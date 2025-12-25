RDG DPF Host Trusted Multi-DPU with HBN + OVN-Kubernetes on DPU-1 and HBN + SNAP Virtio-fs on DPU-2

Created on Decemeber 25, 2025

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides detailed instructions for deploying a Kubernetes (K8s) cluster using NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs and DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) in Host-Trusted mode. The guide covers setting up multiple services on multiple NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs: accelerated OVN-Kubernetes, Host-Based Networking (HBN) services, and additional complementary services on one DPU, while setting NVIDIA DOCA Storage-Defined Network Accelerated Processing (SNAP) in Virtio-fs mode with HBN on the other DPU .

This document is an extension of the RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services (referred to as the Baseline RDG ). It details the additional steps and modifications required to deploy SNAP-VirtioFS with HBN in addition to the services in the Baseline RDG and orchestrate them on a multiple DPUs.

Leveraging NVIDIA's DPF, administrators can provision and manage DPU resources within a Kubernetes cluster while deploying and orchestrating HBN, accelerated OVN-Kubernetes and SNAP Virtio-fs services on multiple DPUs. This approach enables full utilization of NVIDIA DPU hardware acceleration and offloading capabilities, maximizing data center workload efficiency and performance.

This guide is designed for experienced system administrators, system engineers, and solution architects who seek to deploy high-performance Kubernetes clusters and enable NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.

Note This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opiniated deployment example designed to address the use case described above

While other approaches may exist to implement similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this particular method

Term Definition Term Definition BFB BlueField Bootstream OVN Open Virtual Network BGP Border Gateway Protocol PVC Persistent Volume Claim CNI Container Network Interface RDG Reference Deployment Guide CRD Custom Resource Definition RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access CSI Container Storage Interface SF Scalable Function DOCA Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture SFC Service Function Chaining DPF DOCA Platform Framework SNAP Storage-Defined Network Accelerated Processing DPU Data Processing Unit SR-IOV Single Root Input/Output Virtualization DTS DOCA Telemetry Service TOR Top of Rack HBN Host Based Networking VF Virtual Function IPAM IP Address Management VLAN Virtual LAN (Local Area Network) K8S Kubernetes VRR Virtual Router Redundancy MAAS Metal as a Service VTEP Virtual Tunnel End Point NFS Network File System VXLAN Virtual Extensible LAN

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity . BlueField-3 combines powerful computing, high-speed networking, and extensive programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for demanding workloads.

NVIDIA DOCA unlocks the full potential of the NVIDIA BlueField platform, enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. One such example is DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs service, which allows hardware-accelerated, software-defined Virtio-fs PCIe device emulation. Using BlueField, users can offload and accelerate networked file system operations from the host, freeing up resources for other tasks and improving overall system efficiency. The DOCA SNAP service presents networked filesystem mounted within the BlueField as local volume to the host, allowing applications to interact directly with raw remote file system volume and bypassing traditional filesystem overhead.

Another example is Host-based Networking (HBN), a DOCA service that allows network architects to design networks based on layer-3 (L3) protocols. HBN enables routing to run on the server side by using BlueField as a BGP router. The HBN solution encapsulates a set of network functions inside a container, which is deployed as a service pod on BlueField's Arm cores, and allows user to optimize performance and accelerate traffic routing using DPU hardware.

In this solution, the SNAP Virtio-fs service deployed via NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) is composed of multiple functional components packaged into containers, which DPF orchestrates to run together with HBN on a specific set of DPUs in a multiple DPUs cluster . DPF simplifies DPU management by providing orchestration through a Kubernetes API. It handles the provisioning and lifecycle management of DPUs, orchestrates specialized DPU services, and automates tasks such as service function chaining (SFC).

This RDG extends the capabilities of the DPF-managed Kubernetes cluster described in the RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services (referred to as the " Baseline RDG " ) by distributing the different DPU services between 2 pair of DPUs - one for OVN-Kubernetes, HBN, Blueman and DOCA Telemetry Service and additional DPU services as covered in the Baseline RDG, while the other pair for the SNAP Virtio-fs and an additional instance of the HBN service. T his approach provides more granular control over which DPUs run specific services and allowing for better resource allocation, service isolation and scalability. It also demonstrates performance optimizations, including Jumbo frame implementation, with results validated through standard FIO workload test.

NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU) The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.

NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework NVIDIA DOCA™ unlocks the potential of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform. By harnessing the power of BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs, DOCA enables the rapid creation of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. It lets developers create software-defined, cloud-native, DPU- and SuperNIC-accelerated services with zero-trust protection, addressing the performance and security demands of modern data centers.

NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs 10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations. NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.

NVIDIA LinkX Cables The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.

NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds. Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects. NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum™ switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.

NVIDIA Cumulus Linux NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.

Kubernetes Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

Kubespray Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides: A highly available cluster Composable attributes Support for most popular Linux distributions



RDMA RDMA is a technology that allows computers in a network to exchange data without involving the processor, cache or operating system of either computer. Like locally based DMA, RDMA improves throughput and performance and frees up compute resources.

The logical design includes the following components:

1 x Hypervisor node (KVM based) with ConnectX-7 1 x Firewall VM 1 x Jump VM 1 x MAAS VM 1 x Storage Target VM 3 x VMs running all K8s management components for Host/DPU clusters

2 x Worker nodes, each with a 2 x BlueField-3 NIC

Single 200 GbE High-Speed (HS) switch

1 GbE Host Management network

The HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS services deployment leverages the Service Function Chaining (SFC) capabilities inherent in the DPF system, as described in the Baseline RDG for the HBN and OVN-Kubernetes (refer to section " Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation" ). The following SFC logical diagram displays the complete flow for all of the services involved in the implemented solution:

The following logical diagram demonstrates the main components involved in a volume mount procedure to a workload pod.

In the Host Trusted mode, the hosts runs the SNAP CSI plugin, which performs all necessary actions to make storage resources available to the host. Users can utilize Kubernetes Storage APIs (StorageClass, PVC, PV, VolumeAttachment) to provision and attach storage to the host. Upon creation of PersistentVolumeClaim (PVC) object in the host cluster that references a storage class that specifies the SNAP CSI Plugin as its provisioner, the DPF storage subsystem components bring a NFS volume via NFS-kernel client to the required DPU K8s worker node. The DOCA SNAP service then emulates it as a Virtio-fs volume and presents the networked storage as local file system device to the host, which when requested by the kubelet is mounted into the Pod namespace by the SNAP CSI Plugin.

Info For a complete information about the different components involved in the emulation process and how they work together, refer to: DPF Storage Development Guide - NVIDIA Docs.

The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:

Firewall – Provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations

Router – Enables internet access and connectivity between the host management network and the high-speed network

Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.

The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:

Warning Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.

These are the definitions and parameters used for deploying the demonstrated fabric :

Switch Port Usage mgmt-switch 1 swp1-3 hs-switch 1 swp1-2,11-18

Hosts Rack Server Type Server Name Switch Port IP and NICs Default Gateway Rack1 Hypervisor Node hypervisor mgmt-switch: swp1 hs-switch: swp1 - swp2 lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP mgmt-br (interface eno2): - hs-br (interface ens2f0np0): - Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Worker Node worker1 mgmt-switch: swp2 hs-switch: swp11 - swp12 , swp15-swp16 ens14f0: 10.0.110.21/24 ens2f0np0/ens2f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 ens4f0np0/ens4f1np1: 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker2 mgmt-switch: swp3 hs-switch: swp13 - swp14 , swp17-swp18 ens14f0: 10.0.110.22/24 ens2f0np0/ens2f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 ens4f0np0/ens4f1np1: 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Firewall (Virtual) fw - WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24 OPT1 (hs-br): 172.169.50.1/30 Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Jump Node (Virtual) jump - enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 MAAS (Virtual) maas - enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Storage Target Node (Virtual) storage-target - enp1s0: 10.0.110.30/24 enp5s0np1: 10.0.124.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master1 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master2 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master3 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24 10.0.110.254

As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

The SN3700 switch ( hs-switch ), is configured as follows:

Info The following commands configure BGP unnumbered on hs-switch

Cumulus Linux enables the BGP equal-cost multipathing (ECMP) option by default

SN3700 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10 vni 10 nv set evpn state enabled nv set interface lo ipv4 address 11.0.0.101/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1 ipv4 address 172.169.50.2/30 nv set interface swp1-2,11-18 link state up nv set interface swp1-2,11-18 type swp nv set interface swp2 bridge domain br_default access 10 nv set nve vxlan state enabled nv set nve vxlan source address 11.0.0.101 nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65001 nv set router bgp state enabled nv set router bgp graceful-restart mode full nv set router bgp router-id 11.0.0.101 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute static state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11-14 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11-14 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp15-18 peer-group snap nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp15-18 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore enabled nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group snap remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group snap address-family l2vpn-evpn state enabled nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 address-family ipv4-unicast nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 address-family ipv4-unicast nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address nv config apply -y

The SN2201 switch ( mgmt-switch ) is configured as follows:

SN2201 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set interface swp1-3 link state up nv set interface swp1-3 type swp nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default nv config apply -y

Warning Make sure that the BIOS settings on the worker node servers have SR-IOV enabled and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance. All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and must display the same interface name.

