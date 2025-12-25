RDG for DPF Host Trusted with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services

Created on December 24, 2025

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides detailed instructions for deploying a Kubernetes (K8s) cluster using NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs and DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) in Host Trusted mode. The guide covers setting up accelerated OVN-Kubernetes, Host-Based Networking (HBN) services, and additional services on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs.

As a reference implementation, this guide focuses on using open-source components and outlines the entire deployment process, including bare metal and virtual machine provisioning with KVM virtualization and MaaS. It also addresses performance tuning to achieve optimal results.

Leveraging NVIDIA's DPF, administrators can provision and manage DPU resources within a Kubernetes cluster while deploying and orchestrating HBN and accelerated OVN-Kubernetes services. This approach enables full utilization of NVIDIA DPU hardware acceleration and offloading capabilities, maximizing data center workload efficiency and performance.

This guide is designed for experienced system administrators, system engineers, and solution architects who seek to deploy high-performance Kubernetes clusters and enable NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.

Note This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opinionated deployment example designed to address the use case described above.

While other approaches may exist to implement similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this particular method.

Term Definition Term Definition BFB BlueField Bootstream K8S Kubernetes BGP Border Gateway Protocol MAAS Metal as a Service CNI Container Network Interface OVN Open Virtual Network CSI Container Storage Interface RDG Reference Deployment Guide DOCA Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access DPF DOCA Platform Framework SFC Service Function Chaining DPU Data Processing Unit SR-IOV Single Root Input/Output Virtualization DTS DOCA Telemetry Service TOR Top of Rack GENEVE Generic Network Virtualization Encapsulation VLAN Virtual LAN (Local Area Network) HBN Host Based Networking VRR Virtual Router Redundancy IPAM IP Address Management VTEP Virtual Tunnel End Point

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity. BlueField-3 combines powerful computing, high-speed networking, and extensive programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for demanding workloads.

NVIDIA DOCA unlocks the full potential of the NVIDIA BlueField platform, enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads.

Host-based Networking (HBN) is a DOCA service that allows network architects to design networks based on layer-3 (L3) protocols. HBN enables routing to run on the server side by using BlueField as a BGP router. The HBN solution encapsulates a set of network functions inside a container, which is deployed as a service pod on BlueField's Arm cores.

OVN-Kubernetes is a Kubernetes CNI network plugin that provides robust networking for Kubernetes clusters. Built on Open Virtual Network (OVN) and Open vSwitch (OVS), it supports hardware acceleration to offload OVS packet processing to NIC/DPU hardware. With OVS-DOCA, an extension of traditional OVS-DPDK and OVS-Kernel, accelerated OVN-Kubernetes delivers industry-leading performance, functionality, and efficiency. Running OVN-Kubernetes on the DPU reserves host CPUs exclusively for workloads, maximizing system resources.

Deploying and managing DPUs and their associated DOCA services—especially at scale—can be challenging. Without a provisioning and orchestration system, the complexity of managing the DPU lifecycle, deploying DOCA services, and providing the necessary network configuration on the DPU to redirect the network traffic via those services (service function chaining, or SFC) becomes a significant burden for cluster and system administrators; which is where the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) comes into play.

DPF simplifies DPU management by providing orchestration through a Kubernetes API. It handles the provisioning and lifecycle management of DPUs, orchestrates specialized DPU services, and automates tasks such as service function chaining (SFC). This ensures seamless deployment of DOCA services like OVN-Kubernetes and HBN, allowing traffic to be efficiently offloaded and routed through HBN's data plane.

With DPF, users can efficiently manage and scale DPUs within their clusters while automating critical processes. DPF orchestrates the deployment of OVN-Kubernetes and HBN, optimizing performance with features such as offloaded OVN-Kubernetes CNI and accelerated traffic routing through HBN.

This RDG provides a comprehensive, practical example of installing the DPF system on a Kubernetes cluster. It also demonstrates performance optimizations, including Jumbo frame implementation, with results validated through standard RDMA and TCP workload tests.

NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU) The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.



NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework NVIDIA DOCA™ unlocks the potential of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform. By harnessing the power of BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs, DOCA enables the rapid creation of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. It lets developers create software-defined, cloud-native, DPU- and SuperNIC-accelerated services with zero-trust protection, addressing the performance and security demands of modern data centers.



NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs 10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations. NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.



NVIDIA LinkX Cables The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.



NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds. Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects. NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum™ switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.

NVIDIA Cumulus Linux NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.



NVIDIA Network Operator The NVIDIA Network Operator simplifies the provisioning and management of NVIDIA networking resources in a Kubernetes cluster. The operator automatically installs the required host networking software - bringing together all the needed components to provide high-speed network connectivity. These components include the NVIDIA networking driver, Kubernetes device plugin, CNI plugins, IP address management (IPAM) plugin and others. The NVIDIA Network Operator works in conjunction with the NVIDIA GPU Operator to deliver high-throughput, low-latency networking for scale-out, GPU computing clusters.



Kubernetes Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.



Kubespray Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides: A highly available cluster Composable attributes Support for most popular Linux distributions



OVN-Kubernetes OVN-Kubernetes (Open Virtual Networking - Kubernetes) is an open-source project that provides a robust networking solution for Kubernetes clusters with OVN (Open Virtual Networking) and Open vSwitch (Open Virtual Switch) at its core. It is a Kubernetes networking conformant plugin written according to the CNI (Container Network Interface) specifications.



RDMA RDMA is a technology that allows computers in a network to exchange data without involving the processor, cache or operating system of either computer. Like locally based DMA, RDMA improves throughput and performance and frees up compute resources.



The logical design includes the following components:

1 x Hypervisor node (KVM based) with ConnectX-7 1 x Firewall VM 1 x Jump VM 1 x MaaS VM 3 x K8s Master VMs running all K8s management components

2 x Worker nodes (PCI Gen5), each with a 1 x BlueField-3 NIC

Single High-Speed (HS) switch, 1 x L3 HS underlay network

1 Gb Host Management network

The following K8s logical design illustration demonstrates the main components of the DPF system, among them:

3 x K8s Master VMs running all K8s management components

2 x K8s Worker nodes (x86)

2 x K8s DPU Workers running DOCA services (OVN-K8s, HBN, DTS, BlueMan)

1 x Kamaji (K8s Control-Plane Manager)

1 x DPU Control Plane (Tenant Cluster)

Connectivity to High-Speed/1Gb networks

The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:

Firewall – provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations

Router – enables internet access and connectivity between the host management network and the high-speed network

Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.

The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:

Warning Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.

These are the definitions and parameters used for deploying the demonstrated fabric:

Switch Port Usage Hostname Rack ID Ports hs-switch 1 swp1,11-14 mgmt-switch 1 swp1-3

Hosts Rack Server Type Server Name Switch Port IP and NICs Default Gateway Rack1 Hypervisor Node hypervisor mgmt-switch: swp1 hs-switch: swp1 lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP mgmt-br (interface eno2): - hs-br (interface ens2f0np0): - Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Worker Node worker1 mgmt-switch: swp2 hs-switch: swp11 - swp12 ens15f0: 10.0.110.21/24 ens5f0np0/ens5f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker2 mgmt-switch: swp3 hs-switch: swp13 - swp14 ens15f0: 10.0.110.22/24 ens5f0np0/ens5f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Firewall (Virtual) fw - WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24 OPT1 (hs-br): 172.169.50.1/30 Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Jump Node (Virtual) jump - enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 MaaS (Virtual) maas - enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master1 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master2 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master3 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24 10.0.110.254

As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

For the SN3700 switch ( hs-switch ), is configured as follows:

Info The following commands configure BGP unnumbered on hs-switch .

Cumulus Linux enables the BGP equal-cost multipathing (ECMP) option by default.

