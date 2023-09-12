RDG for Accelerating Apache Spark 3.0 with RAPIDS Accelerator over RoCE Network

Created on Jun 14, 2020

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) demonstrates a multi-node cluster deployment procedure of GPU and Network Accelerated Apache Spark 3.0 with RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark over Mellanox NVIDIA RoCE/UCX end-to-end 25 Gb/s Ethernet solution.

This RDG provides installation guide of a pre-built Spark 3.0 cluster of three physical nodes running Ubuntu 18.04 and includes step-by-step procedure to prepare the network for RoCE traffic using Mellanox recommended settings on both host and switch sides.

The HDFS cluster includes 2 datanodes and 1 namenode server.

Term Definition AOC Active Optical Cable DAC Direct Attach Copper cable DHCP Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol DNS Domain Name System GDR GPUDirect GPU G raphics Processing Unit OFED OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution MPI Message Passing Interface NGC NVIDIA GPU Cloud RDG Reference Deployment Guide RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access RoCE RDMA over Converged Ethernet GPU G raphics Processing Unit UCX Unified Communication X

NVIDIA ® T4 GPU The NVIDIA ® T4 GPU accelerates diverse cloud workloads, including high-performance computing, deep-learning training and inference, machine learning, data analytics, and graphics. Based on the NVIDIA Turing ™ architecture and packaged in an energy-efficient 70-watt, small PCIe form factor, T4 is optimized for mainstream computing environments and features multi-precision Turing Tensor Cores and new RT Cores. Combined with accelerated containerized software stacks from NGC, T4 delivers revolutionary performance at scale.

NVIDIA Cumulus Linux Cumulus Linux is the only open network OS that allows you to affordably build and efficiently operate your network like the world’s largest data center operators, unlocking web-scale networking for businesses of all sizes.

NVIDIA Mellanox Ethernet Network Interface Cards e nable the highest performance and efficiency for data center hyper-scale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning and deep learning, artificial intelligence, big data and Telco platforms and applications.

NVIDIA Mellanox Spectrum Open Ethernet Switches

The Mellanox Spectrum® switch family provides the most efficient network solution for the ever-increasing performance demands of data center applications. The Spectrum product family includes a broad portfolio of Top-of-Rack (TOR) and aggregation switches that range from 16 to 128 physical ports, with Ethernet data rates of 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE and 200GbE per port. Spectrum Ethernet switches are ideal to build cost-effective and scalable data center network fabrics that can scale from a few nodes to tens-of-thousands of nodes.

NVIDIA Mellanox LinkX Ethernet Cables and Transceivers

Mellanox LinkX ® cables and transceivers make 100Gb/s deployments as easy and as universal as 10Gb/s links. Because Mellanox offers one of industry’s broadest portfolio of 10, 25, 40, 50,100 and 200Gb/s Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), Copper Splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and Transceivers, every data center reach from 0.5m to 10km is supported. To maximize system performance, Mellanox tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1e-15. A BER of 1e-15 is 1000x better than many competitors.

Spark GPU Scheduling Overview Spark 3.0 now supports GPU scheduling as long as you are using a cluster manager that supports it. You can have Spark request GPUs and assign them to task. The exact configs you use will vary depending on your cluster manager.

About RAPIDS The RAPIDS suite of open source software libraries and APIs provide the ability to execute end-to-end data science and analytics pipelines entirely on GPUs. Licensed under Apache 2.0, RAPIDS is incubated by NVIDIA® based on extensive hardware and data science experience. RAPIDS utilizes NVIDIA CUDA® primitives for low-level compute optimization, and exposes GPU parallelism and high-bandwidth memory speed through user-friendly Python interfaces.

RAPIDS also focuses on common data preparation tasks for analytics and data science. This includes a familiar dataframe API that integrates with a variety of machine learning algorithms for end-to-end pipeline accelerations without paying typical serialization costs. RAPIDS also includes support for multi-node, multi-GPU deployments, enabling vastly accelerated processing and training on much larger dataset sizes.

RAPIDS Accelerator For Apache Spark As data scientists shift from using traditional analytics to leveraging AI applications that better model complex market demands, traditional CPU-based processing can no longer keep up without compromising either speed or cost. The growing adoption of AI in analytics has created the need for a new framework to process data quickly and ensure cost efficiency with GPUs.

The RAPIDS Accelerator for Apache Spark combines the power of the RAPIDS cuDF library and the scale of the Spark distributed computing framework. The RAPIDS Accelerator library also has a built-in accelerated shuffle based on UCX that can be configured to leverage GPU-to-GPU communication and RDMA capabilities.

Documentation on the current release can be found here.

As of Apache Spark release 3.0 users can schedule GPU resources and can replace the backend for many SQL and dataframe operations so that they are accelerated using GPUs.

The plugin requires no API changes from the user, and it will replace SQL operations it supports with GPU operations.

If the plugin doesn't support an operation, it will fall back to using the Spark CPU version.

This release supports the use of the UCX communication library. UCX provides optimized interconnect capabilities to accelerate Spark.

The plugin does not work with RDD operations.

To enable this GPU acceleration, you will need:

- Spark 3.0, cudf jars, spark rapids plugin jar, a GPU discovery script

- Run on a cluster that has nodes that comply with the requirements for CUDF

- The data for a partition must fit into GPU memory if it runs on the GPU

Unified Communication X

Unified Communication X (UCX) provides an optimized communication layer for Message Passing (MPI), PGAS/OpenSHMEM libraries and RPC/data-centric applications.

UCX utilizes high-speed networks for extra-node communication, and shared memory mechanisms for efficient intra-node communication.

Mellanox GPUDirect RDMA The latest advancement in GPU-GPU communications is GPUDirect RDMA. This new technology provides a direct P2P (Peer-to-Peer) data path between the GPU Memory directly to/from the Mellanox HCA devices. This provides a significant decrease in GPU-GPU communication latency and completely offloads the CPU, removing it from all GPU-GPU communications across the network.

Before we start, make sure to familiarize with the Apache Cluster multi-node cluster architecture, see Overview - Spark 3.0 Documentation for more info.

