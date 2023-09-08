Additional Capabilities in MLNX_OFED
The following table lists additional experimental and RDMA-Core capabilities in MLNX_OFED.
|
Experimental
|
RDMA-Core
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_CAPI
|
NOT supported by RDMA-Core
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_VXLAN_SUPPORT
|
NOT supported by RDMA-Core
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_PACKET_PACING_CAPS
|
ibv_packet_pacing_caps, ibv_modify_qp_rate_limit
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_TUNNEL_OFFLOADS_CAPS
|
MLX5DV_CONTEXT_MASK_TUNNEL_OFFLOADS
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_PCI_ATOMIC_CAPS
|
NOT supported by RDMA-Core
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_RX_PAD_END_ALIGN
|
IBV_DEVICE_PCI_WRITE_END_PADDING