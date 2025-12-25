NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Solutions  RDG for DPF Host Trusted Multi-DPU with HBN + OVN-Kubernetes on DPU-1 and HBN + SNAP Virtio-fs on DPU-2

RDG for DPF Host Trusted Multi-DPU with HBN + OVN-Kubernetes on DPU-1 and HBN + SNAP Virtio-fs on DPU-2

Created on December 25, 2025

Scope

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides detailed instructions for deploying a Kubernetes (K8s) cluster using NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs and DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) in Host-Trusted mode. The guide covers setting up multiple services on multiple NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs: accelerated OVN-Kubernetes, Host-Based Networking (HBN) services, and additional complementary services on one DPU, while setting NVIDIA DOCA Storage-Defined Network Accelerated Processing (SNAP) in Virtio-fs mode with HBN on the other DPU .

This document is an extension of the RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services (referred to as the Baseline RDG ). It details the additional steps and modifications required to deploy SNAP-VirtioFS with HBN in addition to the services in the Baseline RDG and orchestrate them on a multiple DPUs.

Leveraging NVIDIA's DPF, administrators can provision and manage DPU resources within a Kubernetes cluster while deploying and orchestrating HBN, accelerated OVN-Kubernetes and SNAP Virtio-fs services on multiple DPUs. This approach enables full utilization of NVIDIA DPU hardware acceleration and offloading capabilities, maximizing data center workload efficiency and performance.

This guide is designed for experienced system administrators, system engineers, and solution architects who seek to deploy high-performance Kubernetes clusters and enable NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.

Note

  • This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opiniated deployment example designed to address the use case described above

  • While other approaches may exist to implement similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this particular method

Abbreviations and Acronyms

Term

Definition

Term

Definition

BFB

BlueField Bootstream

OVN

Open Virtual Network

BGP

Border Gateway Protocol

PVC

Persistent Volume Claim

CNI

Container Network Interface

RDG

Reference Deployment Guide

CRD

Custom Resource Definition

RDMA

Remote Direct Memory Access

CSI

Container Storage Interface

SF

Scalable Function

DOCA

Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture

SFC

Service Function Chaining

DPF

DOCA Platform Framework

SNAP

Storage-Defined Network Accelerated Processing

DPU

Data Processing Unit

SR-IOV

Single Root Input/Output Virtualization

DTS

DOCA Telemetry Service

TOR

Top of Rack

HBN

Host Based Networking

VF

Virtual Function

IPAM

IP Address Management

VLAN

Virtual LAN (Local Area Network)

K8S

Kubernetes

VRR

Virtual Router Redundancy

MAAS

Metal as a Service

VTEP

Virtual Tunnel End Point

NFS

Network File System

VXLAN

Virtual Extensible LAN

Introduction

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 data processing unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity . BlueField-3 combines powerful computing, high-speed networking, and extensive programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for demanding workloads.

NVIDIA DOCA unlocks the full potential of the NVIDIA BlueField platform, enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. One such example is DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs service, which allows hardware-accelerated, software-defined Virtio-fs PCIe device emulation. Using BlueField, users can offload and accelerate networked file system operations from the host, freeing up resources for other tasks and improving overall system efficiency. The DOCA SNAP service presents networked filesystem mounted within the BlueField as local volume to the host, allowing applications to interact directly with raw remote file system volume and bypassing traditional filesystem overhead.

Another example is Host-based Networking (HBN), a DOCA service that allows network architects to design networks based on layer-3 (L3) protocols. HBN enables routing to run on the server side by using BlueField as a BGP router. The HBN solution encapsulates a set of network functions inside a container, which is deployed as a service pod on BlueField's Arm cores, and allows user to optimize performance and accelerate traffic routing using DPU hardware.

In this solution, the SNAP Virtio-fs service deployed via NVIDIA DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) is composed of multiple functional components packaged into containers, which DPF orchestrates to run together with HBN on a specific set of DPUs in a multiple DPUs cluster . DPF simplifies DPU management by providing orchestration through a Kubernetes API. It handles the provisioning and lifecycle management of DPUs, orchestrates specialized DPU services, and automates tasks such as service function chaining (SFC).

This RDG extends the capabilities of the DPF-managed Kubernetes cluster described in the RDG for DPF with OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services (referred to as the " Baseline RDG " ) by distributing the different DPU services between 2 pair of DPUs - one for OVN-Kubernetes, HBN, Blueman and DOCA Telemetry Service and additional DPU services as covered in the Baseline RDG, while the other pair for the SNAP Virtio-fs and an additional instance of the HBN service. T his approach provides more granular control over which DPUs run specific services and allowing for better resource allocation, service isolation and scalability. It also demonstrates performance optimizations, including Jumbo frame implementation, with results validated through standard FIO workload test.

References

    Solution Architecture

    Key Components and Technologies

    • NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU)

      The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.

    • NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework

      NVIDIA DOCA™ unlocks the potential of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform. By harnessing the power of BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs, DOCA enables the rapid creation of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. It lets developers create software-defined, cloud-native, DPU- and SuperNIC-accelerated services with zero-trust protection, addressing the performance and security demands of modern data centers.

    • NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs

      10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters

      The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations.

      NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.

    • NVIDIA LinkX Cables

      The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.

    • NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches

      Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds.

      Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects.

      NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.

    • NVIDIA Cumulus Linux

      NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.