Note This guide does not cover the server’s storage aspect. You should configure the servers with the storage components suitable for your use case (Data Set size)

There are multiple ways to deploy Spark and Spark Rapids Plugin:

Local mode - this is for dev/testing only, not for production

Standalone Mode

On a YARN cluster

On a Kubernetes cluster

This guide provides the deployment with Spark 3.0 on YARN bare metal cluster.

For a deploy Spark 3.0 on Kubernetes cluster, please refer to this link.

The following hardware setup is used in the distributed Spark 3.0/HDFS configuration described in this guide:

In this reference design we will use a single port per server.

In case of dual port NIC we will wire the 1st port to an Ethernet switch and leave the 2nd port unused.

Each server is connected to an SN2410 switch by a 25GbE DAC cable.

The switch port connectivity in our case is as follows:

Port 1 – connected to the Namenode Server

Ports 2,3 – connected to Worker Servers

The below table provides server names with network configuration:

Server Type Server Name IP and NICs Internal Network - 25 GigE Management Network - 1 GigE Node 01 (master) sl-spark-n01 ens3f0: 192.168.11.71 eno0: 192.168.1.71 Node 02 sl-spark-n02 ens3f0: 192.168.11.72 eno0: 192.168.1.72 Node 03 sl-spark-n03 ens3f0: 192.168.11.73 eno0: 192.168.1.73

NVIDIA Cumulus Network OS

We will accelerate Spark networking by using RoCE transport through the UCX library.

In this deployment the network is configured to be lossless in order to get higher results.

For lossless configuration and for NVIDIA Cumulus version 4.1.1 and above r un:

Switch console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # net add interface swp1-32 storage-optimized pfc # net commit

Note In case you have a NVIDIA Mellanox Onyx Network OS If you are not familiar with Mellanox switch software, follow the HowTo Get Started with Mellanox switches guide. For more information, please refer to the Mellanox Onyx User Manual at https://docs.mellanox.com/category/onyx. First we need to update the switch OS to the latest ONYX software version. For more details go to HowTo Upgrade MLNX-OS Software on Mellanox switch systems. For lossless configuration and for Mellanox Onyx version 3.8.2004 and above r un: Switch console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # switch (config) #roce lossless (PFC+ECN) to run RoCE on lossless fabric, run the "roce" command To see the RoCE configuration run: Switch console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # show roce To monitor the RoCE counters run: Switch console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # show interface ethernet counters roce

Master and Worker Servers Installation and Configuration

To add a user, run the the following command:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # adduser sparkuser

To grant the user root privileges, run:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # visudo

The command above leads you to the /etc/sudoers.tmp file, where you can view the following code:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # User privilege specification root ALL=(ALL:ALL) ALL

After the root user line, you will add your new user with the same format for you to grant admin privileges.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sparkuser ALL=(ALL:ALL)ALL

Once you’ve added the permission, save and exit the file by using the following process. (In Ubuntu 18.04, nano is the default editor, so we need to use the ctrl+x, y keystrokes to save and exit the file.)

Hold `ctrl` and press `x`. At the prompt, press `y` and then hit `enter` to save and exit the file.

Now this user will be able to run commands (like update, using the sudo) :

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # su - sparkuser

To update/upgrade Ubuntu software packages, run the the following commands:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! > sudo apt-get update # Fetches the list of available update > sudo apt-get upgrade -y # Strictly upgrades the current packages

To install general dependencies, run the commands below or copy-paste each line.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! > sudo apt-get install git wget scala maven openssh-server openssh-client

To run LLDP service on server, run the commands below or copy-paste each line.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! > sudo service lldpd start > sudo systemctl enable lldpd

To install Java 8 software packages, run the the following commands:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! > sudo apt-get install python-software-properties > sudo add-apt-repository ppa:webupd8team/java > sudo apt-get update > sudo apt-get install oracle-java8-installer

To edit the host files:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! > sudo vim /etc/hosts

Now add entries of namenoder (master) and worker servers.

Example:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! 127.0.0.1 localhost 127.0.1.1 sl-spark-n01.vwd.clx sl-spark-n01 # The following lines are desirable for IPv6 capable hosts ::1 localhost ip6-localhost ip6-loopback ff02::1 ip6-allnodes ff02::2 ip6-allrouters 192.168.11.71 sl-spark-n01l 192.168.11.72 sl-spark-n02l 192.168.11.73 sl-spark-n03l

We will configure passwordless SSH access from Master to all Slave nodes.

Install OpenSSH Server-Client on both Master and Slaves nodes Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! > sudo apt-get install openssh-server openssh-client On Master node - Generate Key Pairs Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! > sudo ssh-keygen -t rsa -P "" Copy the content of .ssh/id_rsa.pub file on master to .ssh/authorized_keys file on all nodes (Master and Slave nodes) Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! > cp /home/sparkuser/.ssh/id_rsa.pub /home/sparkuser/.ssh/authorized_keys > scp /home/sparkuser/.ssh/authorized_keys sparkuser@192.168.1.72:/home/sparkuser/.ssh/authorized_keys > scp /home/sparkuser/.ssh/authorized_keys sparkuser@192.168.1.73:/home/sparkuser/.ssh/authorized_keys Set the permissions for your user with the chmod command: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! > chmod 0600 ~/.ssh/authorized_keys The new user is now able to SSH without needing to enter a password every time. Verify everything is set up correctly by using the sparkuser user to SSH to localhost and all Slave nodes from Master node: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! > ssh sl-spark-n01l > ssh sl-spark-n02l > ssh sl-spark-n03l

The last NVIDIA drivers must be installed. To install them, you can use the Ubuntu built (when installing the additional drivers) after updating the driver packages.

Go to NVIDIA’s website (https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=uk). Select your Product, OS and CUDA version. Download the driver's latest version. Once you accept the download, please follow the steps listed below. Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo dpkg -i nvidia-driver-local-repo-ubuntu1804-440.95.01_1.0-1_amd64.deb sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install cuda-drivers Once installed using additional drivers, restart your computer. Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo reboot

Verify the Installation

Make sure the NVIDIA driver can work properly with the installed GPU card.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! lsmod | grep nvidia

Run the nvidia-debugdump utility to collect internal GPU information.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nvidia-debugdump -l

Run the nvidia-smi utility to check the NVIDIA System Management Interface.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nvidia-smi

This section describes how to install and test MLNX_OFED for Linux package on a single host machine with Mellanox ConnectX®-5 adapter card installed.