SN3700 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ipv4 address 11.0.0.101/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1 ipv4 address 172.169.50.2/30 nv set interface swp1,11-14 link state up nv set interface swp1,11-14 type swp nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65001 nv set router bgp state enabled nv set router bgp graceful-restart mode full nv set router bgp router-id 11.0.0.101 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute static state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp state enabled nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11-14 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11-14 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore enabled nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 address-family ipv4-unicast nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 address-family ipv4-unicast nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address nv config apply -y

The SN2201 switch ( mgmt-switch ) is configured as follows:

SN2201 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set interface swp1-3 link state up nv set interface swp1-3 type swp nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default nv config apply -y

Warning Make sure that the BIOS settings on the worker node servers have SR-IOV enabled and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance.

Warning All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and must show the same interface name.

The hypervisor used in this Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) is based on Ubuntu 24.04 with KVM.

While this document does not detail the KVM installation process, it is important to note that the setup requires the following ISOs to deploy the Firewall, Jump, and MaaS virtual machines (VMs):

Ubuntu 24.04

pfSense-CE-2.7.2

To implement the solution, three Linux bridges must be created on the hypervisor:

Note Ensure a DHCP record is configured for the lab-br bridge interface in your trusted LAN to assign it an IP address.

lab-br – connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN.

– connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN. mgmt-br – Connects the various VMs to the host management network.

– Connects the various VMs to the host management network. hs-br – Connects the Firewall VM to the high-speed network.

Additionally, an MTU of 9000 must be configured on the management and high-speed bridges ( mgmt-br and hs-br ) as well as their uplink interfaces to ensure optimal performance.

Hypervisor netplan configuration Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: eno1: dhcp4: false eno2: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 ens2f0np0: dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 bridges: lab-br: interfaces: [eno1] dhcp4: true mgmt-br: interfaces: [eno2] dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 hs-br: interfaces: [ens2f0np0] dhcp4: false mtu: 9000 version: 2

Apply the configuration:

Hypervisor Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo netplan apply

Download the pfSense CE (Community Edition) ISO to your hypervisor and proceed with the software installation.

Suggested spec:

vCPU: 2

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 10GB

Network interfaces Bridge device connected to lab-br Bridge device connected to mgmt-br Bridge device connected to hs-br



The Firewall VM must be connected to all three Linux bridges on the hypervisor. Before beginning the installation, ensure that three virtual network interfaces of type "Bridge device" are configured. Each interface should be connected to a different bridge ( lab-br , mgmt-br , and hs-br ) as illustrated in the diagram below.

After completing the installation, the setup wizard displays a menu with several options, such as "Assign Interfaces" and "Reboot System." During this phase, you must configure the network interfaces for the Firewall VM.

Select Option 2: "Set interface(s) IP address" and configure the interfaces as follows: WAN (lab-br) – Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP)

– Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP) LAN (mgmt-br) – Static IP 10.0.110.254/24

– Static IP OPT1 (hs-br) – Static IP 172.169.50.1/30 Once the interface configuration is complete, use a web browser within the host management network to access the Firewall web interface and finalize the configuration.

Next, proceed with the installation of the Jump VM. This VM will serve as a platform for running a browser to access the Firewall’s web interface for post-installation configuration.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 4

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 25GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Procedure:



Proceed with a standard Ubuntu 24.04 installation. Use the following login credentials across all hosts in this setup: Username Password depuser user Enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution by creating the following Netplan configuration: Note Use 10.0.110.254 as a temporary DNS nameserver until the MaaS VM is installed and configured. After completing the MaaS installation, update the Netplan file to replace this address with the MaaS IP: 10.0.110.252 . Jump Node netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4: false addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.253 / 24 ] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.254 ] routes: - to: default via: 10.0 . 110.254 version: 2 Apply the configuration: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt update -y sudo apt upgrade -y Install and configure the Xfce desktop environment and XRDP (complementary packages for RDP): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt install -y xfce4 xfce4-goodies sudo apt install -y lightdm-gtk-greeter sudo apt install -y xrdp echo "xfce4-session" | tee .xsession sudo systemctl restart xrdp Install Firefox for accessing the Firewall web interface: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt install -y firefox Install and configure an NFS server with the /mnt/dpf_share directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt install -y nfs-server sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share sudo vi /etc/exports Add the following line to /etc/exports : Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! /mnt/dpf_share 10.0.110.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check) Restart the NFS server: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo systemctl restart nfs-server Create the directory bfb under /mnt/dpf_share with the same permissions as the parent directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share/bfb Generate an SSH key pair for depuser in the jump node (later on will be imported to the admin user in MaaS to enable password-less login to the provisioned servers): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh-keygen -t rsa Reboot the jump node to display the graphical user interface: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo reboot Note After setting up port-forwarding rules on the firewall (next steps), remote login to the graphical interface of the Jump node will be available. Concurrent login to the local graphical console and using RDP isn't possible, make sure to first log out from the local console when switching to RDP connection.

From your Jump node, open Firefox web browser and go to the pfSense web UI ( http://10.0.110.254 , default credentials are admin/pfsense ). You should see a page similar to the following:

Note The IP addresses from the trusted LAN network under "DNS servers" and "Interfaces - WAN" are blurred.

Proceed with the following configurations:

Note The following screenshots display only a part of the configuration view. Make sure to not miss any of the steps mentioned below!

Interfaces WAN – mark “Enable interface”, unmark “Block private networks and loopback addresses” LAN – mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 10.0.110.254/24 , "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None ), “MTU”: 9000 OPT1 – mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 172.169.50.1/30, "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None ), “MTU”: 9000

Firewall: NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Protocol”: TCP , “Destination”: WAN address , “Destination port range”: (“From port”: SSH , “To port”: SSH ), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias , “Address”: 10.0.110.253 ), “Redirect target port”: SSH , “Description”: NAT SSH NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Protocol”: TCP , “Destination”: WAN address , “Destination port range”: (“From port”: MS RDP , “To port”: MS RDP ), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias , “Address”: 10.0.110.253 ), “Redirect target port”: MS RDP , “Description”: NAT RDP



Rules -> OPT1 -> Add rule -> “Action”: Pass , “Interface”: OPT1 , “Address Family”: IPv4+IPv6 , “Protocol”: Any , “Source”: Any , “Destination”: Any



System: Routing → Gateways → Add → “Interface”: OPT1 , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Name”: switch , “Gateway”: 172.169.50.2 → Click "Save"→ Under "Default Gateway" - "Default gateway IPv4" choose WAN_DHCP → Click "Save" Note Note that the IP addresses from the Trusted LAN network under "Gateway" and "Monitor IP" are blurred.



Routing → Static Routes → Add → “Destination network”: 10.0.120.0/22 , “Gateway”: switch – 172.169.50.2 , “Description”: To HS network → Click "Save"



Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 4

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 50GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Procedure:



Perform a regular Ubuntu installation on the MaaS VM. Create the following Netplan configuration to enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution: Note Use 10.0.110.254 as a temporary DNS nameserver. After the MaaS installation, replace this with the MaaS IP address ( 10.0.110.252 ) in both the Jump and MaaS VM Netplan files. MaaS netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4: false addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.252 / 24 ] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.254 ] routes: - to: default via: 10.0 . 110.254 version: 2 Apply the netplan configuration: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@maas:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! sudo apt update -y sudo apt upgrade -y Install PostgreSQL and configure the database for MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo -i # apt install -y postgresql # systemctl enable --now postgresql # systemctl disable --now systemd-timesyncd # export MAAS_DBUSER=maasuser # export MAAS_DBPASS=maaspass # export MAAS_DBNAME=maas # sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "CREATE USER \"$MAAS_DBUSER\" WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD '$MAAS_DBPASS'" # sudo -i -u postgres createdb -O "$MAAS_DBUSER" "$MAAS_DBNAME" Install MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! snap install maas Initialize MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! maas init region+rack --maas-url http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS --database-uri "postgres://$MAAS_DBUSER:$MAAS_DBPASS@localhost/$MAAS_DBNAME" Create an admin account: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! maas createadmin --username admin --password admin --email admin@example.com Save the admin API key: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! maas apikey --username admin > admin-apikey Log in to the MaaS server: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! maas login admin http://localhost:5240/MAAS "$(cat admin-apikey)" Configure MaaS (Substitute <Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP> and <Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP> with the IP addresses in your environment): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! maas admin domain update maas name="dpf.rdg.local.domain" maas admin maas set-config name=ntp_servers value="<Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP>" maas admin maas set-config name=network_discovery value="disabled" maas admin maas set-config name=upstream_dns value="<Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP>" maas admin maas set-config name=dnssec_validation value="no" maas admin maas set-config name=default_osystem value="ubuntu" Define and configure IP ranges and subnets: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.51" end_ip="10.0.110.120" maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.10" end_ip="10.0.110.10" comment="c-plane VIP" maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.200" end_ip="10.0.110.200" comment="kamaji VIP" maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.251" end_ip="10.0.110.254" comment="dpfmgmt" maas admin vlan update 0 untagged dhcp_on=True primary_rack=maas mtu=9000 maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.10 maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=jump.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.253 maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=fw.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.254 Configure static DHCP leases for the worker nodes (replace MAC address as appropriate with your workers MGMT interface MAC): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.21" mac_address="04:32:01:60:0d:da" comment="worker1" maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.22" mac_address="04:32:01:5f:cb:e0" comment="worker2" Complete MaaS setup: Connect to the Jump node GUI and access the MaaS UI at http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS . On the first page, verify the "Region Name" and "DNS Forwarder," then continue. On the image selection page, verify that Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (amd64) image is synced and continue. Import the previously generated SSH key ( id_rsa.pub ) for the depuser into the MaaS admin user profile and finalize the setup. Update the DNS nameserver IP address in both Jump and MaaS VM Netplan files from 10.0.110.254 to 10.0.110.252 and reapply the configuration.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 8

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 100GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Before provisioning the Kubernetes (K8s) Master VMs with MaaS, create the required virtual disks with empty storage. Use the following one-liner to create three 100 GB QCOW2 virtual disks: Hypervisor Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! for i in $(seq 1 3); do qemu-img create -f qcow2 /var/lib/libvirt/images/master$i.qcow2 100G; done This command generates the following disks in the /var/lib/libvirt/images/ directory: master1.qcow2

master2.qcow2

master3.qcow2 Configure VMs in virt-manager: Open virt-manager and create three virtual machines: Assign the corresponding virtual disk ( master1.qcow2 , master2.qcow2 , or master3.qcow2 ) to each VM.

, , or ) to each VM. Configure each VM with the suggested specifications (vCPU, RAM, storage, and network interface). During the VM setup, ensure the NIC is selected under the Boot Options tab. This ensures the VMs can PXE boot for MaaS provisioning. Once the configuration is complete, shut down all the VMs. After the VMs are created and configured, proceed to provision them via the MaaS interface. MaaS will handle the OS installation and further setup as part of the deployment process.

Install virsh and Set Up SSH Access

SSH to the MaaS VM from the Jump node: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh maas depuser@maas:~$ sudo -i Install the virsh client to communicate with the hypervisor: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # apt install -y libvirt-clients Generate an SSH key for the root user and copy it to the hypervisor user in the libvirtd group: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ssh-keygen -t rsa # ssh-copy-id ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP> Verify SSH access and virsh communication with the hypervisor: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system list --all Expected output: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! Id Name State ------------------------------ 1 fw running 2 jump running 3 maas running - master1 shut off - master2 shut off - master3 shut off Copy the SSH key to the required MaaS directory (for snap-based installations): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # mkdir -p /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh # cp .ssh/id_rsa* /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh/

Get MAC Addresses of the Master VMs



Retrieve the MAC addresses of the Master VMs:

MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # for i in $(seq 1 3); do virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system dumpxml master$i | grep 'mac address'; done

Example output:

MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! <mac address='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef'/> <mac address='52:54:00:19:6b:4d'/> <mac address='52:54:00:68:39:7f'/>

Add Master VMs to MaaS

Add the Master VMs to MaaS: Info Once added, MaaS will automatically start the newly added VMs commissioning (discovery and introspection). MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=master1 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master1 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "description": "", "status_name": "Commissioning", ... "status": 1, ... "system_id": "c3seyq", ... "fqdn": "master1.dpf.rdg.local.domain", "power_type": "virsh", ... "status_message": "Commissioning", "resource_uri": "/MAAS/api/2.0/machines/c3seyq/" } # maas admin machines create hostname=master2 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:19:6b:4d' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master2 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none # maas admin machines create hostname=master3 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:68:39:7f' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master3 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Repeat the command for master2 and master3 with their respective MAC addresses.

Verify commissioning by waiting for the status to change to "Ready" in MaaS. After commissioning, the next phase is the deployment (OS provisioning).



Configure OVS Bridges on Master VMs



To be able to have persistency across reboots, create an OVS-bridge from each management interface of the master nodes and assign it a static IP address.

For each Master VM:

Create an OVS bridge in the MaaS Network tab: Navigate to Network → Management Interface → Create Bridge. Configure as follows: Name: brenp1s0 (prefix br added to the interface name) Bridge Type: Open vSwitch (ovs) Subnet: 10.0.110.0/24 IP Mode: Static (Client configured) Address: Assign 10.0.110.1 for master1 , 10.0.110.2 for master2 , and 10.0.110.3 for master3 . Save the interface settings for each VM.

Deploy Master VMs Using Cloud-Init

Use the following cloud-init script to configure the necessary software and ensure OVS bridge persistency: Note Replace enp1s0 and brenp1s0 in the following cloud-init with your interface names as displayed in MaaS network tab. Master nodes cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade: true runcmd: - apt-get update - apt-get -y install openvswitch- switch nfs-common - | UPLINK_MAC=$(cat /sys/ class /net/enp1s0/address) ovs-vsctl set Bridge brenp1s0 other-config:hwaddr=$UPLINK_MAC ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-id brenp1s0 -- br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-uplink enp1s0 Deploy the master VMs: Select all three Master VMs → Actions → Deploy. Toggle Cloud-init user-data and paste the cloud-init script. Start the deployment and wait for the status to change to "Ubuntu 24.04 LTS".

Verify Deployment

SSH into the Master VMs from the Jump node: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$

Run sudo without password: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@master1:~$ sudo -i root@master1:~#

Verify installed packages: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# apt list --installed | egrep 'openvswitch-switch|nfs-common' nfs-common/noble-updates,now 1:2.6.4-3ubuntu5.1 amd64 [installed] openvswitch-switch/noble-updates,now 3.3.4-0ubuntu0.24.04.1 amd64 [installed]

Check OVS bridge attributes: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# ovs-vsctl list bridge brenp1s0 Output example: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ... external_ids : {bridge-id=brenp1s0, bridge-uplink=enp1s0, netplan="true", "netplan/global/set-fail-mode"=standalone, "netplan/mcast_snooping_enable"="false", "netplan/rstp_enable"="false"} ... other_config : {hwaddr="52:54:00:a9:9c:ef"} ...

Verify that enp1s0 and brenp1s0 are configured with 9000 MTU (replace enp1s0 and brenp1s0 with your interface names): Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# ip a show enp1s0; ip a show brenp1s0 2: enp1s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 9000 qdisc pfifo_fast master ovs-system state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 52:54:00:a9:9c:ef brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff 4: brenp1s0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 9000 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000 link/ether 52:54:00:a9:9c:ef brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 10.0.110.1/24 brd 10.0.110.255 scope global brenp1s0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::5054:ff:fea9:9cef/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

Finalize Setup



Reboot the Master VMs to complete the provisioning.

Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# reboot

Create Worker Machines in MaaS

Add the worker nodes to MaaS using ipmi as the power type. Replace placeholders with your specific IPMI credentials and IP addresses: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=worker1 architecture=amd64 power_type=ipmi power_parameters_power_driver=LAN_2_0 power_parameters_power_user=<IPMI_username_worker1> power_parameters_power_pass=<IPMI_password_worker1> power_parameters_power_address=<IPMI_address_worker1> power_parameters_workaround_flags=opensesspriv power_parameters_workaround_flags=nochecksumcheck Output example: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ... Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "description": "", "status_name": "Commissioning", ... "status": 1, ... "system_id": "pbskd3", ... "fqdn": "worker1.dpf.rdg.local.domain", ... "power_type": "ipmi", ... "resource_uri": "/MAAS/api/2.0/machines/pbskd3/" } Repeat the command for worker2 with its respective credentials: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=worker2 architecture=amd64 power_type=ipmi power_parameters_power_driver=LAN_2_0 power_parameters_power_user=<IPMI_username_worker2> power_parameters_power_pass=<IPMI_password_worker2> power_parameters_power_address=<IPMI_address_worker2> power_parameters_workaround_flags=opensesspriv power_parameters_workaround_flags=nochecksumcheck

Once added, MaaS will automatically start commissioning the worker nodes (discovery and introspection).



Create a Tag for Kernel Parameters



Create an entity called "Tag" to configure kernel parameters for the worker nodes.

In the MaaS UI sidebar, go to Organization → Tags → Create New Tag and define "Tag name": compute_performance

"Kernel options": Substitute the values for isolcpus , nohz_full , and rcu_nocbs to the CPU cores in the NUMA node which the BlueField-3 is connected to: Note If you are not sure in which NUMA node BlueField is connected to, select the worker node in the Machines tab, go to Network settings and check the value under TYPE NUMA NODE. Kernel options for worker nodes Collapse Source Copy Copied! intel_iommu=on iommu=pt numa_balancing=disable processor.max_cstate=0 isolcpus=28-55,84-111 nohz_full=28-55,84-111 rcu_nocbs=28-55,84-111 Apply the tag: Go to Machines → Select a worker node → Configuration → Edit Tag → Select compute_performance → Save. Repeat for the other worker node.

Adjust Network Settings



For each worker node, configure the network interfaces:

Management Adapter: Go to Network → Select the host management adapter (e.g., ens15f0 ) → Create Bridge Name: br-dpu Bridge Type: Standard Subnet: 10.0.110.0/24 IP Mode: Dynamic Save the interface



Repeat these steps for the second worker node.



Deploy Worker Nodes Using Cloud-Init

Use the following cloud-init script for deployment: Worker node cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade: true runcmd: - apt-get update - apt-get -y install nfs-common Deploy the worker nodes by selecting the worker nodes in MaaS → Actions → Deploy → Customize options → Enable Cloud-init user-data → Paste the cloud-init script → Deploy.

Verify Deployment



After the deployment is complete verify that the worker nodes have been deployed successfully with the following commands:

SSH without password from the jump node: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh worker1 depuser@worker1:~$

Run sudo without password: Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@worker1:~$ sudo -i root@worker1:~#

Validate that nfs-common package was installed: Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# apt list --installed | grep 'nfs-common' nfs-common/noble-updates,now 1:2.6.4-3ubuntu5.1 amd64 [installed]

/proc/cmdline is configured with the correct parameters and that IOMMU is indeed in passthrough mode: Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-6.8.0-90-generic root=UUID=d2365b16-d371-4503-a583-a1768dd27e0c ro intel_iommu=on iommu=pt numa_balancing=disable processor.max_cstate=0 isolcpus=28-55,84-111 nohz_full=28-55,84-111 rcu_nocbs=28-55,84-111 root@worker1:~# dmesg | grep 'type: Passthrough' [ 5.033173] iommu: Default domain type: Passthrough (set via kernel command line)

ens15f0 and br-dpu are with 9000 MTU (replace ens15f0 with your interface name): Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# ip a show ens15f0; ip a show br-dpu 2: ens15f0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 9000 qdisc mq master br-dpu state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 04:32:01:60:0d:da brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp53s0f0 8: br-dpu: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 9000 qdisc noqueue state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 04:32:01:60:0d:da brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff inet 10.0.110.21/24 metric 100 brd 10.0.110.255 scope global dynamic br-dpu valid_lft 403sec preferred_lft 403sec inet6 fe80::632:1ff:fe60:dda/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever

Finalize Deployment



Reboot the worker nodes:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# reboot

The infrastructure is now ready for the K8s deployment.

In this solution, the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster is deployed using a modified Kubespray (based on release v2.28.1 ) with a non-root depuser account from the Jump Node. The modifications in Kubespray are designed to meet the DPF prerequisites as described in the User Manual and facilitate cluster deployment and scaling.

Download the modified Kubespray archive: modified_kubespray_v2.28.1.tar.gz. Extract the contents and navigate to the extracted directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ tar -xzf /home/depuser/modified_kubespray_v2.28.1.tar.gz $ cd kubespray/ depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ Set the K8s API VIP address and DNS record. Replace it with your own IP address and DNS record if different: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/# kube_vip_address:/s/.*/kube_vip_address: 10.0.110.10/' inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/addons.yml depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name:/s/.*/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name: "kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain"/' roles/kubespray_defaults/defaults/main/main.yml Install the necessary dependencies and set up the Python virtual environment: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sudo apt -y install python3-pip jq python3.12-venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m venv .venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ source .venv/bin/activate (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m pip install --upgrade pip (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ pip install -U -r requirements.txt Review and edit the inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml file to define the cluster nodes. The following is the configuration for this deployment: Note All of the nodes are already labeled and annotated as per DPF user manual prerequisites.

The worker nodes include additional kubelet configuration which will be applied during their deployment to achieve best performance, allowing: Containers in Guaranteed pods with integer CPU requests access to exclusive CPUs on the node. Reserve some cores for the system using the reservedSystemCPUs option (kubelet requires a CPU reservation greater than zero to be made when the static policy is enabled), and make sure they belong to NUMA 0 (because the NIC in the example is wired to NUMA node 1, use cores from NUMA 1 if the NIC is wired to NUMA node 0). Define the topology to be single-numa-node so it only allows a pod to be admitted if all requested CPUs and devices can be allocated from exactly one NUMA node.

The kube_node hosts worker1 and worker2 are marked with # to only deploy the cluster with control plane nodes at the beginning (worker nodes will be added later on after the various components that are necessary for the DPF system are installed). inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! all: hosts: master1: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.1 ip: 10.0 . 110.1 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.1 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master1" master2: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.2 ip: 10.0 . 110.2 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.2 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master2" master3: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.3 ip: 10.0 . 110.3 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.3 node_labels: "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "master3" worker1: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.21 ip: 10.0 . 110.21 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.21 node_labels: "node-role.kubernetes.io/worker" : "" "k8s.ovn.org/dpu-host" : "" "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "worker1" node_annotations: "k8s.ovn.org/remote-zone-migrated" : "worker1" kubelet_cpu_manager_policy: static kubelet_topology_manager_policy: single-numa-node kubelet_reservedSystemCPUs: 0 - 7 worker2: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.22 ip: 10.0 . 110.22 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.22 node_labels: "node-role.kubernetes.io/worker" : "" "k8s.ovn.org/dpu-host" : "" "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name" : "worker2" node_annotations: "k8s.ovn.org/remote-zone-migrated" : "worker2" kubelet_cpu_manager_policy: static kubelet_topology_manager_policy: single-numa-node kubelet_reservedSystemCPUs: 0 - 7 children: kube_control_plane: hosts: master1: master2: master3: kube_node: hosts: # worker1: # worker2: etcd: hosts: master1: master2: master3: k8s_cluster: children: kube_control_plane: kube_node:

Run the following command from the Jump Node to initiate the deployment process: Note Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment ( .venv ) when running the command. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root cluster.yml It takes a while for this deployment to complete. Make sure there are no errors. Successful result example: Tip It is recommended to keep the shell from which Kubespray has been running open, later on it will be useful when performing cluster scale out to add the worker nodes.

