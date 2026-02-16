QM97XX 1U NDR 400Gbps InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Accessory and Replacement Parts

Ordering Part Numbers for Replacement Parts

Part Number

Legacy Part Number

Part Description

930-9BRKT-00YS-000

MTEF-KIT-T-TL

NVIDIA 19" racks ,Tool-less rail-kit for QM97xx system, Rack size 600-800mm

ACC-KIT001265

-

RACK INSTALLATION KIT STANDARD\SHORT DEPTH 2U SWITCHES

930-9BFAN-00IW-000

MTEF-FANF-L

400G 1U systems FAN MODULE W/ P2C air flow

930-9BFAN-00JA-000

MTEF-FANR-L

400G 1U systems FAN MODULE W/ C2P air flow

930-9NPSU-00JN-000

MTEF-PSR-AC-K

NVIDIA Power-Supply Unit, 2000W AC, C2P Airflow, For QM97xx switches, Power cord included

930-9NPSU-00J6-000

MTEF-PSF-AC-K

NVIDIA Power-Supply Unit, 2000W AC, P2C Airflow, For QM97xx switches, Power cord included

HAR000631

-

Harness RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (for managed switches only)

ACC001897

-

Power cord black 250V 15A 1830MM C14 TO C15 UL

ACC001899

-

Power cord black 250V 10A 1830MM C14 TO C15 EUR + CCC

ACC001850

-

OSFP thermal cap with openings for airflow
