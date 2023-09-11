QSG for Build and Run Vector Packet Processing (VPP) Applications Over NVIDIA SmartNICs

unix { nodaemon log /var/log/vpp/vpp.log full-coredump cli-listen /run/vpp/cli.sock gid vpp } api-trace { ## This stanza controls binary API tracing. Unless there is a very strong reason, ## please leave this feature enabled. on ## Additional parameters: ## ## To set the number of binary API trace records in the circular buffer, configure nitems ## ## nitems ## ## To save the api message table decode tables, configure a filename. Results in /tmp/## Very handy for understanding api message changes between versions, identifying missing ## plugins, and so forth. ## ## save-api-table } api-segment { gid vpp } socksvr { default } cpu { ## In the VPP there is one main thread and optionally the user can create worker(s) ## The main thread and worker thread(s) can be pinned to CPU core(s) manually or automatically ## Manual pinning of thread(s) to CPU core(s) ## Set logical CPU core where main thread runs, if main core is not set ## VPP will use core 1 if available main-core 1 ## Set logical CPU core(s) where worker threads are running corelist-workers 2-9 ## Automatic pinning of thread(s) to CPU core(s) ## Sets number of CPU core(s) to be skipped (1 ... N-1) ## Skipped CPU core(s) are not used for pinning main thread and working thread(s). ## The main thread is automatically pinned to the first available CPU core and worker(s) ## are pinned to next free CPU core(s) after core assigned to main thread # skip-cores 4 ## Specify a number of workers to be created ## Workers are pinned to N consecutive CPU cores while skipping "skip-cores" CPU core(s) ## and main thread's CPU core # workers 2 ## Set scheduling policy and priority of main and worker threads ## Scheduling policy options are: other (SCHED_OTHER), batch (SCHED_BATCH) ## idle (SCHED_IDLE), fifo (SCHED_FIFO), rr (SCHED_RR) # scheduler-policy fifo ## Scheduling priority is used only for "real-time policies (fifo and rr), ## and has to be in the range of priorities supported for a particular policy # scheduler-priority 50 } # buffers { ## Increase number of buffers allocated, needed only in scenarios with ## large number of interfaces and worker threads. Value is per numa node. ## Default is 16384 (8192 if running unpriviledged) # buffers-per-numa 128000 ## Size of buffer data area ## Default is 2048 # default data-size 2048 # } dpdk { ## Change default settings for all interfaces dev default { ## Number of receive queues, enables RSS ## Default is 1 num-rx-queues 8 ## Number of transmit queues, Default is equal ## to number of worker threads or 1 if no workers treads num-tx-queues 8 ## Number of descriptors in transmit and receive rings ## increasing or reducing number can impact performance ## Default is 1024 for both rx and tx # num-rx-desc 512 # num-tx-desc 512 ## VLAN strip offload mode for interface ## Default is off # vlan-strip-offload on ## TCP Segment Offload ## Default is off ## To enable TSO, 'enable-tcp-udp-checksum' must be set # tso on ## Devargs ## device specific init args ## Default is NULL # devargs safe-mode-support=1,pipeline-mode-support=1 ## rss-queues ## set valid rss steering queues # rss-queues 0,2,5-7 } ## Whitelist specific interface by specifying PCI address dev 0000:61:00.0 dev 0000:61:00.1 ## Blacklist specific device type by specifying PCI vendor:device ## Whitelist entries take precedence # blacklist 8086:10fb ## Set interface name # dev 0000:02:00.1 { # name eth0 # } ## Whitelist specific interface by specifying PCI address and in ## addition specify custom parameters for this interface # dev 0000:02:00.1 { # num-rx-queues 2 # } ## Change UIO driver used by VPP, Options are: igb_uio, vfio-pci, ## uio_pci_generic or auto (default) # uio-driver vfio-pci ## Disable multi-segment buffers, improves performance but ## disables Jumbo MTU support no-multi-seg ## Change hugepages allocation per-socket, needed only if there is need for ## larger number of mbufs. Default is 256M on each detected CPU socket # socket-mem 2048,2048 ## Disables UDP / TCP TX checksum offload. Typically needed for use ## faster vector PMDs (together with no-multi-seg) # no-tx-checksum-offload ## Enable UDP / TCP TX checksum offload ## This is the reversed option of 'no-tx-checksum-offload' # enable-tcp-udp-checksum } ## node variant defaults #node { ## specify the preferred default variant # default { variant avx512 } ## specify the preferred variant, for a given node # ip4-rewrite { variant avx2 } #} # plugins { ## Adjusting the plugin path depending on where the VPP plugins are #path /root/vpp/build-root/install-vpp-native/vpp/lib/vpp_plugins ## Disable all plugins by default and then selectively enable specific plugins #plugin default { disable } #plugin dpdk_plugin.so { enable } # plugin acl_plugin.so { enable } ## Enable all plugins by default and then selectively disable specific plugins # plugin dpdk_plugin.so { disable } # plugin acl_plugin.so { disable } # } ## Statistics Segment # statseg { # socket-name , name of the stats segment socket # defaults to /run/vpp/stats.sock # size [KMG], size of the stats segment, defaults to 32mb # per-node-counters on | off, defaults to none # update-interval , sets the segment scrape / update interval # }