not work on Debian 10 systems.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: --with-openvswitch; Debian

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2383355 Description: eSwitch and eSwitch offloads are not supported for SR-IOV and its sub functions when installing MLNX_OFED over Upstream kernel v5.10 or higher.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: eSwitch; Kernel; SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2385269 Description: The number of connections offloaded is limited to 100K when working with Kernel v5.9.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2; Connection Tracking; Kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2393169 Description: Mirroring is not supported with Connection Tracking when the source port is a VxLAN device.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2; Connection Tracking; Mirroring

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2395082 Description: A call trace may take place when moving from SwitchDev mode back to Legacy mode in Kernel v5.9 due to a kernel issue in tcf_block_unbind.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2;SwitchDev; call trace; kernel; tcf_block_unbind

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2397281 Description: When disabling KEEP_ETH_LINK_UP_P1/2 configuration while in SwitchDev mode, packets will no longer be received.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2;KEEP_ETH_LINK_UP_P; SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2278352 Description: Under Containers environment, having "rdma-core" package installed on the Hypervisor may conflict with loading updated MLNX_OFED drivers from within a Container (using "/etc/init.d/openibd restart" for example). The "rdma-core" services may load the Inbox drivers on the Hypervisor, causing the loading of the MLNX_OFED drivers to fail, and errors about symbol incompatibility will appear in the dmesg log.

Workaround: Delete the "rdma-core" package configuration files (*.conf) from the hypervisor under directory "/etc/rdma/modules". These files are responsible for defining which modules will be loaded by "rdma-core" services.

Keywords: openibd; symbol; rdma-core; driver load

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2328206 Description: Prior to stopping Open vSwitch, the following command should be run. ovs-appctl exit --cleanup

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Open vSwitch; ovs-appctl

Discovered in Release: 5.2-1.0.4.0

2354899 Description: ODP is not supported on RHEL7.x systems when running over an ETH link layer with RoCE disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ODP, RHEL, RoCE

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2338150 Description: Scatter to CQE feature should be disabled for the GPUDirect tests to work.

Workaround: Set the MLX5_SCATTER_TO_CQE environment variable to 0 before the ib_send_bw command. For example: MLX5_SCATTER_TO_CQE=0 ib_send_bw -d <...>

Keywords: CQE, GPUDirect

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2295732 Description: Upgrading from legacy (mlnx-libs) to the current rdma-core based build using YUM (package manager) fails.

Workaround: To perform this upgrade, either use the installer script or uninstall the old packages and install the new packages.

Keywords: Legacy, mlnx-libs, rdma-core, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2295735 Description: Upgrading from legacy (mlnx-libs) to the current rdma-core based build using the apt-get (package manager) fails.

Workaround: To perform this upgrade, either use the installer script or uninstall the old packages and install the new packages.

Keywords: Legacy, mlnx-libs, rdma-core, apt, apt-get, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2293460 Description: In rare cases, mlx5_cmd_exec may lead to recount warning, such as: WARNING: CPU: 1 PID: 30811 at lib/refcount.c:28 refcount_warn_saturate+0xd9/0xe0 This refcount warning can be ignored.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlx5_cmd_exec

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2278833 Description: Creating a bond via NetworkManager and restarting the driver (openibd restart) results in no pf0hpf and bond creation failure.

Workaround: Before restarting driver, destroy bond configuration from NetworkManager. Or, instead of using NetworkManager to create bond, use "ip" commands.

Keywords: Bond, LAG, network manager, driver reload

Discovered in Release: 5.1-2.5.8.0

2209987 Description: aRFS feature (activated using "ethtool ntuple on") is disabled for kernel 4.1 or below.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: aRFS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2200320 Description: In case MLNX_OFED is re-installed on a certain system without using --force , the installation may fail requiring the removal of infiniband-diags package.

Workaround: Remove the infiniband-diags package using rpm -e .

Keywords: Installation, infiniband-diags

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2248996 Description: Downgrading the firmware version for ConnectX-6 cards using " mlnx_ofed_install --fw-update-only --force-fw-update " fails.

Workaround: Manually downgrade the firmware version - please see Firmware Update Instructions.