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Host Configuration").

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Hypervisor Installation and Configuration").

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Prepare Infrastructure Servers") regarding Firewall VM, Jump VM, MaaS VM.

Proceed with the instructions from the Baseline RDG until you reach the subsection "Deploy Master VMs using Cloud-Init".

Use the following cloud-init script instead of the one in the Baseline RDG to install the necessary software, ensure OVS bridge persistency and also configure correct routing to the storage target node:

Note Replace enp1s0 and brenp1s0 in the following cloud-init with your interface names as displayed in MaaS network tab.

Master nodes cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade: true runcmd: - apt-get update - apt-get -y install openvswitch- switch nfs-common - | UPLINK_MAC=$(cat /sys/ class /net/enp1s0/address) ovs-vsctl set Bridge brenp1s0 other-config:hwaddr=$UPLINK_MAC ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-id brenp1s0 -- br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-uplink enp1s0 - | cat << 'EOF' | tee /etc/netplan/ 99 - static -route.yaml network: version: 2 bridges: brenp1s0: routes: - to: 10.0 . 124.1 via: 10.0 . 110.30 EOF - netplan apply

After that proceed exactly as instructed in the Baseline RDG, and in addition to the verification commands mentioned there, run the following command to verify that the static route has been configured correctly:

Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# ip r default via 10.0.110.254 dev brenp1s0 proto static 10.0.110.0/24 dev brenp1s0 proto kernel scope link src 10.0.110.1 10.0.124.1 via 10.0.110.30 dev brenp1s0 proto static

No changes from the Baseline RDG to the worker nodes provisioning.

Note Make sure that you see two BlueField-3 devices in the network tab in MaaS for the worker nodes after their commissioning.

Note The Storage target node is a separate, manually configured node in this RDG.

It will be a VM running on the hypervisor, with ConnectX-7 NIC and NVMe SSD disk attached to it as PCIe devices using PCI passthrough.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 8

RAM: 32GB

Storage: VirtIO disk of 60GB size NVMe SSD of 1.7TB size

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br



Procedure:

Perform a regular Ubuntu 24.04 installation on the Storage target VM. Create the following Netplan configuration to enable internet connectivity, DNS resolution and set an IP in the storage high-speed subnet : Note Replace enp1s0 and enp5s0np1 with your interface names. Storage Target netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: version: 2 ethernets: enp1s0: addresses: - "10.0.110.30/24" mtu: 9000 nameservers: addresses: - 10.0 . 110.252 search: - dpf.rdg.local.domain routes: - to: "default" via: "10.0.110.254" enp5s0np1: addresses: - "10.0.124.1/24" mtu: 9000 Apply the netplan configuration: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@storage-target:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt update -y sudo apt upgrade -y Create XFS file system on the NVMe disk and mount it on /srv/nfs directory: Note Replace /dev/nvme0n1 with your device name. Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo mkfs.xfs /dev/nvme0n1 sudo mkdir -m 777 /srv/nfs/ sudo mount /dev/nvme0n1 /srv/nfs/ Set the mount to be persistent: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo blkid /dev/nvme0n1 /dev/nvme0n1: UUID="b37df0a9-d741-4222-82c9-7a3d66ffc0e1" BLOCK_SIZE="512" TYPE="xfs" $ echo "/dev/disk/by-uuid/b37df0a9-d741-4222-82c9-7a3d66ffc0e1 /srv/nfs xfs defaults 0 1" | sudo tee -a /etc/fstab Install and configure an NFS server with the /srv/nfs directory: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt install -y nfs-server echo "/srv/nfs/ 10.0.110.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check)" | sudo tee -a /etc/exports echo "/srv/nfs/ 10.0.124.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check)" | sudo tee -a /etc/exports Restart the NFS server: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo systemctl restart nfs-server Create the directory share under /srv/nfs with the same permissions as the parent directory: Storage Target Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo mkdir -m 777 /srv/nfs/share

The procedures for initial Kubernetes cluster deployment using Kubespray for the master nodes, and subsequent verification, remain unchanged from the Baseline RDG (Section "K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration", Subsections: "Kubespray Deployment and Configuration", "Deploying Cluster Using Kubespray Ansible Playbook","K8s Deployment Verification".

