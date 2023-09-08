Migration to RDMA-Core
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Migration to RDMA-Core  Dynamically Connected (DC) QPs

On This Page

Dynamically Connected (DC) QPs

A dynamically connected transport service is an extension to transport services that enables a higher degree of scalability while maintaining high performance for sparse traffic. Utilization of DC transport reduces the total number of QPs required system-wide, by having QPs of reliable type dynamically connect and disconnect from any remote node.

Warning

DC QP is only supported in mlx5 driver.

DC QPs Experimental vs. RDMA-Core Verbs and Capabilities

Experimental

RDMA-Core

Verbs

ibv_exp_create_dct

mlx5dv_create_qp

  • qp_type = IBV_QPT_DRIVER

  • dv_init_attr.dc_init_attr.dc_type = MLX5DV_DCTYPE_DCT

dc_key

dct_access_key

access flags

access flags

flow_label

ah_attr.grh.flow_label

Inline_size

Not supported by RDMA-Core

IBV_EXP_DCT_OOO_RW_DATA_PLACEMENT

Supported through opensm

ibv_exp_destroy_dct

ibv_destroy_qp

ibv_exp_query_dct

ibv_query_qp

dc_key

Not supported by RDMA-Core

port

Port

access_flags

access_flags

min_rnr_timer

min_rnr_timer

tclass

tclass

flow_label

flow_label

mtu

mtu

pkey_index

pkey_index

gid_index

gid_index

hop_limit

hop_limit

key_violations

Not supported by RDMA-Core

state

Not supported by RDMA-Core

ibv_exp_post_send

dct_access_key, dct_number

mlx5dv_wr_post

ibv_exp_poll_cq

IBV_EXP_WC_DCT

mlx5dv_wr_set_dc_addr

ibv_exp_modify_qp

dct_key, IBV_EXP_QP_DC_KEY

Not supported by RDMA-Core

Capabilities and Device Attributes

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_DC_TRANSPORT

No DC capabilities flags needed in RDMA-Core

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_DC_RD_REQ, IBV_EXP_DEVICE_DC_RD_RES

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_DC_INFO

IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_MAX_DCT

IBV_EXP_TM_CAP_DC

Relevant Man Pages

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/**Create DC QP**/
struct mlx5dv_qp_init_attr dv_init_attr;
struct ibv_qp_init_attr_ex init_attr;
 
 
memset(&dv_init_attr, 0, sizeof(dv_init_attr));
memset(&init_attr, 0, sizeof(init_attr));
 
 
init_attr.qp_type = IBV_QPT_DRIVER;
init_attr.send_cq = send_cq;
init_attr.recv_cq = recv_cq;
init_attr.pd = pd;
 
 
if (initiator) {                                                      /** DCI **/
                init_attr.comp_mask |= IBV_QP_INIT_ATTR_SEND_OPS_FLAGS | IBV_QP_INIT_ATTR_PD;
                init_attr.send_ops_flags |= IBV_QP_EX_WITH_SEND;
 
 
                dv_init_attr.comp_mask |=
                                                MLX5DV_QP_INIT_ATTR_MASK_DC |
                                                MLX5DV_QP_INIT_ATTR_MASK_QP_CREATE_FLAGS;
                dv_init_attr.create_flags |=
                                                MLX5DV_QP_CREATE_DISABLE_SCATTER_TO_CQE;
                dv_init_attr.dc_init_attr.dc_type = MLX5DV_DCTYPE_DCI;
} else {                                                                  /** DCT **/
                init_attr.comp_mask |= IBV_QP_INIT_ATTR_PD;
                init_attr.srq = srq;
                dv_init_attr.comp_mask = MLX5DV_QP_INIT_ATTR_MASK_DC;
                dv_init_attr.dc_init_attr.dc_type = MLX5DV_DCTYPE_DCT;
                dv_init_attr.dc_init_attr.dct_access_key = DC_KEY;
}
 
 
qp = mlx5dv_create_qp(context, &init_attr, &dv_init_attr);
 
 
if (initiator) {
                ex_qp = ibv_qp_to_qp_ex(qp);
                dv_qp = mlx5dv_qp_ex_from_ibv_qp_ex(ex_qp);
}

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/**DCI post send**/
struct ibv_ah_attr ah_attr;
ah_attr.dlid = rem_dest->lid;
ah_attr.port_num = ib_port;
 
ah = ibv_create_ah(pd, &ah_attr);
if (ah) {
	return -1;
}
 
ibv_wr_start(ex_qp);
ex_qp->wr_id = SEND_WRID;
ex_qp->wr_flags = IBV_SEND_SIGNALED;
ibv_wr_send(ex_qp);
mlx5dv_wr_set_dc_addr(dv_qp, ah, rem_dest->dctn, DC_KEY);
ibv_wr_set_sge(ex_qp, mr->lkey, (uint64_t)mr->addr, size);
ibv_wr_complete(ex_qp);
return 0;

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here