RDG for DPF Host Trusted with HBN DPU Service

This Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) provides detailed instructions for deploying a Kubernetes (K8s) cluster using the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF). The guide focuses on setting up an accelerated Host-Based Networking (HBN) service on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs to deliver secure, isolated, and hardware-accelerated environments.

This guide is designed for experienced system administrators, system engineers, and solution architects who seek to deploy high-performance Kubernetes clusters with Host-Based Networking enabled on NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.

Note This reference implementation, as the name implies, is a specific, opiniated deployment example designed to address the use case described above.

While other approaches may exist to implement similar solutions, this document provides a detailed guide for this particular method.

Term Definition Term Definition BFB BlueField Bootstream (OS Image) MAAS Metal as a Service BGP Border Gateway Protocol RDG Reference Deployment Guide CNI Container Network Interface RDMA Remote Direct Memory Access CSI Container Storage Interface SFC Service Function Chaining DOCA Data Center Infrastructure-on-a-Chip Architecture SR-IOV Single Root Input/Output Virtualization DPF DOCA Platform Framework TOR Top of Rack DPU Data Processing Unit VLAN Virtual LAN (Local Area Network) GENEVE Generic Network Virtualization Encapsulation VNI Virtual Network Interface HBN Host Based Networking VRF Virtual Router/Forwarder IPAM IP Address Management VRR Virtual Router Redundancy K8S Kubernetes VTEP Virtual Tunnel End Point

The NVIDIA BlueField-3 Data Processing Unit (DPU) is a 400 Gb/s infrastructure compute platform designed for line-rate processing of software-defined networking, storage, and cybersecurity workloads. It combines powerful compute resources, high-speed networking, and advanced programmability to deliver hardware-accelerated, software-defined solutions for modern data centers.

NVIDIA DOCA unleashes the full potential of the BlueField platform by enabling rapid development of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads.

One such service is Host-Based Networking (HBN) - a DOCA-enabled solution that allows network architects to design networks based on Layer 3 (L3) protocols. HBN enables routing on the server side by using BlueField as a BGP router. It encapsulates key networking functions in a containerized service pod, deployed directly on the BlueField’s ARM cores.

However, deploying and managing DPUs and their associated DOCA services, especially at scale, presents operational challenges. Without a robust provisioning and orchestration system, tasks such as lifecycle management, service deployment, and network configuration for service function chaining (SFC) can quickly become complex and error prone. This is where the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) comes into play.

DPF automates the full DPU lifecycle, streamlines the deployment of DOCA services, and simplifies advanced network configurations. With DPF, services such as HBN can be deployed seamlessly, allowing for efficient offloading and intelligent routing of traffic through the DPU data plane.

By leveraging DPF, users can scale and automate DPU management across Kubernetes customer environments - optimizing performance while simplifying operations.

As part of the reference implementation, open-source components outside the scope of DPF (e.g., MAAS, pfSense, Kubespray) are used to simulate a realistic customer deployment environment.

The guide includes the full end-to-end deployment process, including:

Infrastructure provisioning

DPF deployment

DPU provisioning

Service configuration and deployment

Service chaining

It also demonstrates some performance optimizations, with results validated through standard RDMA and TCP workload tests.

NVIDIA BlueField® Data Processing Unit (DPU) The NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.



NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework NVIDIA DOCA™ unlocks the potential of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform. By harnessing the power of BlueField DPUs and SuperNICs, DOCA enables the rapid creation of applications and services that offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. It lets developers create software-defined, cloud-native, DPU- and SuperNIC-accelerated services with zero-trust protection, addressing the performance and security demands of modern data centers.



NVIDIA ConnectX SmartNICs 10/25/40/50/100/200 and 400G Ethernet Network Adapters The industry-leading NVIDIA® ConnectX® family of smart network interface cards (SmartNICs) offer advanced hardware offloads and accelerations. NVIDIA Ethernet adapters enable the highest ROI and lowest Total Cost of Ownership for hyperscale, public and private clouds, storage, machine learning, AI, big data, and telco platforms.



NVIDIA LinkX Cables The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400GbE in Ethernet and 100, 200 and 400Gb/s InfiniBand products for Cloud, HPC, hyperscale, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications.



NVIDIA Spectrum Ethernet Switches Flexible form-factors with 16 to 128 physical ports, supporting 1GbE through 400GbE speeds. Based on a ground-breaking silicon technology optimized for performance and scalability, NVIDIA Spectrum switches are ideal for building high-performance, cost-effective, and efficient Cloud Data Center Networks, Ethernet Storage Fabric, and Deep Learning Interconnects. NVIDIA combines the benefits of NVIDIA Spectrum™ switches, based on an industry-leading application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, with a wide variety of modern network operating system choices, including NVIDIA Cumulus® Linux , SONiC and NVIDIA Onyx®.

NVIDIA Cumulus Linux NVIDIA® Cumulus® Linux is the industry's most innovative open network operating system that allows you to automate, customize, and scale your data center network like no other.



NVIDIA Network Operator The NVIDIA Network Operator simplifies the provisioning and management of NVIDIA networking resources in a Kubernetes cluster. The operator automatically installs the required host networking software - bringing together all the needed components to provide high-speed network connectivity. These components include the NVIDIA networking driver, Kubernetes device plugin, CNI plugins, IP address management (IPAM) plugin and others. The NVIDIA Network Operator works in conjunction with the NVIDIA GPU Operator to deliver high-throughput, low-latency networking for scale-out, GPU computing clusters.



Kubernetes Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration platform for deployment automation, scaling, and management of containerized applications.



Kubespray Kubespray is a composition of Ansible playbooks, inventory, provisioning tools, and domain knowledge for generic OS/Kubernetes clusters configuration management tasks and provides: A highly available cluster Composable attributes Support for most popular Linux distributions



RDMA RDMA is a technology that allows computers in a network to exchange data without involving the processor, cache or operating system of either computer. Like locally based DMA, RDMA improves throughput and performance and frees up compute resources.



The logical design includes the following components:

1 x Hypervisor node (KVM-based) with ConnectX-7 1 x Firewall VM 1 x Jump VM 1 X MaaS VM 3 x K8s Master VMs running all K8s management components

2 x Worker nodes (PCI Gen5), each with 1 x BlueField-3 NIC

Single High-Speed (HS) switch

1 Gb Host Management network

In this document, we will create two isolated networks on each worker node; one based on virtual function VF10 of PF0, and another based on virtual function VF10 of PF1.

Each network connects through the HBN service to a separate VLAN/VNI, on separate VRFs - RED and BLUE.

We will assign these virtual functions to workload pods as a secondary network using the hostdev plugin. Then we'll demonstrate accelerated RDMA and TCP traffic between pods that run on different workers within the same network (e.g., RED network) and validate network isolation between pods connected to different networks (RED vs BLUE).

If you are interested in accelerating the primary Kubernetes network, please refer to this RDG that covers DPF with both the HBN and OVN-Kubernetes services and the deployment of additional DOCA Services.

The following K8s logical design illustration highlights the main components of the DPF system, including:

3 x K8s Master Node VMs running all K8s management components

VMs running all K8s management components 2 x K8s Worker Nodes (x86)

(x86) 2 x K8s DPU Workers running the DOCA service (HBN)

running the DOCA service (HBN) 1 x Kamaji (K8s Control-Plane Manager)

(K8s Control-Plane Manager) 1 x Tenant DPU Control Plane (Tenant Cluster)

(Tenant Cluster) Connectivity to High-Speed and 1GbE networks

The pfSense firewall in this solution serves two key roles:

Firewall – provides an isolated environment for the DPF system, ensuring secure operations

Router – enables Internet access for the management network

Port-forwarding rules for SSH and RDP are configured on the firewall to route traffic to the jump node’s IP address on the host management network. From the jump node, administrators can manage and access various devices in the setup, as well as handle the deployment of both the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster and DPF components.

The following diagram illustrates the firewall design used in this solution:

Warning Make sure to use the exact same versions for the software stack as described above.

