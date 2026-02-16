QM97XX 1U NDR 400Gbps InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual

Relevant for Models: QM9700, QM9790 and QM9701

This manual describes the installation and basic use of the NVIDIA 1U NDR InfiniBand switch systems based on the NVIDIA Quantum™-2 switch ASIC. This manual is intended for IT managers and system administrators.

Ordering Information

System Model NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Description Lifecycle Phase QM9700 920-9B210-00FN-0M0 MQM9700-NS2F NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, managed, power-to-connector (P2C) airflow (forward) Mass Production 920-9B210-00RN-0M2 MQM9700-NS2R NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, managed, connector-to-power (C2P) airflow (reverse) Mass Production QM9701 920-9B210-00RN-0M6 MQM9701-NS2R NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand DGX Switch, 64 NDR ports, 32 OSFP ports, 48VDC input , Standard depth, Managed, C2P airflow, Rail Kit Mass Production QM9790 920-9B210-00FN-0D0 MQM9790-NS2F NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, unmanaged, P2C airflow (forward) Mass Production 920-9B210-00RN-0D0 MQM9790-NS2R NVIDIA Quantum-2 based NDR InfiniBand Switch, 64-ports NDR, 32 OSFP ports, unmanaged, C2P airflow (reverse) Mass Production

Related Documentation

Document Description InfiniBand Architecture Specification Volume 1 Release 1.5 The InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® Specification at https://www.infinibandta.org. MLNX-OS® User Manual This document contains information regarding the configuration and management of the MLNX-OS® software. https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ethernet/switch-software/. Hands-on workshops Visit https://academy.nvidia.com/en/infiniband-customized-training/. On-site/remote services For any tailor-made service, contact: nbu-services-sales@nvidia.com.

Revision History

