On This Page
- Scope
- Abbreviations and Acronyms
- Introduction
- References
- Solution Architecture
- Deployment and Configuration
- Node and Switch Definitions
- Wiring
- Fabric Configuration
- Host Configuration
- K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration
- DPF Installation
- Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation
- HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS Services Validation
- Authors
RDG for DPF Host Trusted Multi-DPU with HBN + OVN-Kubernetes on DPU-1 and HBN + SNAP Virtio-fs on DPU-2
Created on December 25, 2025
Scope
This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides detailed instructions for deploying a Kubernetes (K8s) cluster using NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs and DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) in Host-Trusted mode. The guide covers setting up multiple services on multiple NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs: accelerated OVN-Kubernetes, Host-Based Networking (HBN) services, and additional complementary services on one DPU, while setting NVIDIA DOCA Storage-Defined Network Accelerated Processing (SNAP) in Virtio-fs mode with HBN on the other DPU .
This document is an extension of the RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services (referred to as the Baseline RDG ). It details the additional steps and modifications required to deploy SNAP-VirtioFS with HBN in addition to the services in the Baseline RDG and orchestrate them on a multiple DPUs.
Leveraging NVIDIA's DPF, administrators can provision and manage DPU resources within a Kubernetes cluster while deploying and orchestrating HBN, accelerated OVN-Kubernetes and SNAP Virtio-fs services on multiple DPUs. This approach enables full utilization of NVIDIA DPU hardware acceleration and offloading capabilities, maximizing data center workload efficiency and performance.
This guide is designed for experienced system administrators, system engineers, and solution architects who seek to deploy high-performance Kubernetes clusters and enable NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.
This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opiniated deployment example designed to address the use case described above
While other approaches may exist to implement similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this particular method
Abbreviations and Acronyms
Term
Definition
Term
Definition
BFB
BlueField Bootstream
OVN
Open Virtual Network
BGP
Border Gateway Protocol
PVC
Persistent Volume Claim
CNI
Container Network Interface
RDG
Reference Deployment Guide
CRD
Custom Resource Definition
RDMA
Remote Direct Memory Access
CSI
Container Storage Interface
SF
Scalable Function
DOCA
Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture
SFC
Service Function Chaining
DPF
DOCA Platform Framework
SNAP
Storage-Defined Network Accelerated Processing
DPU
Data Processing Unit
SR-IOV
Single Root Input/Output Virtualization
DTS
DOCA Telemetry Service
TOR
Top of Rack
HBN
Host Based Networking
VF
Virtual Function
IPAM
IP Address Management
VLAN
Virtual LAN (Local Area Network)
K8S
Kubernetes
VRR
Virtual Router Redundancy
MAAS
Metal as a Service
VTEP
Virtual Tunnel End Point
NFS
Network File System
VXLAN
Virtual Extensible LAN
Introduction
The NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity . BlueField-3 combines powerful computing, high-speed networking, and extensive programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for demanding workloads.
NVIDIA DOCA unlocks the full potential of the NVIDIA BlueField platform, enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. One such example is DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs service, which allows hardware-accelerated, software-defined Virtio-fs PCIe device emulation. Using BlueField, users can offload and accelerate networked file system operations from the host, freeing up resources for other tasks and improving overall system efficiency. The DOCA SNAP service presents networked filesystem mounted within the BlueField as local volume to the host, allowing applications to interact directly with raw remote file system volume and bypassing traditional filesystem overhead.
Another example is Host-based Networking (HBN), a DOCA service that allows network architects to design networks based on layer-3 (L3) protocols. HBN enables routing to run on the server side by using BlueField as a BGP router. The HBN solution encapsulates a set of network functions inside a container, which is deployed as a service pod on BlueField's Arm cores, and allows user to optimize performance and accelerate traffic routing using DPU hardware.
In this solution, the SNAP Virtio-fs service deployed via NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) is composed of multiple functional components packaged into containers, which DPF orchestrates to run together with HBN on a specific set of DPUs in a multiple DPUs cluster . DPF simplifies DPU management by providing orchestration through a Kubernetes API. It handles the provisioning and lifecycle management of DPUs, orchestrates specialized DPU services, and automates tasks such as service function chaining (SFC).