For more information click on Mellanox OFED for Linux User Manual.

Verify that the system has a Mellanox network adapter (HCA/NIC) installed: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! lspci -v | grep Mellanox The following example shows a system with an installed Mellanox HCA: The Mellanox Technologies Ltd. public repository provides all packages required for InfiniBand, Ethernet and RDMA. Subscribe your system to the Mellanox Technologies repository by downloading and installing Mellanox Technologies GPG-KEY. Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo wget -qO - https://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox | sudo apt-key add - Download the repository configuration file of the desired product. Go to the main repository https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo

Choose the repository that suits your needs ( mlnx_ofed, mlnx_en or mlnx_rdma_minimal ).

Choose your Operating System Under the " lates t" folder

Download the repository configuration file "mellanox_mlnx_ofed.repo" or "mellanox_mlnx_ofed.list" The commands below provide examples of how to configure a 'mlnx_ofed' repository for Ubuntu18.04. Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ sudo wget https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/mlnx_ofed/latest/ubuntu18.04/mellanox_mlnx_ofed.list Remove the distribution InfiniBand packages Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt-get remove libipathverbs1 librdmacm1 libibverbs1 libmthca1 libopenmpi-dev openmpi-bin openmpi-common openmpi-doc libmlx4-1 rdmacm-utils ibverbs-utils infiniband-diags ibutils perftest Note Since the distro InfiniBand packages conflict with the packages included in the MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN driver, make sure that all distro InfiniBand RPMs are uninstalled. Installing Mellanox OFED After setting up a repository, install the following metadata package: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! apt-get install mlnx-ofed-all Firmware update.

All the installation options above do not automatically update the firmware on your system.

To update the firmware to the version included in the configured repository, you can either: Install the "mlnx-fw-updater" package: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! apt-get install mlnx-fw-updater Update the firmware to the latest version available on Mellanox Technologies’ website. (www.mellanox.com -> Support/Education -> Firmware Downloads).

Instruction on how to update the firmware are available in the MLNX_ODED User Manual section “Updating Firmware After Installation”. Reboot after the installation finished successfully: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! reboot Check that the port modes are Ethernet: ConnectX®-5 ports can be individually configured to work as Infiniband or Ethernet ports Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ibv_devinfo This is the desired configuration:

If you see the following - You need to change the interfaces port type to Ethernet - next optional step

Change the mode to Ethernet. (optional step)

To change the interfaces port type to Ethernet mode, use the mlxconfig command after the driver is loaded.

a. Start mst and see ports names:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! mst start mst status

b. Change the port mode to Ethernet:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt4121_pciconf0 s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 Port 1 set to ETH mode reboot

c. Query Ethernet devices and print information on them that is available for use from userspace:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ibv_devinfo

d. Run the ibdev2netdev utility to see all the associations between the Ethernet devices and the InfiniBand devices/ports:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ibdev2netdev

e. Configure the network interface:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ifconfig ens3f0 192.168.11.71 netmask 255.255.255.0

f. Insert the lines below to the /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yam file after the following lines:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! vim /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml

The new lines:

Sample Collapse Source Copy Copied! ens3f0: dhcp4: no address: - 192.168.11.71/24

Example:



g. Check the network configuration is set correctly:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ifconfig -a

This post provides a configuration example for Mellanox devices installed with MLNX_OFED running RoCE over a lossless network, in DSCP-based QoS mode.

For this configuration you need to know what is your network interface (for example ens3f0) and its parent Mellanox device (for example mlx5_0).

To get the information, run the ibdev2netdev command:

Shell Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ibdev2netdev #s# add output here

Configuration:

Shell Collapse Source Copy Copied! # mlnx_qos -i ens3f0 --trust dscp # echo 106 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/tc/1/traffic_class # cma_roce_tos -d mlx5_0 -t 106 # sysctl -w net.ipv4.tcp_ecn=1 # mlnx_qos -i ens3f0 --pfc 0,0,0,1,0,0,0,0

The below listed software are required for this component. The software needs to be installed and running:

NVIDIA compatible driver. MLNX_OFED (latest).

Please check with NVIDIA support for the above NVIDIA driver and other relevant information.

Download last nv_peer_memory: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # cd # git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/nv_peer_memory Build source packages (src.rpm for RPM based OS and tarball for DEB based OS), use the build_module.sh script: Node cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ./build_module.sh Building source rpm for nvidia_peer_memory... Building debian tarball for nvidia-peer-memory... Built: /tmp/nvidia_peer_memory-1.0-9.src.rpm Built: /tmp/nvidia-peer-memory_1.0.orig.tar.gz Install the built packages: Node cli Collapse Source Copy Copied! # cd /tmp # tar xzf /tmp/nvidia-peer-memory_1.0.orig.tar.gz # cd nvidia-peer-memory-1.0 # dpkg-buildpackage -us -uc # dpkg -i <path to generated deb files> ( e.g. dpkg -i nv-peer-memory_1.0-9_all.deb nv-peer-memory-dkms_1.0-9_all.deb )

After a successful installation:

nv_peer_mem.ko kernel module is installed. Service file /etc/init.d/nv_peer_mem to control the kernel module by start/stop/status will be added. /etc/infiniband/nv_peer_mem.conf configuration file to control whether kernel module will be loaded on boot (default value is YES).

Important Note:

Use nvidia-smi topo -m to make sure that this is the case:

We recommend that both the NIC and the GPU are physically placed on the same PCI switch (to achieve better performance):

Perftools is a collection of tests written over uverbs intended for use as a performance micro-benchmark. The tests may be used for HW or SW tuning as well as for functional testing. The collection contains a set of bandwidth and latency benchmarks such as:

Send - ib_send_bw and ib_send_lat

RDMA Read - ib_read_bw and ib_read_lat

RDMA Write - ib_write_bw and ib_write_lat

RDMA Atomic - ib_atomic_bw and ib_atomic_lat



Native Ethernet (when working with MOFED2) - raw_ethernet_bw, raw_ethernet_lat.

To install perftools, run the following commands:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd git clone https://github.com/linux-rdma/perftest cd perftest/ make clean ./autogen.sh ./configure --prefix=/usr --libdir=/usr/lib64 --sysconfdir=/etc CUDA_H_PATH=/usr/local/cuda/include/cuda.h make

We will run a RDMA Write - ib_write_bw bandwidth stress benchmark over RoCE.