    • Kubernetes

      Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

    • Kubespray

      Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides:

      • A highly available cluster
      • Composable attributes
      • Support for most popular Linux distributions

    • RDMA

      RDMA is a technology that allows computers in a network to exchange data without involving the processor, cache or operating system of either computer.

      Like locally based DMA, RDMA improves throughput and performance and frees up compute resources.

    Solution Design

    Solution Logical Design

    The logical design includes the following components:

    • 1 x Hypervisor node (KVM based) with ConnectX-7

      • 1 x Firewall VM
      • 1 x Jump VM
      • 1 x MAAS VM
      • 1 x Storage Target VM
      • 3 x VMs running all K8s management components for Host/DPU clusters
    • 2 x Worker nodes, each with a 2 x BlueField-3 NIC
    • Single 200 GbE High-Speed (HS) switch

    • 1 GbE Host Management network

      MultiDPU_Solution_Logical_Design_VM_Storage_Target-version-1-modificationdate-1764849454227-api-v2.png

    SFC Logical Diagram

    The HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS services deployment leverages the Service Function Chaining (SFC) capabilities inherent in the DPF system, as described in the Baseline RDG for the HBN and OVN-Kubernetes (refer to section " Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation" ). The following SFC logical diagram displays the complete flow for all of the services involved in the implemented solution:

    MultiDPU_sfc_updated-version-1-modificationdate-1766702987631-api-v2.png

    Volume Emulation Logical Diagram

    The following logical diagram demonstrates the main components involved in a volume mount procedure to a workload pod.

    In the Host Trusted mode, the hosts runs the SNAP CSI plugin, which performs all necessary actions to make storage resources available to the host. Users can utilize Kubernetes Storage APIs (StorageClass, PVC, PV, VolumeAttachment) to provision and attach storage to the host. Upon creation of PersistentVolumeClaim (PVC) object in the host cluster that references a storage class that specifies the SNAP CSI Plugin as its provisioner, the DPF storage subsystem components bring a NFS volume via NFS-kernel client to the required DPU K8s worker node. The DOCA SNAP service then emulates it as a Virtio-fs volume and presents the networked storage as local file system device to the host, which when requested by the kubelet is mounted into the Pod namespace by the SNAP CSI Plugin.

    Info

    For a complete information about the different components involved in the emulation process and how they work together, refer to: DPF Storage Development Guide - NVIDIA Docs.

    VirtioFS_Device_Emulation_Diagram_final-version-1-modificationdate-1766700044214-api-v2.png

    Firewall Design

    The pfSense firewall in this solution serves a dual purpose:

    • Firewall – Provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations
    • Router – Enables internet access and connectivity between the host management network and the high-speed network

    Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address in the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.
    The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:

    FW_Design_MultiDPU_SNAP-version-1-modificationdate-1765285430627-api-v2.png

    Software Stack Components

    Software_Stack_v25.10.0_2-version-1-modificationdate-1766674545017-api-v2.png

    Warning

    Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.

    Bill of Materials

    Bill_Of_Materials_MultiDPU_SNAP-version-1-modificationdate-1765285606340-api-v2.png

    Deployment and Configuration

    Node and Switch Definitions

    These are the definitions and parameters used for deploying the demonstrated fabric :

    Switch Port Usage

    mgmt-switch

    1

    swp1-3

    hs-switch

    1

    swp1-2,11-18

    Hosts

    Rack

    Server Type

    Server Name

    Switch Port

    IP and NICs

    Default Gateway

    Rack1

    Hypervisor Node

    hypervisor

    		mgmt-switch: swp1

    hs-switch: swp1-swp2

    lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP

    mgmt-br (interface eno2): -

    hs-br (interface ens2f0np0): -

    Trusted LAN GW

    Rack1

    Worker Node

    worker1

    mgmt-switch: swp2

    hs-switch: swp11-swp12, swp15-swp16

    ens14f0: 10.0.110.21/24

    ens2f0np0/ens2f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22

    ens4f0np0/ens4f1np1:

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    Worker Node

    worker2

    mgmt-switch: swp3

    hs-switch: swp13-swp14, swp17-swp18

    ens14f0: 10.0.110.22/24

    ens2f0np0/ens2f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22

    ens4f0np0/ens4f1np1:

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    Firewall (Virtual)

    fw

    -

    WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP

    LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24

    OPT1 (hs-br): 172.169.50.1/30

    Trusted LAN GW

    Rack1

    Jump Node (Virtual)

    jump

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    MAAS (Virtual)

    maas

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    Storage Target Node (Virtual)

    storage-target

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.30/24

    enp5s0np1: 10.0.124.1/24

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    Master Node (Virtual)

    master1

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    Master Node (Virtual)

    master2

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24

    10.0.110.254

    Rack1

    Master Node (Virtual)

    master3

    -

    enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24

    10.0.110.254

    Wiring

    Hypervisor Node

    MultiDPU_Hypervisor-version-1-modificationdate-1764850228973-api-v2.png

    K8s Worker Node

    K8s_Worker_Node_MultiDPU-version-1-modificationdate-1764855574020-api-v2.png

    Fabric Configuration

    Updating Cumulus Linux

    As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

    For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

    Configuring the Cumulus Linux Switch

    The SN3700 switch (hs-switch), is configured as follows:

    Info

    • The following commands configure BGP unnumbered on hs-switch

    • Cumulus Linux enables the BGP equal-cost multipathing (ECMP) option by default

    SN3700 Switch Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 10 vni 10
nv set evpn state enabled
nv set interface lo ipv4 address 11.0.0.101/32
nv set interface lo type loopback
nv set interface swp1 ipv4 address 172.169.50.2/30
nv set interface swp1-2,11-18 link state up
nv set interface swp1-2,11-18 type swp
nv set interface swp2 bridge domain br_default access 10
nv set nve vxlan state enabled
nv set nve vxlan source address 11.0.0.101
nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65001
nv set router bgp state enabled
nv set router bgp graceful-restart mode full
nv set router bgp router-id 11.0.0.101
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute static state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp state enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11-14 peer-group hbn
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp11-14 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp15-18 peer-group snap
nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp15-18 type unnumbered
nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore enabled
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group snap remote-as external
nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group snap address-family l2vpn-evpn state enabled
nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 address-family ipv4-unicast
nv set vrf default router static 0.0.0.0/0 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address
nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 address-family ipv4-unicast
nv set vrf default router static 10.0.110.0/24 via 172.169.50.1 type ipv4-address
nv config apply -y

    The SN2201 switch (mgmt-switch) is configured as follows:

    SN2201 Switch Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1
nv set interface swp1-3 link state up
nv set interface swp1-3 type swp
nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default
nv config apply -y

    Host Configuration

    Warning

    Make sure that the BIOS settings on the worker node servers have SR-IOV enabled and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance.

    All worker nodes must have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and must display the same interface name.

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Host Configuration").

    Hypervisor Installation and Configuration

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Hypervisor Installation and Configuration").

    Prepare Infrastructure Servers

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "Deployment and Configuration", Subsection "Prepare Infrastructure Servers") regarding Firewall VM, Jump VM, MaaS VM.

    Provision Master VMs and Worker Nodes Using MaaS

    Proceed with the instructions from the Baseline RDG until you reach the subsection "Deploy Master VMs using Cloud-Init".

    Use the following cloud-init script instead of the one in the Baseline RDG to install the necessary software, ensure OVS bridge persistency and also configure correct routing to the storage target node:

    Note

    Replace enp1s0 and brenp1s0 in the following cloud-init with your interface names as displayed in MaaS network tab.

    Master nodes cloud-init

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    #cloud-config
system_info:
  default_user:
    name: depuser
    passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/"
    lock_passwd: false
    groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video]
    sudo: ["ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL"]
    shell: /bin/bash
ssh_pwauth: True
package_upgrade: true
runcmd:
    - apt-get update
    - apt-get -y install openvswitch-switch nfs-common
    - |
      UPLINK_MAC=$(cat /sys/class/net/enp1s0/address)
      ovs-vsctl set Bridge brenp1s0 other-config:hwaddr=$UPLINK_MAC
      ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-id brenp1s0 -- br-set-external-id brenp1s0 bridge-uplink enp1s0
    - |
      cat <<'EOF' | tee /etc/netplan/99-static-route.yaml
      network:
        version: 2
        bridges:
          brenp1s0:
            routes:
              - to: 10.0.124.1
                via: 10.0.110.30
      EOF
    - netplan apply

    After that proceed exactly as instructed in the Baseline RDG, and in addition to the verification commands mentioned there, run the following command to verify that the static route has been configured correctly:

    Master1 Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@master1:~# ip r 
default via 10.0.110.254 dev brenp1s0 proto static
10.0.110.0/24 dev brenp1s0 proto kernel scope link src 10.0.110.1
10.0.124.1 via 10.0.110.30 dev brenp1s0 proto static

    No changes from the Baseline RDG to the worker nodes provisioning.

    Note

    Make sure that you see two BlueField-3 devices in the network tab in MaaS for the worker nodes after their commissioning.

    Storage Target Configuration

    Note

    • The Storage target node is a separate, manually configured node in this RDG.

    • It will be a VM running on the hypervisor, with ConnectX-7 NIC and NVMe SSD disk attached to it as PCIe devices using PCI passthrough.

    Suggested specifications:

    • vCPU: 8
    • RAM: 32GB

    • Storage:

      • VirtIO disk of 60GB size
      • NVMe SSD of 1.7TB size

    • Network interface:

      • Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

    Procedure:

    1. Perform a regular Ubuntu 24.04 installation on the Storage target VM.

    2. Create the following Netplan configuration to enable internet connectivity, DNS resolution and set an IP in the storage high-speed subnet :

      Note

      Replace enp1s0 and enp5s0np1 with your interface names.

      Storage Target netplan

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      network:
  version: 2
  ethernets:
    enp1s0:
      addresses:
      - "10.0.110.30/24"
      mtu: 9000
      nameservers:
        addresses:
        - 10.0.110.252
        search:
        - dpf.rdg.local.domain
      routes:
      - to: "default"
        via: "10.0.110.254"
    enp5s0np1:
      addresses:
      - "10.0.124.1/24"
      mtu: 9000

    3. Apply the netplan configuration:

      Storage Target Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      depuser@storage-target:~$ sudo netplan apply

    4. Update and upgrade the system:

      Storage Target Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo apt update -y
sudo apt upgrade -y

    5. Create XFS file system on the NVMe disk and mount it on /srv/nfs directory:

      Note

      Replace /dev/nvme0n1 with your device name.

