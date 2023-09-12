QSG for Configuring TRex in a few steps using Nvidia ConnectX adapters

Using TRex with Nvidia ConnectX network adapters is generally straightforward, especially for users familiar with Linux and networking tools.

This document provides a Quick Start Guide (QSG) that outlines the process in a few clear steps, making it accessible even for those without deep expertise in DPDK or advanced networking.

TRex is an open-source, high-performance traffic generator developed by Cisco. It is designed to generate realistic network traffic for testing and benchmarking network devices and services.

It supports L3-L7 both stateful and stateless traffic generation, making it suitable for a wide range of testing scenarios, from simple throughput tests to complex application-level simulations.

The software is optimized for high performance by using DPDK, which allows direct access to network hardware, bypassing the typical Linux networking stack for greater speed and efficiency.

With Nvidia ConnectX adapters TRex achieves high bandwidth by leveraging several key hardware and software features:

DPDK Integration: TRex is built on DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit), which allows it to bypass the Linux kernel and interact directly with the network adapter hardware. Nvidia ConnectX adapters are highly optimized for DPDK, enabling TRex to efficiently transmit and receive packets at very high rates.

TRex is built on DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit), which allows it to bypass the Linux kernel and interact directly with the network adapter hardware. Nvidia ConnectX adapters are highly optimized for DPDK, enabling TRex to efficiently transmit and receive packets at very high rates. Line-Rate Performance: A ConnectX Ethernet card can easily generate up to 100Gbps of bandwidth, and newer models (like ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8) support even higher data rates, up to 400Gbps and 800Gbs respectively. This makes them ideal for demanding network testing scenarios.

A ConnectX Ethernet card can easily generate up to 100Gbps of bandwidth, and newer models (like ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8) support even higher data rates, up to 400Gbps and 800Gbs respectively. This makes them ideal for demanding network testing scenarios. Low Latency and High Efficiency: The architecture of ConnectX adapters is designed for low-latency, high-throughput networking, which is critical for realistic traffic generation and accurate device benchmarking.

NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs 10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations. NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.



NVIDIA LinkX Cables The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.



NVIDIA PMDs NVIDIA Poll Mode Driver (PMD) is an open-source upstream driver, embedded within dpdk.org releases, designed for fast packet processing and low latency by providing kernel bypass for receive and send and by avoiding the interrupt processing performance overhead.



Back to back server installation connecting device under test server running testpmd and Trex traffic generator server.

This document demonstrate unidirectional traffic going out through first Trex port and looped back by Testpmd application to the second Trex port.

For DEB based OS distribution.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt-get install build-essential automake autoconf subversion libssl-dev libtool

For RPM based OS distribution.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo yum groupinstall 'Development Tools'

For DEB based OS distribution.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt install libibverbs-dev ibverbs-utils librdmacm-dev

For RPM based OS distribution.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo yum install rdma-core-devel

Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo git clone https://github.com/cisco-system-traffic-generator/trex-core.git sudo cd trex-core/linux_dpdk sudo ./b configure --no-ofed-check sudo ./b build

In this example Nvidia ConnectX6-DX ports with IDs of 4 and 5 are selected.

Each Trex ConnectX6-DX port is configured with destination MAC address of Testpmd peer port it is connected to.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo cd trex-core/scripts/ sudo ./dpdk_setup_ports.py -i By default, IP based configuration file will be created. Do you want to use MAC based config? (y/N)y +----+------+---------+-------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+----------+ | ID | NUMA | PCI | MAC | Name | Driver | Linux IF | Active | +====+======+=========+===================+==============================================================+===========+===========+==========+ | 0 | 0 | 02:00.0 | b8:83:03:45:ee:78 | NetXtreme BCM5719 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe | tg3 | eno1 | *Active* | +----+------+---------+-------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+----------+ | 1 | 0 | 02:00.1 | b8:83:03:45:ee:79 | NetXtreme BCM5719 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe | tg3 | eno2 | | +----+------+---------+-------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+----------+ | 2 | 0 | 02:00.2 | b8:83:03:45:ee:7a | NetXtreme BCM5719 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe | tg3 | eno3 | | +----+------+---------+-------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+----------+ | 3 | 0 | 02:00.3 | b8:83:03:45:ee:7b | NetXtreme BCM5719 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe | tg3 | eno4 | | +----+------+---------+-------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+----------+ | 4 | 0 | 61:00.0 | b8:ce:f6:09:f9:f0 | MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller | mlx5_core | ens2f0np0 | | +----+------+---------+-------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+----------+ | 5 | 0 | 61:00.1 | b8:ce:f6:09:f9:f1 | MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller | mlx5_core | ens2f1np1 | | +----+------+---------+-------------------+--------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+-----------+----------+ Please choose an even number of interfaces from the list above, either by ID, PCI or Linux IF Stateful will use order of interfaces: Client1 Server1 Client2 Server2 etc. for flows. Stateless can be in any order. Enter list of interfaces separated by space (for example: 1 3) : 4 5 For interface 4, assuming loopback to its dual interface 5. Destination MAC is b8:ce:f6:09:f9:f1. Change it to MAC of DUT? (y/N).y Please enter a new destination MAC of interface 4: 04:3f:72:fc:51:7e For interface 5, assuming loopback to its dual interface 4. Destination MAC is b8:ce:f6:09:f9:f0. Change it to MAC of DUT? (y/N).y Please enter a new destination MAC of interface 5: 04:3f:72:fc:51:7f Print preview of generated config? (Y/n)y ### Config file generated by dpdk_setup_ports.py ### - version: 2 interfaces: ['61:00.0', '61:00.1'] port_info: - dest_mac: 04:3f:72:fc:51:7e src_mac: b8:ce:f6:09:f9:f0 - dest_mac: 04:3f:72:fc:51:7f src_mac: b8:ce:f6:09:f9:f1 platform: master_thread_id: 0 latency_thread_id: 47 dual_if: - socket: 0 threads: [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25,26,27,28,29,30,31,32,33,34,35,36,37,38,39,40,41,42,43,44,45,46] Save the config to file? (Y/n)y Default filename is /etc/trex_cfg.yaml Press ENTER to confirm or enter new file: File /etc/trex_cfg.yaml already exist, overwrite? (y/N)y Saved to /etc/trex_cfg.yaml.