The following definitions and parameters are used to deploy the demonstrated fabric:

Switches Ports Usage Hostname Rack ID Ports hs-switch 1 swp1-4 mgmt-switch 1 swp1-3

Hosts Rack Server Type Server Name Switch Port IP and NICs Default Gateway Rack1 Hypervisor Node hypervisor mgmt-switch: swp1 mgmt-br (interface eno2): - lab-br (interface eno1): Trusted LAN IP Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Worker Node worker1 mgmt-switch: swp2 hs-switch: swp1 - swp2 ens15f0: 10.0.110.21/24 ens5f0np0/ens5f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Worker Node worker2 mgmt-switch: swp3 hs-switch: swp3 - swp4 ens15f0: 10.0.110.22/24 ens5f0np0/ens5f1np1: 10.0.120.0/22 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Firewall (Virtual) fw - LAN (mgmt-br): 10.0.110.254/24 WAN (lab-br): Trusted LAN IP Trusted LAN GW Rack1 Jump Node (Virtual) jump - enp1s0: 10.0.110.253/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 MaaS (Virtual) maas - enp1s0: 10.0.110.252/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master1 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.1/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master2 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.2/24 10.0.110.254 Rack1 Master Node (Virtual) master3 - enp1s0: 10.0.110.3/24 10.0.110.254

As a best practice, make sure to use the latest released Cumulus Linux NOS version.

For information on how to upgrade Cumulus Linux, refer to the Cumulus Linux User Guide.

Configure the SN3700 switch ( hs-switch ) as follows:

SN3700 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ip address 11.0.0.101/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1-4 link state up nv set interface swp1-4 type swp nv set router bgp autonomous-system 65001 nv set router bgp enable on nv set router bgp graceful-restart mode full nv set router bgp router-id 11.0.0.101 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1-4 peer-group hbn nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1-4 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group hbn address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv config apply -y

Configure the SN2201 switch ( mgmt-switch ) as follows:

SN2201 Switch Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default untagged 1 nv set interface swp1-3 link state up nv set interface swp1-3 type swp nv set interface swp1-3 bridge domain br_default nv config apply -y

Warning Enure that SR-IOV is enabled in the BIOS settings on the worker node servers, and that the servers are tuned for maximum performance.

Warning Make sure all worker nodes have the same PCIe placement for the BlueField-3 NIC and that they show the same interface name.

The hypervisor used in this Reference Deployment Guide (RDG) is based on Ubuntu 24.04 with KVM.

While this document does not detail the KVM installation process, it is important to note that the setup requires the following ISOs to deploy the Firewall, Jump, and MaaS virtual machines (VMs):

Ubuntu 24.04

pfSense-CE-2.7.2

To implement the solution, two Linux bridges must be created on the hypervisor:

Note Ensure a DHCP record is configured for the lab-br bridge interface in your trusted LAN to assign it an IP address.

lab-br – connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN.

– connects the Firewall VM to the trusted LAN. mgmt-br – Connects the various VMs to the host management network.

Hypervisor netplan configuration Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: eno1: dhcp4: false eno2: dhcp4: false bridges: lab-br: interfaces: [eno1] dhcp4: true mgmt-br: interfaces: [eno2] dhcp4: false version: 2

Apply the configuration:

Hypervisor Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo netplan apply

Download the pfSense CE (Community Edition) ISO to your hypervisor and proceed with the software installation.

Suggested spec:

vCPU: 2

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 10GB

Network interfaces Bridge device connected to lab-br Bridge device connected to mgmt-br



The Firewall VM must be connected to the two Linux bridges on the hypervisor. Before beginning the installation, ensure that three virtual network interfaces of type "Bridge device" are configured. Each interface should be connected to a different bridge ( lab-br and mgmt-br ) as illustrated in the diagram below.

After completing the installation, the setup wizard displays a menu with several options, such as "Assign Interfaces" and "Reboot System." During this phase, configure the network interfaces for the Firewall VM:

Select Option 2: "Set interface(s) IP address" and configure the interfaces as follows: WAN – Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP)

– Trusted LAN IP (Static/DHCP) LAN – Static IP 10.0.110.254/24 Once the interface configuration is complete, use a web browser within the host management network to access the Firewall web interface and finalize the configuration.

Next, proceed with the installation of the Jump VM. This VM will serve as a platform for running a browser to access the Firewall’s web interface for post-installation configuration.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 4

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 25GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Procedure:



Proceed with a standard Ubuntu 24.04 installation. Use the following login credentials across all hosts in this setup: Username Password depuser user Enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution by creating the following Netplan configuration: Note Use 10.0.110.254 as a temporary DNS nameserver until the MaaS VM is installed and configured. After completing the MaaS installation, update the Netplan file to replace this address with the MaaS IP: 10.0.110.252 . Jump Node netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4: false addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.253 / 24 ] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.254 ] routes: - to: default via: 10.0 . 110.254 version: 2 Apply the configuration: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt update -y depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt upgrade -y Install and configure the Xfce desktop environment and XRDP (complementary packages for RDP): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y xfce4 xfce4-goodies depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y lightdm-gtk-greeter depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y xrdp depuser@jump:~$ echo "xfce4-session" | tee .xsession depuser@jump:~$ sudo systemctl restart xrdp Install Firefox for accessing the Firewall web interface: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo apt install -y firefox Install and configure an NFS server with the /mnt/dpf_share directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo apt install -y nfs-server $ sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share $ sudo vi /etc/exports Add the following line to /etc/exports : Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! /mnt/dpf_share 10.0.110.0/24(rw,sync,no_subtree_check) Restart the NFS server: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo systemctl restart nfs-server Create the directory bfb under /mnt/dpf_share with the same permissions as the parent directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo mkdir -m 777 /mnt/dpf_share/bfb Generate an SSH key pair for depuser in the jump node (later on will be imported to the admin user in MaaS to enable password-less login to the provisioned servers): Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh-keygen -t rsa Finally, reboot the VM to load the graphical interface: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo reboot

Note After setting up the port-forwarding rules on the firewall (see next steps), you will be able to remotely log into the graphical interface of the Jump node via RDP and SSH. Please note that you can not be logged in to both the local graphical console and the RDP client at the same time. Be sure to log out before switching to an RDP connection.

From the Jump node graphical interface, open a Firefox web browser and go to the pfSense web UI ( http://10.0.110.254 ; default credentials are admin/pfsense ). You should see a page similar to the following:

Note The IP addresses from the trusted LAN network under "DNS servers" and "Interfaces - WAN" are blurred.

Proceed with the following configurations:

Note The following screenshots display only part of the configuration view. Be sure to follow all of the steps mentioned below!

Interfaces WAN (lab-br) – mark “Enable interface”, unmark “Block private networks and loopback addresses” LAN (mgmt-br) – mark “Enable interface”, “IPv4 configuration type”: Static IPv4 ("IPv4 Address": 10.0.110.254/24 , "IPv4 Upstream Gateway": None )

Firewall: NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Protocol”: TCP , “Destination”: WAN address , “Destination port range”: (“From port”: SSH , “To port”: SSH ), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias , “Address”: 10.0.110.253 ), “Redirect target port”: SSH , “Description”: NAT SSH NAT -> Port Forward -> Add rule -> “Interface”: WAN , “Address Family”: IPv4 , “Protocol”: TCP , “Destination”: WAN address , “Destination port range”: (“From port”: MS RDP , “To port”: MS RDP ), “Redirect target IP”: (“Type”: Address or Alias , “Address”: 10.0.110.253 ), “Redirect target port”: MS RDP , “Description”: NAT RDP



Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 4

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 50GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Procedure:



Perform a regular Ubuntu installation on the MaaS VM. Create the following Netplan configuration to enable internet connectivity and DNS resolution: Note Use 10.0.110.254 as a temporary DNS nameserver. After the MaaS installation, replace this with the MaaS IP address ( 10.0.110.252 ) in both the Jump and MaaS VM Netplan files. MaaS netplan Collapse Source Copy Copied! network: ethernets: enp1s0: dhcp4: false addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.252 / 24 ] nameservers: search: [dpf.rdg.local.domain] addresses: [ 10.0 . 110.254 ] routes: - to: default via: 10.0 . 110.254 version: 2 Apply the netplan configuration: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@maas:~$ sudo netplan apply Update and upgrade the system: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@maas:~$ sudo apt update -y depuser@maas:~$ sudo apt upgrade -y Install PostgreSQL and configure the database for MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ sudo -i # apt install -y postgresql # systemctl disable --now systemd-timesyncd # export MAAS_DBUSER=maasuser # export MAAS_DBPASS=maaspass # export MAAS_DBNAME=maas # sudo -i -u postgres psql -c "CREATE USER \"$MAAS_DBUSER\" WITH ENCRYPTED PASSWORD '$MAAS_DBPASS'" # sudo -i -u postgres createdb -O "$MAAS_DBUSER" "$MAAS_DBNAME" Install MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # snap install maas Initialize MaaS: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas init region+rack --maas-url http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS --database-uri "postgres://$MAAS_DBUSER:$MAAS_DBPASS@localhost/$MAAS_DBNAME" Create an admin account: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas createadmin --username admin --password admin --email admin@example.com Save the admin API key: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas apikey --username admin > admin-apikey Log in to the MaaS server: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas login admin http://localhost:5240/MAAS "$(cat admin-apikey)" Configure MaaS (Substitute <Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP> and <Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP> with the IP addresses in your environment): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin domain update maas name="dpf.rdg.local.domain" # maas admin maas set-config name=ntp_servers value="<Trusted_LAN_NTP_IP>" # maas admin maas set-config name=network_discovery value="disabled" # maas admin maas set-config name=upstream_dns value="<Trusted_LAN_DNS_IP>" # maas admin maas set-config name=dnssec_validation value="no" # maas admin maas set-config name=default_osystem value="ubuntu" Define and configure IP ranges and subnets: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.51" end_ip="10.0.110.120" # maas admin ipranges create type=dynamic start_ip="10.0.110.21" end_ip="10.0.110.30" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.10" end_ip="10.0.110.10" comment="c-plane VIP" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.200" end_ip="10.0.110.200" comment="kamaji VIP" # maas admin ipranges create type=reserved start_ip="10.0.110.251" end_ip="10.0.110.254" comment="dpfmgmt" # maas admin vlan update 0 untagged dhcp_on=True primary_rack=maas # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.10 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=jump.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.253 # maas admin dnsresources create fqdn=fw.dpf.rdg.local.domain ip_addresses=10.0.110.254 Configure static DHCP leases for the worker nodes (replace MAC address as appropriate with your workers MGMT interface MAC ): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.21" mac_address="04:32:01:60:0d:da" comment="worker1" # maas admin reserved-ips create ip="10.0.110.22" mac_address="04:32:01:5f:cb:e0" comment="worker2" Complete MaaS setup: Connect to the Jump node GUI and access the MaaS UI at http://10.0.110.252:5240/MAAS . On the first page, verify the "Region Name" and "DNS Forwarder," then continue. Make sure Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (amd64) and sync the image is selected. Import the previously generated SSH key ( id_rsa.pub ) for the depuser into the MaaS admin user profile and finalize the setup. Update the DNS nameserver IP address in both Jump and MaaS VM Netplan files from 10.0.110.254 to 10.0.110.252 and reapply the configuration.

Suggested specifications:

vCPU: 8

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 100GB

Network interface: Bridge device, connected to mgmt-br

Before provisioning the Kubernetes (K8s) Master VMs with MaaS, create the required virtual disks with empty storage. Use the following one-liner to create three 100 GB QCOW2 virtual disks: Hypervisor Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ for i in $(seq 1 3); do qemu-img create -f qcow2 /var/lib/libvirt/images/master$i.qcow2 100G; done This command generates the following disks in the /var/lib/libvirt/images/ directory: master1.qcow2

master2.qcow2

master3.qcow2 Configure VMs in virt-manager: Open virt-manager and create three virtual machines: Assign the corresponding virtual disk ( master1.qcow2 , master2.qcow2 , or master3.qcow2 ) to each VM.

, , or ) to each VM. Configure each VM with the suggested specifications (vCPU, RAM, storage, and network interface). During the VM setup, ensure the NIC is selected under the Boot Options tab. This ensures the VMs can PXE boot for MaaS provisioning. Once the configuration is complete, shut down all the VMs. After the VMs are created and configured, proceed to provision them via the MaaS interface. MaaS will handle the OS installation and further setup as part of the deployment process.

Install virsh and Set Up SSH Access

SSH to the MaaS VM from the Jump node: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh maas depuser@maas:~$ sudo -i Install the virsh client to communicate with the hypervisor: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # apt install -y libvirt-clients Generate an SSH key for the root user and copy it to the hypervisor user in the libvirtd group: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # ssh-keygen -t rsa # ssh-copy-id ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP> Verify SSH access and virsh communication with the hypervisor: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system list --all Expected output: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! Id Name State ------------------------------ 1 fw running 2 jump running 3 maas running - master1 shut off - master2 shut off - master3 shut off Copy the SSH key to the required MaaS directory (for snap-based installations): MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # mkdir -p /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh # cp .ssh/id_rsa* /var/snap/maas/current/root/.ssh/

Get MAC Addresses of the Master VMs



Retrieve the MAC addresses of the Master VMs:

MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # for i in $(seq 1 3); do virsh -c qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system dumpxml master$i | grep 'mac address'; done

Example output:

MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! <mac address='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef'/> <mac address='52:54:00:19:6b:4d'/> <mac address='52:54:00:68:39:7f'/>

Add Master VMs to MaaS

Add the Master VMs to MaaS: Info Once added, MaaS will automatically start the newly added VMs commissioning (discovery and introspection). MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=master1 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:a9:9c:ef' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master1 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "description": "", "status_name": "Commissioning", ... "status": 1, ... "system_id": "c3seyq", ... "fqdn": "master1.dpf.rdg.local.domain", "power_type": "virsh", ... "status_message": "Commissioning", "resource_uri": "/MAAS/api/2.0/machines/c3seyq/" } # maas admin machines create hostname=master2 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:19:6b:4d' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master2 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none # maas admin machines create hostname=master3 architecture=amd64/generic mac_addresses='52:54:00:68:39:7f' power_type=virsh power_parameters_power_address=qemu+ssh://ubuntu@<hypervisor_MGMT_IP>/system power_parameters_power_id=master3 skip_bmc_config=1 testing_scripts=none Repeat the command for master2 and master3 with their respective MAC addresses. Verify commissioning by waiting for the status to change to "Ready" in MaaS. After commissioning, the next phase is deployment (OS provisioning).



Configure Master VMs Network



To ensure persistence across reboots, assign a static IP address to the management interface of the master nodes.

For each Master VM:

Navigate to Network and click "actions" near the management interface (a small arrowhead pointing down). Then select "Edit Physical". Configure as follows: Subnet: 10.0.110.0/24 IP Mode: Static Assign Address: Assign 10.0.110.1 for master1 , 10.0.110.2 for master2 , and 10.0.110.3 for master3 . Save the interface settings for each VM.

Deploy Master VMs Using Cloud-Init

Use the following cloud-init script to configure the necessary software and ensure persistency: Master nodes cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade: true runcmd: - apt-get update - apt-get -y install nfs-common Deploy the master VMs: Select all three Master VMs → Actions → Deploy. Toggle Cloud-init user-data and paste the cloud-init script. Start the deployment and wait until the status to changes to "Ubuntu 24.04 LTS".

Verify Deployment

SSH into the Master VMs from the Jump node: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$

Run sudo without a password: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@master1:~$ sudo -i root@master1:~#

Verify the installed packages: Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# apt list --installed | egrep 'nfs-common' nfs-common/noble,now 1:2.6.4-3ubuntu5 amd64 [installed]

Finalize Setup



Reboot the Master VMs to complete the provisioning.

Master1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@master1:~# reboot

Create Worker Machines in MaaS

Add the worker nodes to MaaS using ipmi as the power type. Replace placeholders with your specific IPMI credentials and IP addresses: MAAS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=worker1 architecture=amd64 power_type=ipmi power_parameters_power_driver=LAN_2_0 power_parameters_power_user=<IPMI_username_worker1> power_parameters_power_pass=<IPMI_password_worker1> power_parameters_power_address=<IPMI_address_worker1> Output example: MaaS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ... Success. Machine-readable output follows: { "description": "", "status_name": "Commissioning", ... "status": 1, ... "system_id": "pbskd3", ... "fqdn": "worker1.dpf.rdg.local.domain", ... "power_type": "ipmi", ... "resource_uri": "/MAAS/api/2.0/machines/pbskd3/" } Repeat the command for worker2 with its respective credentials: MAAS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! # maas admin machines create hostname=worker2 architecture=amd64 power_type=ipmi power_parameters_power_driver=LAN_2_0 power_parameters_power_user=<IPMI_username_worker2> power_parameters_power_pass=<IPMI_password_worker2> power_parameters_power_address=<IPMI_address_worker2>

Once added, MaaS automatically starts commissioning the worker nodes (discovery and introspection).