To simplify managing the K8s cluster from the Jump Host, set up kubectl with bash auto-completion.

Copy kubectl and the kubeconfig file from master1 to the Jump Host: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/kubectl /tmp/ depuser@master1:~$ sudo cp /root/.kube/config /tmp/kube-config depuser@master1:~$ sudo chmod 644 /tmp/kube-config In another terminal tab, copy the files to the Jump Host: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/kubectl /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/kubectl depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/kubectl /usr/local/bin/ depuser@jump:~$ mkdir -p ~/.kube depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/kube-config ~/.kube/config depuser@jump:~$ chmod 600 ~/.kube/config Enable bash auto-completion for kubectl : Verify if bash-completion is installed: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ type _init_completion If installed, the output will include: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! _init_completion is a function If not installed, install it: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y bash-completion Set up the kubectl completion script: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl completion bash | sudo tee /etc/bash_completion.d/kubectl > /dev/null depuser@jump:~$ bash Check the status of the nodes in the cluster: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl get nodes Expected output: Note Nodes will be in the NotReady state because the deployment did not include CNI components. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION master1 NotReady control-plane 12m v1.32.8 master2 NotReady control-plane 12m v1.32.8 master3 NotReady control-plane 12m v1.32.8 Check the pods in all namespaces: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl get pods -A Expected output: Note coredns and dns-autoscaler pods will be in the Pending state due to the absence of CNI components. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! NAMESPACE NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE kube-system coredns-5c54f84c97-7fl6m 0/1 Pending 0 12m kube-system dns-autoscaler-56cb45595c-mkdjq 0/1 Pending 0 12m kube-system kube-apiserver-master1 1/1 Running 0 13m kube-system kube-apiserver-master2 1/1 Running 0 12m kube-system kube-apiserver-master3 1/1 Running 0 12m kube-system kube-controller-manager-master1 1/1 Running 1 13m kube-system kube-controller-manager-master2 1/1 Running 1 12m kube-system kube-controller-manager-master3 1/1 Running 1 12m kube-system kube-scheduler-master1 1/1 Running 1 13m kube-system kube-scheduler-master2 1/1 Running 1 12m kube-system kube-scheduler-master3 1/1 Running 1 12m kube-system kube-vip-master1 1/1 Running 0 13m kube-system kube-vip-master2 1/1 Running 0 12m kube-system kube-vip-master3 1/1 Running 0 12m

Start by installing the remaining software perquisites. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment $ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/ ## In another tab depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/ ## Verify that envsubst utility is installed depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst /usr/bin/envsubst Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git Change directory to doca-platform and checkout to tag v25.10.0: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd doca-platform/ git checkout v25.10.0 Change directory to readme.md from where all the commands will be run: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-ovnk/ Use the following file to define the required variables for the installation: Warning Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to DPU_P0 , DPU_P0_VF1 and DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE . manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env Collapse Source Copy Copied! export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=10.0.110.10 export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT=6443 export TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR=10.0.110.0/24 export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200 export DPU_P0=ens5f0np0 export DPU_P0_VF1=ens5f0v1 export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=brenp1s0 export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253 export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn export OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL=oci://ghcr.io/nvidia export POD_CIDR=10.233.64.0/18 export SERVICE_CIDR=10.233.0.0/18 export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca export TAG=v25.10.0 export BFB_URL= "https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb" Export environment variables for the installation: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

OVN Kubernetes is used as the primary CNI for the cluster. On worker nodes, the primary CNI will be accelerated by offloading work to the DPU. On control plane nodes, OVN Kubernetes will run without offloading.

Create the NS for the CNI: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl create ns ovn-kubernetes Install the OVN Kubernetes CNI components from the helm chart substituting the environment variables with the ones we defined before. Note Note that MTU field with value of 8940 has been added to the yaml to override the default value and to be able to achieve better performance results. manifests/01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! commonManifests: enabled: true nodeWithoutDPUManifests: enabled: true controlPlaneManifests: enabled: true nodeWithDPUManifests: enabled: true nodeMgmtPortNetdev: $DPU_P0_VF1 dpuServiceAccountNamespace: dpf-operator-system gatewayOpts: --gateway- interface =$DPU_P0 ## Note this CIDR is followed by a trailing / 24 which informs OVN Kubernetes on how to split the CIDR per node. podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/ 24 serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR k8sAPIServer: https: mtu: 8940 Run the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! envsubst < manifests/01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values - Verify the CNI installation: Note The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace ovn-kubernetes pods --all --timeout=300s pod/ovn-kubernetes-cluster-manager-7df49fcffb-dx9zs condition met pod/ovn-kubernetes-node-gh7gc condition met pod/ovn-kubernetes-node-vzqkx condition met pod/ovn-kubernetes-node-zktqt condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready nodes --all node/master1 condition met node/master2 condition met node/master3 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace kube-system pods --all pod/coredns-5c54f84c97-7fl6m condition met pod/coredns-5c54f84c97-vgs2l condition met pod/dns-autoscaler-56cb45595c-mkdjq condition met pod/kube-apiserver-master1 condition met pod/kube-apiserver-master2 condition met pod/kube-apiserver-master3 condition met pod/kube-controller-manager-master1 condition met pod/kube-controller-manager-master2 condition met pod/kube-controller-manager-master3 condition met pod/kube-scheduler-master1 condition met pod/kube-scheduler-master2 condition met pod/kube-scheduler-master3 condition met pod/kube-vip-master1 condition met pod/kube-vip-master2 condition met pod/kube-vip-master3 condition met

Create the NS for the operator: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system

The following YAML file defines storage (for the BFB image) that is required by the DPF operator. manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/nfs-storage-for-bfb-dpf-ga.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem storageClassName: ""

Run the following command to substitute the environment variables using envsubst and apply the yaml file: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cat manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

The DPF Operator requires several prerequisite components to function properly in a Kubernetes environment. Starting with DPF v25.7, all Helm dependencies have been removed from the DPF chart. This means that all dependencies must be installed manually before installing the DPF chart itself. The following commands describe an opiniated approach to install those dependencies (for more information, check: Helm Prerequisites - NVIDIA Docs). Install helmfile binary: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! wget https://github.com/helmfile/helmfile/releases/download/v1.1.2/helmfile_1.1.2_linux_amd64.tar.gz tar -xvf helmfile_1.1.2_linux_amd64.tar.gz sudo mv ./helmfile /usr/local/bin/ Change directory to doca-platform: Tip Use another shell from the one where you run all the other installation commands for DPF. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cd doca-platform/ Install Helm dependencies using the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! make HELMFILE_FILE=deploy/helmfiles/prereqs.yaml test-deploy-helmfile Ensure that the KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST and KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT environment variables are set in the node-feature-discovery-worker DaemonSet: Note Run this command from the previous shell where the environment variables were exported. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl -n dpf-operator-system set env daemonset/node-feature-discovery-worker \ KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST=$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST \ KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT=$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT

Run the following commands to install the DPF Operator: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY} helm repo update helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG Verify the DPF Operator installation by ensuring the deployment is available and all the pods are ready: Note The following verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all pod/argo-cd-argocd-application-controller-0 condition met pod/argo-cd-argocd-redis-77dfd8fcb4-fhn27 condition met pod/argo-cd-argocd-repo-server-7b6c5b8cdb-t8rkb condition met pod/argo-cd-argocd-server-744d5f9c7c-sxptv condition met pod/dpf-operator-controller-manager-645467745b-xhtfv condition met pod/kamaji-556cb86895-mbjgh condition met pod/kamaji-etcd-0 condition met pod/kamaji-etcd-1 condition met pod/kamaji-etcd-2 condition met pod/maintenance-operator-585767f779-gttvx condition met pod/node-feature-discovery-gc-7f64f764f8-hbmv8 condition met pod/node-feature-discovery-master-6fbc95665c-l8zrc condition met