Keywords: Firmware, ConnectX-6

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2175930 Description: When using OFED 5.1 on PPC architectures with kernels v5.5 or v5.6 and an old ethtool utility, a harmless warning call trace may appear in the dmesg due to mismatch between user space and kernel. The warning call trace mentions ethtool_notify.

Workaround: Update the ethtool utility to version 5.6 on such systems in order to avoid the call trace.

Keywords: PPC, ethtool_notify, kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2198764 Description: If MLNX_OFED is installed on a Debian or Ubuntu system that is run in chroot environment, the openibd service will not be enabled. If the chroot files are being used as a base of a full system, the openibd service is left disabled.

Workaround: Currently, openibd is a sysv-init script that you can enable manually by running: update-rc.d openibd defaults

Keywords: chroot, Debian , Ubuntu, openibd

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2237134 Description: Running connection tracking (CT) with FW steering may cause CREATE_FLOW_TABLE command to fail with syndrome.

Workaround: Configure OVS to use a single handler-thread: #ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:n-handler-threads=1

Keywords: Connection tracking, ASAP, OVS, FW steering

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2239894 Description: Running OpenVSwitch offload with high traffic throughput can cause low insertion rate due to high CPU usage.

Workaround: Reduce the number of combined channels of the uplink using "ethtool -L".

Keywords: Insertion rate, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2240671 Description: Header rewrite action is not supported over RHEL/CentOS 7.4.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP, header rewrite, RHEL, RedHat, CentOS, OS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2242546 Description: Tunnel offload (encap/decap) may cause kernel panic if nf_tables module is not probed.

Workaround: Make sure to probe the nf_tables module before inserting any rule.

Keywords: Kernel v5.7, ASAP, kernel panic

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2244416 Description: Configuring "other" channels over one representor is not supported and may cause a call trace.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, ethtool, representor

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2143007 Description: IPsec packets are dropped during heavy traffic due to a bug in net/xfrm Linux Kernel.

Workaround: Make sure the Kernel is modified to apply the following patch: "xfrm: Fix double ESP trailer insertion in IPsec crypto offload".

Keywords: IPsec, xfrm

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2225952 Description: VF mirroring with TC policy skip_sw is not supported on RHEL/CentOS 7.4, 7.5 and 7.6 OSs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2, Mirroring, RHEL, RedHat, OS

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2216521 Description: After upgrading MLNX_OFED from v5.0 or earlier, ibdev2netdev utility changes the installation prefix to /usr/sbin. Therefore, it cannot be found while found in the same SHELL environment.

Workaround: After installing MLNX_OFED, log out and log in again to refresh the SHELL environment.

Keywords: ibdev2netdev

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2202520 Description: Rules with VLAN push/pop, encap/decap and header rewrite actions together are not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP2, SwitchDev, VLAN push/pop, encap/decap, header rewrite

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2210752 Description: Switching from Legacy mode to SwitchDev mode and vice-versa while TC rules exist on the NIC will result in failure.

Workaround: Before attempting to switch mode, make sure to delete all TC rules on the NIC or stop OpenvSwitch.

Keywords: ASAP2, Devlink, Legacy SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 5.1-0.6.6.0

2125036/2125031 Description: Upgrading the MLNX_OFED from an UPSTREAM_LIBS based version to an MLNX_LIBS based version fails unless the driver is uninstalled and then re-installed.

Workaround: Make sure to uninstall and re-install MLNX_OFED to complete the upgrade.

Keywords: Installation, UPSTREAM_LIBS, MLNX_LIBS

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2105447 Description: hns_roce warning messages will appear in the dmesg after reboot on Euler2 SP3 OSs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: hns_roce, dmesg, Euler

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2110321 Description: Multiple driver restarts may cause IPoIB soft lockup.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Driver restart, IPoIB

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2112251 Description: On kernels 4.10-4.14, when Geneve tunnel's remote endpoint is defined using IPv6, packets larger than MTU are not fragmented, resulting in no traffic sent.

Workaround: Define geneve tunnel's remote endpoint using IPv4.

