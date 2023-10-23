NVIDIA® MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.2-2.2.0.0
Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

5.2-2.2.0.0

January 31, 2021

Initial release of this document version.
Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

Users who wish to utilize the above devices/libraries are advised to refer to MLNX_OFED 4.9 long-term support (LTS) version.

Supported NICs Speeds

These are the release notes of MLNX_OFED for Linux Driver, which operates across all Mellanox network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/NICs

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

ConnectX-4

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

BlueField-2

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

  1. 56GbE is a Mellanox propriety link speed and can be achieved while connecting a Mellanox adapter card to
    Mellanox SX10XX switch series, or connecting a Mellanox adapter card to another Mellanox adapter card.

  2. Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

ar_mgr

1.0-0.4.MLNX20210120.g3fdac47.52220

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

clusterkit

1.0.36-1.52220

BSD

dapl

2.1.10.1.mlnx-OFED.4.9.0.1.4.52220

Dual GPL/BSD/CPL

dpcp

1.1.0-1.52220

Proprietary

dump_pr

1.0-0.6.MLNX20210120.g3fdac47.52220

GPLv2 or BSD

fabric-collector

1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.52220

GPLv2 or BSD

hcoll

4.7.3189-1.52220

Proprietary

ibdump

6.0.0-1.52220

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.10-1.52220

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.130.MLNX20210125.g3ae93cc.52220

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

5.2-OFED.5.2.2.2.0.1

GPLv2

isert

5.2-OFED.5.2.2.2.0.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.16.1-9

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx1-OFED.5.1.2.5.0.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.2.2-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-dpdk

20.11.0-1.52220

BSD-3-Clause AND GPL-2.0-only AND LGPL-2.1-only

mlnx-en

5.2-2.2.0.0.gbf9cd99

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

5.8-1.52220

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

5.8.0-1.52220

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.2-OFED.5.2.2.2.0.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

5.2-OFED.5.2.2.2.0.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.2-OFED.5.2.2.2.0.1

GPLv2

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.52220

BSD

mpitests

3.2.20-5d20b49.52220

BSD

mstflint

4.15.0-1.52220

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.52220

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

5.2-OFED.5.2.2.2.0

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

5.2-OFED.5.2.2.2.0

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.0rc5-1.52220

BSD

opensm

5.8.1.MLNX20210120.81574f7-0.1.52220

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.14.1-1.52220

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

4.4-0.37.gb853c2d.52220

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

52mlnx1-1.52220

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.5-9.g5d9e1b3

GPLv2

sharp

2.4.3.MLNX20210120.329f862-1.52220

Proprietary

sockperf

3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.52220

BSD

srp

5.2-OFED.5.2.2.2.0.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.10.0-1.52220

BSD

xpmem

2.6.3-1.52220

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

Release Notes contain the following sections:
