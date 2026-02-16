The data interfaces use OSFP connectors. The full list of interfaces per system is provided in Speed and Switching Capabilities.

Each OSFP port consists of 2 logical InfiniBand ports, and can be connected with OSFP cable or connector for 40/56/100/200/400 Gb/s. The system offers Class 8 (17W) OSFP112 transceivers support.

MQM97xx Air Cooled - Non-planarized NDR Compute Port Mode Description Transceiver Legacy OPN Transceiver SKU NDR SM - Single Mode Switch side 1 port is active in 400Gb/s, switch side MMS4X00-NS 980-9I30G-00NM00 (500m) NDR SM - Single Mode UFM 3.5 side 1 port in 400 Gb/s MMS4X00-NS400 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m) NDR Multi Mode Switch side 1 port is active in 400Gb/s, switch side MMA4Z00-NS 980-9I510-00NS00 (50m) NDR Multi Mode UFM 3.5 side 1 port in 400Gb/s MMA4Z00-NS400 980-9I51S-00NS00 (50m)

Speed

InfiniBand speed is auto-adjusted by the InfiniBand protocol. NVIDIA systems support QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR/NDR InfiniBand.