Keywords: Kernel, Geneve, IPv4, IPv6, MTU, fragmentation

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2119210 Description: Multiple driver restarts may cause a stress and result in mlx5 commands check error message in the log.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Driver restart, syndrome, error message

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2118956 Description: mlx5dv_dr API does not support sub functions (SFs) as destination actions.

Workaround: Create the SFs only after domain creation.

Keywords: mlx5dv_dr, sub functions, SF

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2102902 Description: A kernel panic may occur over RH8.0-4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64 OS when opening kTLS offload connection due to a bug in kernel TLS stack.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: TLS offload, mlx5e

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2111534 Description: A Kernel panic may occur over Ubuntu19.04-5.0.0-38-generic OS when opening kTLS offload connection due to a bug in the Kernel TLS stack.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: TLS offload, mlx5e

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2117845 Description: Relaxed ordering memory regions are not supported when working with CAPI. Registering memory region with relaxed ordering while CAPI enabled will result in a registration failure.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Relaxed ordering, memory region, MR, CAPI

Discovered in Release: 5.0-2.1.8.0

2035950 Description: An internal error might take place in the firmware when performing any of the following in VF LAG mode, when at least one VF of either PF is still bound/attached to a VM. Removing PF from the bond (using ifdown, ip link or any other function) Attempting to disable SR-IOV

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, binding, firmware, FW, PF, SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2044544 Description: When working with OSs with Kernel v4.10, bonding module does not allow setting MTUs larger than 1500 on a bonding interface.

Workaround: Upgrade your Kernel version to v4.11 or above.

Keywords: Bonding, MTU, Kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

1882932 Description: Libibverbs dependencies are removed during OFED installation, requiring manual installation of libraries that OFED does not reinstall.

Workaround: Manually install missing packages.

Keywords: libibverbs, installation

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2058535 Description: ibdev2netdev command returns duplicate devices with different ports in SwitchDev mode.

Workaround: Use /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link show command instead.

Keywords: ibdev2netdev

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2072568 Description: In RHEL/CentOS 7.2 OSs, adding drop rules when act_gact is not loaded may cause a kernel crash.

Workaround: Preload all needed modules to avoid such a scenario (cls_flower, act_mirred, act_gact, act_tunnel_key and act_vlan).

Keywords: RHEL/CentOS 7.2, Kernel 4.9, call trace, ASAP

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2093698 Description: VF LAG configuration is not supported when the NUM_OF_VFS configured in mlxconfig is higher than 64.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, SwitchDev mode, ASAP

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2093746 Description: Devlink health dumps are not supported on kernels lower than v5.3.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Devlink, health report, dump

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2000590 Description: Sending packets larger than MTU is not supported when working with OVS-DPDK.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MTU, OVS-DPDK

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2062900 Description: Moving VF from SwitchDev mode to Legacy mode while the representor is being used by OVS-DPDK results in a segmentation fault.

Workaround: To move VF to Legacy mode with no error, make sure to delete the ports from the OVS.

Keywords: SwitchDev, Legacy, representor, OVS-DPDK

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2075942 Description: Huge pages configuration is lost each time the server is configured.

Workaround: Re-configure the huge pages after each reboot, or configure them as a kernel parameter.

Keywords: Huge pages, reboot, OVS-DPDK

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2067012 Description: MLNX_OFED cannot be installed on Debian 9.11 OS in SwitchDev mode.

Workaround: Install OFED with the flag --add-kernel-support.

Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev, Debian, Kernel

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2067746 Description: When attaching a second slave to a bond, some bond interface GIDs might disappear.

Workaround: Re-create and re-configure the bond device.

Keywords: Bond, GID

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

2036572 Description: When using a thread domain and the lockless rdma-core ibv_post_send path, there is an additional CPU penalty due to required barriers around the device MMIO buffer that were omitted in MLNX_OFED.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: rdma-core, write-combining, MMIO buffer

Discovered in Release: 5.0-1.0.0.0

- Description: The argparse module is installed by default in Python versions =>2.7 and >=3.2. In case an older Python version is used, the argparse module is not installed by default.

Workaround: Install the argparse module manually.