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

The following YAML files define the DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components and the DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes. Note Note that to achieve high performance results you need to adjust the operatorconfig.yaml to support MTU 9000. manifests/03-dpf-system-installation/operatorconfig.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: overrides: kubernetesAPIServerVIP: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST kubernetesAPIServerPort: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" dmsTimeout: 900 kamajiClusterManager: disable: false networking: controlPlaneMTU: 9000 highSpeedMTU: 9000 manifests/03-dpf-system-installation/dpucluster.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: "" Create NS for the Kubernetes control plane of the DPU nodes: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1 Apply the previous YAML files: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cat manifests/03-dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available, that all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are available, and that the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system deployment "argo-cd-argocd-applicationset-controller" successfully rolled out deployment "argo-cd-argocd-redis" successfully rolled out deployment "argo-cd-argocd-repo-server" successfully rolled out deployment "argo-cd-argocd-server" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "kamaji" successfully rolled out deployment "kamaji-cm-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "maintenance-operator" successfully rolled out deployment "node-feature-discovery-gc" successfully rolled out deployment "node-feature-discovery-master" successfully rolled out deployment "servicechainset-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all dpucluster.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-cplane-tenant1 condition met

OVN Kubernetes accelerates traffic by attaching a VF to each pod using the primary CNI. This VF is used to offload flows to the DPU. This section details the components needed to connect pods to the offloaded OVN Kubernetes CNI.

Add the NVIDIA Network Operator Helm repository: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia --force-update The following network-operator.yaml values file will be applied: manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/network-operator.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: false deployNodeFeatureRules: false sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true sriov-network-operator: operator: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists crds: enabled: true sriovOperatorConfig: deploy: true configDaemonNodeSelector: null operator: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists Deploy the operator: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! helm upgrade --no-hooks --install --create-namespace --namespace nvidia-network-operator network-operator nvidia/network-operator --version 25.7.0 -f ./manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/network-operator.yml Ensure all the pods in nvidia-network-operator namespace are ready: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace nvidia-network-operator pods --all pod/network-operator-5bc6758dbd-g5slv condition met pod/network-operator-sriov-network-operator-6779b646b7-5fq4m condition met

The OVN Kubernetes resource injection webhook is injected into each pod scheduled to a worker node with a request for a VF and a Network Attachment Definition. This webhook is part of the same helm chart as the other components of the OVN Kubernetes CNI. Here it is installed by adjusting the existing helm installation to add the webhook component to the installation.

The following ovn-kubernetes.yaml values file will be applied: manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector: ## Enable the ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector enabled: true Run the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! envsubst < manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values - Verify that the resource injector deployment has been successfully rolled out. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector deployment "ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector" successfully rolled out

The following NicClusterPolicy and SriovNetworkNodePolicy configuration files should be applied. manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/nic_cluster_policy.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: secondaryNetwork: multus: image: multus-cni imagePullSecrets: [] repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v3. 9.3 manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/sriov_network_operator_policy.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: bf3-p0-vfs namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: nicSelector: deviceID: "a2dc" vendor: "15b3" pfNames: - $DPU_P0# 2 - 45 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: "" numVfs: 46 resourceName: bf3-p0-vfs isRdma: true externallyManaged: true deviceType: netdevice linkType: eth Apply those configuration files: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cat manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the following DaemonSets were successfully rolled out: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin daemon set "kube-multus-ds" successfully rolled out daemon set "sriov-network-config-daemon" successfully rolled out daemon set "sriov-device-plugin" successfully rolled out

Before deploying the objects under manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation directory, few adjustments need to be made to later achieve better performance results. Create a new DPUFlavor using the following YAML: Note The parameter NUM_VF_MSIX is configured to be 48 in the provided example, which is suited for the HP servers that were used in this RDG. Set it to the physical number of cores in the NUMA node the NIC is located in. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuflavor-hbn-ovnk_perf.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: hbn-ovnk-$TAG-performance namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 8072 nvconfig: - device: "*" parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH - NUM_VF_MSIX= 48 ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size= 1024 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . external-ids:ovn-bridge-datapath-type=netdev _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-ovn _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-ovn datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-id br-ovn _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-uplink puplinkbrovntobrsfc _ovs-vsctl set Interface br-ovn mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-ovn pf0hpf _ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf mtu_request= 9216 cat <<EOT > /etc/netplan/ 99 -dpf-comm-ch.yaml network: renderer: networkd version: 2 ethernets: pf0vf0: mtu: 9000 dhcp4: no bridges: br-comm-ch: dhcp4: yes interfaces: - pf0vf0 EOT bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs: - portNumber: 0 dhcp: true mtu: 9000 configFiles: - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf operation: override raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" permissions: "0644" - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf operation: override raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" permissions: "0644" - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf operation: override raw: "" permissions: "0644" Adjust dpudeployment.yaml to reference the DPUFlavor suited for performance (This component provisions DPUs on the worker nodes and describes a set of DPUServices and DPUServiceChain that run on those DPUs): manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpudeployment.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: ovn-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG flavor: hbn-ovnk-$TAG-performance dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" dpuSelector: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: $DPU_P0 services: ovn: serviceTemplate: ovn serviceConfiguration: ovn hbn: serviceTemplate: hbn serviceConfiguration: hbn dts: serviceTemplate: dts serviceConfiguration: dts blueman: serviceTemplate: blueman serviceConfiguration: blueman serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p0 - service: name: hbn interface : p0_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p1 - service: name: hbn interface : p1_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: port: ovn - service: name: hbn interface : pf2dpu2_if Set the mtu to 8940 for the OVN DPUServiceConfig (to deploy the OVN Kubernetes workloads on the DPU with the same MTU as in the host): manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuserviceconfig_ovn.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "ovn" serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: k8sAPIServer: https: podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/ 24 serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR mtu: 8940 dpuManifests: kubernetesSecretName: "ovn-dpu" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceCredentialRequest vtepCIDR: "10.0.120.0/22" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM hostCIDR: $TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR # user needs to populate ipamPool: "pool1" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM ipamPoolType: "cidrpool" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM ipamVTEPIPIndex: 0 ipamPFIPIndex: 1 Use the following dpuserviceconfig_hbn.yaml so it will calculate the BGP ASN (Autonomous System Number) based on the loopback IPAM and not using static values: manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuserviceconfig_hbn.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "hbn" serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |- [ { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_lo" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "loopback" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf2dpu2" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool1" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }} ] helmChart: values: configuration: perDPUValuesYAML: | - hostnamePattern: "*" values: bgp_peer_group: hbn startupYAMLJ2: | - header: model: BLUEFIELD nvue-api-version: nvue_v1 rev-id: 1.0 version: HBN 2.4 . 0 - set: interface : lo: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/ 32 : {} type: loopback p0_if,p1_if: type: swp link: mtu: 9000 pf2dpu2_if: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf2dpu2.cidr }}: {} type: swp link: mtu: 9000 router: bgp: autonomous-system: {{ ( ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip.split( "." )[ 3 ] | int ) + 65101 }} enable: on graceful-restart: mode: full router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} vrf: default : router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on ipv6-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on enable: on neighbor: p0_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered p1_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered path-selection: multipath: aspath-ignore: on peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}: remote-as: external interfaces: ## NOTE: Interfaces inside the HBN pod must have the `_if` suffix due to a naming convention in HBN. - name: p0_if network: mybrhbn - name: p1_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf2dpu2_if network: mybrhbn The rest of the configuration files remain the same, including: BFB to download BlueField Bitstream to a shared volume. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/bfb.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL

OVN DPUServiceTemplate to deploy OVN Kubernetes workloads to the DPUs. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuservicetemplate_ovn.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "ovn" helmChart: source: repoURL: $OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL chart: ovn-kubernetes-chart version: $TAG values: commonManifests: enabled: true dpuManifests: enabled: true leaseNamespace: "ovn-kubernetes" gatewayOpts: "--gateway-interface=br-ovn"

HBN DPUServiceTemplate to deploy HBN workloads to the DPUs. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuservicetemplate_hbn.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "hbn" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 5 chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 3.2 . 1 -doca3. 2.1 resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf: 3

DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy DTS to the DPUs. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuserviceconfig_dts.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: dts namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "dts" manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuservicetemplate_dts.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: dts namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "dts" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.23 . 4 chart: doca-telemetry

Blueman DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy Blueman to the DPUs. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuserviceconfig_blueman.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: blueman namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "blueman" manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuservicetemplate_blueman.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: blueman namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "blueman" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 8 chart: doca-blueman

OVN DPUServiceCredentialRequest to allow cross cluster communication. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/ovn-credentials.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest metadata: name: ovn-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: serviceAccount: name: ovn-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system duration: 24h type: tokenFile secret: name: ovn-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system metadata: labels: dpu.nvidia.com/image-pull-secret: ""

DPUServiceInterfaces for physical ports on the DPU. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/physical-ifaces.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p1" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p1

OVN DPUServiceInterface to define the ports attached to OVN workloads on the DPU. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/ovn-iface.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: port: ovn spec: interfaceType: ovn

DPUServiceIPAM to set up IP Address Management on the DPUCluster. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-ovn-ipam.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.120.0/22" gatewayIndex: 3 prefixSize: 29

DPUServiceIPAM for the loopback interface in HBN. manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: loopback namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "11.0.0.0/24" prefixSize: 32 Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! cat manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f - Verify the DPU and Service installation by ensuring the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled, that the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled, that the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled, and that the DPUServiceChain have been reconciled: Note These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/blueman-vd2z4 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/dts-zsf4n condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-vtm7n condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-b5z57 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p0-if-4lckn condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p1-if-8m45f condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-pf2dpu2-if-zj2sv condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-hbn-prwdc condition met

At this point workers should be added to the cluster. As workers are added to the cluster, DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.

Return to the shell where Kubespray was previously run to deploy the cluster, unmark worker1 and worker2 under group kube_node in the hosts.yaml file, and add the worker nodes to the cluster: Note Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment ( .venv ) when running the command. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ cat inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml ... kube_node: hosts: worker1: worker2: ... (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root scale.yml The scale-out shouldn't take a long time, and a successful run should look similar to the following output:



To follow the progress of the DPU provisioning, run the following command to check in which phase it currently is: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase' Dpu Node Name: worker1 Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:48:56Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:48:30Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:48:30Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:48:55Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:48:56Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:48:55Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:48:57Z Type: OSInstalled Phase: OS Installing Dpu Node Name: worker2 Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:52:25Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:51:59Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:51:58Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:52:24Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:52:25Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:52:24Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-24T12:52:25Z Type: OSInstalled Phase: OS Installing Validate that the DPUs have been provisioned successfully by ensuring they're in ready state: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker1-mt2404xz0c97 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker2-mt2333xz0xvb condition met Ensure that the following DaemonSets have 2 ready replicas: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin daemonset.apps/kube-multus-ds condition met daemonset.apps/sriov-network-config-daemon condition met daemonset.apps/sriov-device-plugin condition met $ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-node-dpu-host daemonset.apps/ovn-kubernetes-node-dpu-host condition met Validate that all the different DPUServices, DPUServiceIPAMs, DPUServiceInterfaces and DPUServiceChain objects are now in ready state: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/blueman-vd2z4 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/dts-zsf4n condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-vtm7n condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-b5z57 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p0-if-4lckn condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p1-if-8m45f condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-pf2dpu2-if-zj2sv condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-hbn-prwdc condition met

Congratulations, the DPF system has been successfully installed!

Verify the deployment and that you can reach link-speed performance and good latency results on the DPF system by using various tests:

RDMA - for latency measurements Iperf TCP - for bandwidth measurements

Each of the tests is described thoroughly. At the end of each test, you'll see the achieved performance.

Note Make sure that the servers are tuned for maximum performance (not covered in this document).

The following diagram illustrates the test environment and how the network traffic is redirected via the accelerated OVN-Kubernetes and HBN services using SFC:

Apply the following NetworkPolicy to enable stateless traffic: stateless_netpolicy.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: NetworkPolicy metadata: name: multi-port-egress namespace: default annotations: k8s.ovn.org/acl-stateless: "true" spec: podSelector: {} policyTypes: - Egress - Ingress egress: - {} ingress: - {} Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f stateless_netpolicy.yaml Create a test Deployment using the following YAML to create 2 replicas on 2 different worker nodes: Note The container image specified below must include NVIDIA user space drivers and perftest testapp-performance-test-deployment.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: testapp-performance labels: app: testapp-performance spec: replicas: 2 selector: matchLabels: app: testapp-performance template: metadata: labels: app: testapp-performance spec: topologySpreadConstraints: - maxSkew: 1 topologyKey: kubernetes.io/hostname whenUnsatisfiable: DoNotSchedule labelSelector: matchLabels: app: testapp-performance containers: - name: testapp-pod image: <container_image> imagePullPolicy: Always command: [ 'sh' , '-c' , 'trap : TERM INT; sleep infinity & wait' ] securityContext: capabilities: add: [ "IPC_LOCK" ] resources: requests: cpu: '24' memory: '8Gi' limits: cpu: '24' memory: '8Gi' Apply the resource: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f testapp-performance-test-deployment.yaml Validate that the deployment is running successfully: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get pods -o wide NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm 1/1 Running 0 15s 10.233.68.3 worker2 <none> <none> testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-m9vzc 1/1 Running 0 15s 10.233.67.3 worker1 <none> <none> Connect to one of the pods in the Deployment: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl exec -it testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm -- bash From within the container, check its IP address on its interface and see that it is recognizable as an RDMA device: First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm:/# ip a 1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 ::1/128 scope host valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 134: eth0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 8940 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 0a:58:0a:e9:44:03 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff permaddr fa:85:f3:5f:a9:f7 altname enp137s0f0v4 inet 10.233.68.3/24 brd 10.233.68.255 scope global eth0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::f885:f3ff:fe5f:a9f7/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever root@testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm:/# rdma link | grep eth0 link mlx5_6/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev eth0 Start the ib_read_lat server side: First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm:/# ib_read_lat -F -n 20000 ************************************ * Waiting for client to connect... * ************************************ Using another console window , reconnect to the jump node and connect to the second pod in the deployment. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl exec -it testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-m9vzc -- bash From within the container, start the ib_read_lat client (use the IP address from the server-side container) and check the latency results: First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-m9vzc:/# ib_read_lat -F -n 20000 10.233.68.3 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Read Latency Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_14 Number of qps : 1 Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF PCIe relax order: ON ibv_wr* API : ON TX depth : 1 Mtu : 4096[B] Link type : Ethernet GID index : 5 Outstand reads : 16 rdma_cm QPs : OFF Data ex. method : Ethernet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local address: LID 0000 QPN 0x015f PSN 0xa2d513 OUT 0x10 RKey 0x044500 VAddr 0x00652c78a07000 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:10:233:67:03 remote address: LID 0000 QPN 0x016e PSN 0xe1afa9 OUT 0x10 RKey 0x048500 VAddr 0x00599c97d3c000 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:10:233:68:03 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations t_min[usec] t_max[usec] t_typical[usec] t_avg[usec] t_stdev[usec] 99% percentile[usec] 99.9% percentile[usec] 2 20000 3.94 8.33 4.04 4.68 0.72 7.60 7.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Create a test Deployment using the YAML from the previous example to create a pod on each worker that you can use to test TCP connectivity and performance. Note The container image specified in the test must include iperf. Connect to one of the pods in the deployment: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl exec -it testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm -- bash Before starting the iperf3 server listeners, and to be able to achieve good results, check in another tab the cores the pod is currently running on: Note To be able to bind to specific cores, make sure to schedule a pod in Guaranteed QoS class. Check on which worker node the pod is running on: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get pods -o wide | grep 7xzxm testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm 1/1 Running 0 10m 10.233.68.3 worker2 <none> <none> SSH to the worker: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh worker2 depuser@worker2:~$ sudo -i root@worker2:~# Inspect the pod current cores: Worker2 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker2:~# crictl ps | grep testapp a7f2268086471 032269a586520 10 minutes ago Running testapp-pod 0 89e06306373c1 testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm default root@worker2:~# crictl inspect a7f2268086471 | jq '.status.resources.linux.cpusetCpus' Output example: Worker2 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! "28-51" Back within the container of the pod, use the following script to start multiple iperf3 servers (1 for each core) on different ports: iperf_server.sh Collapse Source Copy Copied! CORES=$1 first_core=$( echo $CORES | cut -d "-" -f1) last_core=$( echo $CORES | cut -d "-" -f2) for i in $( seq $first_core $last_core); do echo "Running iperf3 server on core $i" taskset -c $i iperf3 -s -p $((5201 + i * 2)) > /dev/null 2>&1 & done Start the script using the previous CPU range (leave 1 core as a buffer): First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm:/# chmod +x iperf_server.sh root@testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm:/# ./iperf_server.sh 28-50 Running iperf3 server on core 28 Running iperf3 server on core 29 ... ... Running iperf3 server on core 49 Running iperf3 server on core 50 root@testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-7xzxm:/# ps -ef | grep iperf3 root 39 1 0 13:57 pts/1 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5257 root 40 1 0 13:57 pts/1 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5259 ... ... root 60 1 0 13:57 pts/1 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5299 root 61 1 0 13:57 pts/1 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5301 Connect to the second pod: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! kubectl exec -it testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-m9vzc -- bash Follow the previously displayed method to identify the CPU cores the second pod is running on. Use the following script to start multiple iperf3 clients that will connect to each iperf3 server in the first pod: Note The script receives 3 parameters: server IP to connect to, the cores it will spawn the iperf3 processes to, and the duration the iperf3 test will run. Make sure to pass all 3 when initiating the script and providing the CPU cores as a range (28-50 in this example).