Note Please ensure the worker nodes are properly configured to allow PXE booting on their management interface. Specific BIOS settings might be required.

Create a Tag for Kernel Parameters



Create an entity called "Tag" to configure kernel parameters for the worker nodes.

In the MaaS UI sidebar, go to Organization → Tags → Create New Tag and define: "Tag name": compute_performance

"Kernel options": Substitute the values for isolcpus , nohz_full , and rcu_nocbs with the CPU cores from the NUMA node which the BlueField-3 is connected to: Note If you are not sure in which NUMA node BlueField is connected to, you can later perform this step after the worker node is deployed (although redeployment would be necessary). MAAS Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! intel_iommu=on iommu=pt numa_balancing=disable processor.max_cstate=0 isolcpus=28-55,84-111 nohz_full=28-55,84-111 rcu_nocbs=28-55,84-111 Apply the tag: Go to Machines → Select a worker node → Configuration → Edit Tag → Select compute_performance → Save. Repeat for the other worker node.

Adjust Network Settings



For each worker node, configure the network interfaces:

Management Adapter: Go to Network → Select the host management adapter (e.g., ens15f0 ) → Create Bridge Name: br-dpu Bridge Type: Standard Subnet: 10.0.110.0/24 IP Mode: Dynamic Save the interface



Repeat the previous steps for the second worker node.



Deploy Worker Nodes Using Cloud-Init

Use the following cloud-init script for deployment: Worker node cloud-init Collapse Source Copy Copied! #cloud-config system_info: default_user: name: depuser passwd: "$6$jOKPZPHD9XbG72lJ$evCabLvy1GEZ5OR1Rrece3NhWpZ2CnS0E3fu5P1VcZgcRO37e4es9gmriyh14b8Jx8gmGwHAJxs3ZEjB0s0kn/" lock_passwd: false groups: [adm, audio, cdrom, dialout, dip, floppy, lxd, netdev, plugdev, sudo, video] sudo: [ "ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL" ] shell: /bin/bash ssh_pwauth: True package_upgrade: true runcmd: - apt-get update - apt-get -y install nfs-common Deploy the worker nodes by selecting the worker nodes in MaaS → Actions → Deploy → Customize options → Enable Cloud-init user-data → Paste the cloud-init script → Deploy.

Verify Deployment



After the deployment is complete, verify that the worker nodes have been deployed successfully using the following commands:

SSH without password from the jump node: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ ssh worker1 depuser@worker1:~$

Run sudo without a password: Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@worker1:~$ sudo -i root@worker1:~#

Validate that the nfs-common package was installed: Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# apt list --installed | grep 'nfs-common' nfs-common/noble,now 1:2.6.4-3ubuntu5 amd64 [installed]

Validate that /proc/cmdline is configured with the correct parameters and that IOMMU is indeed in passthrough mode: Worker1 Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# cat /proc/cmdline BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-6.8.0-90-generic root=UUID=5b74560e-130e-42db-a939-58a8d3003cbd ro intel_iommu=on iommu=pt numa_balancing=disable processor.max_cstate=0 isolcpus=28-55,84-111 nohz_full=28-55,84-111 rcu_nocbs=28-55,84-111 root@worker1:~# dmesg | grep 'type: Passthrough' [ 5.068360] iommu: Default domain type: Passthrough (set via kernel command line)

Finalize Deployment

Reboot the worker nodes:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@worker1:~# reboot

The infrastructure is now ready for the K8s deployment.

In this solution, the Kubernetes (K8s) cluster is deployed using a modified Kubespray (based on release v2.28.1 ) from the Jump Node, utilizing a non-root depuser account. These Kubespray modifications align with the DPF prerequisites as described in the User Manual and facilitate both cluster deployment and scaling.

Our modified Kubespray installs Flannel CNI as the primary Kubernetes network plugin.

Download the modified Kubespray archive: modified_kubespray_v2.28.1.tar.gz. Extract the contents and navigate to the extracted directory: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ tar -xzf /home/depuser/modified_kubespray_v2.28.1.tar.gz $ cd kubespray/ depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ Set the K8s API VIP address and DNS record. Replace the values with your own IP address and DNS record if they differ: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/# kube_vip_address:/s/.*/kube_vip_address: 10.0.110.10/' inventory/mycluster/group_vars/k8s_cluster/addons.yml depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sed -i '/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name:/s/.*/apiserver_loadbalancer_domain_name: "kube-vip.dpf.rdg.local.domain"/' roles/kubespray_defaults/defaults/main/main.yml Install the necessary dependencies and set up the Python virtual environment: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ sudo apt -y install python3-pip jq python3.12-venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m venv .venv depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ source .venv/bin/activate (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ python3 -m pip install --upgrade pip (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ pip install -U -r requirements.txt Review and edit the inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml file to define the cluster nodes. The following is the configuration for this deployment: Note All of the nodes are already labeled and annotated by Kubespray as required by DPF prerequisites.

The worker nodes include additional kubelet configuration which will be applied during their deployment to achieve best performance, allowing: Container in Guaranteed pods, requesting an integer number of CPUs, will have dedicated CPU cores on the node. The NIC in our example is wired to NUMA node 1. T o achieve maximum performance, we would need to prevent the pods from getting cores from NUMA 0, so we reserve these cores for the system using the reservedSystemCPUs option.

The workers under the kube_node group are marked with # to only deploy the cluster with control plane nodes at the beginning (worker nodes will be added later on after the various components that are necessary for the DPF system are installed). inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! all: hosts: master1: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.1 ip: 10.0 . 110.1 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.1 master2: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.2 ip: 10.0 . 110.2 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.2 master3: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.3 ip: 10.0 . 110.3 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.3 worker1: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.21 ip: 10.0 . 110.21 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.21 node_labels: node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: "" kubelet_cpu_manager_policy: static kubelet_reservedSystemCPUs: 0 - 27 , 56 - 83 worker2: ansible_host: 10.0 . 110.22 ip: 10.0 . 110.22 access_ip: 10.0 . 110.22 node_labels: node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: "" kubelet_cpu_manager_policy: static kubelet_reservedSystemCPUs: 0 - 27 , 56 - 83 children: kube_control_plane: hosts: master1: master2: master3: kube_node: hosts: # worker1: # worker2: etcd: hosts: master1: master2: master3: k8s_cluster: children: kube_control_plane: kube_node:

Run the following command from the Jump Node to initiate the deployment process: Note Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment ( .venv ) when running the command. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root cluster.yml It takes a while for this deployment to complete. Make sure there are no errors. Successful result example: Tip It is recommended to keep the shell where Kubespray has been running open, as it will be useful later for scaling out the cluster and adding worker nodes.

To simplify K8s cluster management from the Jump Host, set up kubectl with bash auto-completion.

Copy kubectl and the kubeconfig file from master1 to the Jump Host: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/kubectl /tmp/ depuser@master1:~$ sudo cp /root/.kube/config /tmp/kube-config depuser@master1:~$ sudo chmod 644 /tmp/kube-config In another terminal tab, copy the files to the Jump Host: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/kubectl /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/kubectl depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/kubectl /usr/local/bin/ depuser@jump:~$ mkdir -p ~/.kube depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/kube-config ~/.kube/config depuser@jump:~$ chmod 600 ~/.kube/config Enable bash auto-completion for kubectl : Verify if bash-completion is installed: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ type _init_completion If installed, the output will include: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! _init_completion is a function If not installed, install it: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ sudo apt install -y bash-completion Set up the kubectl completion script: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl completion bash | sudo tee /etc/bash_completion.d/kubectl > /dev/null depuser@jump:~$ bash Check the status of the nodes in the cluster: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl get nodes Expected output: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION master1 Ready control-plane 42m v1.31.12 master2 Ready control-plane 41m v1.31.12 master3 Ready control-plane 41m v1.31.12 Check the pods in all namespaces: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! depuser@jump:~$ kubectl get pods -A Expected output: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! NAMESPACE NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE kube-system coredns-776bb9db5d-cr56m 1/1 Running 0 12m kube-system coredns-776bb9db5d-dnhct 1/1 Running 0 12m kube-system dns-autoscaler-6ffb84bd6-5kvfc 1/1 Running 0 12m kube-system kube-apiserver-master1 1/1 Running 0 14m kube-system kube-apiserver-master2 1/1 Running 0 14m kube-system kube-apiserver-master3 1/1 Running 0 13m kube-system kube-controller-manager-master1 1/1 Running 1 14m kube-system kube-controller-manager-master2 1/1 Running 1 14m kube-system kube-controller-manager-master3 1/1 Running 1 13m kube-system kube-flannel-fm7fr 1/1 Running 0 13m kube-system kube-flannel-gtv6l 1/1 Running 0 13m kube-system kube-flannel-nqvxs 1/1 Running 0 13m kube-system kube-proxy-dspz6 1/1 Running 0 14m kube-system kube-proxy-tntld 1/1 Running 0 13m kube-system kube-proxy-ttfct 1/1 Running 0 14m kube-system kube-scheduler-master1 1/1 Running 1 14m kube-system kube-scheduler-master2 1/1 Running 1 13m kube-system kube-scheduler-master3 1/1 Running 1 13m kube-system kube-vip-master1 1/1 Running 0 14m kube-system kube-vip-master2 1/1 Running 0 13m kube-system kube-vip-master3 1/1 Running 0 13m