      Storage Target Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo mkfs.xfs /dev/nvme0n1
sudo mkdir -m 777 /srv/nfs/
sudo mount /dev/nvme0n1 /srv/nfs/

    6. Set the mount to be persistent:

      Storage Target Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ sudo blkid /dev/nvme0n1
/dev/nvme0n1: UUID="b37df0a9-d741-4222-82c9-7a3d66ffc0e1" BLOCK_SIZE="512" TYPE="xfs"
 
$ echo "/dev/disk/by-uuid/b37df0a9-d741-4222-82c9-7a3d66ffc0e1 /srv/nfs xfs defaults 0 1" | sudo tee -a /etc/fstab

    7. Install and configure an NFS server with the /srv/nfs directory:

      Storage Target Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo apt install -y nfs-server
echo "/srv/nfs/ 10.0.110.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check)" | sudo tee -a /etc/exports
echo "/srv/nfs/ 10.0.124.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check)" | sudo tee -a /etc/exports

    8. Restart the NFS server:

      Storage Target Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo systemctl restart nfs-server

    9. Create the directory share under /srv/nfs with the same permissions as the parent directory:

      Storage Target Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo mkdir -m 777 /srv/nfs/share

    K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration

    Kubespray Deployment and Configuration

    The procedures for initial Kubernetes cluster deployment using Kubespray for the master nodes, and subsequent verification, remain unchanged from the Baseline RDG (Section "K8s Cluster Deployment and Configuration", Subsections: "Kubespray Deployment and Configuration", "Deploying Cluster Using Kubespray Ansible Playbook","K8s Deployment Verification".

    As in Baseline RDG, Worker nodes are added later, after DPF and prerequisite components for accelerated CNI are installed.

    DPF Installation

    The DPF installation process (Operator, System components) largely follows the Baseline RDG. The primary modifications occur during "DPU Provisioning and Service Installation" to deploy HBN+OVN-Kubernetes on the 1st DPU and HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS on the 2nd DPU.

    Software Prerequisites and Required Variables

    Refer to the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "Software Prerequisites and Required Variables") for software prerequisites (like helm, envsubst) and the required environment variables defined in manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env.

    Warning

    • As opposed to the Baseline RDG, not all the commands will be run from docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-ovnk. Until further instructed in this RDG, assume that the commands are executed from this directory

    • Make sure that DPU_P0 and DPU_P0_VF1 variables are set with the interface name of the BlueField-3 that you intend to run OVN-Kubernetes on

    CNI Installation

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "CNI Installation").

    DPF Operator Installation

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF Operator Installation").

    DPF System Installation

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "DPF System Installation").

    Install Components to Enable Accelerated CNI Nodes

    No change from the Baseline RDG (Section "DPF Installation", Subsection "Install Components to Enable Accelerated CNI Nodes").

    DPU Provisioning and Service Installation

    In addition to the adjustments that outlined in the Baseline RDG, the following modification is needed:

    • Add nodeSelector to the ovn DPUServiceInterface so it will only be applied to the DPU cluster nodes managed by the ovn-hbn DPUDeployment:

      manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/ovn-iface.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: ovn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
    spec:
      nodeSelector:
        matchLabels:
          svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment: "dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn"
      template:
        metadata:
          labels:
            port: ovn
        spec:
          interfaceType: ovn

    After adding those modifications, proceed as described in the Baseline RDG until "Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation" section.

    Note

    • Due to known issue Long DPU provisioning time when multiple DPUs are provisioned on the same node, the K8s cluster scale-out is done right after the first DPUDeployment and its services installation to prevent simultaneous DPUs provisioning. Inevitably, it will require two host power-cycles (one for each DPU pair).

    • The procedure to add worker nodes to the cluster remains unchanged from the Baseline RDG (Section "K8s Cluster Scale-out", Subsection "Add Worker Nodes to the Cluster").

    • As workers are added to the cluster, DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.

    At this point, the first DPUDeployment is ready and it's possible to continue to the second.

    In another tab, change directory to readme.md of hbn-snap use-case from where all the commands will be run in this tab:

    Jump Node Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd doca-platform/docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-snap

    Use the following file to define the required variables for the installation:

    Note

    You can leave the values of DPUCLUSTER_VIP, DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE and NFS_SERVER_IP empty since they won't be required for the next steps.

    manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200
 
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=brenp1s0
 
## DPU2_P0 is the name of the first port of the 2nd DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
export DPU2_P0=ens4f0np0
 
## IP address of the NFS server used for storing the BFB image.
## NOTE: This environment variable does NOT control the address of the NFS server used as a remote target by SNAP VirtioFS.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253
 
## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
 
## The repository URL for the HBN container image.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
 
## The repository URL for the SNAP VFS container image.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_vfs
 
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
 
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide.
export TAG=v25.10.0
 
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BFB_URL="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"

    Export environment variables for the installation:

    Jump Node Console

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

    Since all the steps of the DPF installation up until the "DPU provisioning and service installation" have already been done, proceed to apply the files under manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs . However, few adjustments need to be made to support multi-dpu deployment and preserve consistency with the other DPUDeployment and DPUServices that were installed previously:

    1. Edit the dpudeployment.yaml based on the following configuration to support multi-dpu and set high MTU suited for performance:

      manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/dpudeployment.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
  name: hbn-snap
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  dpus:
    bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG
    flavor: hbn-snap-virtiofs-$TAG
    dpuSets:
    - nameSuffix: "dpuset1"
      dpuAnnotations:
        storage.nvidia.com/preferred-dpu: "true"
      nodeSelector:
        matchLabels:
          feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true"
      dpuSelector:
          provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: $DPU2_P0
  services:
    doca-hbn:
      serviceTemplate: doca-hbn
      serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn
    snap-csi-plugin:
      serviceTemplate: snap-csi-plugin
      serviceConfiguration: snap-csi-plugin
    snap-host-controller:
      serviceTemplate: snap-host-controller
      serviceConfiguration: snap-host-controller
    snap-node-driver:
      serviceTemplate: snap-node-driver
      serviceConfiguration: snap-node-driver
    doca-snap:
      serviceTemplate: doca-snap
      serviceConfiguration: doca-snap
    fs-storage-dpu-plugin:
      serviceTemplate: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
      serviceConfiguration: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
    nfs-csi-controller:
      serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller
      serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller
    nfs-csi-controller-dpu:
      serviceTemplate: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
      serviceConfiguration: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
  serviceChains:
    switches:
      - ports:
        - serviceInterface:
            matchLabels:
              uplink: p0
        - service:
            name: doca-hbn
            interface: p0_if
      - ports:
        - serviceInterface:
            matchLabels:
              uplink: p1
        - service:
            name: doca-hbn
            interface: p1_if
      - ports:
        - service:
            name: doca-snap
            interface: app_sf
            ipam:
              matchLabels:
                svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
        - service:
            name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
            interface: app_sf
            ipam:
              matchLabels:
                svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
        - service:
            name: doca-hbn
            interface: snap_if
        serviceMTU: 9000

    2. Remove physical-ifaces.yaml since the DPUServiceInterfaces for the uplinks p0/p1 have already been created and pf0vf10-rep/pf1vf10-rep aren't relevant for this deployment.

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/physical-ifaces.yaml

    3. Apply the same for hbn-ipam.yaml since it won't need any IP allocation on those subnets:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-ipam.yaml

    4. Remove bfb.yaml and hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml since they were already created:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/bfb.yaml
rm manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml

    5. Edit hbn-dpuserviceconfig.yaml based on the following configuration file:

      Note

      The changes include, but are not limited to:

      • Setting a different bgp_peer_group for the 2nd HBN service.

      • Adjusting bgp_autonomous_system values based on the loopback IPAM.

      • Removal of unnecessary interfaces, annotations and EVPN distributed symmetric routing configuration.

      manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-dpuserviceconfig.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: doca-hbn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn"
  serviceConfiguration:
    serviceDaemonSet:
      annotations:
        k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |-
          [
          {"name": "iprequest", "interface": "ip_lo", "cni-args": {"poolNames": ["loopback"], "poolType": "cidrpool"}}
          ]
    helmChart:
      values:
        configuration:
          perDPUValuesYAML: |
            - hostnamePattern: "*"
              values:
                bgp_peer_group: snap-hbn
          startupYAMLJ2: |
            - header:
                model: BLUEFIELD
                nvue-api-version: nvue_v1
                rev-id: 1.0
                version: HBN 3.0.0
            - set:
                evpn:
                  enable: on
                  route-advertise: {}
                bridge:
                  domain:
                    br_default:
                      vlan:
                        '10':
                          vni:
                            '10': {}
                interface:
                  lo:
                    ip:
                      address:
                        {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/32: {}
                    type: loopback
                  p0_if,p1_if,snap_if:
                    type: swp
                    link:
                      mtu: 9000
                  snap_if:
                    bridge:
                      domain:
                        br_default:
                          access: 10
                nve:
                  vxlan:
                    arp-nd-suppress: on
                    enable: on
                    source:
                      address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
                router:
                  bgp:
                    enable: on
                    graceful-restart:
                      mode: full
                vrf:
                  default:
                    router:
                      bgp:
                        address-family:
                          ipv4-unicast:
                            enable: on
                            redistribute:
                              connected:
                                enable: on
                            multipaths:
                              ebgp: 16
                          l2vpn-evpn:
                            enable: on
                        autonomous-system: {{ ( ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip.split(".")[3] | int ) + 65101 }}
                        enable: on
                        neighbor:
                          p0_if:
                            peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
                            type: unnumbered
                            address-family:
                              l2vpn-evpn:
                                enable: on
                                add-path-tx: off
                          p1_if:
                            peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
                            type: unnumbered
                            address-family:
                              l2vpn-evpn:
                                enable: on
                                add-path-tx: off
                        path-selection:
                          multipath:
                            aspath-ignore: on
                        peer-group:
                          {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}:
                            address-family:
                              ipv4-unicast:
                                enable: on
                              l2vpn-evpn:
                                enable: on
                            remote-as: external
                        router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
  interfaces:
  - name: p0_if
    network: mybrhbn
  - name: p1_if
    network: mybrhbn
  - name: snap_if
    network: mybrhbn

    6. Edit hbn-dpuservicetemplate.yaml to request 3 SFs instead of 5 since it only uses 3 DPUServiceInterfaces:

      manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/hbn-dpuservicetemplate.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: doca-hbn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn"
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
      version: 1.0.5
      chart: doca-hbn
    values:
      image:
        repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL
        tag: 3.2.1-doca3.2.1
      resources:
        memory: 6Gi
        nvidia.com/bf_sf: 3

    7. Edit snap-csi-plugin-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml so it will use hostNetwork :

      manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-csi-plugin-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: snap-csi-plugin
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: snap-csi-plugin
  upgradePolicy:
    applyNodeEffect: false
  serviceConfiguration:
    deployInCluster: true
    helmChart:
      values:
        host:
          snapCsiPlugin:
            enabled: true
            emulationMode: "virtiofs"
            controller:
              affinity:
                nodeAffinity:
                  requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
                    nodeSelectorTerms:
                      - matchExpressions:
                          - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
                            operator: Exists
                      - matchExpressions:
                          - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
                            operator: Exists
            node:
              hostNetwork: true

    8. The rest of the configuration files remain the same, including:

      • DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for DOCA SNAP.