Server ib_write_bw -a -d mlx5_0 & Client ib_write_bw -a -F $server_IP -d mlx5_0 --report_gbits

For running a GPUDirect benchmark over, run the benchmark with --use_cuda=<GPU number>.

Server ib_write_bw -a -d mlx5_0 --use_cuda=0 & Client ib_write_bw -a -F $server_IP -d mlx5_0 --use_cuda=0 --report_gbits

Unified Communication X (UCX) provides an optimized communication layer for Message Passing (MPI), PGAS/OpenSHMEM libraries and RPC/data-centric applications.

UCX utilizes high-speed networks for inter-node communication, and shared memory mechanisms for efficient intra-node communication.

To install UCX, go to https://github.com/openucx/ucx/releases/tag/v1.8.1-rc4. In addition, download and install a deb package.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd wget https://github.com/openucx/ucx/releases/download/v1.8.1/ucx-v1.8.1-ubuntu18.04-mofed5.0-cuda10.2.deb sudo dpkg -i ucx-v1.8.1-ubuntu18.04-mofed5.0-cuda10.2.deb

To validate UCX you can run the ucx_info command:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ucx_info -d | less

In addition, you may run a UCX benchmark by running the following commands:

Over TCP

Server CX_NET_DEVICES=mlx5_0:1 UCX_TLS=cuda,cuda_copy,tcp ucx_perftest -m cuda -s 1000000 -t tag_lat Client CX_NET_DEVICES=mlx5_0:1 UCX_TLS=cuda,cuda_copy,tcp ucx_perftest -m cuda -s 1000000 -t tag_lat sl-spark-n01l

Sample results:

......

Over RC (RDMA Reliable Connected)

Server UCX_NET_DEVICES=mlx5_0:1 UCX_RNDV_SCHEME=get_zcopy UCX_TLS=cuda,cuda_copy,rc ucx_perftest -m cuda -s 1000000 -t tag_lat Client UCX_NET_DEVICES=mlx5_0:1 UCX_RNDV_SCHEME=get_zcopy UCX_TLS=cuda,cuda_copy,rc ucx_perftest -m cuda -s 1000000 -t tag_lat sl-spark-n01l

Sample results:

.....

Verify you have a CUDA-Capable GPU

Check that your GPU is listed in Your GPU Compute Capability section on https://developer.nvidia.com/cuda-gpus#compute Verify the System has the correct Kernel headers and that the Kernel development packages are installed.

Install CUDA by running the following commands:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/x86_64/cuda-ubuntu1804.pin sudo mv cuda-ubuntu1804.pin /etc/apt/preferences.d/cuda-repository-pin-600 wget http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/10.2/Prod/local_installers/cuda-repo-ubuntu1804-10-2-local-10.2.89-440.33.01_1.0-1_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i cuda-repo-ubuntu1804-10-2-local-10.2.89-440.33.01_1.0-1_amd64.deb sudo apt-key add /var/cuda-repo-10-2-local-10.2.89-440.33.01/7fa2af80.pub sudo apt-get updatesudo apt-get -y install cuda

Mandatory Actions - env configuration

Some actions must be taken after the installation before the CUDA Toolkit and Driver can be used.

The “PATH” variable needs to include /usr/local/cuda-10.2/bin

In addition, when using the .run file installation method, the “LD_LIBRARY_PATH” variable needs to contain /usr/local/cuda-10.2/lib64 .

Update your bash file. Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo vim ~/.bashrc

This will open your bash file in a text editor where you will scroll to the bottom and add the below lines: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo export CUDA_HOME=/usr/local/cuda-10.2 sudo export PATH=/usr/local/cuda-10.2/bin${PATH:+:${PATH}} sudo export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/local/cuda-10.2/lib64${LD_LIBRARY_PATH:+:${LD_LIBRARY_PATH}}

Once you save and close the text file, you can return to your original terminal and type this command to reload your .bashrc file. Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! source ~/.bashrc

Check that the paths have been properly modified. Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! echo $CUDA_HOME echo $PATH echo $LD_LIBRARY_PATH

Recommended Actions - Integrity Check

The actions below are recommended in order to verify the integrity of the installation.

Install Writable Samples (http://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-installation-guide-linux/index.html#install-samples)

In order to modify, compile, and run the samples, the samples must be installed with “write” permissions. A convenient installation script is provided: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo cuda-install-samples-10.2.sh ~ This script installs the cuda-samples-10-2 package into your home directory.

Verify the installation procedure is successful (http://docs.nvidia.com/cuda/cuda-installation-guide-linux/index.html#verify-installation) before continuing.

It is important to verify that the CUDA toolkit can find and communicate correctly with the CUDA-capable hardware. To do this, you need to compile and run some of the included sample programs.

Verify the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit can query GPU devices properly.

You should compile the sources from ~/NVIDIA_CUDA-10.2_Samples/1_Utilities/deviceQuery directory. The resulting binaries are placed under ~/NVIDIA_CUDA-10.2_Samples/bin . Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd ~/NVIDIA_CUDA-10.2_Samples/1_Utilities/deviceQuery/ sudo make cd ~/NVIDIA_CUDA-10.2_Samples sudo ./bin/x86_64/linux/release/deviceQuery

Run the bandwidthTest program to ensure that the system and the CUDA-capable device are able to communicate properly. Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd ~/NVIDIA_CUDA-9.1_Samples//1_Utilities/bandwidthTest/ sudo make cd ~/NVIDIA_CUDA-9.1_Samples/ sudo ./bin/x86_64/linux/release/bandwidthTest

Important Note that the device description and results of bandwidthTest may vary from system to system. The important point is that the second-to-last line confirms that all necessary tests passed.

If the tests did not pass, ensure you have a CUDA-capable NVIDIA GPU on your system and make sure it is properly installed.

If you run into difficulties with the link step (such as libraries not being found), consult the Linux Release Notes found in the doc folder in the CUDA Samples directory.