As in Baseline RDG, Worker nodes are added later, after DPF and prerequisite components for accelerated CNI are installed.

The DPF installation process (Operator, System components) largely follows the Baseline RDG. The primary modifications occur during "DPU Provisioning and Service Installation" to deploy HBN+OVN-Kubernetes on the 1st DPU and HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS on the 2nd DPU.

Refer to the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "Software Prerequisites and Required Variables") for software prerequisites (like helm , envsubst ) and the required environment variables defined in manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env .

Warning As opposed to the Baseline RDG, not all the commands will be run from docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-ovnk . Until further instructed in this RDG, assume that the commands are executed from this directory

Make sure that DPU_P0 and DPU_P0_VF1 variables are set with the interface name of the BlueField-3 that you intend to run OVN-Kubernetes on

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "CNI Installation").

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF Operator Installation").

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF System Installation").

No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "Install Components to Enable Accelerated CNI Nodes").

In addition to the adjustments that outlined in the Baseline RDG, the following modification is needed:

Add nodeSelector to the ovn DPUServiceInterface so it will only be applied to the DPU cluster nodes managed by the ovn-hbn DPUDeployment: manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/ovn-iface.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: nodeSelector: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment: "dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn" template: metadata: labels: port: ovn spec: interfaceType: ovn

After adding those modifications, proceed as described in the Baseline RDG until "Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation" section.

Note Due to known issue Long DPU provisioning time when multiple DPUs are provisioned on the same node, the K8s cluster scale-out is done right after the first DPUDeployment and its services installation to prevent simultaneous DPUs provisioning. Inevitably, it will require two host power-cycles (one for each DPU pair).

The procedure to add worker nodes to the cluster remains unchanged from the Baseline RDG (Section "K8s Cluster Scale-out", Subsection "Add Worker Nodes to the Cluster").

As workers are added to the cluster, DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.

At this point, the first DPUDeployment is ready and it's possible to continue to the second.

In another tab, c hange directory to readme.md of hbn-snap use-case from where all the commands will be run in this tab:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd doca-platform/docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-snap

Use the following file to define the required variables for the installation:

Note You can leave the values of DPUCLUSTER_VIP , DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE and NFS_SERVER_IP empty since they won't be required for the next steps.

manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP. export DPUCLUSTER_VIP= 10.0 . 110.200 ## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node. export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=brenp1s0 ## DPU2_P0 is the name of the first port of the 2nd DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes. export DPU2_P0=ens4f0np0 ## IP address of the NFS server used for storing the BFB image. ## NOTE: This environment variable does NOT control the address of the NFS server used as a remote target by SNAP VirtioFS. export NFS_SERVER_IP= 10.0 . 110.253 ## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https: ## The repository URL for the HBN container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn ## The repository URL for the SNAP VFS container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_vfs ## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export REGISTRY=https: ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25. 10.0 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BFB_URL= "https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"

Export environment variables for the installation:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

Since all the steps of the DPF installation up until the "DPU provisioning and service installation" have already been done, proceed to apply the files under manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs . However, few adjustments need to be made to support multi-dpu deployment and preserve consistency with the other DPUDeployment and DPUServices that were installed previously:

