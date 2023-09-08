On This Page
Checksum Offload
The device supports calculation of checksum on transmitted packets and validation of received packets checksum. The adapter device offloads IPv4 checksum (L3) and TCP/UDP checksum (L4).
Checksum calculation is supported for TCP/UDP running over IPv4 and IPv6.
ibv_exp_post_send
IBV_EXP_SEND_IP_CSUM
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_RX_CSUM_TCP_UDP_PKT
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_RX_CSUM_IP_PKT
IBV_EXP_SW_PARSING_CSUM
ibv_post_send
IBV_SEND_IP_CSUM
ibv_query_device_ex
IBV_RAW_PACKET_CAP_IP_CSUM
ibv_wr_post
IBV_SEND_IP_CSUM
IBV_DEVICE_UD_IP_CSUM
IBV_DEVICE_RC_IP_CSUM
IBV_DEVICE_RAW_IP_CSUM