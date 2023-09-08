Migration to RDMA-Core
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Migration to RDMA-Core  Checksum Offload

On This Page

Checksum Offload

The device supports calculation of checksum on transmitted packets and validation of received packets checksum. The adapter device offloads IPv4 checksum (L3) and TCP/UDP checksum (L4).

Checksum calculation is supported for TCP/UDP running over IPv4 and IPv6.

Checksum Offload Experimental Verbs

  • ibv_exp_post_send

    • IBV_EXP_SEND_IP_CSUM

Checksum Offload Experimental Capabilities

  • IBV_EXP_DEVICE_RX_CSUM_TCP_UDP_PKT

  • IBV_EXP_DEVICE_RX_CSUM_IP_PKT

  • IBV_EXP_SW_PARSING_CSUM

Checksum Offload RDMA-Core Verbs

  • ibv_post_send

    • IBV_SEND_IP_CSUM

  • ibv_query_device_ex

    • IBV_RAW_PACKET_CAP_IP_CSUM

  • ibv_wr_post

    • IBV_SEND_IP_CSUM

Checksum Offload RDMA-Core Experimental Capabilities

  • IBV_DEVICE_UD_IP_CSUM

  • IBV_DEVICE_RC_IP_CSUM

  • IBV_DEVICE_RAW_IP_CSUM
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here