Edit the dpudeployment.yaml based on the following configuration to support multi-dpu and set high MTU suited for performance: manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/dpudeployment.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: hbn-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG flavor: hbn-snap-virtiofs-$TAG dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" dpuAnnotations: storage.nvidia.com/preferred-dpu: "true" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" dpuSelector: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: $DPU2_P0 services: doca-hbn: serviceTemplate: doca-hbn serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn snap-csi-plugin: serviceTemplate: snap-csi-plugin serviceConfiguration: snap-csi-plugin snap-host-controller: serviceTemplate: snap-host-controller serviceConfiguration: snap-host-controller snap-node-driver: serviceTemplate: snap-node-driver serviceConfiguration: snap-node-driver doca-snap: serviceTemplate: doca-snap serviceConfiguration: doca-snap fs-storage-dpu-plugin: serviceTemplate: fs-storage-dpu-plugin serviceConfiguration: fs-storage-dpu-plugin nfs-csi-controller: serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller nfs-csi-controller-dpu: serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller-dpu serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller-dpu serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p0 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : p0_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p1 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : p1_if - ports: - service: name: doca-snap interface : app_sf ipam: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool - service: name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin interface : app_sf ipam: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool - service: name: doca-hbn interface : snap_if serviceMTU: 9000 Remove physical-ifaces.yaml since the DPUServiceInterfaces for the uplinks p0/p1 have already been created and pf0vf10-rep/pf1vf10-rep aren't relevant for this deployment. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/physical-ifaces.yaml Apply the same for hbn-ipam.yaml since it won't need any IP allocation on those subnets: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-ipam.yaml Remove bfb.yaml and hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml since they were already created: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/bfb.yaml rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml Edit hbn-dpuserviceconfig.yaml based on the following configuration file: Note The changes include, but are not limited to: Setting a different bgp_peer_group for the 2nd HBN service.

Adjusting bgp_autonomous_system values based on the loopback IPAM.

Removal of unnecessary interfaces, annotations and EVPN distributed symmetric routing configuration. manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-dpuserviceconfig.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |- [ { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_lo" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "loopback" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" }} ] helmChart: values: configuration: perDPUValuesYAML: | - hostnamePattern: "*" values: bgp_peer_group: snap-hbn startupYAMLJ2: | - header: model: BLUEFIELD nvue-api-version: nvue_v1 rev-id: 1.0 version: HBN 3.0 . 0 - set: evpn: enable: on route-advertise: {} bridge: domain: br_default: vlan: '10' : vni: '10' : {} interface : lo: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/ 32 : {} type: loopback p0_if,p1_if,snap_if: type: swp link: mtu: 9000 snap_if: bridge: domain: br_default: access: 10 nve: vxlan: arp-nd-suppress: on enable: on source: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} router: bgp: enable: on graceful-restart: mode: full vrf: default : router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on multipaths: ebgp: 16 l2vpn-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ ( ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip.split( "." )[ 3 ] | int ) + 65101 }} enable: on neighbor: p0_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off p1_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off path-selection: multipath: aspath-ignore: on peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on l2vpn-evpn: enable: on remote-as: external router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} interfaces: - name: p0_if network: mybrhbn - name: p1_if network: mybrhbn - name: snap_if network: mybrhbn Edit hbn-dpuservicetemplate.yaml to request 3 SFs instead of 5 since it only uses 3 DPUServiceInterfaces: manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-dpuservicetemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 5 chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 3.2 . 1 -doca3. 2.1 resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf: 3 Edit snap-csi-plugin-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml so it will use hostNetwork : manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-csi-plugin-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: snap-csi-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-csi-plugin upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: snapCsiPlugin: enabled: true emulationMode: "virtiofs" controller: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master" operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" operator: Exists node: hostNetwork: true The rest of the configuration files remain the same, including: DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA SNAP. manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/doca-snap-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: doca-snap serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: docaSnap: enabled: true env: XLIO_ENABLED: "0" image: repository: $SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 1.5 . 0 -doca3. 2.0 interfaces: - name: app_sf network: mybrsfc manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/doca-snap-dpuservicetemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: doca-snap helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage values: serviceDaemonSet: resources: memory: "2Gi" hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi" cpu: "8" nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1 resourceRequirements: memory: "2Gi" hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi" cpu: "8" nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Host Controller. manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-host-controller-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: snap-host-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: snapHostController: enabled: true config: targetNamespace: dpf-operator-system affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master" operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" operator: Exists manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-host-controller-dpuservicetemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: snap-host-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Node Driver. manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-node-driver-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: snap-node-driver namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: deployCrds: true snapNodeDriver: enabled: true manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-node-driver-dpuservicetemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: snap-node-driver namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage

DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP CSI Plugin. manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-csi-plugin-dpuservicetemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: snap-csi-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-csi-plugin helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for FS Storage DPU Plugin. manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: fsStorageVendorDpuPlugin: enabled: true interfaces: - name: app_sf network: mybrsfc manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-dpuservicetemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage values: serviceDaemonSet: resources: nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1 resourceRequirements: nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1