This RDG extends the capabilities of the DPF-managed Kubernetes cluster described in the RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services (referred to as the " Baseline RDG " ) by distributing the different DPU services between 2 pair of DPUs - one for OVN-Kubernetes, HBN, Blueman and DOCA Telemetry Service and additional DPU services as covered in the Baseline RDG, while the other pair for the SNAP Virtio-fs and an additional instance of the HBN service. T his approach provides more granular control over which DPUs run specific services and allowing for better resource allocation, service isolation and scalability. It also demonstrates performance optimizations, including Jumbo frame implementation, with results validated through standard FIO workload test.
References
- NVIDIA BlueField DPU
- NVIDIA DOCA
- NVIDIA DOCA HBN Service
- NVIDIA DOCA SNAP Service
- NVIDIA DPF Release Notes
- NVIDIA DPF GitHub Repository
- NVIDIA DPF System Overview
- NVIDIA Ethernet Switching
- NVIDIA Cumulus Linux
- NVIDIA Network Operator
- What is K8s?
- Kubespray
Solution Architecture
Key Components and Technologies
NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU)
The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.
NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework
NVIDIA DOCA™ unlocks the potential of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform. By harnessing the power of BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs, DOCA enables the rapid creation of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. It lets developers create software-defined, cloud-native, DPU- and SuperNIC-accelerated services with zero-trust protection, addressing the performance and security demands of modern data centers.
10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters
The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations.
NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.
The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.
NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches
Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds.
Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects.
NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum™ switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.
NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.
Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.
Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides:
- A highly available cluster
- Composable attributes
- Support for most popular Linux distributions
RDMA is a technology that allows computers in a network to exchange data without involving the processor, cache or operating system of either computer.
Like locally based DMA, RDMA improves throughput and performance and frees up compute resources.
Solution Design
Solution Logical Design
The logical design includes the following components:
1 x Hypervisor node (KVM based) with ConnectX-7
- 1 x Firewall VM
- 1 x Jump VM
- 1 x MAAS VM
- 1 x Storage Target VM
- 3 x VMs running all K8s management components for Host/DPU clusters
- 2 x Worker nodes, each with a 2 x BlueField-3 NIC
- Single 200 GbE High-Speed (HS) switch
1 GbE Host Management network
SFC Logical Diagram
The HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS services deployment leverages the Service Function Chaining (SFC) capabilities inherent in the DPF system, as described in the Baseline RDG for the HBN and OVN-Kubernetes (refer to section " Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation" ). The following SFC logical diagram displays the complete flow for all of the services involved in the implemented solution:
Volume Emulation Logical Diagram
The following logical diagram demonstrates the main components involved in a volume mount procedure to a workload pod.
In the Host Trusted mode, the hosts runs the SNAP CSI plugin, which performs all necessary actions to make storage resources available to the host. Users can utilize Kubernetes Storage APIs (StorageClass, PVC, PV, VolumeAttachment) to provision and attach storage to the host. Upon creation of PersistentVolumeClaim (PVC) object in the host cluster that references a storage class that specifies the SNAP CSI Plugin as its provisioner, the DPF storage subsystem components bring a NFS volume via NFS-kernel client to the required DPU K8s worker node. The DOCA SNAP service then emulates it as a Virtio-fs volume and presents the networked storage as local file system device to the host, which when requested by the kubelet is mounted into the Pod namespace by the SNAP CSI Plugin.
For a complete information about the different components involved in the emulation process and how they work together, refer to: DPF Storage Development Guide - NVIDIA Docs.
Firewall Design
The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:
- Firewall – Provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations
- Router – Enables internet access and connectivity between the host management network and the high-speed network
Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.
The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:
Software Stack Components
Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.
Bill of Materials
Deployment and Configuration
Node and Switch Definitions
These are the definitions and parameters used for deploying the demonstrated fabric :
Switch Port Usage
1
swp1-3
1
swp1-2,11-18
Hosts
Rack
Server Type
Server Name
Switch Port
IP and NICs
Default Gateway
Rack1
Hypervisor Node
|mgmt-switch:
swp1
hs-switch:
lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP
mgmt-br (interface eno2): -
hs-br (interface ens2f0np0): -
Trusted LAN GW
Rack1
Worker Node
mgmt-switch:
hs-switch:
ens14f0: 10.0.110.21/24
ens2f0np0/ens2f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22
ens4f0np0/ens4f1np1:
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Worker Node
mgmt-switch:
hs-switch:
ens14f0: 10.0.110.22/24
ens2f0np0/ens2f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22
ens4f0np0/ens4f1np1:
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Firewall (Virtual)
-
WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP
LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24
OPT1 (hs-br): 172.169.50.1/30
Trusted LAN GW
Rack1
Jump Node (Virtual)
-
enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24
10.0.110.254
Rack1
MAAS (Virtual)
-
enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Storage Target Node (Virtual)
-
enp1s0: 10.0.110.30/24
enp5s0np1: 10.0.124.1/24
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Master Node (Virtual)
-
enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Master Node (Virtual)
-
enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24
10.0.110.254
Rack1
Master Node (Virtual)
-
enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24
10.0.110.254
Wiring
Hypervisor Node
K8s Worker Node
Fabric Configuration
Updating Cumulus Linux
As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.
