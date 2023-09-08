On This Page
Cross Channel
Cross Channel is a Verbs API that enables one to define a list of communication tasks and synchronization points and post this list as a single WQE which the HCA progresses entirely. Once posted, only completion of the list is polled for by the CPU. In this way, one can create and schedule complex communication and coordination patterns among all nodes in a cluster.
ibv_exp_post_task
ibv_exp_create_qp
IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_CROSS_CHANNEL
IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_MANAGED_SEND
IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_MANAGED_RECV
IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_IGNORE_SQ_OVERFLOW
IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_IGNORE_RQ_OVERFLOW
Ibv_exp_create_cq
IBV_EXP_CQ_CREATE_CROSS_CHANNEL
Ibv_exp_modify_cq
IBV_EXP_CQ_IGNORE_OVERRUN
Ibv_exp_post_send
union task
ibv_exp_calc_op
ibv_exp_calc_data_type
ibv_exp_calc_data_size
IBV_EXP_WR_SEND_ENABLE
IBV_EXP_WR_RECV_ENABLE
IBV_EXP_WR_CQE_WAIT
ibv_exp_query_device
calc_cap
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_CROSS_CHANNEL
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_CALC_CAP
This feature is currently not supported by RDMA-Core.
For further information, please contact Support.