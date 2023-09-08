Migration to RDMA-Core
Contiguous Pages improves performance by allocating user memory regions over physical contiguous pages. It enables a user application to ask low level drivers to allocate contiguous memory for it as part of ibv_reg_mr.

Contiguous Pages Environmental Variables

Environmental Variables

Value

MLX_QP_ALLOC_TYPE

CONTIG, PREFER_CONTIG

MLX_CQ_ALLOC_TYPE

CONTIG, PREFER_CONTIG

MLX_MR_MAX_LOG2_CONTIG_BSIZE

_MAX_LOG2_CONTIG_BLOCK_SIZE (23)

MLX_MR_MIN_LOG2_CONTIG_BSIZE

_MIN_LOG2_CONTIG_BLOCK_SIZE (12)

HUGE_CQ

qp_huge_key

Contiguous Pages Experimental Verbs

  • ibv_exp_reg_mr

    • IBV_EXP_ACCESS_ALLOCATE_MR

  • ibv_exp_rereg_mr

    • IBV_EXP_ACCESS_ALLOCATE_MR

Contiguous Pages RDMA-Core Support

Contiguous memory in RDMA-Core is achieved using huge pages.