Installing a Hadoop cluster typically involves unpacking the software on all the machines in the cluster. Download hadoop-3.2.1.tar.gz from the link to the Master Node machine to install it on. Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd /opt/ wget https://downloads.apache.org/hadoop/common/hadoop-3.2.1/hadoop-3.2.1.tar.gz Once the download is complete, extract the files to initiate the Hadoop installation: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! tar -zxvf hadoop-3.2.1.tar.gz The Hadoop binary files are now located within the /opt/ hadoop-3.2.1 directory. Make symbolic link for hadoop-3.2.1 folder and s et the permissions for your user to hadoop-3.2.1 and hadoop folders :

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo ln -s hadoop-3.2.1/ hadoop sudo chown -R user hadoop sudo chown -R user hadoop-3.2.1/

Edit the .bashrc shell configuration file:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo vim .bashrc

Define the Hadoop environment variables by adding the following content to the end of the file:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! #Hadoop Related Options export HADOOP_HOME=/opt/hadoop export HADOOP_INSTALL=$HADOOP_HOME export HADOOP_MAPRED_HOME=$HADOOP_HOME export HADOOP_COMMON_HOME=$HADOOP_HOME export HADOOP_HDFS_HOME=$HADOOP_HOME export YARN_HOME=$HADOOP_HOME export HADOOP_COMMON_LIB_NATIVE_DIR=$HADOOP_HOME/lib/native export PATH=$PATH:$HADOOP_HOME/sbin:$HADOOP_HOME/bin export HADOOP_OPTS=”-Djava.library.path=$HADOOP_HOME/lib/native”

Once you save and close the text file, you can return to your original terminal and type this command to reload your .bashrc file.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! source ~/.bashrc

Check that the paths have been properly modified.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! echo $HADOOP_HOME echo $PATH echo $YARN_HOME

The hadoop-env.sh file serves as a master file to configure YARN, HDFS and Hadoop-related project settings.

When setting up a multi-node Hadoop cluster, you need to define which Java implementation is to be utilized. Edit the hadoop-env.sh file:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo vim $HADOOP_HOME/etc/hadoop/hadoop-env.sh

Un-comment the $JAVA_HOME variable (i.e., remove the # sign) and add the full path to the OpenJDK installation on your system.

We have installed the OpenJDK version 8.

Add the following line:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-8-openjdk-amd64

The path needs to match with the location of the Java installation on your system.

The core-site.xml file defines HDFS and Hadoop core properties.

We need to specify the URL for your NameNode, and the temporary directory Hadoop uses for the map and reduce process.

Open the core-site.xml file in a text editor:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo vim $HADOOP_HOME/etc/hadoop/core-site.xml

Add the following configuration to override the default values for the temporary directory and add your HDFS URL to replace the default local file system setting:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <?xml-stylesheet type="text/xsl" href="configuration.xsl"?> <!-- Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License. See accompanying LICENSE file. --> <!-- Put site-specific property overrides in this file. --> <configuration> <property> <name>fs.defaultFS</name> <value>hdfs://sl-spark-n01l:9123</value> </property> <property> <name>hadoop.tmp.dir</name> <value>/data/hadoop_tmp/</value> </property> </configuration>

Important Do not forget to create directory in the location you specified for your temporary data.

In our environment we will create a /hadoop_tmp/ directory on a /dev/nvme0n1p1/data mounted NVMe local drive.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo mkdir /data/hadoop_tmp/

The properties in the hdfs-site.xml file govern the location for storing node metadata, fsimage file, and edit log file. Configure the file by defining the NameNode and DataNode information.

In addition, the default dfs.replication value of 3 needs to be changed to 1 to match the single node setup.

Use the following command to edit the hdfs-site.xml file:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo vim $HADOOP_HOME/etc/hadoop/hdfs-site.xml

Add the following configuration to the file:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! <?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <?xml-stylesheet type="text/xsl" href="configuration.xsl"?> <!-- Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License. See accompanying LICENSE file. --> <!-- Put site-specific property overrides in this file. --> <configuration> <property> <name>dfs.namenode.secondary.http-address</name> <value>sl-spark-n01l</value> </property> <property> <name>dfs.namenode.rpc-bind-host</name> <value>sl-spark-n01l</value> </property> <property> <name>dfs.namenode.https-bind-host</name> <value>sl-spark-n01l</value> </property> <property> <name>dfs.namenode.servicerpc-bind-host</name> <value>sl-spark-n01l</value> </property> <property> <name>dfs.namenode.datanode.registration.ip-hostname-check</name> <value>false</value> </property> <property> <name>dfs.replication</name> <value>1</value> </property> <property> <name>dfs.datanode.directoryscan.throttle.limit.ms.per.sec</name> <value>1000</value> </property> <property> <name>dfs.datanode.dns.interface</name> <value>ens3f0</value> </property> <property> <name>dfs.permissions</name> <value>false</value> </property> <property> <name>dfs.client.use.datanode.hostname</name> <value>true</value> </property> </configuration>

Use the following command to edit the mapred-site.xml file:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo vim $HADOOP_HOME/etc/hadoop/mapred-site.xml

Add the following configuration:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! <?xml version="1.0"?> <?xml-stylesheet type="text/xsl" href="configuration.xsl"?> <!-- Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License. See accompanying LICENSE file. --> <!-- Put site-specific property overrides in this file. --> <configuration> <property> <name>mapreduce.framework.name</name> <value>yarn</value> </property> <property> <name>mapreduce.map.memory.mb</name> <value>40960</value> </property> <property> <name>mapreduce.reduce.memory.mb</name> <value>81920</value> </property> <property> <name>mapreduce.map.java.opts</name> <value>-Xmx3072m</value> </property> <property> <name>mapreduce.reduce.java.opts</name> <value>-Xmx6144m</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.app.mapreduce.am.env</name> <value>HADOOP_MAPRED_HOME=/opt/hadoop/</value> </property> <property> <name>mapreduce.map.env</name> <value>HADOOP_MAPRED_HOME=/opt/hadoop/</value> </property> <property> <name>mapreduce.reduce.env</name> <value>HADOOP_MAPRED_HOME=/opt/hadoop/</value> </property> </configuration>

The yarn-site.xml file is used to define settings relevant to YARN. It contains configurations for the Node Manager, Resource Manager, Containers, Application Master and Configure YARN to support GPU isolation: https://hadoop.apache.org/docs/r3.1.3/hadoop-yarn/hadoop-yarn-site/UsingGpus.html