Start by installing the remaining software perquisites.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Connect to master1 to copy helm client utility that was installed during kubespray deployment $ depuser@jump:~$ ssh master1 depuser@master1:~$ cp /usr/local/bin/helm /tmp/ ## In another tab depuser@jump:~$ scp master1:/tmp/helm /tmp/ depuser@jump:~$ sudo chown root:root /tmp/helm depuser@jump:~$ sudo mv /tmp/helm /usr/local/bin/ ## Verify that envsubst utility is installed depuser@jump:~$ which envsubst /usr/bin/envsubst

Proceed to clone the doca-platform Git repository (and make sure to use tag v25.10.0):

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform.git $ cd doca-platform $ git checkout v25.10.0

Change to the directory containing the hbn-only readme.md, as all commands will be run from this location:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn

Use the following file to define the required variables for the installation:

Note Replace the values for the variables in the following file with the values that fit your setup. Specifically, pay attention to DPU_P0 and DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE

manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP. export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=10.0.110.200 ## DPU_P0 is the name of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes. export DPU_P0=ens5f0np0 ## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node. export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=ens160 ## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB. export NFS_SERVER_IP=10.0.110.253 ## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca ## The repository URL for the HBN container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn ## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25.10.0 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BFB_URL="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"

Export environment variables for the installation:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env

The following YAML files define storage (for the BFB image) that are required by the DPF operator.

manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/nfs-storage-for-bfb-dpf-ga.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem storageClassName: ""

Run the following commands to create the namespace for the DPF Operator. Substitute the environment variables using envsubst and apply the YAML files:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create namespace dpf-operator-system $ cat manifests/01-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

The DPF Operator requires several prerequisite components to function properly in a Kubernetes environment. Starting with DPF v25.7, all Helm dependencies have been removed from the DPF chart. This means that all dependencies must be installed manually before installing the DPF chart itself. The following commands describe an opiniated approach to install those dependencies (for more information, check: Helm Prerequisites - NVIDIA Docs ). Install helmfile binary: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ wget https://github.com/helmfile/helmfile/releases/download/v1.1.2/helmfile_1.1.2_linux_amd64.tar.gz $ tar -xvf helmfile_1.1.2_linux_amd64.tar.gz $ sudo mv ./helmfile /usr/local/bin/ Change directory to doca-platform : Tip Use another shell from the one where you run all the other installation commands for DPF. Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cd doca-platform/ Install Helm dependencies using the following command: Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ make HELMFILE_FILE=deploy/helmfiles/prereqs.yaml test-deploy-helmfile

Run the following commands to install the DPF Operator:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY} $ helm repo update $ helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

Verify the DPF Operator installation by ensuring the deployment is available and all pods are ready:

Note You may need to run the following verification commands multiple times to confirm that all conditions are met.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all pod/argo-cd-argocd-application-controller-0 condition met pod/argo-cd-argocd-redis-6c6b84f6fb-dhfqx condition met pod/argo-cd-argocd-repo-server-65cfb96746-fjqhn condition met pod/argo-cd-argocd-server-5bbdb4b6b9-hbbsw condition met pod/dpf-operator-controller-manager-5dd7555c6d-gpbss condition met pod/kamaji-95587fbc7-xzfmn condition met pod/kamaji-etcd-0 condition met pod/kamaji-etcd-1 condition met pod/kamaji-etcd-2 condition met pod/maintenance-operator-74bd5774b7-v4kct condition met pod/node-feature-discovery-gc-6b48f49cc4-l4p2w condition met pod/node-feature-discovery-master-747d789485-x5hcb condition met

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

The following YAML files define the DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components and the DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes.

Note Note that to achieve high performance results you need to adjust the operatorconfig.yaml to support MTU 9000.

manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/operatorconfig.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" dmsTimeout: 900 kamajiClusterManager: disable: false networking: highSpeedMTU: 9000

manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/dpucluster.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""

Create a namespace for the Kubernetes control plane of the DPU nodes:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1

Apply the previous YAML files:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/02-dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Verify the DPF system by ensuring that the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available, all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are available, and the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out $ kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system deployment "argo-cd-argocd-applicationset-controller" successfully rolled out deployment "argo-cd-argocd-redis" successfully rolled out deployment "argo-cd-argocd-repo-server" successfully rolled out deployment "argo-cd-argocd-server" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpf-provisioning-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "dpuservice-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "kamaji" successfully rolled out deployment "kamaji-cm-controller-manager" successfully rolled out deployment "maintenance-operator" successfully rolled out deployment "node-feature-discovery-gc" successfully rolled out deployment "node-feature-discovery-master" successfully rolled out $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all dpucluster.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-cplane-tenant1 condition met

The HBN service can accelerate pod traffic by attaching a VF to each pod, which offloads flows to the DPU. This section details the components needed to connect pods to HBN.

Install Multus and SRIOV Network Operator using NVIDIA Network Operator.

Start by adding the NVIDIA Network Operator Helm repository:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia --force-update

The following network-operator.yaml values file are applied:

manifests/03-enable-accelerated-interfaces/helm-values/network-operator.yml Collapse Source Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: false deployNodeFeatureRules: false sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true sriov-network-operator: operator: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists crds: enabled: true sriovOperatorConfig: deploy: true configDaemonNodeSelector: null operator: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists

Deploy the operator:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ helm upgrade --no-hooks --install --create-namespace --namespace nvidia-network-operator network-operator nvidia/network-operator --version 25.7.0 -f ./manifests/03-enable-accelerated-interfaces/helm-values/network-operator.yml

Ensure that all the pods in the nvidia-network-operator namespace are ready:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace nvidia-network-operator pods --all pod/network-operator-66b5cdbc79-8bv9c condition met pod/network-operator-sriov-network-operator-6b87b5cf96-j6xx5 condition met

The following NicClusterPolicy and SriovNetworkNodePolicy configuration files should be applied.

manifests/03-enable-accelerated-interfaces/nic_cluster_policy.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: secondaryNetwork: multus: image: multus-cni imagePullSecrets: [] repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v3. 9.3

manifests/03-enable-accelerated-interfaces/sriov_network_operator_policy.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: bf3-p0-vfs namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: nicSelector: deviceID: "a2dc" vendor: "15b3" pfNames: - $DPU_P0# 2 - 45 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: "" numVfs: 46 resourceName: bf3-p0-vfs isRdma: true externallyManaged: true deviceType: netdevice linkType: eth

Apply the following configuration files:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/03-enable-accelerated-interfaces/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Verify the DPF system by ensuring that all pods in nvidia-network-operator namespace are ready, and that the following DaemonSets have been successfully rolled out:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace nvidia-network-operator pods --all pod/network-operator-7bc7b45d67-jftqg condition met pod/network-operator-sriov-network-operator-86c9cd4899-5blhf condition met $ kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin daemon set "kube-multus-ds" successfully rolled out daemon set "sriov-network-config-daemon" successfully rolled out daemon set "sriov-device-plugin" successfully rolled out

Before deploying the objects under manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/ directory, a few adjustments are needed to achieve better performance results.