For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.
Configuring the Cumulus Linux Switch
The SN3700 switch (
hs-switch), is configured as follows:
The following commands configure BGP unnumbered on
hs-switch
Cumulus Linux enables the BGP equal-cost multipathing (ECMP) option by default
SN3700 Switch Console
nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10 vni 10
nv set evpn state enabled
nv set interface lo ipv4 address 11.0.0.101/32
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface swp1 ipv4 address 172.169.50.2/30
nv set interface swp1-2,11-18 link state up
nv set interface swp1-2,11-18 type swp
nv set interface swp2 bridge domain br_default access 10
nv set nve vxlan state enabled
nv set nve vxlan source address 11.0.0.101
nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65001
nv set router bgp state enabled
nv set router bgp graceful-restart mode full
nv set router bgp router-id 11.0.0.101
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute static state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11-14 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11-14 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp15-18 peer-group snap
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp15-18 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group snap remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group snap address-family l2vpn-evpn state enabled
nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 address-family ipv4-unicast
nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address
nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 address-family ipv4-unicast
nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address
nv config apply -y
The SN2201 switch (
mgmt-switch) is configured as follows:
SN2201 Switch Console
nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv set interface swp1-3 link state up
nv set interface swp1-3 type swp
nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default
nv config apply -y
Host Configuration
Make sure that the BIOS settings on the worker node servers have SR-IOV enabled and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance.
All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and must display the same interface name.
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Host Configuration").
Hypervisor Installation and Configuration
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Hypervisor Installation and Configuration").
Prepare Infrastructure Servers
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Prepare Infrastructure Servers") regarding Firewall VM, Jump VM, MaaS VM.
Provision Master VMs and Worker Nodes Using MaaS
Proceed with the instructions from the Baseline RDG until you reach the subsection "Deploy Master VMs using Cloud-Init".
Use the following cloud-init script instead of the one in the Baseline RDG to install the necessary software, ensure OVS bridge persistency and also configure correct routing to the storage target node:
Replace
enp1s0 and
brenp1s0 in the following cloud-init with your interface names as displayed in MaaS network tab.
Master nodes cloud-init
#cloud-config
system_info:
default_user:
name: depuser
passwd:
"$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/"
lock_passwd:
false
groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video]
sudo: [
"ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL"]
shell: /bin/bash
ssh_pwauth: True
package_upgrade:
true
runcmd:
- apt-get update
- apt-get -y install openvswitch-
switch nfs-common
- |
UPLINK_MAC=$(cat /sys/
class/net/enp1s0/address)
ovs-vsctl set Bridge brenp1s0 other-config:hwaddr=$UPLINK_MAC
ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-id brenp1s0 -- br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-uplink enp1s0
- |
cat <<
'EOF' | tee /etc/netplan/
99-
static-route.yaml
network:
version:
2
bridges:
brenp1s0:
routes:
- to:
10.0.
124.1
via:
10.0.
110.30
EOF
- netplan apply
After that proceed exactly as instructed in the Baseline RDG, and in addition to the verification commands mentioned there, run the following command to verify that the static route has been configured correctly:
Master1 Console
root@master1:~# ip r
default via 10.0.110.254 dev brenp1s0 proto static
10.0.110.0/24 dev brenp1s0 proto kernel scope link src 10.0.110.1
10.0.124.1 via 10.0.110.30 dev brenp1s0 proto static
No changes from the Baseline RDG to the worker nodes provisioning.
Make sure that you see two BlueField-3 devices in the network tab in MaaS for the worker nodes after their commissioning.
Storage Target Configuration
The Storage target node is a separate, manually configured node in this RDG.
It will be a VM running on the hypervisor, with ConnectX-7 NIC and NVMe SSD disk attached to it as PCIe devices using PCI passthrough.
Suggested specifications:
- vCPU: 8
- RAM: 32GB
Storage:
- VirtIO disk of 60GB size
- NVMe SSD of 1.7TB size
Network interface:
- Bridge device, connected to
mgmt-br
- Bridge device, connected to
Procedure:
- Perform a regular Ubuntu 24.04 installation on the Storage target VM.