Use the following command to edit the yarn-site.xml file:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo vim $HADOOP_HOME/etc/hadoop/yarn-site.xml

Add the following configuration:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! <?xml version="1.0"?> <!-- Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License. See accompanying LICENSE file. --> <configuration> <!-- Site specific YARN configuration properties --> <property> <name>yarn.resourcemanager.hostname</name> <value>sl-spark-n01l</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.scheduler.maximum-allocation-vcores</name> <value>32</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.log.retain-seconds</name> <value>100800</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.resource.cpu-vcores</name> <value>32</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.resource.memory-mb</name> <value>94000</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.scheduler.maximum-allocation-mb</name> <value>93000</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.pmem-check-enabled</name> <value>false</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.vmem-check-enabled</name> <value>false</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.disk-health-checker.enable</name> <value>false</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.log-aggregation-enable</name> <value>false</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.aux-services</name> <value>mapreduce_shuffle</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.aux-services.mapreduce.shuffle.class</name> <value>org.apache.hadoop.mapred.ShuffleHandler</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.disk-health-checker.max-disk-utilization-per-disk-percentage</name> <value>100</value> </property> <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.resource-plugins</name> <value>yarn.io/gpu</value> </property> <!--<property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.delete.debug-delay-sec</name> <value>400</value> </property> --> <!-- <property> <name>yarn.nodemanager.local-dirs</name> <value>/dev/shm/spark/</value> </property> --> </configuration>

If you don't use a shared directory you need to copy the /opt/hadoop-3.2.1 directory from the NameNode to DataNodes, make symbolic link hadoop to t he /opt/hadoop-3.2.1 directory and set permissions to sparkuser.

Copy the content of /opt/hadoop-3.2.1 file on NameNode to /opt/hadoop-3.2.1 file on all DataNodes:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! scp -r /opt/hadoop-3.2.1 sparkuser@192.168.11.72:/opt/hadoop-3.2.1 scp -r /opt/hadoop-3.2.1 sparkuser@192.168.11.73:/opt/hadoop-3.2.1

Make a symbolic link for hadoop-3.2.1 directory and s et the permissions to sparkuser to the hadoop-3.2.1 and the hadoop directores on all DataNodes :

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ssh sl-spark-n02l cd /opt sudo ln -s hadoop-3.2.1/ hadoop sudo chown -R user hadoop sudo chown -R user hadoop-3.2.1/ exit ssh sl-spark-n03l cd /opt sudo ln -s hadoop-3.2.1/ hadoop sudo chown -R user hadoop sudo chown -R user hadoop-3.2.1/ exit

Make a YARN cgroup directory by running following command on NameNode and on all DataNodes :

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo mkdir -p /sys/fs/cgroup/devices/hadoop-yarn

Format the Namenode before using it for the first time. As the sparkuser user runs the below command to format the Namenode.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! hdfs namenode -format

All GPUs need to be configured in EXCLUSIVE_PROCESS mode to run Spark with the Rapids Plugin on YARN as long as you run your Spark application on nodes with GPUs.

Without this we won't have a way to ensure that only one executor is accessing a GPU at once. Note, it does not matter if GPU scheduling support is enabled.

On all your YARN nodes, ensure the GPUs are in EXCLUSIVE_PROCESS mode

Run nvidia-smi to see how many GPUs and get the indexes of the GPUs Set each GPU index to EXCLUSIVE_PROCESS mode:

nvidia-smi -c EXCLUSIVE_PROCESS -i $<GPU index>

Sample:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo nvidia-smi -c EXCLUSIVE_PROCESS -i 0 sudo nvidia-smi -c EXCLUSIVE_PROCESS -i 1

Note To remove GPU from the EXCLUSIVE_PROCESS mode, run following command to each GPU: nvidia-smi -c 0 -i $<GPU index>

Once the Namenode has been formatted,start the HDFS using the start-dfs.sh script. Navigate NameNodeOnly to the /opt/hadoop/sbin directory and execute the following commands to start the NameNode and DataNodes:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd /opt/hadoop ./start-dfs.sh

The system takes a few moments to initiate the necessary nodes.

Run the following command on NameNode and DataNodes to check if all the HDFS daemons are active and running as Java processes:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! jps

On NameNode:

On DataNodes:

Once the namenode, datanodes and secondary namenode are up and running, start the YARN resource and nodemanagers by executing the yarn start script i.e. start-yarn.sh on NameNodeOnly:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ./start-yarn.sh

As with the previous command, the output informs you that the processes are starting.

Note You can use the start-all.sh script to start HDFS and YARN together.

Type the below command on NameNode and DataNodes to check if all the HDFS and YARN daemons are active and running as Java processes:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! jps

If everything is working as intended, the resulting list of running Java processes contains all the HDFS and YARN daemons.

On NameNode:

On DataNode:

Note To stop the YARN and the HDFS and restart them, run following commands: Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd /opt/hadoop ./stop-all.sh rm -rf /opt/hadoop/logs/* ./start-all.sh jps

You have successfully installed Hadoop cluster.

Go to Downloads | Apache Spark and download the Apache Spark™ by choose a Spark release and package type the spark-3.0.0-bin-hadoop3.2.tgz file and copy the file to the /opt folder.

Note Optional: You can download the Spark by running following commands:

cd /opt

wget http://mirror.cogentco.com/pub/apache/spark/spark-3.0.0/spark-3.0.0-bin-hadoop3.2.tgz

Extract the compressed file using the tar command:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! tar -xvf spark-3.0.0-bin-hadoop3.2.tgz

Make symbolic link for spark-3.0.0-bin-hadoop3.2 folder and s et the permissions for your user to spark-3.0.0-bin-hadoop3.2 and spark folders :

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo ln -s spark-3.0.0-bin-hadoop3.2/ spark sudo chown -R user spark sudo chown -R user spark-3.0.0-bin-hadoop3.2/

Edit the .bashrc shell configuration file:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo vim .bashrc

Define the Spark environment variables by adding the following content to the end of the file:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! #Spark Related Options echo "export SPARK_HOME=/opt/spark" echo "export PATH=$PATH:$SPARK_HOME/bin:$SPARK_HOME/sbin" echo "export PYSPARK_PYTHON=/usr/bin/python3"

Once you save and close the text file, you can return to your original terminal and type this command to reload your .bashrc file.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ source ~/.bashrc

Check that the path have been properly modified.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! echo $SPARK_HOME echo $PATH echo $PYSPARK_PYTHON

Run a sample Spark job in local mode to ensure Spark is working

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! SPARK_HOME/bin/run-example SparkPi 10

Create /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin and s et the permissions for your user to the directory :

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo mkdir -p /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin sudo chown -R sparkuser sparkRapidsPlugin

Download the 2 jars from the link above and put them into the /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin directory. Make sure to pull the cudf jar version for the cuda version you are running 10.2.