Edit the DPUFlavor using the following YAML:

Note The parameter NUM_VF_MSIX is set to 48 in the provided example, which is suitable for the servers used in this RDG. Set this value to match the physical number of cores in the NUMA node where the NIC is located.

manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-dpuflavor.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: hbn-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: "" grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 8072 nvconfig: - device: '*' parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH - NUM_VF_MSIX= 48 ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p1 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p1 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p1 external_ids:dpf-type=physical _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure

The rest of the configuration files remain the same.

As explained in the introduction, they create service chains to connect two virtual functions (VF10 on PF0 and VF10 on PF1) to the outer fabric through HBN, providing EVPN VXLAN overlay, VNI based isolation, and ECMP redundancy through both DPU uplinks (p0 and p1).

These are the configuration files:

BFB to download BlueField BFB to a shared volume. manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/bfb.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL

HBN DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy HBN workloads to the DPUs. manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-dpuserviceconfig.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |- [ { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_lo" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "loopback" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf0vf10" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool1" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf1vf10" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool2" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }} ] helmChart: values: configuration: perDPUValuesYAML: | - hostnamePattern: "*" values: bgp_peer_group: hbn vrf1: RED vrf2: BLUE l3vni1: 100001 l3vni2: 100002 startupYAMLJ2: | - header: model: bluefield nvue-api-version: nvue_v1 rev-id: 1.0 version: HBN 2.4 . 0 - set: evpn: enable: on route-advertise: {} interface : lo: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/ 32 : {} type: loopback p0_if,p1_if,pf0vf10_if,pf1vf10_if: type: swp link: mtu: 9000 pf0vf10_if: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0vf10.cidr }}: {} vrf: {{ config.vrf1 }} pf1vf10_if: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf1vf10.cidr }}: {} vrf: {{ config.vrf2 }} nve: vxlan: arp-nd-suppress: on enable: on source: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} router: bgp: enable: on graceful-restart: mode: full vrf: default : router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on multipaths: ebgp: 16 l2vpn-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ ( ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip.split( "." )[ 3 ] | int ) + 65101 }} enable: on neighbor: p0_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off p1_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off path-selection: multipath: aspath-ignore: on peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on l2vpn-evpn: enable: on remote-as: external router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} {{ config.vrf1 }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni1 }}: {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ ( ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip.split( "." )[ 3 ] | int ) + 65101 }} enable: on {{ config.vrf2 }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni2 }}: {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ ( ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip.split( "." )[ 3 ] | int ) + 65101 }} enable: on interfaces: - name: p0_if network: mybrhbn - name: p1_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf0vf10_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf1vf10_if network: mybrhbn manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-dpuservicetemplate.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 5 chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 3.2 . 1 -doca3. 2.1 resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf: 4

Physical Interfaces for physical ports on the DPU. manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/physical-ifaces.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p1" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p1 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf0vf10-rep namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: vf: "pf0vf10" spec: interfaceType: vf vf: parentInterfaceRef: p0 pfID: 0 vfID: 10 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf1vf10-rep namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: vf: "pf1vf10" spec: interfaceType: vf vf: parentInterfaceRef: p1 pfID: 1 vfID: 10

DPU Service IPAM objects to set up IP Address Management on the DPUCluster. manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-ipam.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.121.0/24" gatewayIndex: 2 prefixSize: 29 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool2 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.122.0/24" gatewayIndex: 2 prefixSize: 29 manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/hbn-loopback-ipam.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: loopback namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "11.0.0.0/24" prefixSize: 32

Apply all of the YAML files mentioned above using the following command:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ cat manifests/04-dpudeployment-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

Verify the DPUService installation by ensuring that:

HBN DPUService is created and reconciled

is created and reconciled DPUServiceIPAMs are reconciled

are reconciled DPUServiceInterfaces are reconciled, and

are reconciled, and DPUServiceChains are reconciled.

Note These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the conditions are met.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! ## Successful output will require some few minutes of waiting## $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-only dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-g5md8 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool2 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-only-doca-hbn-p0-if condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-only-doca-hbn-p1-if condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-only-doca-hbn-pf0vf10-if condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-only-doca-hbn-pf1vf10-if condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pf0vf10-rep condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pf1vf10-rep condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-only condition met

At this point, workers should be added to the cluster. As they are added, DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.

For the scale-out procedure, return to the shell where Kubespray was previously used to deploy the cluster. Uncomment the workers under the kube_node group in the hosts.yaml file, then add the worker nodes to the cluster:

Note Ensure you are in the Python virtual environment ( .venv ) when running the command.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ cat inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml ... kube_node: hosts: worker1: worker2: ... (.venv) depuser@jump:~/kubespray$ ansible-playbook -i inventory/mycluster/hosts.yaml --become --become-user=root scale.yml

The scale-out process should not take long. A successful run should produce output similar to the following:

To follow the progress of DPU provisioning, run the following command to check its current phase:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ watch -n10 "kubectl describe dpu -n dpf-operator-system | grep 'Node Name\|Type\|Last\|Phase'" Dpu Node Name: worker1 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:29:38Z Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:59:18Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:58:41Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:25:57Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:58:41Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:59:16Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:29:38Z Type: NodeEffectRemoved Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:15:31Z Type: CheckedHostRebootNeed Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:59:18Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:25:45Z Type: HostNetworkReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:59:17Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:15:29Z Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:24:25Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Ready Dpu Node Name: worker2 Type: InternalIP Type: Hostname Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:28:37Z Type: Ready Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:58:38Z Type: BFBPrepared Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:58:11Z Type: BFBReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:24:31Z Type: DPUClusterReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:58:11Z Type: Initialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:58:36Z Type: NodeEffectReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:28:37Z Type: NodeEffectRemoved Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:15:01Z Type: CheckedHostRebootNeed Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:58:38Z Type: FWConfigured Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:24:12Z Type: HostNetworkReady Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T19:58:36Z Type: InterfaceInitialized Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:14:58Z Type: OSInstalled Last Transition Time: 2025-12-25T20:22:51Z Type: Rebooted Phase: Ready

Once it arrives at the "Ready" phase on both DPUs, validate that the DPUs have been provisioned successfully:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker1-mt2414600gq5 condition met dpu.provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/worker2-mt2412600eq8 condition met

Ensure that the following DaemonSets have 2 ready replicas:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait ds --for=jsonpath='{.status.numberReady}'=2 --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin daemonset.apps/kube-multus-ds condition met daemonset.apps/sriov-network-config-daemon condition met daemonset.apps/sriov-device-plugin condition met

Finally, validate that all DPUServices, DPUServiceIPAMs, DPUServiceInterfaces and DPUServiceChains objects are now in the Ready state:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-only dpuservice.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-g5md8 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/loopback condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool1 condition met dpuserviceipam.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool2 condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p0-if-xgrcl condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-p1-if-hpcbz condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-pf0vf10-if-52jnw condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/doca-hbn-pf1vf10-if-4djh6 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p0 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/p1 condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pf0vf10-rep condition met dpuserviceinterface.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pf1vf10-rep condition met $ kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReady --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all dpuservicechain.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/hbn-only-ljcqz condition met $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deployment/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe all --show-resources=dpu --show-conditions=dpu NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 1h └─DPUs └─2 DPUs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 1h See worker1-mt2414600gq5, worker2-mt2412600eq8

Congratulations, the DPF system has been successfully installed!

Verify the deployment and that you can reach link-speed performance and good latency results on the DPF system by using various tests:

RDMA - for latency measurements Iperf TCP - for bandwidth measurements

Each of the tests is described thoroughly. At the end of each test, you'll see the achieved performance.

Note Make sure that the servers are tuned for maximum performance (not covered in this document).

Create Network Attachment Definitions (NADs) and test deployments using the following YAML files to create 4 pods running across two different worker nodes.

Each of these pods will have the host virtual function number 10 (VF10) device inserted into them using the hostdev plugin - one from PF0 and one from PF1 .

This deployment demonstrates that on each node, pods are isolated and connected to different networks over different VNIs.

We will show that:

We can communicate and achieve accelerated traffic between pods running on different worker nodes but on the same network (performance testing)

We can't communicate between pods connected to differenet networks (isolation test).

