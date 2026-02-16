On This Page
Interfaces
The systems support the following interfaces:
Data interfaces - InfiniBand
10/100/1000Mb Ethernet management interface (RJ45)*
USB port (USB Type A)*
RS232 Console port (RJ45)**
I²C interface*
Reset button
Status and Port LEDs
*This interface is not found in managed systems.
**This interface is not found in externally managed systems.
In order to review the full configuration options matrix, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans.
The data interfaces use OSFP connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.
Each OSFP port consists of 2 logical InfiniBand ports, and can be connected with OSFP cable or connector for 40/56/100/200/400 Gb/s. The system offers Class 8 (17W) OSFP112 transceivers support.
MQM97xx Air Cooled - Non-planarized NDR Compute Port
Mode
Description
Transceiver Legacy OPN
Transceiver SKU
NDR SM - Single Mode
Switch side
1 port is active in 400Gb/s, switch side
MMS4X00-NS
980-9I30G-00NM00 (500m)
NDR SM - Single Mode
UFM 3.5 side
1 port in 400 Gb/s
MMS4X00-NS400
980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)
NDR Multi Mode
Switch side
1 port is active in 400Gb/s, switch side
MMA4Z00-NS
980-9I510-00NS00 (50m)
NDR Multi Mode
UFM 3.5 side
1 port in 400Gb/s
MMA4Z00-NS400
980-9I51S-00NS00 (50m)
Speed
InfiniBand speed is auto-adjusted by the InfiniBand protocol. NVIDIA systems support QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR/NDR InfiniBand.
FDR is an InfiniBand data rate, where each lane of a 4X port runs a bit rate of 14.0625Gb/s with 64b/66b encoding, resulting in an effective bandwidth of 56.25Gb/s.
EDR is an InfiniBand data rate, where each lane of a 4X port runs a bit rate of 25Gb/s with 64b/66b encoding, resulting in an effective bandwidth of 100Gb/s.
HDR is an InfiniBand data rate, where each lane of a 4X port runs a bit rate of 50Gb/s with 64b/66b encoding, resulting in an effective bandwidth of 200Gb/s.
NDR is an InfiniBand data rate, where each lane of a 4X port runs a bit rate of 100Gb/s with 64b/66b encoding, resulting in an effective bandwidth of 400Gb/s.
The RS232 serial “Console” port is labeled .
The Console port is an RS232 serial port on the front side of the chassis that is used for initial configuration and debugging. Upon first installation of the system, you need to connect a PC to this interface and configure network parameters for remote connections. Refer to Configuring Network Attributes to view the full procedure.
This interface is not found in externally managed systems.
The RJ45 Ethernet “MGT” port is labeled .
The Management RJ45 Ethernet ports provide access for remote management. The management ports are configured with auto-negotiation capabilities by default (100MbE to 1GbE). The management ports’ network attributes (such as IP Address) need to be pre-configured via the RS232 serial console port or by DHCP before use. Refer to Configuring Network Attributes to view the full procedure.
This interface is not found in externally managed systems.
Make sure you use only FCC compliant Ethernet cables.
The USB interface is USB3.0 type A compliant and can be used by MLNX-OS software to connect to an external disk for software upgrade or file management. The connector comes in a standard micro USB shape. To view the full matrix of micro USB configuration options, refer to Management Interfaces, PSUs and Fans.
USB 1.0 is not supported.
Do not use excessive force when inserting or extracting the USB disk to and from the connector.
This interface is not found in externally managed systems.
The I²C connector is combined with the USB connector, and is located on the front side of the system. It can be used with the I²C DB9 to micro USB splitting harness.
This interface is not found in managed systems. It is available in QM9790 systems only.
Apart from the initial configuration, I²C interface is made exclusively for debugging and troubleshooting. Only FAEs are authorized to connect through it.
Only original NVIDIA cables supplied with the switch package can be used to connect a switch system to the server.
Connecting any cable other than the NVIDIA supplied console cable may cause an I²C hang. Using uncertified cables may damage the I²C interface.
Refer to the Accessory and Replacement Parts appendix for harness details.
The reset button is located on the front side of the system under the USB port. This reset button requires a tool to be pressed.
Do not use a sharp pointed object such as a needle or a push pin for pressing the reset button. Use a flat object to push the reset button.
To reset the system, push the reset button for less than 15 seconds.
When using an Onyx (MLNX-OS) based system, keeping the reset button pressed for more than 15 seconds will reset the system and the “admin” password, this should allow you to enter without a password and set a new password for the user “admin”.
