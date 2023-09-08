Additional Capabilities in MLNX_OFED

The following table lists additional experimental and RDMA-Core capabilities in MLNX_OFED.

Experimental RDMA-Core IBV_EXP_DEVICE_CAPI NOT supported by RDMA-Core IBV_EXP_DEVICE_VXLAN_SUPPORT NOT supported by RDMA-Core IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_PACKET_PACING_CAPS ibv_packet_pacing_caps, ibv_modify_qp_rate_limit IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_TUNNEL_OFFLOADS_CAPS MLX5DV_CONTEXT_MASK_TUNNEL_OFFLOADS IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_PCI_ATOMIC_CAPS NOT supported by RDMA-Core IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_RX_PAD_END_ALIGN IBV_DEVICE_PCI_WRITE_END_PADDING