Create the following Netplan configuration to enable internet connectivity, DNS resolution and set an IP in the storage high-speed subnet :Note
Replace
enp1s0and
enp5s0np1with your interface names.
Storage Target netplan
network: version:
2ethernets: enp1s0: addresses: -
"10.0.110.30/24"mtu:
9000nameservers: addresses: -
10.0.
110.252search: - dpf.rdg.local.domain routes: - to:
"default"via:
"10.0.110.254"enp5s0np1: addresses: -
"10.0.124.1/24"mtu:
9000
Apply the netplan configuration:
Storage Target Console
depuser@storage-target:~$ sudo netplan apply
Update and upgrade the system:
Storage Target Console
sudo apt update -y sudo apt upgrade -y
Create XFS file system on the NVMe disk and mount it on
/srv/nfsdirectory:Note
Replace
/dev/nvme0n1with your device name.
Storage Target Console
sudo mkfs.xfs /dev/nvme0n1 sudo mkdir -m 777 /srv/nfs/ sudo mount /dev/nvme0n1 /srv/nfs/
Set the mount to be persistent:
Storage Target Console
$ sudo blkid /dev/nvme0n1 /dev/nvme0n1: UUID="b37df0a9-d741-4222-82c9-7a3d66ffc0e1" BLOCK_SIZE="512" TYPE="xfs" $ echo "/dev/disk/by-uuid/b37df0a9-d741-4222-82c9-7a3d66ffc0e1 /srv/nfs xfs defaults 0 1" | sudo tee -a /etc/fstab
Install and configure an NFS server with the
/srv/nfsdirectory:
Storage Target Console
sudo apt install -y nfs-server echo "/srv/nfs/ 10.0.110.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check)" | sudo tee -a /etc/exports echo "/srv/nfs/ 10.0.124.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check)" | sudo tee -a /etc/exports
Restart the NFS server:
Storage Target Console
sudo systemctl restart nfs-server
Create the directory
shareunder
/srv/nfswith the same permissions as the parent directory:
Storage Target Console
sudo mkdir -m 777 /srv/nfs/share
K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration
Kubespray Deployment and Configuration
The procedures for initial Kubernetes cluster deployment using Kubespray for the master nodes, and subsequent verification, remain unchanged from the Baseline RDG (Section "K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration", Subsections: "Kubespray Deployment and Configuration", "Deploying Cluster Using Kubespray Ansible Playbook","K8s Deployment Verification".
As in Baseline RDG, Worker nodes are added later, after DPF and prerequisite components for accelerated CNI are installed.
DPF Installation
The DPF installation process (Operator, System components) largely follows the Baseline RDG. The primary modifications occur during "DPU Provisioning and Service Installation" to deploy HBN+OVN-Kubernetes on the 1st DPU and HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS on the 2nd DPU.
Software Prerequisites and Required Variables
Refer to the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "Software Prerequisites and Required Variables") for software prerequisites (like
helm,
envsubst) and the required environment variables defined in
manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env.
As opposed to the Baseline RDG, not all the commands will be run from
docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-ovnk. Until further instructed in this RDG, assume that the commands are executed from this directory
Make sure that
DPU_P0and
DPU_P0_VF1variables are set with the interface name of the BlueField-3 that you intend to run OVN-Kubernetes on
CNI Installation
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "CNI Installation").
DPF Operator Installation
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF Operator Installation").
DPF System Installation
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF System Installation").
Install Components to Enable Accelerated CNI Nodes
No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "Install Components to Enable Accelerated CNI Nodes").
DPU Provisioning and Service Installation
In addition to the adjustments that outlined in the Baseline RDG, the following modification is needed:
Add
nodeSelectorto the ovn DPUServiceInterface so it will only be applied to the DPU cluster nodes managed by the
ovn-hbnDPUDeployment:
manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/ovn-iface.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: ovn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: nodeSelector: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment:
"dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn"template: metadata: labels: port: ovn spec: interfaceType: ovn
After adding those modifications, proceed as described in the Baseline RDG until "Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation" section.
Due to known issue Long DPU provisioning time when multiple DPUs are provisioned on the same node, the K8s cluster scale-out is done right after the first DPUDeployment and its services installation to prevent simultaneous DPUs provisioning. Inevitably, it will require two host power-cycles (one for each DPU pair).