Note In case, you want to use stable cuDF and RAPIDS plugins versions, you can download them from: https://github.com/NVIDIA/spark-rapids/blob/branch-0.2/docs/version/stable-release.md Today 22/7/2020 are stable versions: cudf-0.14-cuda10-2 and rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.1.0 In our environment we will use last for today versions.

To download cuDF plugin run following commands:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin wget https://oss.sonatype.org/service/local/repositories/snapshots/content/ai/rapids/cudf/0.15-SNAPSHOT/cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar

To download RAPIDS plugin for Apache Spark, run the following commands:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/spark-rapids.git cd spark-rapids/ sudo git checkout 8f038ae sudo mvn package -DskipTests sudo cp dist/target/rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar sudo cp /opt/spark-rapids/integration_tests/target/rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar

Download the getGpusResource.sh script and install on all the nodes.

Put it into a local folder. You may put it in the same directory as the plugin jars ( /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin in our example)

Add GPU addresses to the getGpusResource.sh script. See the Example (we will provide two GPUs that we have): Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! vim /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/getGpusResource.sh Sample output: Sample Collapse Source Copy Copied! #!/usr/bin/env bash # # Licensed to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) under one or more # contributor license agreements. See the NOTICE file distributed with # this work for additional information regarding copyright ownership. # The ASF licenses this file to You under the Apache License, Version 2.0 # (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with # the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. # # This script is a basic example script to get resource information about NVIDIA GPUs. # It assumes the drivers are properly installed and the nvidia-smi command is available. # It is not guaranteed to work on all setups so please test and customize as needed # for your environment. It can be passed into SPARK via the config # spark.{driver/executor}.resource.gpu.discoveryScript to allow the driver or executor to discover # the GPUs it was allocated. It assumes you are running within an isolated container where the # GPUs are allocated exclusively to that driver or executor. # It outputs a JSON formatted string that is expected by the # spark.{driver/executor}.resource.gpu.discoveryScript config. # # Example output: {"name": "gpu", "addresses":["0","1","2","3","4","5","6","7"]} echo {\"name\": \"gpu\", \"addresses\":[\"0\", \"1\"]}

YARN requires Spark, the Spark Rapids Plugin jars and discovery script to be installed on a launcher(Master) node. YARN handles shipping them to the nodes as needed.

To running Apache Spark shell with RAPIDS and UCX plugins we will create new start-shell.sh file in the /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin directory.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! vim /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin start-shell.sh

In our use case we are using the following configs when running Spark on YARN.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! export YARN_CONF_DIR=/opt/hadoop/ /opt/spark/bin/spark-shell \ --master yarn \ --num-executors 6 \ --executor-memory 40G \ --driver-memory 2G \ --conf spark.executor.cores=4 \ --conf spark.task.cpus=1 \ --conf spark.task.resource.gpu.amount=0.25 \ --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.amount=1 \ --conf spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks=1 \ --conf spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size=2G \ --conf spark.locality.wait=0s \ --conf spark.yarn.maxAppAttempts=1 \ --conf spark.sql.shuffle.partitions=150 \ --conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes=212MB \ --conf spark.rapids.sql.batchSizeBytes=212M \ --conf spark.scheduler.minRegisteredResourcesRatio=1.0 \ --conf spark.rapids.shuffle.ucx.bounceBuffers.device.count=15 \ --conf spark.rapids.shuffle.ucx.bounceBuffers.host.count=25 \ --conf spark.plugins=com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin \ --conf spark.resources.discoveryPlugin=com.nvidia.spark.ExclusiveModeGpuDiscoveryPlugin \ --conf spark.shuffle.manager=com.nvidia.spark.RapidsShuffleManager \ --conf spark.rapids.shuffle.transport.enabled=true \ --conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_RNDV_SCHEME=get_zcopy \ --conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_LOG_LEVEL=debug \ --conf spark.driver.extraClassPath=/usr/lib/:rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ --conf spark.executor.extraClassPath=/usr/lib/:rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ --conf spark.plugins=com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin \ --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.discoveryScript=./getGpusResources.sh \ --files ./getGpusResources.sh \ --jars /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar,/opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar,/opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar

Run the start-shell.sh script.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! bash ./start-shell.sh

Once you have started your spark shell you can run the following commands to do a basic join and look at the UI to see that it runs on the GPU.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! val df = sc.makeRDD(1 to 10000000, 6).toDF val df2 = sc.makeRDD(1 to 10000000, 6).toDF df.select( $"value" as "a").join(df2.select($"value" as "b"), $"a" === $"b").count

Go to the Spark UI and click on the application you ran and on the “SQL” tab. If you click the operation “count at ...”, you should see the graph of Spark Execs and some of those should have the label Gpu... For instance, in the screenshot below you will see GpuRowToColumn, GpuFilter, GpuColumnarExchange, those all indicate things that would run on the GPU.

To stop Apache Spark shell click on "CTRL-C".