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/doca-snap-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: doca-snap
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: doca-snap
  serviceConfiguration:
    helmChart:
      values:
        dpu:
          docaSnap:
            enabled: true
            env:
              XLIO_ENABLED: "0"
            image:
              repository: $SNAP_NGC_IMAGE_URL
              tag: 1.5.0-doca3.2.0
  interfaces:
  - name: app_sf
    network: mybrsfc

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/doca-snap-dpuservicetemplate.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: doca-snap
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: doca-snap
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $REGISTRY
      version: $TAG
      chart: dpf-storage
    values:
      serviceDaemonSet:
        resources:
          memory: "2Gi"
          hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi"
          cpu: "8"
          nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1
  resourceRequirements:
    memory: "2Gi"
    hugepages-2Mi: "4Gi"
    cpu: "8"
    nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1

      • DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Host Controller.

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-host-controller-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: snap-host-controller
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller
  upgradePolicy:
    applyNodeEffect: false
  serviceConfiguration:
    deployInCluster: true
    helmChart:
      values:
        host:
          snapHostController:
            enabled: true
            config:
              targetNamespace: dpf-operator-system
            affinity:
              nodeAffinity:
                requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
                  nodeSelectorTerms:
                  - matchExpressions:
                      - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
                        operator: Exists
                  - matchExpressions:
                      - key: "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
                        operator: Exists

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-host-controller-dpuservicetemplate.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: snap-host-controller
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: snap-host-controller
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $REGISTRY
      version: $TAG
      chart: dpf-storage

      • DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP Node Driver.

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-node-driver-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: snap-node-driver
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver
  serviceConfiguration:
    helmChart:
      values:
        dpu:
          deployCrds: true
          snapNodeDriver:
            enabled: true

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-node-driver-dpuservicetemplate.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: snap-node-driver
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: snap-node-driver
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $REGISTRY
      version: $TAG
      chart: dpf-storage

      • DPUServiceTemplate for SNAP CSI Plugin.

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/snap-csi-plugin-dpuservicetemplate.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: snap-csi-plugin
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: snap-csi-plugin
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $REGISTRY
      version: $TAG
      chart: dpf-storage

      • DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for FS Storage DPU Plugin.

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
  serviceConfiguration:
    helmChart:
      values:
        dpu:
          fsStorageVendorDpuPlugin:
            enabled: true
  interfaces:
    - name: app_sf
      network: mybrsfc

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-dpuservicetemplate.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: fs-storage-dpu-plugin
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $REGISTRY
      version: $TAG
      chart: dpf-storage
    values:
      serviceDaemonSet:
        resources:
          nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1
  resourceRequirements:
    nvidia.com/bf_sf: 1

      • DPUServiceConfiguration, DPUServiceTemplate and DPUServiceCredentialRequest for NFS CSI Controller (host).

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: nfs-csi-controller
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller
  upgradePolicy:
    applyNodeEffect: false
  serviceConfiguration:
    deployInCluster: true
    helmChart:
      values:
        host:
          enabled: true
          config:
            # required parameter, name of the secret that contains connection
            # details to access the DPU cluster.
            # this secret should be created by the DPUServiceCredentialRequest API.
            dpuClusterSecret: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpuservicetemplate.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: nfs-csi-controller
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: oci://ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-charts
      version: v0.2.0
      chart: nfs-csi-controller

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpuservicecredentialrequest.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest
metadata:
  name: nfs-csi-controller-credentials
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  duration: 24h
  serviceAccount:
    name: nfs-csi-controller-sa
    namespace: dpf-operator-system
  targetCluster:
    name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
    namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
  type: tokenFile
  secret:
    name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu-cluster-credentials
    namespace: dpf-operator-system

      • DPUServiceConfiguration and DPUServiceTemplate for NFS CSI Controller (DPU).

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-dpuserviceconfiguration.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
  upgradePolicy:
    applyNodeEffect: false
  serviceConfiguration:
    helmChart:
      values:
        dpu:
          enabled: true
          storageClasses:
            # List of storage classes to be created for nfs-csi
            # These StorageClass names should be used in the StorageVendor settings
            - name: nfs-csi
              parameters:
                server: 10.0.124.1
                share: /srv/nfs/share
          rbacRoles:
            nfsCsiController:
              # the name of the service account for nfs-csi-controller
              # this value must be aligned with the value from the DPUServiceCredentialRequest
              serviceAccount: nfs-csi-controller-sa

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-dpuservicetemplate.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: nfs-csi-controller-dpu
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: oci://ghcr.io/mellanox/dpf-storage-vendors-charts
      version: v0.2.0
      chart: nfs-csi-controller

      • DPUServiceIPAM for storage.

        manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/storage-ipam.yaml

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        ---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
  name: storage-pool
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  metadata:
    labels:
      svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: storage-pool
  ipv4Subnet:
    subnet: "10.0.124.0/24"
    gateway: "10.0.124.1"
    perNodeIPCount: 8

    9. Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      cat manifests/04.2-dpudeployment-installation-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

    10. Verify the DPU and Service installation by ensuring the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled, that the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled, that the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled, and that the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-wm2mm condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-knmzt condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-97654 condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-sckmp condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-xwd66 condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-csi-plugin-crv7d condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-host-controller-b56jw condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-node-driver-gcmls condition met
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met
dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met
dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/storage-pool condition met
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p0-if-qhqrv condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p1-if-dxm6p condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-snap-if-9qgb2 condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-app-sf-zvqbl condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-app-sf-cdpq4 condition met
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap
dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-snap-rbvvs condition met

    K8s Cluster Scale-out

    Add Worker Nodes to the Cluster

    Since the worker nodes have already been added to the cluster, the second pair DPU provisioning should start immediately.