Keywords: Python, MFT, argparse, installation

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1997230 Description: Running mlxfwreset or unloading mlx5_core module while contrak flows are offloaded may cause a call trace in the kernel.

Workaround: Stop OVS service before calling mlxfwreset or unloading mlx5_core module.

Keywords: Contrak, ASAP, OVS, mlxfwrest, unload

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1955352 Description: Moving 2 ports to SwitchDev mode in parallel is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP, SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1979958 Description: VxLAN IPv6 offload is not supported over CentOS/RHEL v7.2 OSs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Tunnel, VXLAN, ASAP, IPv6

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1980884 Description: Setting VF VLAN, state and spoofchk using ip link tool is not supported in SwitchDev mode.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP, ip tool, VF, SwitchDev

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1991710 Description: PRIO_TAG_REQUIRED_EN configuration is not supported and may cause call trace.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ASAP, PRIO_TAG, mstconfig

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1970429 Description: With HW offloading in SR-IOV SwitchDev mode, the fragmented ICMP echo request/reply packets (with length larger than MTU) do not function properly. The correct behavior is for the fragments to miss the offloading flow and go to the slow path. However, the current behavior is as follows. Ingress (to the VM): All echo request fragments miss the corresponding offloading flow, but all echo reply fragments hit the corresponding offloading flow

Egress (from the VM): The first fragment still hits the corresponding offloading flow, and the subsequent fragments miss the corresponding offloading flow

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HW offloading, SR-IOV, SwitchDev, ICMP, VM, virtualization

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1967866 Description: Enabling ECMP offload requires the VFs to be unbound and VMs to be shut down.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: ECMP, Multipath, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 4.7-3.2.9.0

1921981 Description: On Ubuntu, Debian and RedHat 8 and above OSS, parsing the mfa2 file using the mstarchive might result in a segmentation fault.

Workaround: Use mlxarchive to parse the mfa2 file instead.

Keywords: MFT, mfa2, mstarchive, mlxarchive, Ubuntu, Debian, RedHat, operating system

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1840288 Description: MLNX_OFED does not support XDP features on RedHat 7 OS, despite the declared support by RedHat.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: XDP, RedHat

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1821235 Description: When using mlx5dv_dr API for flow creation, for flows which execute the "encapsulation" action or "push vlan" action, metadata C registers will be reset to zero.

Workaround: Use the both actions at the end of the flow process.

Keywords: Flow steering

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1888574 Description: Kernel support limitations in the current MLNX_OFED version: SR-IOV SwitchDev is only supported on Kernel 4.14 and above, and on RedHat/CentOS 7.4, 7.5 and 7.6.

SR-IOV Legacy is only supported on Kernel 4.3 and above, and on RedHat/CentOS 7.4, 7.5, 7.6 and 7.7.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SwitchDev, ASAP, Kernel , SR-IOV, RedHat, RHEL

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1892663 Description: mlnx_tune script does not support python3 interpreter.

Workaround: Run mlnx_tune with python2 interpreter only.

Keywords: mlnx_tune, python3, python2

Discovered in Release: 4.7-1.0.0.1

1504785 Description: A lost interrupt issue in pass-through virtual machines may prevent the driver from loading, followed by printing managed pages errors to the dmesg.

Workaround: Restart the driver.

Keywords: VM, virtual machine

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1764415 Description: Unbinding PFs on LAG devices results in a "Failed to modify QP to RESET" error message.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE LAG, unbind, PF, RDMA

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1806565 Description: RoCE default GIDs v1 and v2 are derived from the MAC address of the corresponding netdevice's PCI function, and they resemble the IPv6 address. However, in systems where the IPv6 link local address generated does not depend on the MAC address, RoCEv2 default GID should not be used.

Workaround: Use RoCEv2 default GID.

