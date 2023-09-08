Migration to RDMA-Core
AS Notify

AS Notify is a low-latency hardware-based thread wakeup mechanism. Instead of actively polling a Completion Queue (CQ), the user application can arm the CQ and issue a “wait” instruction to put the user thread to sleep. The user application will be woken up by AS_notify interrupt once a completion event takes place. Note that when AS_notify interrupt cannot be triggered, firmware will fall back into the traditional MSI interrupt.

AS Notify Experimental Verbs

  • ibv_exp_create_cq

    • IBV_EXP_CQ_AS_NOTIFY

AS Notify Experimental Capabilities

IBV_EXP_CQ_AS_NOTIFY

AS Notify RDMA-Core Support

Warning

This feature is currently not supported by RDMA-Core.

For further information, please contact Support.