jq and bc should be installed on the pod to properly run it. iperf_client.sh Collapse Source Copy Copied! SERVER_IP=$1 CORES=$2 DUR=$3 total_bandwidth_Gbit=0 first_core=$( echo $CORES | cut -d "-" -f1) last_core=$( echo $CORES | cut -d "-" -f2) pids=() for i in $( seq $first_core $last_core); do port=$((5201 + i * 2)) cpu_core=$i output_file= "iperf3_client_results_$port.log" timeout $(( DUR +5 )) taskset -c $cpu_core iperf3 -c $SERVER_IP -p $port -t $DUR -Z -J > $output_file & pid=$! pids+=( "$pid" ) done for pid in "${pids[@]}" ; do wait $pid if [[ $? - ne 0 ]]; then echo "Process with PID $pid failed or timed out." fi done echo "Summary of iperf3 client results:" for i in $( seq $first_core $last_core); do port=$((5201 + i * 2)) output_file= "iperf3_client_results_$port.log" if [[ -f $output_file ]]; then echo "Results for port $port:" bandwidth_bps=$(jq '.end.sum_received.bits_per_second' $output_file) if [[ -n $bandwidth_bps ]]; then bandwidth_Gbit=$( echo "scale=3; $bandwidth_bps / 1000000000" | bc ) echo " Bandwidth: $bandwidth_Gbit Gbit/sec" total_bandwidth_Gbit=$( echo "scale=3; $total_bandwidth_Gbit + $bandwidth_Gbit" | bc ) rm $output_file else echo "No bandwidth data found in $output_file" fi else echo "No results found for port $port" fi done echo "Total Bandwidth across all streams: $total_bandwidth_Gbit Gbit/sec" Run the script and check the performance results: Second Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-m9vzc:/# chmod +x iperf_client.sh root@testapp-performance-567cfdbd4b-m9vzc:/# ./iperf_client.sh 10.233.68.3 28-50 30 Summary of iperf3 client results: Results for port 5257: Bandwidth: 10.299 Gbit/sec Results for port 5259: Bandwidth: 14.417 Gbit/sec Results for port 5261: Bandwidth: 26.517 Gbit/sec Results for port 5263: Bandwidth: 14.869 Gbit/sec Results for port 5265: Bandwidth: 6.053 Gbit/sec Results for port 5267: Bandwidth: 29.648 Gbit/sec Results for port 5269: Bandwidth: 16.708 Gbit/sec Results for port 5271: Bandwidth: 5.970 Gbit/sec Results for port 5273: Bandwidth: 10.411 Gbit/sec Results for port 5275: Bandwidth: 31.203 Gbit/sec Results for port 5277: Bandwidth: 14.025 Gbit/sec Results for port 5279: Bandwidth: 30.534 Gbit/sec Results for port 5281: Bandwidth: 13.452 Gbit/sec Results for port 5283: Bandwidth: 6.014 Gbit/sec Results for port 5285: Bandwidth: 25.819 Gbit/sec Results for port 5287: Bandwidth: 26.472 Gbit/sec Results for port 5289: Bandwidth: 5.940 Gbit/sec Results for port 5291: Bandwidth: 10.068 Gbit/sec Results for port 5293: Bandwidth: 5.981 Gbit/sec Results for port 5295: Bandwidth: 13.352 Gbit/sec Results for port 5297: Bandwidth: 29.973 Gbit/sec Results for port 5299: Bandwidth: 13.464 Gbit/sec Results for port 5301: Bandwidth: 31.478 Gbit/sec Total Bandwidth across all streams: 392.667 Gbit/sec

As part of the DPF system installation, DTS and Blueman DPUServices were deployed.

DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) collects data from built-in providers (data providers such as sysfs , ethtool and tc , and aggregation providers such as fluent_aggr and prometheus_aggr ), and from external telemetry applications.

DOCA BlueMan runs in the DPU as a standalone web dashboard and consolidates all the basic information, health, and telemetry counters into a single interface.

All the information that BlueMan provides is gathered from the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS).

To be able to log into BlueMan and view the local DTS instance data in a convenient way, the management IP address of the DPU should be entered to a web browser located in the same network as the DPU. In this RDG, it will be demonstrated by using RDP to connect to the jump node and opening a web browser in it (same as with MaaS, Firewall).

To find out the DPU management IP address in the 10.0.110.0/24 subnet, obtain the DPU names: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get dpus -n dpf-operator-system NAME READY PHASE AGE worker1-mt2404xz0c97 True Ready 74m worker2-mt2333xz0xvb True Ready 71m Obtain the DPU management IPs: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get dpus -n dpf-operator-system -o json | jq '.items[].status.addresses[0].address' | cut -d '"' -f2 10.0.110.88 10.0.110.89 In the RDP session, open a web browser and enter https://<DPU_INTERNAL_IP>. A warning of self-signed certificate should appear; click accept the risk and proceed. Afterwards it will open the login page: The login credentials to use are the same pair used for the SSH connection to the DPU ( ubuntu/ubuntu ). However, login straight away won't work and an additional certificate exception in the browser has to be made. Open another tab in the browser and enter https://<DPU_INTERNAL_IP>:10000. It will again prompt a warning of self-signed certificate; click accept the risk to add it to your browser exception list. Return to the BlueMan login page, enter the credentials, and you should be able to login.