Below is the yaml file used for creating the NADs. Replace <PF0_VF_DEVICE> and <PF1_VF_DEVICE> with the correct device names on your worker node (e.g. ens5f0v10 and ens5f1v10):

nad-hostdev.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: "k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1" kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition metadata: name: hostdev-pf0vf10-worker1 spec: config: '{ "cniVersion" : "0.3.1" , "name" : "hostpf0vf10" , "type" : "host-device" , "device" : "<PF0_VF_DEVICE>" , "ipam" : { "type" : "static" , "addresses" : [ { "address" : "10.0.121.1/29" } ], "routes" : [ { "dst" : "10.0.121.8/29" , "gw" : "10.0.121.2" } ] } }' --- apiVersion: "k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1" kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition metadata: name: hostdev-pf1vf10-worker1 spec: config: '{ "cniVersion" : "0.3.1" , "name" : "hostpf1vf10" , "type" : "host-device" , "device" : "<PF1_VF_DEVICE>" , "ipam" : { "type" : "static" , "addresses" : [ { "address" : "10.0.122.1/29" } ], "routes" : [ { "dst" : "10.0.122.8/29" , "gw" : "10.0.122.2" } ] } }' --- apiVersion: "k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1" kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition metadata: name: hostdev-pf0vf10-worker2 spec: config: '{ "cniVersion" : "0.3.1" , "name" : "hostpf0vf10" , "type" : "host-device" , "device" : "<PF0_VF_DEVICE>" , "ipam" : { "type" : "static" , "addresses" : [ { "address" : "10.0.121.9/29" } ], "routes" : [ { "dst" : "10.0.121.0/29" , "gw" : "10.0.121.10" } ] } }' --- apiVersion: "k8s.cni.cncf.io/v1" kind: NetworkAttachmentDefinition metadata: name: hostdev-pf1vf10-worker2 spec: config: '{ "cniVersion" : "0.3.1" , "name" : "hostpf1vf10" , "type" : "host-device" , "device" : "<PF1_VF_DEVICE>" , "ipam" : { "type" : "static" , "addresses" : [ { "address" : "10.0.122.9/29" } ], "routes" : [ { "dst" : "10.0.122.0/29" , "gw" : "10.0.122.10" } ] } }'

This is the YAML file used to create the deployments for PF0 (RED network). Replace <IMAGE_URL> with a relevant container image URL (The container image must include NVIDIA user space drivers and the perftest and iperf3 packages) :

testapp-performance-test-deployment-pf0.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker1 labels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker1 spec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker1 template: metadata: labels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-pf0vf10-worker1 spec: topologySpreadConstraints: - maxSkew: 1 topologyKey: kubernetes.io/hostname whenUnsatisfiable: DoNotSchedule labelSelector: matchLabels: app: sriov-test-worker nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" kubernetes.io/hostname: "worker1" containers: - name: testapp securityContext: privileged: true capabilities: add: - NET_ADMIN - IPC_LOCK image: <IMAGE_URL> command: [ "sleep" , "infinity" ] ports: - containerPort: 5000 name: tcp-server resources: requests: cpu: 24 memory: 6Gi limits: cpu: 24 memory: 6Gi --- apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker2 labels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker2 spec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker2 template: metadata: labels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf0vf10-test-worker2 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-pf0vf10-worker2 spec: topologySpreadConstraints: - maxSkew: 1 topologyKey: kubernetes.io/hostname whenUnsatisfiable: DoNotSchedule labelSelector: matchLabels: app: sriov-test-worker nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" kubernetes.io/hostname: "worker2" containers: - name: testapp securityContext: privileged: true capabilities: add: - NET_ADMIN - IPC_LOCK image: <IMAGE_URL> command: [ "sleep" , "infinity" ] ports: - containerPort: 5000 name: tcp-server resources: requests: cpu: 24 memory: 6Gi limits: cpu: 24 memory: 6Gi

Apply the following resources:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl apply -f nad-hostdev.yaml $ kubectl apply -f testapp-performance-test-deployment-pf0.yaml

Validate that the deployment is running successfully:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl get pods -o wide NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb 1/1 Running 0 3d1h 10.233.69.102 worker1 <none> <none> sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker2-649f58574c-5xrgw 1/1 Running 0 3d1h 10.233.70.177 worker2 <none> <none>

Now that the test deployment is running, perform a latency performance test between two pods.

Connect to one of the pods in the deployment, specifically the pod running on the PF0 network on the first worker node:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl exec -it sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb -- bash

From within the container, set an MTU value of 9000 and check the IP address on the net1 interface. Also identify the relevant RDMA device:

First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb:/# ip link set net1 mtu 9000 root@sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb:/# ip a 1: lo: <LOOPBACK,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 inet 127.0.0.1/8 scope host lo valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 ::1/128 scope host valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 2: eth0@if185: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1450 qdisc noqueue state UP group default link/ether 8a:d6:45:6a:b4:3d brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff link-netnsid 0 inet 10.233.67.39/24 brd 10.233.67.255 scope global eth0 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::88d6:45ff:fe6a:b43d/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever 59: net1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 9000 qdisc mq state UP group default qlen 1000 link/ether 0e:a4:2e:4e:1f:9f brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff altname enp134s0f0v10 inet 10.0.121.1/29 brd 10.0.121.7 scope global net1 valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever inet6 fe80::ca4:2eff:fe4e:1f9f/64 scope link valid_lft forever preferred_lft forever root@testapp-performance-6c69b69d9b-24gpj:/# rdma link | grep net1 link mlx5_12/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev net1

Start the ib_read_lat server side:

First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb:/# ib_read_lat -F -n 20000 -d mlx5_12 ************************************ * Waiting for client to connect... * ************************************

Using another console window , reconnect to the jump node and connect to a second pod running on the same network (PF0), on the second worker node.

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl exec -it sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker2-649f58574c-5xrgw -- bash

From within the container, set an MTU value of 9000 on the net1 interface, then identify the relevant RDMA Device and start the ib_read_lat client using the IP address from the server-side container, finally let's check the latency results:

First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker2-649f58574c-5xrgw:/# ip link set net1 mtu 9000 root@sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker2-649f58574c-5xrgw:/# rdma link | grep net1 link mlx5_12/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev net1 root@testapp-performance-6c69b69d9b-mrg4g:/# ib_read_lat -F -n 20000 -d mlx5_12 10.0.121.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RDMA_Read Latency Test Dual-port : OFF Device : mlx5_12 Number of qps : 1 Transport type : IB Connection type : RC Using SRQ : OFF PCIe relax order: ON ibv_wr* API : ON TX depth : 1 Mtu : 4096[B] Link type : Ethernet GID index : 3 Outstand reads : 16 rdma_cm QPs : OFF Data ex. method : Ethernet --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- local address: LID 0000 QPN 0x04b9 PSN 0x4f96f3 OUT 0x10 RKey 0x078507 VAddr 0x006344ee3b0000 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:10:00:121:09 remote address: LID 0000 QPN 0x04b9 PSN 0x7fc74c OUT 0x10 RKey 0x07b607 VAddr 0x005a042c76c000 GID: 00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:00:255:255:10:00:121:01 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #bytes #iterations t_min[usec] t_max[usec] t_typical[usec] t_avg[usec] t_stdev[usec] 99% percentile[usec] 99.9% percentile[usec] 2 20000 3.99 166.68 4.12 8.26 9.08 44.07 58.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Connect to the first pods:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl exec -it sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb -- bash

Before starting the iperf3 server listeners, and to achieve good results, check which cores the pod is currently running on in another tab:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ ssh worker1 depuser@worker1:~$ sudo -i root@worker1:~# crictl ps | grep testapp 68fe4bc7f6854 25a2fe7e1cbce 3 hours ago Running testapp 0 4fa7100bee05e sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb root@worker2:~# crictl inspect 68fe4bc7f6854 | jq '.status.resources.linux.cpusetCpus' "28-51"

Use the following script to start multiple iperf3 servers (1 for each core) on different ports:

iperf_server.sh Collapse Source Copy Copied! CORES=$1 first_core=$( echo $CORES | cut -d "-" -f1) last_core=$( echo $CORES | cut -d "-" -f2) ports_num=$(($last_core - $first_core + 1)) for i in $( seq 1 $ports_num); do echo "Running iperf3 server $i" taskset -c $(($i + $first_core - 1)) iperf3 -s -p $((5201 + i * 2)) > /dev/null 2>&1 & done

Start the script using the previous CPU range (leave 1 core as a buffer):

First Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb:/# chmod +x iperf_server.sh root@sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb:/# ./iperf_server.sh 28-51 Running iperf3 server 1 Running iperf3 server 2 ... ... Running iperf3 server 23 Running iperf3 server 24 root@sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb:/# ps -ef | grep iperf3 root 2136 1 0 15:54 pts/2 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5257 root 2137 1 0 15:54 pts/2 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5259 ... ... root 2157 1 0 15:54 pts/2 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5303 root 2158 1 0 15:54 pts/2 00:00:00 iperf3 -s -p 5305

Connect to the second pod:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl exec -it sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker2-649f58574c-5xrgw -- bash

Follow the previously displayed method to identify the CPU cores that the second pod is running on.