The procedure to add worker nodes to the cluster remains unchanged from the Baseline RDG (Section "K8s Cluster Scale-out", Subsection "Add Worker Nodes to the Cluster").
As workers are added to the cluster, DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.
At this point, the first DPUDeployment is ready and it's possible to continue to the second.
In another tab, change directory to readme.md of
hbn-snap use-case
from where all the commands will be run in this tab:
Jump Node Console
cd doca-platform/docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-snap
Use the following file to define the required variables for the installation:
You can leave the values of
DPUCLUSTER_VIP,
DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE and
NFS_SERVER_IP empty since they won't be required for the next steps.
manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer
for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=
10.0.
110.200
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management
interface of the control plane node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=brenp1s0
## DPU2_P0 is the name of the first port of the 2nd DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
export DPU2_P0=ens4f0np0
## IP address of the NFS server used
for storing the BFB image.
## NOTE: This environment variable does NOT control the address of the NFS server used as a remote target by SNAP VirtioFS.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=
10.0.
110.253
## The repository URL
for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The repository URL
for the HBN container image.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
## The repository URL
for the SNAP VFS container image.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_vfs
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in
this guide.
export TAG=v25.
10.0
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BFB_URL=
"https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"
Export environment variables for the installation:
Jump Node Console
source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env
Since all the steps of the DPF installation up until the "DPU provisioning and service installation" have already been done, proceed to apply the files under
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs . However, few adjustments need to be made to support multi-dpu deployment and preserve consistency with the other DPUDeployment and DPUServices that were installed previously:
Edit the
dpudeployment.yamlbased on the following configuration to support multi-dpu and set high MTU suited for performance:
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/dpudeployment.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: hbn-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG flavor: hbn-snap-virtiofs-$TAG dpuSets: - nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"dpuAnnotations: storage.nvidia.com/preferred-dpu:
"true"nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"dpuSelector: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: $DPU2_P0 services: doca-hbn: serviceTemplate: doca-hbn serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn snap-csi-plugin: serviceTemplate: snap-csi-plugin serviceConfiguration: snap-csi-plugin snap-host-controller: serviceTemplate: snap-host-controller serviceConfiguration: snap-host-controller snap-node-driver: serviceTemplate: snap-node-driver serviceConfiguration: snap-node-driver doca-snap: serviceTemplate: doca-snap serviceConfiguration: doca-snap fs-storage-dpu-plugin: serviceTemplate: fs-storage-dpu-plugin serviceConfiguration: fs-storage-dpu-plugin nfs-csi-controller: serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller nfs-csi-controller-dpu: serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller-dpu serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller-dpu serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p0 - service: name: doca-hbn
interface: p0_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p1 - service: name: doca-hbn
interface: p1_if - ports: - service: name: doca-snap
interface: app_sf ipam: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool - service: name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
interface: app_sf ipam: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool - service: name: doca-hbn
interface: snap_if serviceMTU:
9000
Remove
physical-ifaces.yamlsince the DPUServiceInterfaces for the uplinks
p0/p1have already been created and
pf0vf10-rep/pf1vf10-reparen't relevant for this deployment.
Jump Node Console
rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/physical-ifaces.yaml
Apply the same for
hbn-ipam.yamlsince it won't need any IP allocation on those subnets:
Jump Node Console
rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-ipam.yaml
Remove
bfb.yamland
hbn-loopback-ipam.yamlsince they were already created:
Jump Node Console
rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/bfb.yaml rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml
Edit
hbn-dpuserviceconfig.yamlbased on the following configuration file:Note
The changes include, but are not limited to:
Setting a different
bgp_peer_groupfor the 2nd HBN service.
Adjusting
bgp_autonomous_systemvalues based on the loopback IPAM.
Removal of unnecessary interfaces, annotations and EVPN distributed symmetric routing configuration.
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-dpuserviceconfig.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |- [ {
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_lo",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"loopback"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool"}} ] helmChart: values: configuration: perDPUValuesYAML: | - hostnamePattern:
"*"values: bgp_peer_group: snap-hbn startupYAMLJ2: | - header: model: BLUEFIELD nvue-api-version: nvue_v1 rev-id:
1.0version: HBN
3.0.
