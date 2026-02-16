Accessory and Replacement Parts
Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts
Part Number
Legacy Part Number
Part Description
930-9BRKT-00YS-000
MTEF-KIT-T-TL
NVIDIA 19" racks ,Tool-less rail-kit for QM97xx system, Rack size 600-800mm
ACC-KIT001265
-
RACK INSTALLATION KIT STANDARD\SHORT DEPTH 2U SWITCHES
930-9BFAN-00IW-000
MTEF-FANF-L
400G 1U systems FAN MODULE W/ P2C air flow
930-9BFAN-00JA-000
MTEF-FANR-L
400G 1U systems FAN MODULE W/ C2P air flow
930-9NPSU-00JN-000
MTEF-PSR-AC-K
NVIDIA Power-Supply Unit, 2000W AC, C2P Airflow, For QM97xx switches, Power cord included
930-9NPSU-00J6-000
MTEF-PSF-AC-K
NVIDIA Power-Supply Unit, 2000W AC, P2C Airflow, For QM97xx switches, Power cord included
HAR000631
-
Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (for managed switches only)
ACC001897
-
Power cord black 250V 15A 1830MM C14 TO C15 UL
ACC001899
-
Power cord black 250V 10A 1830MM C14 TO C15 EUR + CCC
ACC001850
-
OSFP thermal cap with openings for airflow