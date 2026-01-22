Initial Power On
Each system’s input voltage is specified in the Specifications chapter.
The power cords should be standard 3-wire AC power cords including a safety ground and rated for 15A or higher.
The system platform will automatically power on when AC power is applied. There is no power system. Check all boards, power supplies, and fan tray modules for proper insertion before plugging in a power cable.
Plug in the first power cable.
Plug in the second power cable.
Wait for the system upload process.Warning
It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows amber after five minutes, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Check the frontal System Status LEDs and confirm that all of the LEDs show status lights consistent with normal operation (initially flashing, and then moving to a steady color) as shown below. For more information, refer to LED Notifications.
System Status LEDs 5 Minutes After Power On
After inserting a power cable and confirming the green System Status LED light is on, make sure that the Fan Status LED shows green. If the Fan Status LED is not green, unplug the power connection and check that all fan modules are inserted properly and that the mating connector of the fan unit is free of any dirt and/or obstacles. If no obstacles were found and the problem persists, call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Two Power Inlets - Electric Caution Notifications:
Risk of electric shock and energy hazard. The two power supply units are independent. Disconnect all power supplies to ensure a powered down state inside of the switch platform.
ACHTUNG Gafahr des elektrischen Schocks. Entferrnen des Netzsteckers elnes Netzteils spannungsfrei. Um alle Einhieten spannungsfrei zu machen sind die Netzstecker aller Netzteile zu entfernen.
ATTENTION Risque de choc et de danger e’lectriques. Le de’branchment d’une seule alimentation stabilise’e ne de’branch uniquement qu’un module “Alimentation Stabilise’e”. Pour isoler completement le module en cause, Il faut de’brancher toutes les alimentations stabilise’es.
電擊與能源危害的危險。所有 PSU 均各自獨立。將所有電源供應器斷電，確保交換器平台內部在電源關閉狀態。