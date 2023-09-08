Atomic Operations
Atomic Operations execute a 64-bit operation at a specified address on a remote node. The operations atomically read, modify and write the destination address and guarantee that operations on this address by other QPs on the same CA do not occur between the Read and Write. The scope of the atomicity guarantee may optionally extend to other CPUs and HCAs.
Experimental
RDMA-Core
Verbs
ibv_exp_query_device
exp_atomic_cap
ibv_query_device_ex
pci_atomic_caps
pci_atomic_caps
ibv_exp_reg_mr
ibv_reg_mr
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_REMOTE_ATOMIC
IBV_ACCESS_REMOTE_ATOMIC
Device Attributes
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_PCI_ATOMIC_CAPS