0- set: evpn: enable: on route-advertise: {} bridge: domain: br_default: vlan:
'10': vni:
'10': {}
interface: lo: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/
32: {} type: loopback p0_if,p1_if,snap_if: type: swp link: mtu:
9000snap_if: bridge: domain: br_default: access:
10nve: vxlan: arp-nd-suppress: on enable: on source: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} router: bgp: enable: on graceful-restart: mode: full vrf:
default: router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on multipaths: ebgp:
16l2vpn-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ ( ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip.split(
".")[
3] |
int) +
65101}} enable: on neighbor: p0_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off p1_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off path-selection: multipath: aspath-ignore: on peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on l2vpn-evpn: enable: on remote-as: external router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} interfaces: - name: p0_if network: mybrhbn - name: p1_if network: mybrhbn - name: snap_if network: mybrhbn
Edit
hbn-dpuservicetemplate.yamlto request 3 SFs instead of 5 since it only uses 3 DPUServiceInterfaces:
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-dpuservicetemplate.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName:
"doca-hbn"helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version:
1.0.
5chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag:
3.2.
1-doca3.
2.1resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf:
3
Edit
snap-csi-plugin-dpuserviceconfiguration.yamlso it will use
hostNetwork:
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-csi-plugin-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: snap-csi-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-csi-plugin upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect:
falseserviceConfiguration: deployInCluster:
truehelmChart: values: host: snapCsiPlugin: enabled:
trueemulationMode:
"virtiofs"controller: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"operator: Exists node: hostNetwork:
true
The rest of the configuration files remain the same, including:
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA SNAP.
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/doca-snap-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: doca-snap serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: docaSnap: enabled:
trueenv: XLIO_ENABLED:
"0"image: repository: $SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag:
1.5.
0-doca3.
2.0interfaces: - name: app_sf network: mybrsfc
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/doca-snap-dpuservicetemplate.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-snap namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: doca-snap helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage values: serviceDaemonSet: resources: memory:
"2Gi"hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"cpu:
"8"nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1resourceRequirements: memory:
"2Gi"hugepages-2Mi:
"4Gi"cpu:
"8"nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Host Controller.
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-host-controller-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: snap-host-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect:
falseserviceConfiguration: deployInCluster:
truehelmChart: values: host: snapHostController: enabled:
trueconfig: targetNamespace: dpf-operator-system affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"operator: Exists
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-host-controller-dpuservicetemplate.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: snap-host-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Node Driver.
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-node-driver-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: snap-node-driver namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: deployCrds:
truesnapNodeDriver: enabled:
true
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-node-driver-dpuservicetemplate.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: snap-node-driver namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP CSI Plugin.
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-csi-plugin-dpuservicetemplate.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: snap-csi-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: snap-csi-plugin helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for FS Storage DPU Plugin.
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin serviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: fsStorageVendorDpuPlugin: enabled:
trueinterfaces: - name: app_sf network: mybrsfc
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-dpuservicetemplate.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin helmChart: source: repoURL: $REGISTRY version: $TAG chart: dpf-storage values: serviceDaemonSet: resources: nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1resourceRequirements: nvidia.com/bf_sf:
1
DPUServiceConfiguration, DPUServiceTemplate and DPUServiceCredentialRequest for NFS CSI Controller (host).
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect:
falseserviceConfiguration: deployInCluster:
truehelmChart: values: host: enabled:
trueconfig: # required parameter, name of the secret that contains connection # details to access the DPU cluster. #
thissecret should be created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest API. dpuClusterSecret: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpuservicetemplate.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller helmChart: source: repoURL: oci:
//ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-chartsversion: v0.
2.0chart: nfs-csi-controller
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpuservicecredentialrequest.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller-credentials namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: duration: 24h serviceAccount: name: nfs-csi-controller-sa namespace: dpf-operator-system targetCluster: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 type: tokenFile secret: name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials namespace: dpf-operator-system
DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for NFS CSI Controller (DPU).
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu upgradePolicy: applyNodeEffect:
falseserviceConfiguration: helmChart: values: dpu: enabled:
truestorageClasses: # List of storage classes to be created
fornfs-csi # These StorageClass names should be used in the StorageVendor settings - name: nfs-csi parameters: server:
10.0.
124.1share: /srv/nfs/share rbacRoles: nfsCsiController: # the name of the service account
fornfs-csi-controller #
thisvalue must be aligned with the value from the DPUServiceCredentialRequest serviceAccount: nfs-csi-controller-sa
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-dpuservicetemplate.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu helmChart: source: repoURL: oci:
//ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-chartsversion: v0.