Use the following script to start multiple iperf3 clients that will connect to each iperf3 server in the first pod:

Note The script receives 3 parameters: the server IP to connect to, the CPU cores on which to spawn the iperf3 processes, and the duration the iperf3 test. Make sure to provide all 3 when initiating the script and providing the CPU cores as a range (28-51).

Ensure that jq and bc are installed on the pod for the script to run properly.

iperf_client.sh Collapse Source Copy Copied! SERVER_IP=$1 CORES=$2 DUR=$3 total_bandwidth_Gbit=0 first_core=$( echo $CORES | cut -d "-" -f1) last_core=$( echo $CORES | cut -d "-" -f2) ports_num=$(($last_core - $first_core + 1)) pids=() for i in $( seq 1 $ports_num); do port=$((5201 + i * 2)) cpu_core=$(($i + $first_core - 1)) output_file= "iperf3_client_results_$port.log" timeout $(( DUR +5 )) taskset -c $cpu_core iperf3 -c $SERVER_IP -p $port -t $DUR -J > $output_file & pid=$! pids+=( "$pid" ) done for pid in "${pids[@]}" ; do wait $pid if [[ $? - ne 0 ]]; then echo "Process with PID $pid failed or timed out." fi done echo "Summary of iperf3 client results:" for i in $( seq 1 $ports_num); do port=$((5201 + i * 2)) output_file= "iperf3_client_results_$port.log" if [[ -f $output_file ]]; then echo "Results for port $port:" bandwidth_bps=$(jq '.end.sum_received.bits_per_second' $output_file) if [[ -n $bandwidth_bps ]]; then bandwidth_Gbit=$( echo "scale=3; $bandwidth_bps / 1000000000" | bc ) echo " Bandwidth: $bandwidth_Gbit Gbit/sec" total_bandwidth_Gbit=$( echo "scale=3; $total_bandwidth_Gbit + $bandwidth_Gbit" | bc ) rm $output_file else echo "No bandwidth data found in $output_file" fi else echo "No results found for port $port" fi done echo "Total Bandwidth across all streams: $total_bandwidth_Gbit Gbit/sec"

Run the script and check the performance results:

Second Pod Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! root@sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker2-649f58574c-5xrgw:/# chmod +x iperf_client.sh root@sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker2-649f58574c-5xrgw:/# ./iperf_client.sh 10.0.121.1 28-51 30 Summary of iperf3 client results: Results for port 5203: Bandwidth: 14.207 Gbit/sec Results for port 5205: Bandwidth: 22.445 Gbit/sec Results for port 5207: Bandwidth: 8.868 Gbit/sec Results for port 5209: Bandwidth: 11.115 Gbit/sec Results for port 5211: Bandwidth: 14.104 Gbit/sec Results for port 5213: Bandwidth: 13.387 Gbit/sec Results for port 5215: Bandwidth: 22.743 Gbit/sec Results for port 5217: Bandwidth: 12.132 Gbit/sec Results for port 5219: Bandwidth: 13.927 Gbit/sec Results for port 5221: Bandwidth: 13.470 Gbit/sec Results for port 5223: Bandwidth: 22.720 Gbit/sec Results for port 5225: Bandwidth: 14.771 Gbit/sec Results for port 5227: Bandwidth: 12.752 Gbit/sec Results for port 5229: Bandwidth: 9.174 Gbit/sec Results for port 5231: Bandwidth: 14.265 Gbit/sec Results for port 5233: Bandwidth: 24.338 Gbit/sec Results for port 5235: Bandwidth: 14.087 Gbit/sec Results for port 5237: Bandwidth: 13.353 Gbit/sec Results for port 5239: Bandwidth: 14.555 Gbit/sec Results for port 5241: Bandwidth: 20.808 Gbit/sec Results for port 5243: Bandwidth: 13.056 Gbit/sec Results for port 5245: Bandwidth: 16.648 Gbit/sec Results for port 5247: Bandwidth: 17.545 Gbit/sec Results for port 5249: Bandwidth: 20.905 Gbit/sec Total Bandwidth across all streams: 375.375 Gbit/sec

Finally, verify that the two pods running on different networks (using virtual functions on PF0 and PF1) can't communicate with each other.

Apply the following YAML to create the deployments for PF1 (BLUE network) - Make sure to replace <IMAGE_URL> with a relevant container image URL:

testapp-performance-test-deployment-pf1.yaml Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: sriov-hostdev-pf1vf10-test-worker1 labels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf1vf10-test-worker1 spec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf1vf10-test-worker1 template: metadata: labels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf1vf10-test-worker1 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-pf1vf10-worker1 spec: topologySpreadConstraints: - maxSkew: 1 topologyKey: kubernetes.io/hostname whenUnsatisfiable: DoNotSchedule labelSelector: matchLabels: app: sriov-test-worker nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" kubernetes.io/hostname: "worker1" containers: - name: testapp securityContext: privileged: true capabilities: add: - NET_ADMIN - IPC_LOCK image: <IMAGE_URL> command: [ "sleep" , "infinity" ] ports: - containerPort: 5000 name: tcp-server resources: requests: cpu: 24 memory: 6Gi limits: cpu: 24 memory: 6Gi --- apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: name: sriov-hostdev-pf1vf10-test-worker2 labels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf1vf10-test-worker2 spec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf1vf10-test-worker2 template: metadata: labels: app: sriov-hostdev-pf1vf10-test-worker2 annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: hostdev-pf1vf10-worker2 spec: topologySpreadConstraints: - maxSkew: 1 topologyKey: kubernetes.io/hostname whenUnsatisfiable: DoNotSchedule labelSelector: matchLabels: app: sriov-test-worker nodeSelector: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" kubernetes.io/hostname: "worker2" containers: - name: testapp securityContext: privileged: true capabilities: add: - NET_ADMIN - IPC_LOCK image: <IMAGE_URL> command: [ "sleep" , "infinity" ] ports: - containerPort: 5000 name: tcp-server resources: requests: cpu: 24 memory: 6Gi limits: cpu: 24 memory: 6Gi

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl apply -f testapp-performance-test-deployment-pf1.yaml $ kubectl get pods -o wide NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE IP NODE NOMINATED NODE READINESS GATES sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker1-76bbff86d-4gvsb 1/1 Running 0 3d1h 10.233.69.102 worker1 <none> <none> sriov-hostdev-pf0-test-worker2-649f58574c-5xrgw 1/1 Running 0 3d1h 10.233.70.177 worker2 <none> <none> sriov-hostdev-pf1-test-worker1-f9bc5f88f-msl4r 1/1 Running 0 3d1h 10.233.69.11 worker1 <none> <none> sriov-hostdev-pf1-test-worker2-f9bc5f88f-pqsb6 1/1 Running 0 3d1h 10.233.70.73 worker2 <none> <none>

Connect to the pod running on the second worker node, with the PF1 network, add the required routing entry and try to ping the first pod running on the first worker node, with the PF0 network:

Jump Node Console Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ kubectl exec -it sriov-hostdev-pf1-test-worker2-f9bc5f88f-pqsb6 -- bash root@sriov-hostdev-pf1-test-worker2-f9bc5f88f-pqsb6:/# ip route add 10.0.121.0/29 via 10.0.122.2 root@sriov-hostdev-pf1-test-worker2-f9bc5f88f-pqsb6:/# ping 10.0.121.1

This ping operation should fail due to the network isolation implemented in HBN using different VLANs, VNIs and VRFs.



