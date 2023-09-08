On This Page
Contiguous Pages improves performance by allocating user memory regions over physical contiguous pages. It enables a user application to ask low level drivers to allocate contiguous memory for it as part of ibv_reg_mr.
|
Environmental Variables
|
Value
|
MLX_QP_ALLOC_TYPE
|
CONTIG, PREFER_CONTIG
|
MLX_CQ_ALLOC_TYPE
|
CONTIG, PREFER_CONTIG
|
MLX_MR_MAX_LOG2_CONTIG_BSIZE
|
_MAX_LOG2_CONTIG_BLOCK_SIZE (23)
|
MLX_MR_MIN_LOG2_CONTIG_BSIZE
|
_MIN_LOG2_CONTIG_BLOCK_SIZE (12)
|
HUGE_CQ
|
qp_huge_key
ibv_exp_reg_mr
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_ALLOCATE_MR
ibv_exp_rereg_mr
IBV_EXP_ACCESS_ALLOCATE_MR
Contiguous memory in RDMA-Core is achieved using huge pages.