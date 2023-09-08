Migration to RDMA-Core
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Migration to RDMA-Core  Cross Channel

On This Page

Cross Channel

Cross Channel is a Verbs API that enables one to define a list of communication tasks and synchronization points and post this list as a single WQE which the HCA progresses entirely. Once posted, only completion of the list is polled for by the CPU. In this way, one can create and schedule complex communication and coordination patterns among all nodes in a cluster.

Cross Channel Experimental Verbs

  • ibv_exp_post_task

  • ibv_exp_create_qp

    • IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_CROSS_CHANNEL

    • IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_MANAGED_SEND

    • IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_MANAGED_RECV

    • IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_IGNORE_SQ_OVERFLOW

    • IBV_EXP_QP_CREATE_IGNORE_RQ_OVERFLOW

  • Ibv_exp_create_cq

    • IBV_EXP_CQ_CREATE_CROSS_CHANNEL

  • Ibv_exp_modify_cq

    • IBV_EXP_CQ_IGNORE_OVERRUN

  • Ibv_exp_post_send

    • union task

    • ibv_exp_calc_op

    • ibv_exp_calc_data_type

    • ibv_exp_calc_data_size

    • IBV_EXP_WR_SEND_ENABLE

    • IBV_EXP_WR_RECV_ENABLE

    • IBV_EXP_WR_CQE_WAIT

  • ibv_exp_query_device

    • calc_cap

Cross Channel Experimental Capabilities and Device Attributes

  • IBV_EXP_DEVICE_CROSS_CHANNEL

  • IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_CALC_CAP

Cross Channel RDMA-Core Support

Warning

This feature is currently not supported by RDMA-Core.

For further information, please contact Support.
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here