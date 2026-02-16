Specifications
QM9700 and QM9790 Technical Specifications
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
17.2” (H) x 1.7” (W) x 26" (D)
438mm (H) x 43.6mm (H) x 660mm (D)
Mounting:
19” rack mount
Weight:
1 PSU: 13.6 kg
2 PSUs: 14.8 kg
Speed:
40, 56, 100, 200, 400 Gb/s per port
Connector cage:
32 OSFP
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational:
Forward air flow: 0° to 35°CReverse air flow: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Noise level:
78.4dBA at room temperature
Regulatory
Safety:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU, S-Mark
EMC:
EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, WW: CQC, BSMI, KCC, TEC, ANATEL
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage:
1x/2x, 200-240Vac, 10A, 50/60Hz
For HVDC:
200-300 VDC 9.5A (for China only)
Global Power Consumption:
QM9700:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 747WMax power with active cables: 1,720W
QM9790
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 640WMax power with active cables: 1,610W
Main Devices
CPU (in QM9700 only):
Intel® Core™ i3 Coffee Lake
Switch:
NVIDIA Quantum™-2 IC
Throughput
Switching:
25.6Tbps
QM9701 Specifications
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size:
17.2" (H) x 1.7" (W) x 33.62" (D)
438mm (H) x 43.6mm (W) x 854mm (D)
Mounting:
19” rack mount, DGX mountable
Weight:
16.88 kg
Speed:
40, 56, 100, 200, 400 Gb/s per port
Connector cage:
32 OSFP
Environmental
Temperature:
Operational:
Forward air flow: 0° to 35°CReverse air flow: 0° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity:
Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing
Altitude:
3050m
Noise level:
78.4dBA at room temperature
Regulatory
Safety:
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU
EMC:
EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM, WW: BSMI, KCC, TEC, ANATEL
RoHS:
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage:
40-59.5 Vdc
Global Power Consumption:
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 720W
Max power with active cables: 1,660W
TMain Devices
CPU (in QM9700 only):
Intel® Core™ i3 Coffee Lake
Switch:
NVIDIA Quantum™-2 IC
Throughput
Switching:
25.6Tbps