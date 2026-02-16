QM97XX 1U NDR 400Gbps InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  QM97XX 1U NDR 400Gbps InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual

Relevant for Models: QM9700, QM9790 and QM9701

This manual describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA 1U NDR InfiniBand switch systems based on the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 switch ASIC. This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.

Ordering Information

System Model

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

Description

Lifecycle Phase

QM9700

920-9B210-00FN-0M0

MQM9700-NS2F

NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, managed, power-to-connector (P2C) airflow (forward)

Mass Production

920-9B210-00RN-0M2

MQM9700-NS2R

NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, managed, connector-to-power (C2P) airflow (reverse)

Mass Production

QM9701

920-9B210-00RN-0M6

MQM9701-NS2R

NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand DGX Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 48VDC input , Standard depth, Managed, C2P airflow, Rail Kit

Mass Production

QM9790

920-9B210-00FN-0D0

MQM9790-NS2F

NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, unmanaged, P2C airflow (forward)

Mass Production

920-9B210-00RN-0D0

MQM9790-NS2R

NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, unmanaged, C2P airflow (reverse)

Mass Production

Related Documentation

Document

Description

InfiniBand Architecture Specification

Volume 1 Release 1.5

The InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® Specification at https://www.infinibandta.org.

MLNX-OS® User Manual

This document contains information regarding the configuration and management of the MLNX-OS® software. https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ethernet/switch-software/.

Hands-on workshops

Visit https://academy.nvidia.com/en/infiniband-customized-training/.

On-site/remote services

For any tailor-made service, contact: nbu-services-sales@nvidia.com.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 16, 2026
content here