    Verification

    1. To follow the progress of the DPU provisioning, run the following command to check in which phase it currently is :

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'"
 
Every 10.0s: kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_...
   Dpu Node Name:                                                     worker1
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:10:08Z
    Type:                  BFBPrepared
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:09:14Z
    Type:                  BFBReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:09:14Z
    Type:                  Initialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:10:04Z
    Type:                  NodeEffectReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:10:08Z
    Type:                  FWConfigured
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:10:05Z
    Type:                  InterfaceInitialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:10:09Z
    Type:                  OSInstalled
  Phase:                OS Installing
  Dpu Node Name:                                                     worker2
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:10:06Z
    Type:                  BFBPrepared
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:09:14Z
    Type:                  BFBReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:09:14Z
    Type:                  Initialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:10:04Z
    Type:                  NodeEffectReady
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:10:06Z
    Type:                  FWConfigured
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:10:04Z
    Type:                  InterfaceInitialized
    Last Transition Time:  2025-12-25T16:10:06Z
    Type:                  OSInstalled
  Phase:                OS Installing                 

    2. Validate that the DPUs have been provisioned successfully by ensuring they're in ready state:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker1-mt2438xz0263 condition met
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker1-mt2516604v3j condition met
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker2-mt2438xz0265 condition met
dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker2-mt2516604w9z condition met


    3. Ensure that the following DaemonSets have 2 ready replicas:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin
daemonset.apps/kube-multus-ds condition met
daemonset.apps/sriov-network-config-daemon condition met
daemonset.apps/sriov-device-plugin condition met
 
$ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-node-dpu-host
daemonset.apps/ovn-kubernetes-node-dpu-host condition met

    4. Validate that all the different DPUServices , DPUServiceIPAMs , DPUServiceInterfaces and DPUServiceChains objects are now in ready state:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l 'svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment in (dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn,dpf-operator-system_hbn-snap)'
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/blueman-w7rkk condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-wm2mm condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-knmzt condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/dts-thsl5 condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-97654 condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-skl2g condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-dpu-sckmp condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi-controller-xwd66 condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-s8k5c condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-csi-plugin-crv7d condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-host-controller-b56jw condition met
dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/snap-node-driver-gcmls condition met
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met
dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met
dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/storage-pool condition met
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p0-if-qhqrv condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p1-if-dxm6p condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-snap-if-9qgb2 condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-snap-app-sf-zvqbl condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/fs-storage-dpu-plugin-app-sf-cdpq4 condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p0-if-8t6gz condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-p1-if-7mfn7 condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-pf2dpu2-if-7shwq condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met
dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all
dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-snap-rbvvs condition met
dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ovn-hbn-lmxw2 condition met

    5. Verify the status of the DPUDeployments using the following command:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments      
NAME                                 NAMESPACE            STATUS       REASON   SINCE  MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  4h32m
└─DPUDeployments
  └─2 DPUDeployments...              dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  4h28m  See hbn-snap, ovn-hbn                 

    Congratulations—the DPF system has been successfully installed!

    Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation

    No changes from the Baseline RDG (Section "Verification", Subsection "Infrastructure Latency & Bandwidth Validation").

    HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS Services Validation

    Perform the following steps to validate HBN+SNAP-VirtioFS services functionality and performance:

    1. The following YAML files define the DPUStorageVendor for NFS CSI and the DPUStoragePolicy for filesystem policy:

      manifests/07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/nfs-csi-dpustoragevendor.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUStorageVendor
metadata:
  name: nfs-csi
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  storageClassName: nfs-csi
  pluginName: nvidia-fs

      manifests/07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/policy-fs-dpustoragepolicy.yaml

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ---
apiVersion: storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUStoragePolicy
metadata:
  name: policy-fs
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  dpuStorageVendors:
    - nfs-csi
  selectionAlgorithm: "NumberVolumes"
  parameters: {}

    2. Apply the previous YAML files:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      cat manifests/07.2-storage-configuration-virtiofs/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

    3. Verify the DPUStorageVendor and DPUStoragePolicy objects are ready:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragevendors --all
dpustoragevendor.storage.dpu.nvidia.com/nfs-csi condition met
 
$ kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpustoragepolicies --all
dpustoragepolicy.storage.dpu.nvidia.com/policy-fs condition met

    4. Deploy storage test pods that mount a storage volume provided by SNAP VirtioFS:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      kubectl apply -f manifests/08.2-storage-test-virtiofs

    5. Check if the pod is ready and the virtiofs-tag name:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ kubectl wait statefulsets --for=jsonpath='{.status.readyReplicas}'=1 storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf
statefulset.apps/storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf condition met
 
$ kubectl get dpuvolumeattachments.storage.dpu.nvidia.com -A -o json | jq '.items[0].status.dpu.virtioFSAttrs.filesystemTag'
"9c8eda4f518fc303tag"

