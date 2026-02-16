System Bring-Up of Managed Systems

Do you want to use the wizard for initial configuration? yes You must perform this configuration the first time you operate the switch or after resetting the switch to the factory defaults. Type “y” and then press <Enter>.

Step 1: Hostname? [switch-1] If you wish to accept the default hostname, then press <Enter>. Otherwise, type a different hostname and press <Enter>.

Step 2: Use DHCP on mgmt0 interface? [yes] Perform this step to obtain an IP address for the switch. (mgmt0 is the management port of the switch.) If you wish the DHCP server to assign the IP address, type “yes” and press <Enter>. If you type “no” (no DHCP), then you will be asked whether you wish to use the “zeroconf” configuration or not. If you enter “yes” (yes Zeroconf), the session will continue as shown in the IP zeroconf configuration" table. If you enter “no” (no Zeroconf), then you need to enter a static IP, and the session will continue as shown in the "Static IP configuration" table.

Step 3: Enable IPv6 [yes] Perform this step to enable IPv6 on management ports. If you wish to enable IPv6, type “yes” and press <Enter>. If you enter “no” (no IPv6), then you will automatically be referred to Step 5.

Step 4: Enable IPv6 autoconfig (SLAAC) on mgmt0 interface Perform this step to enable StateLess address autoconfig on external management port. If you wish to enable it, type “yes” and press <Enter>. If you wish to disable it, enter “no”.

Step 5: Use DHCPv6 on mgmt0 interface? [yes] Perform this step to enable DHCPv6 on the MGMT0 interface.

Step 6: Admin password (Press <Enter> to leave unchanged)? <new_password> To avoid illegal access to the machine, please type a password and then press <Enter>.

Step 7: Confirm admin password? <new_password> (this step only happens if you change the password) Confirm the password by re-entering it. Note that password characters are not printed.

Step 9: HA Chassis Management IP netmask? (Example: [255.255.255.0]) Perform this step to configure the box IPv4 netmask. If you wish to accept the default value, type “yes” and press <Enter>. Otherwise, enter the desired box IPv4 netmask

Step 10: HA Chassis IPv6 address? (Example: [fdfd:fdfd:7:145::1000:4814]) Perform this step to configure the box IPv6. If you wish to accept the default value, type “yes” and press <Enter>. Otherwise, enter the desired box IPv6

Step 11: HA Chassis Management IPv6 masklen? (Example: [33]) Perform this step to configure the box IPv6 masklen. If you wish to accept the default value, type “yes” and press <Enter>. Otherwise, enter the desired box IPv6 masklen.