DPUServiceConfiguration , DPUServiceTemplate and DPUServiceCredentialRequest for NFS CSI Controller (host). manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: deployInCluster: true helmChart: values: host: enabled: true config: # required parameter, name of the secret that contains connection # details to access the DPU cluster. # this secret should be created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest API. dpuClusterSecret: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpuservicetemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: oci: version: v0. 2.0 chart: nfs-csi-controller manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpuservicecredentialrequest.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller-credentials namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: duration: 24h serviceAccount: name: nfs-csi-controller-sa namespace: dpf-operator-system targetCluster: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 type: tokenFile secret: name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials namespace: dpf-operator-system

DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for NFS CSI Controller (DPU). manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect: false serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: enabled: true storageClasses: # List of storage classes to be created for nfs-csi # These StorageClass names should be used in the StorageVendor settings - name: nfs-csi parameters: server: 10.0 . 124.1 share: /srv/nfs/share rbacRoles: nfsCsiController: # the name of the service account for nfs-csi-controller # this value must be aligned with the value from the DPUServiceCredentialRequest serviceAccount: nfs-csi-controller-sa manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-dpuservicetemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu helmChart: source: repoURL: oci: version: v0. 2.0 chart: nfs-csi-controller

DPUServiceIPAM for storage. manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/storage-ipam.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: storage-pool namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool ipv4Subnet: subnet: "10.0.124.0/24" gateway: "10.0.124.1" perNodeIPCount: 8 Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cat manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Verify the DPU and Service installation by ensuring the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled, that the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled, that the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled, and that the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-wm2mm condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-knmzt condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-97654 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-sckmp condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-xwd66 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-csi-plugin-crv7d condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-host-controller-b56jw condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-node-driver-gcmls condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/storage-pool condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p0-if-qhqrv condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p1-if-dxm6p condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-snap-if-9qgb2 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-app-sf-zvqbl condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-app-sf-cdpq4 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-snap-rbvvs condition met

Since the worker nodes have already been added to the cluster, the second pair DPU provisioning should start immediately.

To follow the progress of the DPU provisioning, run the following command to check in which phase it currently is : Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_... Dpu Node Name: worker1 Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:08Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:09:14Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:09:14Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:04Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:08Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:05Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:09Z Type: OSInstalled Phase: OS Installing Dpu Node Name: worker2 Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:06Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:09:14Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:09:14Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:04Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:06Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:04Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:06Z Type: OSInstalled Phase: OS Installing Validate that the DPUs have been provisioned successfully by ensuring they're in ready state: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker1-mt2438xz0263 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker1-mt2516604v3j condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker2-mt2438xz0265 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker2-mt2516604w9z condition met Ensure that the following DaemonSets have 2 ready replicas: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin daemonset.apps/kube-multus-ds condition met daemonset.apps/sriov-network-config-daemon condition met daemonset.apps/sriov-device-plugin condition met $ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-node-dpu-host daemonset.apps/ovn-kubernetes-node-dpu-host condition met Validate that all the different DPUServices , DPUServiceIPAMs , DPUServiceInterfaces and DPUServiceChains objects are now in ready state: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l 'svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment in (dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn,dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap)' dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/blueman-w7rkk condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-wm2mm condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-knmzt condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/dts-thsl5 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-97654 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-skl2g condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-sckmp condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-xwd66 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-s8k5c condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-csi-plugin-crv7d condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-host-controller-b56jw condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-node-driver-gcmls condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/storage-pool condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p0-if-qhqrv condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p1-if-dxm6p condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-snap-if-9qgb2 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-app-sf-zvqbl condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-app-sf-cdpq4 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p0-if-8t6gz condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p1-if-7mfn7 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-pf2dpu2-if-7shwq condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-snap-rbvvs condition met dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-hbn-lmxw2 condition met Verify the status of the DPUDeployments using the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 4h32m └─DPUDeployments └─2 DPUDeployments... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 4h28m See hbn-snap, ovn-hbn

Congratulations—the DPF system has been successfully installed!

No changes from the Baseline RDG (Section "Verification", Subsection "Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation").