    6. Connect to the test pod, validate that the virtiofs filesystem is mounted with the previous tag name and install the fio software:

      Jump Node Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      depuser@jump:~$ kubectl exec -it storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0 -- bash
root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# df -Th
Filesystem          Type      Size  Used Avail Use% Mounted on
overlay             overlay   439G   20G  397G   5% /
tmpfs               tmpfs      64M     0   64M   0% /dev
9c8eda4f518fc303tag virtiofs  1.8T   35G  1.8T   2% /mnt/vol1
/dev/nvme0n1p2      ext4      439G   20G  397G   5% /etc/hosts
shm                 tmpfs      64M     0   64M   0% /dev/shm
tmpfs               tmpfs     251G   12K  251G   1% /run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount
tmpfs               tmpfs     126G     0  126G   0% /proc/acpi
tmpfs               tmpfs     126G     0  126G   0% /proc/scsi
tmpfs               tmpfs     126G     0  126G   0% /sys/firmware
tmpfs               tmpfs     126G     0  126G   0% /sys/devices/virtual/powercap
 
root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# apt update -y
root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# apt install -y fio vim

    7. Configure the following FIO job file:

      job-4k.fio

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      [global]
ioengine=libaio
direct=1
iodepth=32
rw=read
bs=4k
size=1G
numjobs=8
runtime=60
time_based
group_reporting
 
[job1]
filename=/mnt/vol1/test.fio

    8. Run the FIO job and check the performance:

      Storage Test Pod Console

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      root@storage-test-pod-virtiofs-hotplug-pf-0:/# fio job-4k.fio
job1: (g=0): rw=read, bs=4K-4K/4K-4K/4K-4K, ioengine=libaio, iodepth=32
...
fio-2.2.10
...
...
Starting 8 processes
job1: Laying out IO file(s) (1 file(s) / 1024MB)
Jobs: 8 (f=8): [R(8)] [100.0% done] [826.1MB/0KB/0KB /s] [212K/0/0 iops] [eta 00m:00s]
job1: (groupid=0, jobs=8): err= 0: pid=1183: Mon Dec  1 10:31:32 2025
  read : io=47664MB, bw=813351KB/s, iops=203337, runt= 60008msec
    slat (usec): min=0, max=679, avg= 6.90, stdev= 4.13
    clat (usec): min=167, max=135036, avg=1250.42, stdev=4941.25
     lat (usec): min=170, max=135038, avg=1257.36, stdev=4940.79
    clat percentiles (usec):
     |  1.00th=[  258],  5.00th=[  278], 10.00th=[  286], 20.00th=[  298],
     | 30.00th=[  302], 40.00th=[  310], 50.00th=[  314], 60.00th=[  322],
     | 70.00th=[  326], 80.00th=[  338], 90.00th=[  358], 95.00th=[  470],
     | 99.00th=[27520], 99.50th=[32128], 99.90th=[46336], 99.95th=[52992],
     | 99.99th=[68096]
    bw (KB  /s): min=85832, max=121912, per=12.51%, avg=101789.00, stdev=5105.93
    lat (usec) : 250=0.39%, 500=95.22%, 750=0.55%, 1000=0.01%
    lat (msec) : 2=0.01%, 4=0.01%, 10=0.01%, 20=1.05%, 50=2.70%
    lat (msec) : 100=0.07%, 250=0.01%
  cpu          : usr=2.78%, sys=24.20%, ctx=8652632, majf=0, minf=340
  IO depths    : 1=0.1%, 2=0.1%, 4=0.1%, 8=0.1%, 16=0.1%, 32=100.0%, >=64=0.0%
     submit    : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.0%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0%
     complete  : 0=0.0%, 4=100.0%, 8=0.0%, 16=0.0%, 32=0.1%, 64=0.0%, >=64=0.0%
     issued    : total=r=12201896/w=0/d=0, short=r=0/w=0/d=0, drop=r=0/w=0/d=0
     latency   : target=0, window=0, percentile=100.00%, depth=32
 
Run status group 0 (all jobs):
   READ: io=47664MB, aggrb=813351KB/s, minb=813351KB/s, maxb=813351KB/s, mint=60008msec, maxt=60008msec

    Done.

    Authors

    GZ-version-1-modificationdate-1739267330290-api-v2.jpg


    Guy Zilberman

    Guy Zilberman is a solution architect at NVIDIA's Networking Solution s Labs, bringing extensive experience from several leadership roles in cloud computing. He specializes in designing and implementing solutions for cloud and containerized workloads, leveraging NVIDIA's advanced networking technologies. His work primarily focuses on open-source cloud infrastructure, with expertise in platforms such as Kubernetes (K8s) and OpenStack.


    VR-version-2-modificationdate-1697457967017-api-v2.jpg


    Vitaliy Razinkov

    Over the past few years, Vitaliy Razinkov has been working as a Solutions Architect on the NVIDIA Networking team, responsible for complex Kubernetes/OpenShift and Microsoft's leading solutions, research and design. He previously spent more than 25 years in senior positions at several companies. Vitaliy has written several reference design guides on Microsoft technologies, RoCE/RDMA accelerated machine learning in Kubernetes/OpenShift, and container solutions, all of which are available on the NVIDIA Networking Documentation website.

    Notice

    This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”) makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assumes no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality. NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice. Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete. NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgement, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.
    Last updated on Dec 25, 2025
