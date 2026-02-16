QM97XX 1U NDR 400Gbps InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
QM9700 and QM9790 Technical Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

17.2” (H) x 1.7” (W) x 26" (D)

438mm (H) x 43.6mm (H) x 660mm (D)

Mounting:

19” rack mount

Weight:

1 PSU: 13.6 kg

2 PSUs: 14.8 kg

Speed:

40, 56, 100, 200, 400 Gb/s per port

Connector cage:

32 OSFP

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational:

Forward air flow: 0° to 35°CReverse air flow: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Noise level:

78.4dBA at room temperature

Regulatory

Safety:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S-Mark

EMC:

EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, WW: CQC, BSMI, KCC, TEC, ANATEL

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage:

1x/2x, 200-240Vac, 10A, 50/60Hz

For HVDC:

200-300 VDC 9.5A (for China only)

Global Power Consumption:

QM9700:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 747WMax power with active cables: 1,720W

QM9790

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 640WMax power with active cables: 1,610W

Main Devices

CPU (in QM9700 only):

Intel® Core™ i3 Coffee Lake

Switch:

NVIDIA Quantum™-2 IC

Throughput

Switching:

25.6Tbps

QM9701 Specifications

Feature

Value

Mechanical

Size:

17.2" (H) x 1.7" (W) x 33.62" (D)

438mm (H) x 43.6mm (W) x 854mm (D)

Mounting:

19” rack mount, DGX mountable

Weight:

16.88 kg

Speed:

40, 56, 100, 200, 400 Gb/s per port

Connector cage:

32 OSFP

Environmental

Temperature:

Operational:

Forward air flow: 0° to 35°CReverse air flow: 0° to 40°C

Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C

Humidity:

Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing

Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing

Altitude:

3050m

Noise level:

78.4dBA at room temperature

Regulatory

Safety:

CB, cTUVus, CE, CU

EMC:

EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, WW: BSMI, KCC, TEC, ANATEL

RoHS:

RoHS compliant

Power

Input Voltage:

40-59.5 Vdc

Global Power Consumption:

Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 720W

Max power with active cables: 1,660W

TMain Devices

CPU (in QM9700 only):

Intel® Core™ i3 Coffee Lake

Switch:

NVIDIA Quantum™-2 IC

Throughput

Switching:

25.6Tbps
