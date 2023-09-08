Migration to RDMA-Core
Atomic Operations

Atomic Operations execute a 64-bit operation at a specified address on a remote node. The operations atomically read, modify and write the destination address and guarantee that operations on this address by other QPs on the same CA do not occur between the Read and Write. The scope of the atomicity guarantee may optionally extend to other CPUs and HCAs.

Atomic Operations Experimental vs. RDMA-Core Verbs and Device Attributes

Experimental

RDMA-Core

Verbs

ibv_exp_query_device

exp_atomic_cap

  • IBV_EXP_ATOMIC_NONE

  • IBV_EXP_ATOMIC_HCA

  • IBV_EXP_ATOMIC_GLOB

ibv_query_device_ex

  • IBV_ATOMIC_NONE

  • IBV_ATOMIC_HCA

  • IBV_ATOMIC_GLOB

pci_atomic_caps

pci_atomic_caps

ibv_exp_reg_mr

ibv_reg_mr

IBV_EXP_ACCESS_REMOTE_ATOMIC

IBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_ATOMIC

Device Attributes

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_PCI_ATOMIC_CAPS

