Migration to RDMA-Core
Additional Capabilities in MLNX_OFED

The following table lists additional experimental and RDMA-Core capabilities in MLNX_OFED.

Experimental

RDMA-Core

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_CAPI

NOT supported by RDMA-Core

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_VXLAN_SUPPORT

NOT supported by RDMA-Core

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_PACKET_PACING_CAPS

ibv_packet_pacing_caps, ibv_modify_qp_rate_limit

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_TUNNEL_OFFLOADS_CAPS

MLX5DV_CONTEXT_MASK_TUNNEL_OFFLOADS

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_PCI_ATOMIC_CAPS

NOT supported by RDMA-Core

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_RX_PAD_END_ALIGN

IBV_DEVICE_PCI_WRITE_END_PADDING