To run TPCH application, please download the generated dataset and run following commands:

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo git clone https://github.com/databricks/tpch-dbgen.git cd tpch-dbgen sudo make sudo dbgen -s 30 sudo hdfs dfs -put *.tbl

Create 3 new files spark-submit-tcp.sh, spark-submit-rc.sh, spark-submit-rc-ucx.sh in the /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin directory.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo vim /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/spark-submit-tcp.sh sudo vim /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/spark-submit-rc.sh sudo vim /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/spark-submit-rc-ucx.sh

For TCP without GPU/RAPIDS/UCX running we are using the spark-submit-tcp.sh file with the following configs when running Spark on YARN.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! export YARN_CONF_DIR=/opt/hadoop/ /opt/spark/bin/spark-submit \ --master yarn \ --num-executors 6 \ --executor-memory 40G \ --driver-memory 2G \ --conf spark.executor.memory=4G \ --conf spark.executor.cores=15 \ --conf spark.task.cpus=1 \ --conf spark.locality.wait=0s \ --conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes=512m \ --conf spark.sql.shuffle.partitions=100 \ --conf spark.driver.extraClassPath=//usr/lib/:rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ --conf spark.executor.extraClassPath=/usr/lib/:rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ --jars /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar,/opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar,/opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tests.tpch.CSV 22

For RDMA/RC with GPU/RAPIDS and without UCX running we are using the spark-submit-rc.sh file with the following configs when running Spark on YARN.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! export YARN_CONF_DIR=/opt/hadoop/ /opt/spark/bin/spark-submit \ --master yarn \ --num-executors 6 \ --executor-memory 40G \ --driver-memory 2G \ --conf spark.executor.cores=4 \ --conf spark.task.cpus=1 \ --conf spark.task.resource.gpu.amount=0.25 \ --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.amount=1 \ --conf spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks=1 \ --conf spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size=2G \ --conf spark.locality.wait=0s \ --conf spark.yarn.maxAppAttempts=1 \ --conf spark.sql.shuffle.partitions=150 \ --conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes=212MB \ --conf spark.rapids.sql.batchSizeBytes=212M \ --conf spark.scheduler.minRegisteredResourcesRatio=1.0 \ --conf spark.plugins=com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin \ --conf spark.resources.discoveryPlugin=com.nvidia.spark.ExclusiveModeGpuDiscoveryPlugin \ --conf spark.shuffle.manager=com.nvidia.spark.RapidsShuffleManager \ --conf spark.driver.extraClassPath=//usr/lib/:rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ --conf spark.executor.extraClassPath=/usr/lib/:rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.discoveryScript=./getGpusResources.sh \ --files ./getGpusResources.sh \ --jars /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar,/opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar,/opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tests.tpch.CSV 22

For RDMA/RC with GPU/RAPIDS and UCX running we are using the spark-submit-rc-ucx.sh file with the following configs when running Spark on YARN.

Server Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! export YARN_CONF_DIR=/opt/hadoop/ /opt/spark/bin/spark-submit \ --master yarn \ --num-executors 6 \ --executor-memory 40G \ --driver-memory 2G \ --conf spark.executor.cores=4 \ --conf spark.task.cpus=1 \ --conf spark.task.resource.gpu.amount=0.25 \ --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.amount=1 \ --conf spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks=1 \ --conf spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size=2G \ --conf spark.locality.wait=0s \ --conf spark.yarn.maxAppAttempts=1 \ --conf spark.sql.shuffle.partitions=150 \ --conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes=212MB \ --conf spark.rapids.sql.batchSizeBytes=212M \ --conf spark.scheduler.minRegisteredResourcesRatio=1.0 \ --conf spark.rapids.shuffle.ucx.bounceBuffers.device.count=15 \ --conf spark.rapids.shuffle.ucx.bounceBuffers.host.count=25 \ --conf spark.plugins=com.nvidia.spark.SQLPlugin \ --conf spark.resources.discoveryPlugin=com.nvidia.spark.ExclusiveModeGpuDiscoveryPlugin \ --conf spark.shuffle.manager=com.nvidia.spark.RapidsShuffleManager \ --conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_TLS=cuda_copy,cuda_ipc,tcp,rc \ --conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_RNDV_SCHEME=get_zcopy \ --conf spark.executorEnv.UCX_LOG_LEVEL=debug \ --conf spark.rapids.shuffle.transport.enabled=true \ --conf spark.driver.extraClassPath=//usr/lib/:rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ --conf spark.executor.extraClassPath=/usr/lib/:rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar:cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ --conf spark.executor.resource.gpu.discoveryScript=./getGpusResources.sh \ --files ./getGpusResources.sh \ --jars /opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar,/opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/rapids-4-spark-integration-tests_2.12-0.2.0-SNAPSHOT.jar,/opt/sparkRapidsPlugin/cudf-0.15-20200710.084843-7-cuda10-2.jar \ com.nvidia.spark.rapids.tests.tpch.CSV 22

Done!

Fewer large input files are better than many of small files. You may not have control over this but it is worth knowing. Larger input sizes spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes=512m are generally better as long as things fit into the GPU. The GPU does better with larger data chunks as long as they fit into memory. When using the default spark.sql.shuffle.partitions=200 it may be beneficial to make this smaller. Base this on the amount of data the task is reading. Start with 512MB / task. Out of GPU Memory. GPU out of memory can show up in multiple ways. You can see an error that it is out of memory or it can also manifest as it just crashes. Generally this means your partition size is too big, go back to the Configuration section for the partition size and/or the number of partitions. Possibly reduce the number of concurrent gpu tasks to 1. The Spark UI may give you a hint at the size of the data. Look at either the input data or the shuffle data size for the stage that failed.

Tuning a Spark job’s configuration settings from the defaults can often improve job performance, and this remains true for jobs leveraging the RAPIDS Accelerator plugin for Apache Spark.

This document provides guidelines on how to tune a Spark job’s configuration settings for improved performance when using the RAPIDS Accelerator plugin.

Since the plugin runs without any API changes, the easiest way to see what is running on the GPU is to look at the "SQL" tab in the Spark Web UI. The SQL tab only shows up after you have actually executed a query. Go to the SQL tab in the UI, click on the query you are interested in and it shows a DAG picture with details. You can also scroll down and twist the "Details" section to see the text representation.

If you want to look at the Spark plan via the code you can use the explain() function call. For example: query.explain() will print the physical plan from Spark and you can see what nodes were replaced with GPU calls.

For now, the best way to debug is how you would normally do it on Spark. Look at the UI and log files to see what failed. If you got a seg fault from the GPU find the hs_err_pid.log file. To make sure your hs_err_pid.log file goes into the YARN application log, you may add in the config: --conf spark.executor.extraJavaOptions="-XX:ErrorFile=<LOG_DIR>/hs_err_pid_%p.log"

If you want to see why an operation didn’t run on the GPU, you can turn on the configuration: --conf spark.rapids.sql.explain=NOT_ON_GPU. A log message will then be output to the Driver log as to why a Spark operation isn’t able to run on the GPU.

