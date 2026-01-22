QM9700/QM9790 Tool-Less Rail Kit

Kit Part Number Legacy Kit Part Number Rack Size and Rack Depth Range 930-9BRKT-00JM-000 MTEF-KIT-I-TL 600-800 mm

Note Prior to the installation procedure, inspect all rail-kit components and make sure none of them is missing or damaged. If anything is missing or damaged, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.

The following parts are included in the tool-less rail kit (see figure below):

2x System Rails (A)

2x Rack Rails (B)

Rail Kit Parts

A, B

Prerequisites:

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, review the two installation options shown in the table below, and consider the following points:

Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction.

Note that the part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails (the front panel direction, as demonstrated in Option 1 or the FRUs direction, as demonstrated in Option 2) will determine the system’s adjustable side. The system’s part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.

The FRUs, as well as high-speed and MNG cables, must be extracted for replacement as part of the switch service. Consider this when planning the switch installation.

Switch Rails Installation - Top View