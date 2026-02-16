LED Notifications

Each time you press on the Lane Select Button, the Port LEDs display will switch to a different state, as follows:

Lane Select Button States

State LED Status Ports LED Indication 0 (Default) LED is off 4x || 2xA 1 LED is on 4x || 2xB

The port LEDs behavior indicates the ports’ state, as follows:

Port LEDs in InfiniBand System Mode

LED Behavior Description Action Required Off Link is down. Check the cable. Solid Green Link is up with no traffic. N/A Flashing Green Link is up with traffic. N/A Solid Amber Link is up. Wait for the Logical link to raise. Check that the SM is up. Flashing Amber A problem with the link. Check that the SM is up.

In InfiniBand system mode, the LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light orange when the physical connection is established (that is, when the unit is powered on and a cable is plugged into the port with the other end of the connector plugged into a functioning port). When a logical connection is made the LED will change to green. When data is being transferred the light will blink green.

Switch Systems Port LEDs Flashing Behavior