2.0chart: nfs-csi-controller
DPUServiceIPAM for storage.
manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/storage-ipam.yaml
--- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: storage-pool namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: metadata: labels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool ipv4Subnet: subnet:
"10.0.124.0/24"gateway:
"10.0.124.1"perNodeIPCount:
8
Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:
Jump Node Console
cat manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
Verify the DPU and Service installation by ensuring the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled, that the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled, that the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled, and that the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-wm2mm condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-knmzt condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-97654 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-sckmp condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-xwd66 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-csi-plugin-crv7d condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-host-controller-b56jw condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-node-driver-gcmls condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/storage-pool condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p0-if-qhqrv condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p1-if-dxm6p condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-snap-if-9qgb2 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-app-sf-zvqbl condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-app-sf-cdpq4 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-snap-rbvvs condition met
K8s Cluster Scale-out
Add Worker Nodes to the Cluster
Since the worker nodes have already been added to the cluster, the second pair DPU provisioning should start immediately.
Verification
To follow the progress of the DPU provisioning, run the following command to check in which phase it currently is :
Jump Node Console
$ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_... Dpu Node Name: worker1 Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:08Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:09:14Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:09:14Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:04Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:08Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:05Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:09Z Type: OSInstalled Phase: OS Installing Dpu Node Name: worker2 Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:06Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:09:14Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:09:14Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:04Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:06Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:04Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T16:10:06Z Type: OSInstalled Phase: OS Installing
Validate that the DPUs have been provisioned successfully by ensuring they're in ready state:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker1-mt2438xz0263 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker1-mt2516604v3j condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker2-mt2438xz0265 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker2-mt2516604w9z condition met
Ensure that the following DaemonSets have 2 ready replicas:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin daemonset.apps/kube-multus-ds condition met daemonset.apps/sriov-network-config-daemon condition met daemonset.apps/sriov-device-plugin condition met $ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-node-dpu-host daemonset.apps/ovn-kubernetes-node-dpu-host condition met
Validate that all the different DPUServices , DPUServiceIPAMs , DPUServiceInterfaces and DPUServiceChains objects are now in ready state:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l 'svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment in (dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn,dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap)' dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/blueman-w7rkk condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-wm2mm condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-knmzt condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/dts-thsl5 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-97654 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-skl2g condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-sckmp condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-xwd66 condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-s8k5c condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-csi-plugin-crv7d condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-host-controller-b56jw condition met dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-node-driver-gcmls condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/storage-pool condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p0-if-qhqrv condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p1-if-dxm6p condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-snap-if-9qgb2 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-app-sf-zvqbl condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-app-sf-cdpq4 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p0-if-8t6gz condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p1-if-7mfn7 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-pf2dpu2-if-7shwq condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-snap-rbvvs condition met dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-hbn-lmxw2 condition met
Verify the status of the DPUDeployments using the following command:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 4h32m └─DPUDeployments └─2 DPUDeployments... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 4h28m See hbn-snap, ovn-hbn
Congratulations—the DPF system has been successfully installed!
Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation
No changes from the Baseline RDG (Section "Verification", Subsection "Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation").
HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS Services Validation
Perform the following steps to validate HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS services functionality and performance:
The following YAML files define the DPUStorageVendor for NFS CSI and the DPUStoragePolicy for filesystem policy:
manifests/07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/nfs-csi-dpustoragevendor.yaml
--- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUStorageVendor metadata: name: nfs-csi namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: storageClassName: nfs-csi pluginName: nvidia-fs
manifests/07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/policy-fs-dpustoragepolicy.yaml
--- apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUStoragePolicy metadata: name: policy-fs namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuStorageVendors: - nfs-csi selectionAlgorithm:
"NumberVolumes"parameters: {}
Apply the previous YAML files:
Jump Node Console
cat manifests/07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
Verify the DPUStorageVendor and DPUStoragePolicy objects are ready:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all dpustoragevendor.storage.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all dpustoragepolicy.storage.dpu.nvidia.com/policy-fs condition met
Deploy storage test pods that mount a storage volume provided by SNAP VirtioFS:
Jump Node Console
kubectl apply -f manifests/08.2-storage-test-virtiofs
Check if the pod is ready and the virtiofs-tag name:
Jump Node Console
$ kubectl wait statefulsets --for=jsonpath='{.status.readyReplicas}'=1 storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf statefulset.apps/storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf condition met $ kubectl get dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com -A -o json | jq '.items[0].status.dpu.virtioFSAttrs.filesystemTag' "9c8eda4f518fc303tag"
Connect to the test pod, validate that the
virtiofsfilesystem is mounted with the previous tag name and install the
fiosoftware:
Jump Node Console
depuser@jump:~$ kubectl exec -it storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0 -- bash root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# df -Th Filesystem Type Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on overlay overlay 439G 20G 397G 5% / tmpfs tmpfs 64M 0 64M 0% /dev 9c8eda4f518fc303tag virtiofs 1.8T 35G 1.8T 2% /mnt/vol1 /dev/nvme0n1p2 ext4 439G 20G 397G 5% /etc/hosts shm tmpfs 64M 0 64M 0% /dev/shm tmpfs tmpfs 251G 12K 251G 1% /run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /proc/acpi tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /proc/scsi tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /sys/firmware tmpfs tmpfs 126G 0 126G 0% /sys/devices/virtual/powercap root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# apt update -y root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# apt install -y fio vim
Configure the following FIO job file:
job-4k.fio
[global] ioengine=libaio direct=1 iodepth=32 rw=read bs=4k size=1G numjobs=8 runtime=60 time_based group_reporting [job1] filename=/mnt/vol1/test.fio
Run the FIO job and check the performance:
Storage Test Pod Console
root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# fio job-4k.fio job1: (g=0): rw=read, bs=4K-4K/4K-4K/4K-4K, ioengine=libaio, iodepth=32 ... fio-2.2.10 ... ... Starting 8 processes job1: Laying out IO file(s) (1 file(s) / 1024MB) Jobs: 8 (f=8): [R(8)] [100.0% done] [826.1MB/0KB/0KB /s] [212K/0/0 iops] [eta 00m:00s] job1: (groupid=0, jobs=8): err= 0: pid=1183: Mon Dec 1 10:31:32 2025 read : io=47664MB, bw=813351KB/s, iops=203337, runt= 60008msec slat (usec): min=0, max=679, avg= 6.90, stdev= 4.13 clat (usec): min=167, max=135036, avg=1250.42, stdev=4941.25 lat (usec): min=170, max=135038, avg=1257.36, stdev=4940.79 clat percentiles (usec): | 1.00th=[ 258], 5.00th=[ 278], 10.00th=[ 286], 20.00th=[ 298], | 30.00th=[ 302], 40.00th=[ 310], 50.00th=[ 314], 60.00th=[ 322], | 70.00th=[ 326], 80.00th=[ 338], 90.00th=[ 358], 95.00th=[ 470], | 99.00th=[27520], 99.50th=[32128], 99.90th=[46336], 99.95th=[52992], | 99.99th=[68096] bw (KB /s): min=85832, max=121912, per=12.51%, avg=101789.00, stdev=5105.93 lat (usec) : 250=0.39%, 500=95.22%, 750=0.55%, 1000=0.01% lat (msec) : 2=0.01%, 4=0.01%, 10=0.01%, 20=1.05%, 50=2.70% lat (msec) : 100=0.07%, 250=0.01% cpu : usr=2.78%, sys=24.20%, ctx=8652632, majf=0, minf=340 IO depths : 1=0.1%, 2=0.1%, 4=0.1%, 8=0.1%, 16=0.1%, 32=100.0%, >=64=0.0% submit : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% complete : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.1%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0% issued : total=r=12201896/w=0/d=0, short=r=0/w=0/d=0, drop=r=0/w=0/d=0 latency : target=0, window=0, percentile=100.00%, depth=32 Run status group 0 (all jobs): READ: io=47664MB, aggrb=813351KB/s, minb=813351KB/s, maxb=813351KB/s, mint=60008msec, maxt=60008msec
Done.
Authors
Guy Zilberman is a solution architect at NVIDIA's Networking Solution s Labs, bringing extensive experience from several leadership roles in cloud computing. He specializes in designing and implementing solutions for cloud and containerized workloads, leveraging NVIDIA's advanced networking technologies. His work primarily focuses on open-source cloud infrastructure, with expertise in platforms such as Kubernetes (K8s) and OpenStack.
|
Over the past few years, Vitaliy Razinkov has been working as a Solutions Architect on the NVIDIA Networking team, responsible for complex Kubernetes/OpenShift and Microsoft's leading solutions, research and design. He previously spent more than 25 years in senior positions at several companies. Vitaliy has written several reference design guides on Microsoft technologies, RoCE/RDMA accelerated machine learning in Kubernetes/OpenShift, and container solutions, all of which are available on the NVIDIA Networking Documentation website.
This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”) makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assumes no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality. NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice. Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete. NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgement, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.