Disassembly and Disposal
To disassemble the system from the rack:
Unplug and remove all connectors.
Unplug all power cords.
Remove the ground wire.
Unscrew the center bolts from the side of the system with the bracket.Warning
Support the weight of the system when you remove the screws so that the system does not fall.
Slide the system from the rack.
Remove the rail slides from the rack.
Remove the caged nuts.
For the system's dismantling instructions, see QM97X0 Dismantling Guide.
According to the WEEE Directive 2002/96/EC, all waste electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) should be collected separately and not disposed of with regular household waste. Dispose of this product and all of its parts in a responsible and environmentally friendly way.