Keywords: RoCE

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1834997 Description: When working with VF Lag while the bond device is in active-active mode, traffic on both physical ports may not reach line rate.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, bonding, bandwidth degradation, fairness

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

- Description: Aging is not functional on bond device in RHEL 7.6.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1747774 Description: In VF LAG mode, outgoing traffic in load balanced mode is according to the origin ring, thus, half of the rings will be coupled with port 1 and half with port 2. All the traffic on the same ring will be sent from the same port.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF LAG, ASAP2

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1787667 Description: NVMe-oF driver of MLNX OFED v4.6-x.x.x.x does not function on SLES12 SP4 and SLES15 SP1 OSs, as they have a built-in NVME driver in the Linux image. Therefore, Mellanox NVME and NVME-oF drivers cannot be loaded. For tracking purposes of this bug, see Bugzilla issue #1150850 and Bugzilla issue #1150846.

Workaround: Change the kernel configuration of NVMe-oF driver to be " =m " and recompile the kernel.

Keywords: NVME-oF, NVME, SLES

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1753629 Description: A bonding bug found in Kernels 4.12 and 4.13 may cause a slave to become permanently stuck in BOND_LINK_FAIL state. As a result, the following message may appear in dmesg: bond: link status down for interface eth1, disabling it in 100 ms

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Bonding, slave

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1712068 Description: Uninstalling MLNX_OFED automatically results in the uninstallation of several libraries that are included in the MLNX_OFED package, such as InfiniBand-related libraries.

Workaround: If these libraries are required, reinstall them using the local package manager (yum/dnf).

Keywords: MLNX_OFED libraries

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

- Description: Due to changes in libraries, MFT v4.11.0 and below are not forward compatible with MLNX_OFED v4.6-1.0.0.0 and above. Therefore, with MLNX_OFED v4.6-1.0.0.0 and above, it is recommended to use MFT v4.12.0 and above.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MFT compatible

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1730840 Description: On ConnectX-4 HCAs, GID index for RoCE v2 is inconsistent when toggling between enabled and disabled interface modes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RoCE v2, GID

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1717428 Description: On kernels 4.10-4.14, MTUs larger than 1500 cannot be set for a GRE interface with any driver (IPv4 or IPv6).

Workaround: Upgrade your kernel to any version higher than v4.14.

Keywords: Fedora 27, gretap, ip_gre, ip_tunnel, ip6_gre, ip6_tunnel

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1748343 Description: Driver reload takes several minutes when a large number of VFs exists.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VF, SR-IOV

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1748537 Description: Cannot set max Tx rate for VFs from the ARM.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Host control, max Tx rate

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1732940 Description: Software counters not working for representor net devices.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlx5, counters, representors

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1733974 Description: Running heavy traffic (such as 'ping flood') while bringing up and down other mlx5 interfaces may result in “ INFO: rcu_preempt dectected stalls on CPUS/tasks: ” call traces.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlx5

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1731939 Description: Get/Set Forward Error Correction FEC configuration is not supported on ConnectX-6 HCAs with 200Gbps speed rate.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Forward Error Correction, FEC, 200Gbps

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

- Description: On ConnectX-6 HCAs and above, an attempt to configure advertisement (any bitmap) will result in advertising the whole capabilities.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 200Gmbps, advertisement, Ethtool

Discovered in Release: 4.6-1.0.1.1

1699289 Description: HW LRO feature is disabled OOB, which results in increased CPU utilization on the Receive side. On ConnectX-5 adapter cards and above, this causes a bandwidth drop for a few streams.

Workaround: Make sure to enable HW LRO in the driver: ethtool -k <intf> lro ethtool --set-priv-flag <intf> hw_lro on

Keywords: HW LRO, ConnectX-5 and above

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1403313 Description: Attempting to allocate an excessive number of VFs per PF in operating systems with kernel versions below v4.15 might fail due to a known issue in the Kernel.

Workaround: Make sure to update the Kernel version to v4.15 or above.

Keywords: VF, PF, IOMMU, Kernel, OS

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

- Description: NEO-Host is not supported on the following OSs: SLES12 SP3

SLES12 SP4

SLES15

Fedora 28

RHEL7.1

RHEL7.4 ALT (Pegas1.0)

REL 7.5

RHEL7.6

XenServer 4.9

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NEO-Host, operating systems

Discovered in Release: 4.5-1.0.1.0

1521877 Description: On SLES 12 SP1 OSs, a kernel tracepoint issue may cause undefined behavior when inserting a kernel module with a wrong parameter.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlx5 driver, SLES 12 SP1