Dynamically Connected (DC) QPs
A dynamically connected transport service is an extension to transport services that enables a higher degree of scalability while maintaining high performance for sparse traffic. Utilization of DC transport reduces the total number of QPs required system-wide, by having QPs of reliable type dynamically connect and disconnect from any remote node.
DC QP is only supported in mlx5 driver.
|
Experimental
|
RDMA-Core
|
Verbs
|
ibv_exp_create_dct
|
mlx5dv_create_qp
|
dc_key
|
dct_access_key
|
access flags
|
access flags
|
flow_label
|
ah_attr.grh.flow_label
|
Inline_size
|
Not supported by RDMA-Core
|
IBV_EXP_DCT_OOO_RW_DATA_PLACEMENT
|
Supported through opensm
|
ibv_exp_destroy_dct
|
ibv_destroy_qp
|
ibv_exp_query_dct
|
ibv_query_qp
|
dc_key
|
Not supported by RDMA-Core
|
port
|
Port
|
access_flags
|
access_flags
|
min_rnr_timer
|
min_rnr_timer
|
tclass
|
tclass
|
flow_label
|
flow_label
|
mtu
|
mtu
|
pkey_index
|
pkey_index
|
gid_index
|
gid_index
|
hop_limit
|
hop_limit
|
key_violations
|
Not supported by RDMA-Core
|
state
|
Not supported by RDMA-Core
|
ibv_exp_post_send
|
dct_access_key, dct_number
|
mlx5dv_wr_post
|
ibv_exp_poll_cq
|
IBV_EXP_WC_DCT
|
mlx5dv_wr_set_dc_addr
|
ibv_exp_modify_qp
|
dct_key, IBV_EXP_QP_DC_KEY
|
Not supported by RDMA-Core
|
Capabilities and Device Attributes
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_DC_TRANSPORT
|
No DC capabilities flags needed in RDMA-Core
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_DC_RD_REQ, IBV_EXP_DEVICE_DC_RD_RES
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_DC_INFO
|
IBV_EXP_DEVICE_ATTR_MAX_DCT
|
IBV_EXP_TM_CAP_DC
/**Create DC QP**/
struct mlx5dv_qp_init_attr dv_init_attr;
struct ibv_qp_init_attr_ex init_attr;
memset(&dv_init_attr,
0, sizeof(dv_init_attr));
memset(&init_attr,
0, sizeof(init_attr));
init_attr.qp_type = IBV_QPT_DRIVER;
init_attr.send_cq = send_cq;
init_attr.recv_cq = recv_cq;
init_attr.pd = pd;
if (initiator) {
/** DCI **/
init_attr.comp_mask |= IBV_QP_INIT_ATTR_SEND_OPS_FLAGS | IBV_QP_INIT_ATTR_PD;
init_attr.send_ops_flags |= IBV_QP_EX_WITH_SEND;
dv_init_attr.comp_mask |=
MLX5DV_QP_INIT_ATTR_MASK_DC |
MLX5DV_QP_INIT_ATTR_MASK_QP_CREATE_FLAGS;
dv_init_attr.create_flags |=
MLX5DV_QP_CREATE_DISABLE_SCATTER_TO_CQE;
dv_init_attr.dc_init_attr.dc_type = MLX5DV_DCTYPE_DCI;
}
else {
/** DCT **/
init_attr.comp_mask |= IBV_QP_INIT_ATTR_PD;
init_attr.srq = srq;
dv_init_attr.comp_mask = MLX5DV_QP_INIT_ATTR_MASK_DC;
dv_init_attr.dc_init_attr.dc_type = MLX5DV_DCTYPE_DCT;
dv_init_attr.dc_init_attr.dct_access_key = DC_KEY;
}
qp = mlx5dv_create_qp(context, &init_attr, &dv_init_attr);
if (initiator) {
ex_qp = ibv_qp_to_qp_ex(qp);
dv_qp = mlx5dv_qp_ex_from_ibv_qp_ex(ex_qp);
}
/**DCI post send**/
struct ibv_ah_attr ah_attr;
ah_attr.dlid = rem_dest->lid;
ah_attr.port_num = ib_port;
ah = ibv_create_ah(pd, &ah_attr);
if (ah) {
return -
1;
}
ibv_wr_start(ex_qp);
ex_qp->wr_id = SEND_WRID;
ex_qp->wr_flags = IBV_SEND_SIGNALED;
ibv_wr_send(ex_qp);
mlx5dv_wr_set_dc_addr(dv_qp, ah, rem_dest->dctn, DC_KEY);
ibv_wr_set_sge(ex_qp, mr->lkey, (uint64_t)mr->addr, size);
ibv_wr_complete(ex_qp);
return
0;