Count the number of threads automatically listed in previous step (this example counts 46 threads).

Enter the number of threads to the following command (-c <number_of_threads>).

Collapse Source Copy Copied! nohup ./t-rex-64 --no-ofed-check -i -c 46 &

This testpmd command line example uses 16 cores and queues with corresponding core bit mask.

--eth-peer=0,<mac_address> set the first testpmd port with destination MAC address of Trex peer port it is connected to.

--eth-peer=1, set the second testpmd port with destination MAC address of Trex peer port it is connected to.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! ./dpdk-testpmd -c 0x1FFFF000000 -m 4096 -a 0000:b1:00.0,mprq_en=1 -a 0000:b1:00.1,mprq_en=1 -- --burst=64 --txd=1024 --rxd=1024 --mbcache=512 --rxq=16 --txq=16 --nb-cores=16 --rss-udp --forward-mode=io --eth-peer=0,b8:ce:f6:09:f9:f0 --eth-peer=1,b8:ce:f6:09:f9:f1 -a -i

Upload file benchmark_udp_1pkt_simple.py to trex-core/scripts/stl/ directory.

This script is capable of sending various packet lengths with range of source UDP ports.

benchmark_udp_1pkt_simple.py Collapse Source Copy Copied! from trex_stl_lib.api import * import argparse class STLS1( object ): def create_stream ( self , packet_len, stream_count): base_pkt = Ether() / IP(src = "16.0.0.1" ,dst = "48.0.0.1" ) / UDP(sport = 4337 ) base_pkt_len = len (base_pkt) base_pkt / = 'x' * max ( 0 , packet_len - base_pkt_len) packets = [] vm = STLScVmRaw( [ STLVmFlowVar(name = "v_port" , min_value = 4337 , max_value = 5337 , size = 2 , op = "inc" ), STLVmWrFlowVar(fv_name = "v_port" , pkt_offset = "UDP.sport" ), STLVmFixChecksumHw(l3_offset = "IP" ,l4_offset = "UDP" ,l4_type = CTRexVmInsFixHwCs.L4_TYPE_UDP), ] ) for i in range (stream_count): packets.append(STLStream( packet = STLPktBuilder(pkt = base_pkt, vm = vm), mode = STLTXCont() )) return packets def get_streams ( self , tunables, * * kwargs): parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(description = 'Argparser for {}' . format (os.path.basename(__file__)), formatter_class = argparse.ArgumentDefaultsHelpFormatter) parser.add_argument( '--packet_len' , type = int , default = 64 , help = "The packets length in the stream" ) parser.add_argument( '--stream_count' , type = int , default = 1 , help = "The number of streams" ) args = parser.parse_args(tunables) return self .create_stream(args.packet_len - 4 , args.stream_count) def register(): return STLS1()

From trex-core/scripts/ directory.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo ./trex-console Using 'python3' as Python interpreter Connecting to RPC server on localhost:4501 [SUCCESS] Connecting to publisher server on localhost:4500 [SUCCESS] Acquiring ports [0, 1]: [SUCCESS] Server Info: Server version: v3.06 @ STL Server mode: Stateless Server CPU: 46 x Intel(R) Xeon(R) Platinum 8168 CPU @ 2.70GHz Ports count: 2 x 200Gbps @ MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller -=TRex Console v3.0=- Type 'help' or '?' for supported actions trex>

This example sends UDP packets at size of 64Bytes while utilizing 100% of line rate.

Packets are sent through port 0 and return to port 1 accomplishing unidirectional test.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! trex>start -f stl/benchmark_udp_1pkt_simple.py -p 0 -m 100% -t packet_len=64

Of ~148Mpps and ~100Gbs with link speed of 100Gbs

Authors