Perform the following steps to validate HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS services functionality and performance:

The following YAML files define the DPUStorageVendor for NFS CSI and the DPUStoragePolicy for filesystem policy: manifests/07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/nfs-csi-dpustoragevendor.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUStorageVendor metadata: name: nfs-csi namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: storageClassName: nfs-csi pluginName: nvidia-fs manifests/07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/policy-fs-dpustoragepolicy.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUStoragePolicy metadata: name: policy-fs namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuStorageVendors: - nfs-csi selectionAlgorithm: "NumberVolumes" parameters: {} Apply the previous YAML files: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cat manifests/07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Verify the DPUStorageVendor and DPUStoragePolicy objects are ready: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all dpustoragevendor.storage.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all dpustoragepolicy.storage.dpu.nvidia.com/policy-fs condition met Deploy storage test pods that mount a storage volume provided by SNAP VirtioFS: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f manifests/08.2-storage-test-virtiofs Check if the pod is ready and the virtiofs-tag name: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait statefulsets --for=jsonpath='{.status.readyReplicas}'=1 storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf statefulset.apps/storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf condition met $ kubectl get dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com -A -o json | jq '.items[0].status.dpu.virtioFSAttrs.filesystemTag' "9c8eda4f518fc303tag" Connect to the test pod, validate that the virtiofs filesystem is mounted with the previous tag name and install the fio software: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl exec -it storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0 -- bash root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# df -Th Filesystem Type Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on overlay overlay 439G 20G 397G 5% / tmpfs tmpfs 64M 0 64M 0% /dev 9c8eda4f518fc303tag virtiofs 1.8T 35G 1.8T 2% /mnt/vol1 /dev/nvme0n1p2 ext4 439G 20G 397G 5% /etc/hosts shm tmpfs 64M 0 64M 0% /dev/shm tmpfs tmpfs 251G 12K 251G 1% /run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /proc/acpi tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /proc/scsi tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /sys/firmware tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /sys/devices/virtual/powercap root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# apt update -y root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# apt install -y fio vim Configure the following FIO job file: job-4k.fio Collapse Source Copy Copied! [global] ioengine=libaio direct=1 iodepth=32 rw=read bs=4k size=1G numjobs=8 runtime=60 time_based group_reporting [job1] filename=/mnt/vol1/test.fio Run the FIO job and check the performance: Storage Test Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# fio job-4k.fio job1: (g=0): rw=read, bs=4K-4K/4K-4K/4K-4K, ioengine=libaio, iodepth=32 ... fio-2.2.10 ... ... Starting 8 processes job1: Laying out IO file(s) (1 file(s) / 1024MB) Jobs: 8 (f=8): [R(8)] [100.0% done] [826.1MB/0KB/0KB /s] [212K/0/0 iops] [eta 00m:00s] job1: (groupid=0, jobs=8): err= 0: pid=1183: Mon Dec 1 10:31:32 2025 read : io=47664MB, bw=813351KB/s, iops=203337, runt= 60008msec slat (usec): min=0, max=679, avg= 6.90, stdev= 4.13 clat (usec): min=167, max=135036, avg=1250.42, stdev=4941.25 lat (usec): min=170, max=135038, avg=1257.36, stdev=4940.79 clat percentiles (usec): | 1.00th=[ 258], 5.00th=[ 278], 10.00th=[ 286], 20.00th=[ 298], | 30.00th=[ 302], 40.00th=[ 310], 50.00th=[ 314], 60.00th=[ 322], | 70.00th=[ 326], 80.00th=[ 338], 90.00th=[ 358], 95.00th=[ 470], | 99.00th=[27520], 99.50th=[32128], 99.90th=[46336], 99.95th=[52992], | 99.99th=[68096] bw (KB /s): min=85832, max=121912, per=12.51%, avg=101789.00, stdev=5105.93 lat (usec) : 250=0.39%, 500=95.22%, 750=0.55%, 1000=0.01% lat (msec) : 2=0.01%, 4=0.01%, 10=0.01%, 20=1.05%, 50=2.70% lat (msec) : 100=0.07%, 250=0.01% cpu : usr=2.78%, sys=24.20%, ctx=8652632, majf=0, minf=340 IO depths : 1=0.1%, 2=0.1%, 4=0.1%, 8=0.1%, 16=0.1%, 32=100.0%, >=64=0.0% submit : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% complete : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.1%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% issued : total=r=12201896/w=0/d=0, short=r=0/w=0/d=0, drop=r=0/w=0/d=0 latency : target=0, window=0, percentile=100.00%, depth=32 Run status group 0 (all jobs): READ: io=47664MB, aggrb=813351KB/s, minb=813351KB/s, maxb=813351KB/s, mint=60008msec, maxt=60008msec

Done.

